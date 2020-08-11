Log in
Taikisha : Announcement of Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

08/11/2020 | 02:04am EDT

August 11, 2020

Announcement of Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

Taikisha Ltd. (the "Company") announces its consolidated and non-consolidated earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which had not yet determined in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020" announced on May 22, 2020.

1. Earnings forecasts

  1. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the first half of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)

Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

income

income

owners of parent

owners of parent

per share

Previous forecasts (A)

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

Revised forecasts (B)

80,500

3,100

3,900

2,900

85.12

Change in amount (B - A)

Percentage of change (%)

104,973

7,560

7,679

5,371

157.67

Results for the same period of last year

(2) Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

income

income

owners of parent

owners of parent

per share

Previous forecasts (A)

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

Revised forecasts (B)

203,000

11,000

12,000

8,000

234.82

Change in amount (B - A)

Percentage of change (%)

225,378

15,439

15,991

9,132

268.07

Results for the same period of last year

(3) Non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the first half of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)

Sales

Ordinary

Profit

Basic earnings

income

per share

Previous forecasts (A)

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

Revised forecasts (B)

48,000

3,500

3,000

88.06

Change in amount (B - A)

Percentage of change (%)

64,864

6,096

4,327

127.01

Results for the same period of last year

(4) Non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

Sales

Ordinary

Profit

Basic earnings

income

per share

Previous forecasts (A)

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

Revised forecasts (B)

105,000

8,900

6,800

199.60

Change in amount (B - A)

Percentage of change (%)

132,630

11,333

7,645

224.40

Results for the same period of last year

(5) Reasons for the earnings forecasts

Regarding earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, though it had not yet determined because it is difficult to estimate reasonably due to the impact of spread of COVID-19, the Company announces its consolidated and non-consolidated earnings forecasts estimated based on the information and forecasts currently available.

Regarding consolidated earnings forecasts, order-received is expected to decrease mainly due to decrease in customers' capital investment and postponement of renewal because of the impact of spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, sales is expected to decrease significantly mainly due to restrictions on construction activities. Therefore, though the Company assumes the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on business activities is expected to be gradually convergent, the Company estimated the consolidated earnings forecasts based on the assumption that the impact is expected to be affected until the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

Regarding non-consolidated earnings forecasts, the Company estimated based on the same assumption as above.

(Note)

The above-mentioned earnings forecasts are based on information available as of the date of this announcement. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors such as the spread of COVID-19.

2. Dividend forecasts

  1. Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

Dividend per share

First quarter end

Second quarter

Third quarter end

Year end

Total

end

Previous forecasts

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Revised forecasts

30.00

60.00

90.00

30.00

70.00

100.00

Results for the same period of last year

(2) Reasons for the dividend forecasts

The Company considers the return of earnings to shareholders as one of the most important measures, and the Company has the target for consolidated dividend payout ratio to be 35% and stable dividend payment.

Taking the earnings forecasts and the dividend policy above into consideration, annual dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is set at 90 yen per share.

Disclaimer

Taikisha Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
