Taiga Building Products Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSX: TBL) ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following five directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 6, 2020 (the "Meeting"):
|NOMINEE
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Dr. Kooi Ong Tong
|95.34%
|4.66%
|Garson Lee
|96.58%
|3.42%
|Douglas Morris
|96.88%
|3.12%
|Ian Tong
|95.35%
|4.65%
|Brian Flagel
|96.58%
|3.42%
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the reappointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 7, 2020.
For further information regarding Taiga, please contact:
Mark Schneidereit-Hsu
CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration
Phone: 604-438-1471
Fax: 604-439-4242
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55566