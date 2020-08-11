Taikisha : Announcement of Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

Results for the same period of last year

(3) Non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the first half of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)

Consolidated earnings forecasts for the first half of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)

Taikisha Ltd. (the "Company") announces its consolidated and non-consolidated earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which had not yet determined in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020" announced on May 22, 2020.

(5) Reasons for the earnings forecasts

Regarding earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, though it had not yet determined because it is difficult to estimate reasonably due to the impact of spread of COVID-19, the Company announces its consolidated and non-consolidated earnings forecasts estimated based on the information and forecasts currently available.

Regarding consolidated earnings forecasts, order-received is expected to decrease mainly due to decrease in customers' capital investment and postponement of renewal because of the impact of spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, sales is expected to decrease significantly mainly due to restrictions on construction activities. Therefore, though the Company assumes the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on business activities is expected to be gradually convergent, the Company estimated the consolidated earnings forecasts based on the assumption that the impact is expected to be affected until the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

Regarding non-consolidated earnings forecasts, the Company estimated based on the same assumption as above.

The above-mentioned earnings forecasts are based on information available as of the date of this announcement. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors such as the spread of COVID-19.

2. Dividend forecasts

Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(2) Reasons for the dividend forecasts

The Company considers the return of earnings to shareholders as one of the most important measures, and the Company has the target for consolidated dividend payout ratio to be 35% and stable dividend payment.

Taking the earnings forecasts and the dividend policy above into consideration, annual dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is set at 90 yen per share.