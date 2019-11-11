Taikisha : Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020 0 11/11/2019 | 01:10am EST Send by mail :

November 11, 2019
The following statements are an English translation of the original Japanese document.
(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.)
Name of company… Taikisha Ltd.
Stock Exchange…… First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code……………… 1979
Representative…… Koji Kato, President and Representative Director
Contact…………… Masanori Nakagawa, Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Administrative Management Headquarters Chief Executive
TEL……………… (03)5338 - 5052
URL……………… https://www.taikisha.co.jp/
Scheduled date to submit Quarterly report ： November 14, 2019
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments ： November 29, 2019
Supplemental materials prepared for financial results ： Yes
Briefing session of financial results ： Yes (for instituted investors and analysts)
(Round down to one million yen)
1. Consolidated Operating Performance (April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)
(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)
Sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent
Six months ended million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen %
September 30, 2019 104,973 6.2 7,560 122.6 7,679 98.1 5,371 490.2
September 30, 2018 98,879 (2.2) 3,396 6.3 3,877 8.4 910 (60.2)
(Note) Comprehensive income
Six months ended September 30, 2019 4,020 million yen 428.9 %
Six months ended September 30, 2018 760 million yen (87.7) %
Profit attributable to Profit attributable to
owners of parent per owners of parent per
share share (Diluted)
Six months ended yen yen
September 30, 2019 157.67 －
September 30, 2018 26.71 －
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets Net assets Equity capital ratio
As of million yen million yen %
September 30, 2019 210,378 112,557 51.4
March 31, 2019 223,080 113,649 48.8
(Note) Shareholders' Equity
As of September 30, 2019 108,120 million yen
2. Dividends
As of March 31, 2019 108,787 million yen
Dividend per share
1Q 2Q 3Q Year End Total (annually)
Year ended yen yen yen yen yen
March 31, 2019 － 25.00 － 66.00 91.00
March 31, 2020 － 30.00
Year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast) － 70.00 100.00
(Note) Revisions to forecast of dividends : None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)
Profit attributable Profit attributable
Sales Operating income Ordinary income to owners of parent to owners of parent per share
million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen
Full year 239,000 6.0 14,600 4.0 15,300 1.4 9,700 9.7 284.72
(Note) Revisions to forecast of earnings : None
- 1 -
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) : None
(2) Adoption of particular accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements : None
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc. : None
(ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i) : None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None
(iv) Restatements : None
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2019 35,082,009 shares
As of March 31, 2019 35,082,009 shares
Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of September 30, 2019 1,013,376 shares
As of March 31, 2019 1,013,293 shares
Average number of shares during the period
Six months ended September 30, 2019 34,068,697 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2018 34,068,974 shares
(Note) The Company has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan since second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and its own shares remaining in the Trust are included as treasury shares. The number of trasury shares at the end of the term is 136,400 and average number of shares during the term is 38,971.
Notice of status of implementation for quarterly review procedures

This financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

This financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Explanation about the proper use of consolidated forecasts and other notes

Data and forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on current information as of today, and may change depending upon various factors. The data and assumptions do not mean guaranteeing accomplishment of goals and projections, and may be changed at any time without notice. Consequently, the Company ask you to use this information at your discretion based upon your own judgment and information you may obtain through other sources. The company will not be liable for any damages that result from the use of this information. - 2 - 1 Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets Millions of yen As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 52,107 34,469 Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction 104,705 103,658 contracts and other Securities 1,000 2,800 Costs on uncompleted construction contracts 2,807 2,999 Raw materials and supplies 396 430 Other 8,379 14,063 Allowance for doubtful accounts (428) (214) Total current assets 168,968 158,206 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10,333 10,191 Intangible assets Goodwill 1,332 1,245 Other 3,318 3,143 Total intangible assets 4,650 4,388 Investments and other assets Investment securities 29,378 27,677 Net defined benefit asset 5,912 5,825 Other 3,891 4,141 Allowance for doubtful accounts (53) (53) Total investments and other assets 39,128 37,590 Total non-current assets 54,111 52,171 Total assets 223,080 210,378 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other 55,835 49,350 Short-term loans payable 10,892 4,520 Income taxes payable 2,711 723 Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts 14,778 18,039 Provision for bonuses － 2,865 Provision for warranties for completed construction 787 612 Provision for loss on construction contracts 407 344 Provision for directors' bonuses 154 20 Other 13,225 10,948 Total current liabilities 98,791 87,426 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 3,076 1,889 Provision for directors' retirement benefits 62 43 Provision for share-based remuneration for directors － 20 Net defined benefit liability 1,370 1,589 Other 6,127 6,851 Total non-current liabilities 10,638 10,394 Total liabilities 109,430 97,821 - 3 - Millions of yen As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 6,455 6,455 Capital surplus 7,244 5,042 Retained earnings 84,984 88,108 Treasury shares (2,476) (2,593) Total shareholders' equity 96,208 97,012 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 11,842 10,756 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (0) 0 Foreign currency translation adjustment 164 48 Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans 572 301 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 12,578 11,108 Non-controlling interests 4,862 4,436 Total net assets 113,649 112,557 Total liabilities and net assets 223,080 210,378 - 4 - Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Income Statements Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019 Net sales of completed construction contracts 98,879 104,973 Cost of sales of completed construction contracts 85,346 87,195 Gross profit on completed construction contracts 13,533 17,778 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,137 10,217 Operating income 3,396 7,560 Non-operating income Interest income 157 158 Dividend income 317 319 Dividend income of insurance 189 25 Real estate rent 52 59 Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts 0 0 Other 198 117 Total non-operating income 915 681 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 129 90 Rent expenses on real estates 10 11 Foreign exchange losses 116 268 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 120 120 Other 57 70 Total non-operating expenses 434 561 Ordinary income 3,877 7,679 Extraordinary income Gain on disposal of non-current assets 9 7 Total extraordinary income 9 7 Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of non-current assets 162 21 Impairment loss 116 0 Loss on sales of investment securities － 0 Loss on valuation of investment securities － 0 Amortization of goodwill 1,859 － Total extraordinary losses 2,138 21 Profit before income taxes 1,748 7,665 Income taxes-current 1,556 1,014 Income taxes-deferred (319) 1,045 Total income taxes 1,236 2,059 Profit 511 5,605 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (398) 234 Profit attributable to owners of parent 910 5,371 - 5 - Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019 Profit 511 5,605 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,137 (1,085) Deferred gains or losses on hedges 25 1 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,111) (211) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 219 (276) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity (22) (13) method Total other comprehensive income 249 (1,585) Comprehensive income 760 4,020 Comprehensive income attributable to : Owners of parent 1,215 3,900 Non-controlling interests (454) 119 - 6 - (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep.30, 2018 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep.30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 1,748 7,665 Depreciation and amortization 932 1,046 Amortization of goodwill 1,954 46 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts 67 (213) Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts 143 (57) Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement benefits (8) (19) Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based remuneration for directors － 20 Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit asset and liability (38) (88) Interest and dividends income (475) (478) Interest expenses 129 90 Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets 153 13 Loss (gain) on sales of securities － 0 Loss (gain) on valuation of securities － 0 Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade 10,571 532 Decrease (increase) in inventories (2,824) (274) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable-other (68) 210 Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade (10,335) (6,048) Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted construction 895 3,655 contracts Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 38 6 Increase (decrease) in deposits received 277 (37) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (395) (573) Other, net (2,299) (4,939) Subtotal 467 559 Interest and dividends income received 475 478 Interest expenses paid (128) (86) Income taxes paid (3,896) (3,055) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,083) (2,104) - 7 - Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep.30, 2018 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep.30, 2019 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (2,023) (1,490) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 3,794 2,741 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (2,591) (944) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 16 3 Purchase of investment securities (0) (0) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 3 0 Proceeds from redemption of investment securities 0 － Contingent consideration payments for shares of subsidiaries － (132) Payments of long-term loans receivable (30) (32) Collection of long-term loans receivable 25 32 Purchase of insurance funds (0) (0) Other, net (22) (15) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (827) 161 Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable 5,356 (6,499) Proceeds from long-term loans payable 1,840 2 Repayment of long-term loans payable (586) (792) Repayments of lease obligations (23) (15) Repayments to non-controlling shareholders － (134) Net decrease (increase) in treasury shares (0) (0) Cash dividends paid (1,702) (2,246) Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests (361) (438) Purchase of shares of subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of (24) (2,119) consolidation Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,499 (12,245) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (1,041) (300) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (452) (14,488) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 42,292 49,861 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 41,840 35,372 - 8 - (Additional information) (Introduction of the Board Benefit Trust (BBT)) The Company has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan (hereinafter referred to as the"Plan") for the Company's Board Members (excluding Outside Board Members) (hereinafter referred to as the "Board Members"), starting from the second quarter, pursuant to the resolution of the 74th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on June 27, 2019. The purpose of the Plan is to promote the motivation of Board Members in contributing to the improvement of business performance and corporate value over the medium to long term by making the linkage between their compensation and the Company's business performance and shareholder value even clearer and having Board Members share not only the benefits from higher stock prices, but also the risk of a drop in stock prices, with shareholders. The gross method has been used for the accounting treatment under the Plan in accordance with "Practical Solution on Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees, etc., through Trusts" (Practical Issues Task Force No. 30 of March 26, 2015). (1) Overview of Transactions The Plan is a scheme whereby money contributed by the Company is used as financial resources to acquire the Company's shares through a trust (the trust established under the Plan shall be hereinafter referred to as the "Trust"), and the Company's shares and money in the amount of monetary equivalence of the Company's shares measured at fair value (hereinafter referred to as "the Company's Shares, etc.") are provided to Board Members through the Trust in accordance with the "Share Benefit Regulations for Directors" stipulated by the Company. The time when the Company's Shares, etc., are provided to Board Members shall be, in principle, the date of the retirement from the Company. (2) The Company's Own Shares Remaining in the Trust The Company recognizes its own shares remaining in the Trust as treasury shares under the category of net assets, using the carrying amount in the Trust (excluding the amount of ancillary expenses). The carrying amount of such treasury shares as of the end of the second quarter is 449 million yen, and the number of such shares is 136,400. - 9 - (Segment information) Six months ended September 30, 2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018) 1. Sales and profits or losses by reportable segments Millions of yen Reportable segments Eliminations/ Amount recorded in Green Technology Paint Finishing Total Corporate the consolidated System Division System Division financial statements Sales Sales to customers 69,138 29,741 98,879 － 98,879 Intersegment － 0 0 (0) － Total 69,138 29,742 98,880 (0) 98,879 Segment profit (loss) 6,516 (2,835) 3,681 196 3,877 (Note) 1. The amount of Eliminations/ Corporate is as follows: Eliminations/ Corporate of Segment profit (loss) of 196 million yen includes non-allocatable common profits (net amount of common profit and loss) of 194 million yen and other adjustments of 2 million yen. Non-allocatable common profit and loss are mainly general and administrative expenses and dividend income etc. those are not attributed to any reportable segments. 2. Segment profit (loss) is adjusted in the ordinary income of the consolidated income statement. 2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill etc. by reportable segment In the Paint Finishing System Division, one-time amortization of goodwill related to Geico S.p.A. ("Geico") is recognized as extraordinary loss in the consolidated financial statements. In the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year, the decrease in goodwill related to Geico due to the said amortization etc. is 1,859 million yen. Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) 1. Sales and profits or losses by reportable segments Millions of yen Reportable segments Eliminations/ Amount recorded in Green Technology Paint Finishing Total Corporate the consolidated System Division System Division financial statements Sales Sales to customers 76,142 28,830 104,973 － 104,973 Intersegment － － － － － Total 76,142 28,830 104,973 － 104,973 Segment profit 7,473 528 8,001 (321) 7,679 (Note) 1. The amount of Eliminations/ Corporate is as follows: Eliminations/ Corporate of Segment profit of minus 321 million yen includes non-allocatable common profits (net amount of common profit and loss) of minus 325 million yen and other adjustments of 4 million yen. Non-allocatable common profit and loss are mainly general and administrative expenses and dividend income etc. those are not attributed to any reportable segments. 2. Segment profit is adjusted in the ordinary income of the consolidated income statement. 2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill etc. by reportable segment Not applicable. - 10 - 2 Non-consolidated Financial Statements (Non-consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared voluntarily in accordance with Ordinance on Quarterly Financial Statements, etc.) (1) Balance Sheets (Non-consolidated) Millions of yen As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 22,008 10,421 Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction 73,415 75,243 contracts and other Securities 1,000 2,800 Costs on uncompleted construction contracts 328 892 Raw materials and supplies 157 189 Other 2,548 7,324 Allowance for doubtful accounts (75) (4) Total current assets 99,382 96,868 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4,362 4,317 Intangible assets 2,428 2,154 Investments and other assets Investment securities 28,734 27,168 Shares of subsidiaries and associates 9,423 10,504 Prepaid pension cost 5,044 5,210 Other 1,316 1,284 Allowance for doubtful accounts (5) (5) Total investments and other assets 44,512 44,162 Total non-current assets 51,302 50,634 Total assets 150,685 147,502 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other 36,683 35,171 Short-term loans payable 6,644 2,269 Income taxes payable 2,425 465 Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts 1,442 2,798 Provision for bonuses － 2,835 Provision for warranties for completed construction 250 239 Provision for loss on construction contracts 133 50 Provision for directors' bonuses 140 20 Other 8,193 7,179 Total current liabilities 55,913 51,031 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 100 44 Provision for share-based remuneration for directors － 20 Provision for retirement benefits 131 127 Other 3,856 4,600 Total non-current liabilities 4,087 4,792 Total liabilities 60,000 55,824 - 11 - Millions of yen As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 6,455 6,455 Capital surplus 7,297 7,413 Retained earnings 67,566 69,645 Treasury shares (2,476) (2,593) Total shareholders' equity 78,842 80,921 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 11,842 10,756 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (0) 0 Total valuation and translation adjustments 11,841 10,757 Total net assets 90,684 91,678 Total liabilities and net assets 150,685 147,502 - 12 - (2) Income Statements (Non-consolidated) Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019 Net sales of completed construction contracts 57,346 64,864 Cost of sales of completed construction contracts 47,207 53,360 Gross profit on completed construction contracts 10,138 11,504 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,126 6,365 Operating income 4,011 5,138 Non-operating income Interest income 0 0 Dividends income 796 589 Real estate rent 84 82 Technical advisory fee 737 608 Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts 0 0 Other 199 63 Total non-operating income 1,819 1,345 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 9 14 Rent expenses on real estates 23 24 Foreign exchange losses 4 291 Other 46 56 Total non-operating expenses 84 387 Ordinary income 5,746 6,096 Extraordinary loss Loss on disposal of non-current assets 161 16 Impairment loss 116 0 Loss on valuation of investment securities － 0 Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates 2,788 － Total extraordinary losses 3,066 16 Income before income taxes 2,679 6,079 Income taxes-current 1,042 529 Income taxes-deferred 512 1,223 Total income taxes 1,554 1,752 Profit 1,125 4,327 - 13 - (Supplementary information) 1. Statement for orders-received during this period, net sales of completed construction contracts during this period, and construction carried forward by division (consolidated) Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Increase (decrease) (Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2019 -Sep. 30, 2019) Amounts % Amounts % Amounts % Orders-received Green Technology System Division Building HVAC 25,259 21.3 23,577 19.9 (1,682) (6.7) Industrial HVAC 63,224 53.3 55,023 46.5 (8,201) (13.0) Total 88,484 74.6 78,601 66.4 (9,883) (11.2) [Overseas] [ 18,851 ] [ 15.9 ] [ 18,954 ] [ 16.0 ] [ 103 ] [ 0.5 ] Paint Finishing System Division 30,048 25.4 39,847 33.6 9,799 32.6 [Overseas] [ 24,004 ] [ 20.3 ] [ 32,873 ] [ 27.8 ] [ 8,869 ] [ 36.9 ] Total 118,532 100.0 118,449 100.0 (83) (0.1) [Overseas] [ 42,856 ] [ 36.2 ] [ 51,827 ] [ 43.8 ] [ 8,971 ] [ 20.9 ] Net sales of completed construction contracts Green Technology System Division Building HVAC 19,060 19.3 25,112 23.9 6,052 31.8 Industrial HVAC 50,077 50.6 51,030 48.6 953 1.9 Total 69,138 69.9 76,142 72.5 7,004 10.1 [Overseas] [ 18,731 ] [ 19.0 ] [ 17,621 ] [ 16.8 ] [ (1,110) ] [ (5.9) ] Paint Finishing System Division 29,741 30.1 28,830 27.5 (911) (3.1) [Overseas] [ 25,052 ] [ 25.3 ] [ 23,080 ] [ 22.0 ] [ (1,972) ] [ (7.9) ] Total 98,879 100.0 104,973 100.0 6,094 6.2 [Overseas] [ 43,783 ] [ 44.3 ] [ 40,701 ] [ 38.8 ] [ (3,082) ] [ (7.0) ] Construction carried forward Green Technology System Division Building HVAC 58,438 32.6 51,277 27.4 (7,161) (12.3) Industrial HVAC 64,040 35.8 63,647 34.0 (393) (0.6) Total 122,478 68.4 114,925 61.4 (7,553) (6.2) [Overseas] [ 23,346 ] [ 13.0 ] [ 25,239 ] [ 13.5 ] [ 1,893 ] [ 8.1 ] Paint Finishing System Division 56,560 31.6 72,367 38.6 15,807 27.9 [Overseas] [ 50,274 ] [ 28.1 ] [ 64,255 ] [ 34.3 ] [ 13,981 ] [ 27.8 ] Total 179,039 100.0 187,293 100.0 8,254 4.6 [Overseas] [ 73,621 ] [ 41.1 ] [ 89,495 ] [ 47.8 ] [ 15,874 ] [ 21.6 ] (Note) 1.The amounts of orders received, net sales of completed construction contracts, and carried forward are the transacted amount with external customers. In the previous consolidated cumulative second quarter, there is no difference between net sales of completed construction contracts and total sales in the segment information by the Green Technology System Division.

There is 0 million yen difference between net sales of completed construction contracts of 29,741 million yen and total sales of 29,742 million yen in the segment information by the Paint Finishing System Division.

Above differences are due to intersegment sales. In the consolidated cumulative second quarter, there is no difference between net sales of completed construction contracts and total sales in the segment information by the Green Technology System Division. And, there is no difference between net sales of completed construction contracts and total sales in the segment information by the Paint Finishing System Division. 14 - 2. Statement for orders-received during this period, net sales of completed construction contracts during this period, and construction carried forward by division (Non-consolidated) Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Increase (decrease) (Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2019 -Sep. 30, 2019) Amounts % Amounts % Amounts % Orders-received Green Technology System Division Building HVAC 23,374 29.0 21,900 33.5 (1,474) (6.3) Industrial HVAC 44,398 55.2 36,382 55.7 (8,016) (18.1) Total 67,773 84.2 58,282 89.2 (9,491) (14.0) [Overseas] [ 58 ] [ 0.1 ] [ 367 ] [ 0.6 ] [ 309 ] [ 532.8 ] Paint Finishing System Division 12,750 15.8 7,082 10.8 (5,668) (44.5) [Overseas] [ 7,657 ] [ 9.5 ] [ 2,329 ] [ 3.6 ] [ (5,328) ] [ (69.6) ] Total 80,523 100.0 65,365 100.0 (15,158) (18.8) [Overseas] [ 7,716 ] [ 9.6 ] [ 2,696 ] [ 4.2 ] [ (5,020) ] [ (65.1) ] Net sales of completed construction contracts Green Technology System Division Building HVAC 17,883 31.2 23,828 36.7 5,945 33.2 Industrial HVAC 31,336 54.6 33,426 51.5 2,090 6.7 Total 49,219 85.8 57,255 88.2 8,036 16.3 [Overseas] [ 45 ] [ 0.1 ] [ 64 ] [ 0.1 ] [ 19 ] [ 42.2 ] Paint Finishing System Division 8,126 14.2 7,609 11.8 (517) (6.4) [Overseas] [ 4,536 ] [ 7.9 ] [ 3,234 ] [ 5.0 ] [ (1,302) ] [ (28.7) ] Total 57,346 100.0 64,864 100.0 7,518 13.1 [Overseas] [ 4,581 ] [ 8.0 ] [ 3,299 ] [ 5.1 ] [ (1,282) ] [ (28.0) ] Construction carried forward Green Technology System Division Building HVAC 57,229 51.2 50,210 50.9 (7,019) (12.3) Industrial HVAC 40,716 36.5 38,700 39.3 (2,016) (5.0) Total 97,945 87.7 88,911 90.2 (9,034) (9.2) [Overseas] [ 34 ] [ 0.0 ] [ 309 ] [ 0.3 ] [ 275 ] [ 808.8 ] Paint Finishing System Division 13,696 12.3 9,672 9.8 (4,024) (29.4) [Overseas] [ 7,906 ] [ 7.1 ] [ 3,592 ] [ 3.6 ] [ (4,314) ] [ (54.6) ] Total 111,642 100.0 98,583 100.0 (13,059) (11.7) [Overseas] [ 7,940 ] [ 7.1 ] [ 3,901 ] [ 3.9 ] [ (4,039) ] [ (50.9) ] - 15 - 3. Sales by regions Six months ended September 30, 2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018) Millions of yen North Southeast Asia East Asia Japan India Other Total America Thailand Other Southeast China Other East Asia Asia 55,095 8,068 12,477 8,156 4,884 713 3,873 5,609 98,879 Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) Millions of yen North Southeast Asia East Asia Japan India Other Total America Thailand Other Southeast China Other East Asia Asia 64,271 6,261 8,657 10,273 5,615 408 4,858 4,627 104,973 - 16 - Attachments Original document

