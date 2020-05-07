Taiga Building Products Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSX: TBL) ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following five directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 6, 2020 (the "Meeting"):

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Dr. Kooi Ong Tong 95.34% 4.66% Garson Lee 96.58% 3.42% Douglas Morris 96.88% 3.12% Ian Tong 95.35% 4.65% Brian Flagel 96.58% 3.42%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the reappointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 7, 2020.

For further information regarding Taiga, please contact:

Mark Schneidereit-Hsu

CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration

Phone: 604-438-1471

Fax: 604-439-4242

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55566