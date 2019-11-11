Log in
TAIKISHA LTD.

(1979)
Taikisha : Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

0
11/11/2019 | 01:10am EST

Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

November 11, 2019

The following statements are an English translation of the original Japanese document.

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.)

Name of company… Taikisha Ltd.

Stock Exchange…… First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code………………

1979

Representative……

Koji Kato, President and Representative Director

Contact……………

Masanori Nakagawa, Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Administrative Management

Headquarters Chief Executive

TEL………………

(03)5338 - 5052

URL……………… https://www.taikisha.co.jp/

Scheduled date to submit Quarterly report

November 14, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments

November 29, 2019

Supplemental materials prepared for financial results

Yes

Briefing session of financial results

Yes (for instituted investors and analysts)

(Round down to one million yen)

1. Consolidated Operating Performance (April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)

(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Six months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

September 30, 2019

104,973

6.2

7,560

122.6

7,679

98.1

5,371

490.2

September 30, 2018

98,879

(2.2)

3,396

6.3

3,877

8.4

910

(60.2)

(Note) Comprehensive

income

Six months

ended September 30, 2019

4,020 million yen

428.9 %

Six months ended September 30, 2018

760 million yen

(87.7) %

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

owners of parent per

owners of parent per

share

share (Diluted)

Six months ended

yen

yen

September 30, 2019

157.67

September 30, 2018

26.71

(2) Consolidated

financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

As of

million yen

million yen

%

September 30, 2019

210,378

112,557

51.4

March 31, 2019

223,080

113,649

48.8

(Note) Shareholders' Equity

As of September 30, 2019

108,120 million yen

2. Dividends

As of March 31, 2019

108,787 million yen

Dividend per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year End

Total

(annually)

Year ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

March 31, 2019

25.00

66.00

91.00

March 31, 2020

30.00

Year ending March 31,

2020 (Forecast)

70.00

100.00

(Note) Revisions to forecast of dividends : None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)

Profit attributable

Profit attributable

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Full year

239,000

6.0

14,600

4.0

15,300

1.4

9,700

9.7

284.72

(Note) Revisions to forecast of earnings : None

- 1 -

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation)

: None

(2)

Adoption of particular accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements

: None

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.

: None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i)

: None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

(iv)

Restatements

: None

  1. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2019

35,082,009

shares

As of March 31, 2019

35,082,009

shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of September 30, 2019

1,013,376

shares

As of March 31, 2019

1,013,293

shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period

Six months ended September 30, 2019

34,068,697

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2018

34,068,974

shares

(Note) The Company has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan since second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and its own shares remaining in the Trust are included as treasury shares. The number of trasury shares at the end of the term is 136,400 and average number of shares during the term is 38,971.

  • Notice of status of implementation for quarterly review procedures
    This financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation about the proper use of consolidated forecasts and other notes
    Data and forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on current information as of today, and may change depending upon various factors. The data and assumptions do not mean guaranteeing accomplishment of goals and projections, and may be changed at any time without notice. Consequently, the Company ask you to use this information at your discretion based upon your own judgment and information you may obtain through other sources. The company will not be liable for any damages that result from the use of this information.

- 2 -

1 Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

52,107

34,469

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction

104,705

103,658

contracts and other

Securities

1,000

2,800

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

2,807

2,999

Raw materials and supplies

396

430

Other

8,379

14,063

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(428)

(214)

Total current assets

168,968

158,206

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10,333

10,191

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,332

1,245

Other

3,318

3,143

Total intangible assets

4,650

4,388

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

29,378

27,677

Net defined benefit asset

5,912

5,825

Other

3,891

4,141

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(53)

(53)

Total investments and other assets

39,128

37,590

Total non-current assets

54,111

52,171

Total assets

223,080

210,378

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other

55,835

49,350

Short-term loans payable

10,892

4,520

Income taxes payable

2,711

723

Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts

14,778

18,039

Provision for bonuses

2,865

Provision for warranties for completed construction

787

612

Provision for loss on construction contracts

407

344

Provision for directors' bonuses

154

20

Other

13,225

10,948

Total current liabilities

98,791

87,426

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

3,076

1,889

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

62

43

Provision for share-based remuneration for directors

20

Net defined benefit liability

1,370

1,589

Other

6,127

6,851

Total non-current liabilities

10,638

10,394

Total liabilities

109,430

97,821

- 3 -

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

6,455

6,455

Capital surplus

7,244

5,042

Retained earnings

84,984

88,108

Treasury shares

(2,476)

(2,593)

Total shareholders' equity

96,208

97,012

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

11,842

10,756

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

164

48

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans

572

301

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

12,578

11,108

Non-controlling interests

4,862

4,436

Total net assets

113,649

112,557

Total liabilities and net assets

223,080

210,378

- 4 -

  1. Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Income Statements

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019

Net sales of completed construction contracts

98,879

104,973

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

85,346

87,195

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

13,533

17,778

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,137

10,217

Operating income

3,396

7,560

Non-operating income

Interest income

157

158

Dividend income

317

319

Dividend income of insurance

189

25

Real estate rent

52

59

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

0

0

Other

198

117

Total non-operating income

915

681

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

129

90

Rent expenses on real estates

10

11

Foreign exchange losses

116

268

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

120

120

Other

57

70

Total non-operating expenses

434

561

Ordinary income

3,877

7,679

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

9

7

Total extraordinary income

9

7

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

162

21

Impairment loss

116

0

Loss on sales of investment securities

0

Loss on valuation of investment securities

0

Amortization of goodwill

1,859

Total extraordinary losses

2,138

21

Profit before income taxes

1,748

7,665

Income taxes-current

1,556

1,014

Income taxes-deferred

(319)

1,045

Total income taxes

1,236

2,059

Profit

511

5,605

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(398)

234

Profit attributable to owners of parent

910

5,371

- 5 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019

Profit

511

5,605

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,137

(1,085)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

25

1

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,111)

(211)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

219

(276)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity

(22)

(13)

method

Total other comprehensive income

249

(1,585)

Comprehensive income

760

4,020

Comprehensive income attributable to :

Owners of parent

1,215

3,900

Non-controlling interests

(454)

119

- 6 -

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep.30, 2018

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep.30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

1,748

7,665

Depreciation and amortization

932

1,046

Amortization of goodwill

1,954

46

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

67

(213)

Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts

143

(57)

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement benefits

(8)

(19)

Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based remuneration for directors

20

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit asset and liability

(38)

(88)

Interest and dividends income

(475)

(478)

Interest expenses

129

90

Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets

153

13

Loss (gain) on sales of securities

0

Loss (gain) on valuation of securities

0

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

10,571

532

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(2,824)

(274)

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable-other

(68)

210

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

(10,335)

(6,048)

Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted construction

895

3,655

contracts

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

38

6

Increase (decrease) in deposits received

277

(37)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(395)

(573)

Other, net

(2,299)

(4,939)

Subtotal

467

559

Interest and dividends income received

475

478

Interest expenses paid

(128)

(86)

Income taxes paid

(3,896)

(3,055)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(3,083)

(2,104)

- 7 -

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep.30, 2018

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep.30, 2019

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(2,023)

(1,490)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

3,794

2,741

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(2,591)

(944)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

16

3

Purchase of investment securities

(0)

(0)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

3

0

Proceeds from redemption of investment securities

0

Contingent consideration payments for shares of subsidiaries

(132)

Payments of long-term loans receivable

(30)

(32)

Collection of long-term loans receivable

25

32

Purchase of insurance funds

(0)

(0)

Other, net

(22)

(15)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(827)

161

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

5,356

(6,499)

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

1,840

2

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(586)

(792)

Repayments of lease obligations

(23)

(15)

Repayments to non-controlling shareholders

(134)

Net decrease (increase) in treasury shares

(0)

(0)

Cash dividends paid

(1,702)

(2,246)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(361)

(438)

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of

(24)

(2,119)

consolidation

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

4,499

(12,245)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(1,041)

(300)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(452)

(14,488)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

42,292

49,861

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

41,840

35,372

- 8 -

(Additional information)

(Introduction of the Board Benefit Trust (BBT))

The Company has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan (hereinafter referred to as the"Plan") for the Company's Board Members (excluding Outside Board Members) (hereinafter referred to as the "Board Members"), starting from the second quarter, pursuant to the resolution of the 74th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on June 27, 2019.

The purpose of the Plan is to promote the motivation of Board Members in contributing to the improvement of business performance and corporate value over the medium to long term by making the linkage between their compensation and the Company's business performance and shareholder value even clearer and having Board Members share not only the benefits from higher stock prices, but also the risk of a drop in stock prices, with shareholders.

The gross method has been used for the accounting treatment under the Plan in accordance with "Practical Solution on Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees, etc., through Trusts" (Practical Issues Task Force No. 30 of March 26, 2015).

(1) Overview of Transactions

The Plan is a scheme whereby money contributed by the Company is used as financial resources to acquire the Company's shares through a trust (the trust established under the Plan shall be hereinafter referred to as the "Trust"), and the Company's shares and money in the amount of monetary equivalence of the Company's shares measured at fair value (hereinafter referred to as "the Company's Shares, etc.") are provided to Board Members through the Trust in accordance with the "Share Benefit Regulations for Directors" stipulated by the Company.

The time when the Company's Shares, etc., are provided to Board Members shall be, in principle, the date of the retirement from the Company.

(2) The Company's Own Shares Remaining in the Trust

The Company recognizes its own shares remaining in the Trust as treasury shares under the category of net assets, using the carrying amount in the Trust (excluding the amount of ancillary expenses). The carrying amount of such treasury shares as of the end of the second quarter is 449 million yen, and the number of such shares is 136,400.

- 9 -

(Segment information)

Six months ended September 30, 2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018) 1. Sales and profits or losses by reportable segments

Millions of yen

Reportable segments

Eliminations/

Amount recorded in

Green Technology

Paint Finishing

Total

Corporate

the consolidated

System Division

System Division

financial statements

Sales

Sales to customers

69,138

29,741

98,879

98,879

Intersegment

0

0

(0)

Total

69,138

29,742

98,880

(0)

98,879

Segment profit (loss)

6,516

(2,835)

3,681

196

3,877

(Note) 1. The amount of Eliminations/ Corporate is as follows:

Eliminations/ Corporate of Segment profit (loss) of 196 million yen includes non-allocatable common profits (net amount of common profit and loss) of 194 million yen and other adjustments of 2 million yen.

Non-allocatable common profit and loss are mainly general and administrative expenses and dividend income etc. those are not attributed to any reportable segments.

2. Segment profit (loss) is adjusted in the ordinary income of the consolidated income statement.

2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill etc. by reportable segment

In the Paint Finishing System Division, one-time amortization of goodwill related to Geico S.p.A. ("Geico") is recognized as extraordinary loss in the consolidated financial statements. In the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year, the decrease in goodwill related to Geico due to the said amortization etc. is 1,859 million yen.

Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) 1. Sales and profits or losses by reportable segments

Millions of yen

Reportable segments

Eliminations/

Amount recorded in

Green Technology

Paint Finishing

Total

Corporate

the consolidated

System Division

System Division

financial statements

Sales

Sales to customers

76,142

28,830

104,973

104,973

Intersegment

Total

76,142

28,830

104,973

104,973

Segment profit

7,473

528

8,001

(321)

7,679

(Note) 1. The amount of Eliminations/ Corporate is as follows:

Eliminations/ Corporate of Segment profit of minus 321 million yen includes non-allocatable common profits (net amount of common profit and loss) of minus 325 million yen and other adjustments of 4 million yen. Non-allocatable common profit and loss are mainly general and administrative expenses and dividend income etc. those are not attributed to any reportable segments.

2. Segment profit is adjusted in the ordinary income of the consolidated income statement.

2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill etc. by reportable segment

Not applicable.

- 10 -

2 Non-consolidated Financial Statements

(Non-consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared voluntarily in accordance with Ordinance on Quarterly Financial Statements, etc.)

(1) Balance Sheets (Non-consolidated)

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

22,008

10,421

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction

73,415

75,243

contracts and other

Securities

1,000

2,800

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

328

892

Raw materials and supplies

157

189

Other

2,548

7,324

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(75)

(4)

Total current assets

99,382

96,868

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,362

4,317

Intangible assets

2,428

2,154

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

28,734

27,168

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

9,423

10,504

Prepaid pension cost

5,044

5,210

Other

1,316

1,284

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(5)

(5)

Total investments and other assets

44,512

44,162

Total non-current assets

51,302

50,634

Total assets

150,685

147,502

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other

36,683

35,171

Short-term loans payable

6,644

2,269

Income taxes payable

2,425

465

Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts

1,442

2,798

Provision for bonuses

2,835

Provision for warranties for completed construction

250

239

Provision for loss on construction contracts

133

50

Provision for directors' bonuses

140

20

Other

8,193

7,179

Total current liabilities

55,913

51,031

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

100

44

Provision for share-based remuneration for directors

20

Provision for retirement benefits

131

127

Other

3,856

4,600

Total non-current liabilities

4,087

4,792

Total liabilities

60,000

55,824

- 11 -

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30,

2019

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

6,455

6,455

Capital surplus

7,297

7,413

Retained earnings

67,566

69,645

Treasury shares

(2,476)

(2,593)

Total shareholders' equity

78,842

80,921

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

11,842

10,756

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

0

Total valuation and translation adjustments

11,841

10,757

Total net assets

90,684

91,678

Total liabilities and net assets

150,685

147,502

- 12 -

(2) Income Statements (Non-consolidated)

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019

Net sales of completed construction contracts

57,346

64,864

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

47,207

53,360

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

10,138

11,504

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,126

6,365

Operating income

4,011

5,138

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Dividends income

796

589

Real estate rent

84

82

Technical advisory fee

737

608

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

0

0

Other

199

63

Total non-operating income

1,819

1,345

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

9

14

Rent expenses on real estates

23

24

Foreign exchange losses

4

291

Other

46

56

Total non-operating expenses

84

387

Ordinary income

5,746

6,096

Extraordinary loss

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

161

16

Impairment loss

116

0

Loss on valuation of investment securities

0

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

2,788

Total extraordinary losses

3,066

16

Income before income taxes

2,679

6,079

Income taxes-current

1,042

529

Income taxes-deferred

512

1,223

Total income taxes

1,554

1,752

Profit

1,125

4,327

- 13 -

(Supplementary information)

1. Statement for orders-received during this period, net sales of completed construction contracts during this period, and construction carried forward by division (consolidated)

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Increase (decrease)

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2019 -Sep. 30, 2019)

Amounts

%

Amounts

%

Amounts

%

Orders-received

Green Technology System Division

Building HVAC

25,259

21.3

23,577

19.9

(1,682)

(6.7)

Industrial HVAC

63,224

53.3

55,023

46.5

(8,201)

(13.0)

Total

88,484

74.6

78,601

66.4

(9,883)

(11.2)

[Overseas]

[

18,851

]

[

15.9

]

[

18,954

]

[

16.0

]

[

103

]

[

0.5

]

Paint Finishing System Division

30,048

25.4

39,847

33.6

9,799

32.6

[Overseas]

[

24,004

]

[

20.3

]

[

32,873

]

[

27.8

]

[

8,869

]

[

36.9

]

Total

118,532

100.0

118,449

100.0

(83)

(0.1)

[Overseas]

[

42,856

]

[

36.2

]

[

51,827

]

[

43.8

]

[

8,971

]

[

20.9

]

Net sales of completed construction

contracts

Green Technology System Division

Building HVAC

19,060

19.3

25,112

23.9

6,052

31.8

Industrial HVAC

50,077

50.6

51,030

48.6

953

1.9

Total

69,138

69.9

76,142

72.5

7,004

10.1

[Overseas]

[

18,731

]

[

19.0

]

[

17,621

]

[

16.8

]

[

(1,110) ]

[

(5.9) ]

Paint Finishing System Division

29,741

30.1

28,830

27.5

(911)

(3.1)

[Overseas]

[

25,052

]

[

25.3

]

[

23,080

]

[

22.0

]

[

(1,972) ]

[

(7.9) ]

Total

98,879

100.0

104,973

100.0

6,094

6.2

[Overseas]

[

43,783

]

[

44.3

]

[

40,701

]

[

38.8

]

[

(3,082) ]

[

(7.0) ]

Construction carried forward

Green Technology System Division

Building HVAC

58,438

32.6

51,277

27.4

(7,161)

(12.3)

Industrial HVAC

64,040

35.8

63,647

34.0

(393)

(0.6)

Total

122,478

68.4

114,925

61.4

(7,553)

(6.2)

[Overseas]

[

23,346

]

[

13.0

]

[

25,239

]

[

13.5

]

[

1,893

]

[

8.1

]

Paint Finishing System Division

56,560

31.6

72,367

38.6

15,807

27.9

[Overseas]

[

50,274

]

[

28.1

]

[

64,255

]

[

34.3

]

[

13,981

]

[

27.8

]

Total

179,039

100.0

187,293

100.0

8,254

4.6

[Overseas]

[

73,621

]

[

41.1

]

[

89,495

]

[

47.8

]

[

15,874

]

[

21.6

]

(Note) 1.The amounts of orders received, net sales of completed construction contracts, and carried forward are the transacted amount with external customers.

  1. In the previous consolidated cumulative second quarter, there is no difference between net sales of completed construction contracts and total sales in the segment information by the Green Technology System Division.
    There is 0 million yen difference between net sales of completed construction contracts of 29,741 million yen and total sales of 29,742 million yen in the segment information by the Paint Finishing System Division.
    Above differences are due to intersegment sales.
  2. In the consolidated cumulative second quarter, there is no difference between net sales of completed construction contracts and total sales in the segment information by the Green Technology System Division. And, there is no difference between net sales of completed construction contracts and total sales in the segment information by the Paint Finishing System Division.
    • 14 -

2. Statement for orders-received during this period, net sales of completed construction contracts during this period, and construction carried forward by division (Non-consolidated)

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Increase (decrease)

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2019 -Sep. 30, 2019)

Amounts

%

Amounts

%

Amounts

%

Orders-received

Green Technology System Division

Building HVAC

23,374

29.0

21,900

33.5

(1,474)

(6.3)

Industrial HVAC

44,398

55.2

36,382

55.7

(8,016)

(18.1)

Total

67,773

84.2

58,282

89.2

(9,491)

(14.0)

[Overseas]

[

58

]

[

0.1

]

[

367

]

[

0.6

]

[

309

]

[

532.8

]

Paint Finishing System Division

12,750

15.8

7,082

10.8

(5,668)

(44.5)

[Overseas]

[

7,657

]

[

9.5

]

[

2,329

]

[

3.6

]

[

(5,328)

]

[

(69.6)

]

Total

80,523

100.0

65,365

100.0

(15,158)

(18.8)

[Overseas]

[

7,716

]

[

9.6

]

[

2,696

]

[

4.2

]

[

(5,020)

]

[

(65.1)

]

Net sales of completed construction

contracts

Green Technology System Division

Building HVAC

17,883

31.2

23,828

36.7

5,945

33.2

Industrial HVAC

31,336

54.6

33,426

51.5

2,090

6.7

Total

49,219

85.8

57,255

88.2

8,036

16.3

[Overseas]

[

45

]

[

0.1

]

[

64

]

[

0.1

]

[

19

]

[

42.2

]

Paint Finishing System Division

8,126

14.2

7,609

11.8

(517)

(6.4)

[Overseas]

[

4,536

]

[

7.9

]

[

3,234

]

[

5.0

]

[

(1,302)

]

[

(28.7)

]

Total

57,346

100.0

64,864

100.0

7,518

13.1

[Overseas]

[

4,581

]

[

8.0

]

[

3,299

]

[

5.1

]

[

(1,282)

]

[

(28.0)

]

Construction carried forward

Green Technology System Division

Building HVAC

57,229

51.2

50,210

50.9

(7,019)

(12.3)

Industrial HVAC

40,716

36.5

38,700

39.3

(2,016)

(5.0)

Total

97,945

87.7

88,911

90.2

(9,034)

(9.2)

[Overseas]

[

34

]

[

0.0

]

[

309

]

[

0.3

]

[

275

]

[

808.8

]

Paint Finishing System Division

13,696

12.3

9,672

9.8

(4,024)

(29.4)

[Overseas]

[

7,906

]

[

7.1

]

[

3,592

]

[

3.6

]

[

(4,314)

]

[

(54.6)

]

Total

111,642

100.0

98,583

100.0

(13,059)

(11.7)

[Overseas]

[

7,940

]

[

7.1

]

[

3,901

]

[

3.9

]

[

(4,039)

]

[

(50.9)

]

- 15 -

3. Sales by regions

Six months ended September 30, 2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)

Millions of yen

North

Southeast Asia

East Asia

Japan

India

Other

Total

America

Thailand

Other Southeast

China

Other East

Asia

Asia

55,095

8,068

12,477

8,156

4,884

713

3,873

5,609

98,879

Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

Millions of yen

North

Southeast Asia

East Asia

Japan

India

Other

Total

America

Thailand

Other Southeast

China

Other East

Asia

Asia

64,271

6,261

8,657

10,273

5,615

408

4,858

4,627

104,973

- 16 -

Disclaimer

Taikisha Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:09:09 UTC
