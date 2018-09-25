September 26, 2018

Taiheiyo Cement Selected for the Fifth Consecutive Year for the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

Taiheiyo Cement was selected for the fifth consecutive year as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific) in 2018. We are selected as DJSI Asia Pacific 5th consecutive years since 2014. This index is the Asia Pacific version of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and serves as one of the key benchmarks for socially responsible investment.

The DJSI are the investment indices developed and offered cooperatively by the U.S.-based S&P Dow Jones Indices and Switzerland-based RobecoSAM, which evaluate the sustainability of companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria.

The DJSI Asia Pacific has selected the top 150 regional sustainability leaders, including 75 Japanese companies out of about 600 leading companies, from developed markets in Asia Pacific.

Taiheiyo cement aspires to leadership in pioneering a sustainable future for the earth. We are committed to doing business in ways that contribute to economic development, are environmentally responsible, and make a positive difference in the world.