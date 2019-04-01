Tai Sin Electric : Scrip Dividend Scheme - Despatch Of Notices Of Election And Scrip Dividend Entitlement Advices

News
Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme - Despatch Of Notices Of Election And Scrip Dividend Entitlement Advices
|
Announcement Title
|
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Apr 1, 2019 17:16
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG190308DVOPU9IL
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
TAN SHOU CHIEH
|
Designation
|
SECRETARY
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Applicable
|
Value
|
35
|
Dividend/ Distribution Type
|
Interim
|
Financial Year End
|
30/06/2019
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
SGD 0.0075
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
See attached Announcement relating to Notice of Books Closure Date for the Interim Dividend for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 and the application of the Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme ('Scheme') to the Interim Dividend.
|
Additional Text
|
See attached Announcement relating to issue price of new shares under the Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme.
|
Additional Text
|
See attached Announcement relating to despatch of Notices of Election and Scrip Dividend Entitlement Advices under the Tai Sin Electric Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
20/03/2019 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
19/03/2019
|
Cash Payment Details
|
Election Period
|
01/04/2019 TO 16/04/2019
|
Default Option
|
Yes
|
Option Currency
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.0075
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.0075
|
Pay Date
|
08/05/2019
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Country of Income
|
Singapore
|
Security Option Details
|
Election Period
|
01/04/2019 TO 16/04/2019
|
New Security ISIN
|
SG1F88861140
|
New Security Name
|
TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED
|
Security Not Found
|
No
|
Fractional Disposition Method
|
Standard
|
Issue/ Reinvestment Price
|
SGD 0.3
|
Security Credit Date
|
08/05/2019
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
-
Application Of Scrip Dividend Scheme (Size: 92,762 bytes)
-
Issue Price (Size: 128,840 bytes)
-
Despatch Of NOE & EA (Size: 132,005 bytes)
Disclaimer
