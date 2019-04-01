Tai Sin Electric : Scrip Dividend Scheme - Despatch Of Notices Of Election And Scrip Dividend Entitlement Advices

Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2019 17:16

Status Replace

Corporate Action Reference SG190308DVOPU9IL

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH

Designation SECRETARY

Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable

Value 35

Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim

Financial Year End 30/06/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0075

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text See attached Announcement relating to Notice of Books Closure Date for the Interim Dividend for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 and the application of the Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme ('Scheme') to the Interim Dividend.

Additional Text See attached Announcement relating to issue price of new shares under the Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme.

Additional Text See attached Announcement relating to despatch of Notices of Election and Scrip Dividend Entitlement Advices under the Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 20/03/2019 17:00:00

Ex Date 19/03/2019

Cash Payment Details

Election Period 01/04/2019 TO 16/04/2019

Default Option Yes

Option Currency Singapore Dollar

Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0075

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0075

Pay Date 08/05/2019

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Country of Income Singapore

Security Option Details

Election Period 01/04/2019 TO 16/04/2019

New Security ISIN SG1F88861140

New Security Name TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED

Security Not Found No

Fractional Disposition Method Standard

Issue/ Reinvestment Price SGD 0.3

Security Credit Date 08/05/2019