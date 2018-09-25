Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Taiheiyo Cement Corp    5233   JP3449020001

TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORP (5233)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Taiheiyo Cement : Selected for the Fifth Consecutive Year for the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:36pm EDT

September 26, 2018

Taiheiyo Cement Selected for the Fifth Consecutive Year for the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

Taiheiyo Cement was selected for the fifth consecutive year as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific) in 2018. We are selected as DJSI Asia Pacific 5th consecutive years since 2014. This index is the Asia Pacific version of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and serves as one of the key benchmarks for socially responsible investment.

The DJSI are the investment indices developed and offered cooperatively by the U.S.-based S&P Dow Jones Indices and Switzerland-based RobecoSAM, which evaluate the sustainability of companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria.

The DJSI Asia Pacific has selected the top 150 regional sustainability leaders, including 75 Japanese companies out of about 600 leading companies, from developed markets in Asia Pacific.

Taiheiyo cement aspires to leadership in pioneering a sustainable future for the earth. We are committed to doing business in ways that contribute to economic development, are environmentally responsible, and make a positive difference in the world.

Disclaimer

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 02:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORP
10:36pTAIHEIYO CEMENT : Selected for the Fifth Consecutive Year for the Dow Jones Sust..
PU
05/03CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Catalina Pacific®, a CalPortland® Company, Stakes Out Envir..
AQ
04/26Patent Issued for Curved Grating, Method for Manufacturing the Same, and Opti..
AQ
04/26CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Catalina Pacific, a CalPortland Company, Stakes Out Environ..
AQ
04/26CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Catalina Pacific, a CalPortland Company, Stakes Out Environ..
AQ
03/28TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/15TAIHEIYO CEMENT : Once a ‘trendsetter', Colton's CalPor tland plant no long..
AQ
02/01MURATA MANUFACTURING : Patent Issued for Electronic Component Conveyance Device ..
AQ
2017TAIHEIYO CEMENT : reconstruction and repair of retaining walls - commune of Clio..
AQ
2017TAIHO KOGYO : "Copper Alloy for Slide Bearing and Slide Bearing" in Patent Appli..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 896 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 41 693 M
Debt 2019 227 B
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 10,61
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 455 B
Chart TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Taiheiyo Cement Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4 722  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuji Fukuda President & Representative Director
Tsutomu Kato Manager-Information Technology Planning
Yuichi Kitabayashi Representative Director & Vice President
Shigeru Matsushima Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masafumi Fushihara Director & General Manager-Cement Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORP-27.25%4 030
CRH PLC-5.19%27 253
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-24.50%15 877
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-10.77%15 150
ULTRATECH CEMENT-8.28%15 000
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS-13.66%12 025
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.