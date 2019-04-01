Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Tai Sin Electric Ltd    TAIS   SG1F88861140

TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD

(TAIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tai Sin Electric : Scrip Dividend Scheme - Despatch Of Notices Of Election And Scrip Dividend Entitlement Advices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:42am EDT

News

Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme - Despatch Of Notices Of Election And Scrip Dividend Entitlement Advices

Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2019 17:16
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG190308DVOPU9IL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation SECRETARY
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 35
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Financial Year End 30/06/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0075
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text See attached Announcement relating to Notice of Books Closure Date for the Interim Dividend for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 and the application of the Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme ('Scheme') to the Interim Dividend.
Additional Text See attached Announcement relating to issue price of new shares under the Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme.
Additional Text See attached Announcement relating to despatch of Notices of Election and Scrip Dividend Entitlement Advices under the Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 20/03/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 19/03/2019
Cash Payment Details
Election Period 01/04/2019 TO 16/04/2019
Default Option Yes
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0075
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0075
Pay Date 08/05/2019
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Security Option Details
Election Period 01/04/2019 TO 16/04/2019
New Security ISIN SG1F88861140
New Security Name TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED
Security Not Found No
Fractional Disposition Method Standard
Issue/ Reinvestment Price SGD 0.3
Security Credit Date 08/05/2019
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Application Of Scrip Dividend Scheme (Size: 92,762 bytes)
  2. Issue Price (Size: 128,840 bytes)
  3. Despatch Of NOE & EA (Size: 132,005 bytes)

Disclaimer

Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:41:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD
05:42aTAI SIN ELECTRIC : Scrip Dividend Scheme - Despatch Of Notices Of Election And S..
PU
03/21TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Issue Price Of New Shares Under The Tai Sin Electric Limited ..
PU
03/19TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
2018TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Completion Of Purchase Of 9 Gul Lane, Singapore 629408
PU
2018FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : First Quarter Results
PU
2018TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Changes To The Board And Its Corporate Governance Committees
PU
2018REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Independent And Non-Executiv..
PU
2018TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
More news
Chart TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD
Duration : Period :
Tai Sin Electric Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Hock Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lian Eng Lim Chief Information Officer
Chye Huat Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Boon Siong Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD3.13%0
ACUITY BRANDS4.40%4 787
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD38.07%4 335
SIGNIFY16.51%3 434
FAGERHULT AB-6.18%974
LSI INDUSTRIES, INC.-17.03%68
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About