TAIGA GOLD CORP.

TAIGA GOLD CORP.

(TGC)
Ellis Martin Report: Taiga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGGDF) Expands its Orchid Project by Acquiring Additional High Grade Gold Occurrences

02/23/2020 | 10:10pm EST
Acquires High Grade Gold Occurrences

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Tim Termuende, the CEO and President of Taiga Gold Corp (CNSX:TGC) (OTCMKTS:TGGDF), a mineral exploration company focussing on gold in eastern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Fisher property, located adjacent to SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation property and approximately 1.5km from the Santoy Mine itself. The Fisher property is bisected by the Santoy Shear Zone along its entire length, approx. 18km, and the nearby Santoy Mine is currently producing high-grade gold from this structure. The Fisher property is under option to SSR Mining where they are undertaking significant exploration including drilling with the intent of locating gold deposits for development into potential reserves.

In this segment we discuss Taiga expanding its Orchid Project by acquiring additional high grade gold occurrences.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100335/tgc



About Taiga Gold Corp:

Taiga Gold Corp was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and owns 5 projects targeting gold in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining. Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by SSR Mining under option from Taiga.

Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as the second best place in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Taiga Gold Corp
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Suite 200, 44 - 12th Ave. South
Cranbrook, BC V1C 2R7
Toll Free: 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)
Local: (250) 426-0749
Fax: (250) 426-6899
https://www.taigagold.com
Michael Lebach
info@taigagold.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Termuende President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesse T. Campbell Chief Operating Officer & Director
Glen John Diduck Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Claude Downie Director & Vice President-Exploration
Darren B. Fach Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIGA GOLD CORP.28.57%9
NEWMONT CORPORATION13.79%39 927
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.18%38 174
POLYUS PAO--.--%17 702
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.8.12%15 046
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.12%14 729
