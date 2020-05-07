Log in
Taiga Building Products Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

05/07/2020 | 07:40pm EDT

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) -  Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSX: TBL) ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following five directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 6, 2020 (the "Meeting"):

NOMINEEVOTES FORVOTES WITHHELD
Dr. Kooi Ong Tong95.34%4.66%
Garson Lee96.58%3.42%
Douglas Morris96.88%3.12%
Ian Tong95.35%4.65%
Brian Flagel96.58%3.42%

 

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the reappointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 7, 2020.

For further information regarding Taiga, please contact:

Mark Schneidereit-Hsu
CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration
Phone: 604-438-1471
Fax: 604-439-4242

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55566


© Newsfilecorp 2020
