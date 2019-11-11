Taikisha : Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

Supplemental materials prepared for financial results
：
Yes
Briefing session of financial results
：
Yes (for instituted investors and analysts)
(Round down to one million yen)
1. Consolidated Operating Performance (April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)
(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)
Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Six months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
September 30, 2019
104,973
6.2
7,560
122.6
7,679
98.1
5,371
490.2
September 30, 2018
98,879
(2.2)
3,396
6.3
3,877
8.4
910
(60.2)
(Note) Comprehensive
income
Six months
ended September 30, 2019
4,020 million yen
428.9 %
Six months ended September 30, 2018
760 million yen
(87.7) %
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to
owners of parent per
owners of parent per
share
share (Diluted)
Six months ended
yen
yen
September 30, 2019
157.67
－
September 30, 2018
26.71
－
(2) Consolidated
financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
As of
million yen
million yen
%
September 30, 2019
210,378
112,557
51.4
March 31, 2019
223,080
113,649
48.8
(Note) Shareholders' Equity
As of September 30, 2019
108,120 million yen
2. Dividends
As of March 31, 2019
108,787 million yen
Dividend per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year End
Total
(annually)
Year ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
March 31, 2019
－
25.00
－
66.00
91.00
March 31, 2020
－
30.00
Year ending March 31,
2020 (Forecast)
－
70.00
100.00
(Note) Revisions to forecast of dividends : None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)
Profit attributable
Profit attributable
Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Full year
239,000
6.0
14,600
4.0
15,300
1.4
9,700
9.7
284.72
(Note) Revisions to forecast of earnings : None
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation)
: None
(2)
Adoption of particular accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements
: None
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(i)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.
: None
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i)
: None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
(iv)
Restatements
: None
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2019
35,082,009
shares
As of March 31, 2019
35,082,009
shares
Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of September 30, 2019
1,013,376
shares
As of March 31, 2019
1,013,293
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Six months ended September 30, 2019
34,068,697
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2018
34,068,974
shares
(Note) The Company has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan since second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and its own shares remaining in the Trust are included as treasury shares. The number of trasury shares at the end of the term is 136,400 and average number of shares during the term is 38,971.
Notice of status of implementation for quarterly review procedures
This financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation about the proper use of consolidated forecasts and other notes
Data and forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on current information as of today, and may change depending upon various factors. The data and assumptions do not mean guaranteeing accomplishment of goals and projections, and may be changed at any time without notice. Consequently, the Company ask you to use this information at your discretion based upon your own judgment and information you may obtain through other sources. The company will not be liable for any damages that result from the use of this information.
1 Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
52,107
34,469
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction
104,705
103,658
contracts and other
Securities
1,000
2,800
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
2,807
2,999
Raw materials and supplies
396
430
Other
8,379
14,063
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(428)
(214)
Total current assets
168,968
158,206
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10,333
10,191
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,332
1,245
Other
3,318
3,143
Total intangible assets
4,650
4,388
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
29,378
27,677
Net defined benefit asset
5,912
5,825
Other
3,891
4,141
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(53)
(53)
Total investments and other assets
39,128
37,590
Total non-current assets
54,111
52,171
Total assets
223,080
210,378
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other
55,835
49,350
Short-term loans payable
10,892
4,520
Income taxes payable
2,711
723
Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts
14,778
18,039
Provision for bonuses
－
2,865
Provision for warranties for completed construction
787
612
Provision for loss on construction contracts
407
344
Provision for directors' bonuses
154
20
Other
13,225
10,948
Total current liabilities
98,791
87,426
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
3,076
1,889
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
62
43
Provision for share-based remuneration for directors
－
20
Net defined benefit liability
1,370
1,589
Other
6,127
6,851
Total non-current liabilities
10,638
10,394
Total liabilities
109,430
97,821
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
6,455
6,455
Capital surplus
7,244
5,042
Retained earnings
84,984
88,108
Treasury shares
(2,476)
(2,593)
Total shareholders' equity
96,208
97,012
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
11,842
10,756
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
0
Foreign currency translation adjustment
164
48
Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans
572
301
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
12,578
11,108
Non-controlling interests
4,862
4,436
Total net assets
113,649
112,557
Total liabilities and net assets
223,080
210,378
Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Income Statements
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019
Net sales of completed construction contracts
98,879
104,973
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
85,346
87,195
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
13,533
17,778
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,137
10,217
Operating income
3,396
7,560
Non-operating income
Interest income
157
158
Dividend income
317
319
Dividend income of insurance
189
25
Real estate rent
52
59
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
0
0
Other
198
117
Total non-operating income
915
681
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
129
90
Rent expenses on real estates
10
11
Foreign exchange losses
116
268
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
120
120
Other
57
70
Total non-operating expenses
434
561
Ordinary income
3,877
7,679
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets
9
7
Total extraordinary income
9
7
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
162
21
Impairment loss
116
0
Loss on sales of investment securities
－
0
Loss on valuation of investment securities
－
0
Amortization of goodwill
1,859
－
Total extraordinary losses
2,138
21
Profit before income taxes
1,748
7,665
Income taxes-current
1,556
1,014
Income taxes-deferred
(319)
1,045
Total income taxes
1,236
2,059
Profit
511
5,605
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(398)
234
Profit attributable to owners of parent
910
5,371
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019
Profit
511
5,605
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,137
(1,085)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
25
1
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,111)
(211)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
219
(276)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity
(22)
(13)
method
Total other comprehensive income
249
(1,585)
Comprehensive income
760
4,020
Comprehensive income attributable to :
Owners of parent
1,215
3,900
Non-controlling interests
(454)
119
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep.30, 2018
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep.30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
1,748
7,665
Depreciation and amortization
932
1,046
Amortization of goodwill
1,954
46
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
67
(213)
Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts
143
(57)
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement benefits
(8)
(19)
Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based remuneration for directors
－
20
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit asset and liability
(38)
(88)
Interest and dividends income
(475)
(478)
Interest expenses
129
90
Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets
153
13
Loss (gain) on sales of securities
－
0
Loss (gain) on valuation of securities
－
0
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
10,571
532
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(2,824)
(274)
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable-other
(68)
210
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
(10,335)
(6,048)
Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted construction
895
3,655
contracts
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
38
6
Increase (decrease) in deposits received
277
(37)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
(395)
(573)
Other, net
(2,299)
(4,939)
Subtotal
467
559
Interest and dividends income received
475
478
Interest expenses paid
(128)
(86)
Income taxes paid
(3,896)
(3,055)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(3,083)
(2,104)
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep.30, 2018
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep.30, 2019
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(2,023)
(1,490)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
3,794
2,741
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(2,591)
(944)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
16
3
Purchase of investment securities
(0)
(0)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
3
0
Proceeds from redemption of investment securities
0
－
Contingent consideration payments for shares of subsidiaries
－
(132)
Payments of long-term loans receivable
(30)
(32)
Collection of long-term loans receivable
25
32
Purchase of insurance funds
(0)
(0)
Other, net
(22)
(15)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(827)
161
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
5,356
(6,499)
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
1,840
2
Repayment of long-term loans payable
(586)
(792)
Repayments of lease obligations
(23)
(15)
Repayments to non-controlling shareholders
－
(134)
Net decrease (increase) in treasury shares
(0)
(0)
Cash dividends paid
(1,702)
(2,246)
Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(361)
(438)
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of
(24)
(2,119)
consolidation
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
4,499
(12,245)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(1,041)
(300)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(452)
(14,488)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
42,292
49,861
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
41,840
35,372
(Additional information)
(Introduction of the Board Benefit Trust (BBT))
The Company has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan (hereinafter referred to as the"Plan") for the Company's Board Members (excluding Outside Board Members) (hereinafter referred to as the "Board Members"), starting from the second quarter, pursuant to the resolution of the 74th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on June 27, 2019.
The purpose of the Plan is to promote the motivation of Board Members in contributing to the improvement of business performance and corporate value over the medium to long term by making the linkage between their compensation and the Company's business performance and shareholder value even clearer and having Board Members share not only the benefits from higher stock prices, but also the risk of a drop in stock prices, with shareholders.
The gross method has been used for the accounting treatment under the Plan in accordance with "Practical Solution on Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees, etc., through Trusts" (Practical Issues Task Force No. 30 of March 26, 2015).
(1) Overview of Transactions
The Plan is a scheme whereby money contributed by the Company is used as financial resources to acquire the Company's shares through a trust (the trust established under the Plan shall be hereinafter referred to as the "Trust"), and the Company's shares and money in the amount of monetary equivalence of the Company's shares measured at fair value (hereinafter referred to as "the Company's Shares, etc.") are provided to Board Members through the Trust in accordance with the "Share Benefit Regulations for Directors" stipulated by the Company.
The time when the Company's Shares, etc., are provided to Board Members shall be, in principle, the date of the retirement from the Company.
(2) The Company's Own Shares Remaining in the Trust
The Company recognizes its own shares remaining in the Trust as treasury shares under the category of net assets, using the carrying amount in the Trust (excluding the amount of ancillary expenses). The carrying amount of such treasury shares as of the end of the second quarter is 449 million yen, and the number of such shares is 136,400.
(Segment information)
Six months ended September 30, 2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018) 1. Sales and profits or losses by reportable segments
Millions of yen
Reportable segments
Eliminations/
Amount recorded in
Green Technology
Paint Finishing
Total
Corporate
the consolidated
System Division
System Division
financial statements
Sales
Sales to customers
69,138
29,741
98,879
－
98,879
Intersegment
－
0
0
(0)
－
Total
69,138
29,742
98,880
(0)
98,879
Segment profit (loss)
6,516
(2,835)
3,681
196
3,877
(Note) 1. The amount of Eliminations/ Corporate is as follows:
Eliminations/ Corporate of Segment profit (loss) of 196 million yen includes non-allocatable common profits (net amount of common profit and loss) of 194 million yen and other adjustments of 2 million yen.
Non-allocatable common profit and loss are mainly general and administrative expenses and dividend income etc. those are not attributed to any reportable segments.
2. Segment profit (loss) is adjusted in the ordinary income of the consolidated income statement.
2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill etc. by reportable segment
In the Paint Finishing System Division, one-time amortization of goodwill related to Geico S.p.A. ("Geico") is recognized as extraordinary loss in the consolidated financial statements. In the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year, the decrease in goodwill related to Geico due to the said amortization etc. is 1,859 million yen.
Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) 1. Sales and profits or losses by reportable segments
Millions of yen
Reportable segments
Eliminations/
Amount recorded in
Green Technology
Paint Finishing
Total
Corporate
the consolidated
System Division
System Division
financial statements
Sales
Sales to customers
76,142
28,830
104,973
－
104,973
Intersegment
－
－
－
－
－
Total
76,142
28,830
104,973
－
104,973
Segment profit
7,473
528
8,001
(321)
7,679
(Note) 1. The amount of Eliminations/ Corporate is as follows:
Eliminations/ Corporate of Segment profit of minus 321 million yen includes non-allocatable common profits (net amount of common profit and loss) of minus 325 million yen and other adjustments of 4 million yen. Non-allocatable common profit and loss are mainly general and administrative expenses and dividend income etc. those are not attributed to any reportable segments.
2. Segment profit is adjusted in the ordinary income of the consolidated income statement.
2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill etc. by reportable segment
Not applicable.
2 Non-consolidated Financial Statements
(Non-consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared voluntarily in accordance with Ordinance on Quarterly Financial Statements, etc.)
(1) Balance Sheets (Non-consolidated)
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
22,008
10,421
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction
73,415
75,243
contracts and other
Securities
1,000
2,800
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
328
892
Raw materials and supplies
157
189
Other
2,548
7,324
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(75)
(4)
Total current assets
99,382
96,868
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,362
4,317
Intangible assets
2,428
2,154
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
28,734
27,168
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
9,423
10,504
Prepaid pension cost
5,044
5,210
Other
1,316
1,284
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5)
(5)
Total investments and other assets
44,512
44,162
Total non-current assets
51,302
50,634
Total assets
150,685
147,502
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other
36,683
35,171
Short-term loans payable
6,644
2,269
Income taxes payable
2,425
465
Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts
1,442
2,798
Provision for bonuses
－
2,835
Provision for warranties for completed construction
250
239
Provision for loss on construction contracts
133
50
Provision for directors' bonuses
140
20
Other
8,193
7,179
Total current liabilities
55,913
51,031
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
100
44
Provision for share-based remuneration for directors
－
20
Provision for retirement benefits
131
127
Other
3,856
4,600
Total non-current liabilities
4,087
4,792
Total liabilities
60,000
55,824
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30,
2019
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
6,455
6,455
Capital surplus
7,297
7,413
Retained earnings
67,566
69,645
Treasury shares
(2,476)
(2,593)
Total shareholders' equity
78,842
80,921
Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
11,842
10,756
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
0
Total valuation and translation adjustments
11,841
10,757
Total net assets
90,684
91,678
Total liabilities and net assets
150,685
147,502
(2) Income Statements (Non-consolidated)
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019
Net sales of completed construction contracts
57,346
64,864
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
47,207
53,360
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
10,138
11,504
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,126
6,365
Operating income
4,011
5,138
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Dividends income
796
589
Real estate rent
84
82
Technical advisory fee
737
608
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
0
0
Other
199
63
Total non-operating income
1,819
1,345
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
9
14
Rent expenses on real estates
23
24
Foreign exchange losses
4
291
Other
46
56
Total non-operating expenses
84
387
Ordinary income
5,746
6,096
Extraordinary loss
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
161
16
Impairment loss
116
0
Loss on valuation of investment securities
－
0
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
2,788
－
Total extraordinary losses
3,066
16
Income before income taxes
2,679
6,079
Income taxes-current
1,042
529
Income taxes-deferred
512
1,223
Total income taxes
1,554
1,752
Profit
1,125
4,327
(Supplementary information)
1. Statement for orders-received during this period, net sales of completed construction contracts during this period, and construction carried forward by division (consolidated)
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Increase (decrease)
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Apr. 1, 2019 -Sep. 30, 2019)
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Orders-received
Green Technology System Division
Building HVAC
25,259
21.3
23,577
19.9
(1,682)
(6.7)
Industrial HVAC
63,224
53.3
55,023
46.5
(8,201)
(13.0)
Total
88,484
74.6
78,601
66.4
(9,883)
(11.2)
[Overseas]
[
18,851
]
[
15.9
]
[
18,954
]
[
16.0
]
[
103
]
[
0.5
]
Paint Finishing System Division
30,048
25.4
39,847
33.6
9,799
32.6
[Overseas]
[
24,004
]
[
20.3
]
[
32,873
]
[
27.8
]
[
8,869
]
[
36.9
]
Total
118,532
100.0
118,449
100.0
(83)
(0.1)
[Overseas]
[
42,856
]
[
36.2
]
[
51,827
]
[
43.8
]
[
8,971
]
[
20.9
]
Net sales of completed construction
contracts
Green Technology System Division
Building HVAC
19,060
19.3
25,112
23.9
6,052
31.8
Industrial HVAC
50,077
50.6
51,030
48.6
953
1.9
Total
69,138
69.9
76,142
72.5
7,004
10.1
[Overseas]
[
18,731
]
[
19.0
]
[
17,621
]
[
16.8
]
[
(1,110) ]
[
(5.9) ]
Paint Finishing System Division
29,741
30.1
28,830
27.5
(911)
(3.1)
[Overseas]
[
25,052
]
[
25.3
]
[
23,080
]
[
22.0
]
[
(1,972) ]
[
(7.9) ]
Total
98,879
100.0
104,973
100.0
6,094
6.2
[Overseas]
[
43,783
]
[
44.3
]
[
40,701
]
[
38.8
]
[
(3,082) ]
[
(7.0) ]
Construction carried forward
Green Technology System Division
Building HVAC
58,438
32.6
51,277
27.4
(7,161)
(12.3)
Industrial HVAC
64,040
35.8
63,647
34.0
(393)
(0.6)
Total
122,478
68.4
114,925
61.4
(7,553)
(6.2)
[Overseas]
[
23,346
]
[
13.0
]
[
25,239
]
[
13.5
]
[
1,893
]
[
8.1
]
Paint Finishing System Division
56,560
31.6
72,367
38.6
15,807
27.9
[Overseas]
[
50,274
]
[
28.1
]
[
64,255
]
[
34.3
]
[
13,981
]
[
27.8
]
Total
179,039
100.0
187,293
100.0
8,254
4.6
[Overseas]
[
73,621
]
[
41.1
]
[
89,495
]
[
47.8
]
[
15,874
]
[
21.6
]
(Note) 1.The amounts of orders received, net sales of completed construction contracts, and carried forward are the transacted amount with external customers.
In the previous consolidated cumulative second quarter, there is no difference between net sales of completed construction contracts and total sales in the segment information by the Green Technology System Division.
There is 0 million yen difference between net sales of completed construction contracts of 29,741 million yen and total sales of 29,742 million yen in the segment information by the Paint Finishing System Division.
Above differences are due to intersegment sales.
In the consolidated cumulative second quarter, there is no difference between net sales of completed construction contracts and total sales in the segment information by the Green Technology System Division. And, there is no difference between net sales of completed construction contracts and total sales in the segment information by the Paint Finishing System Division.
2. Statement for orders-received during this period, net sales of completed construction contracts during this period, and construction carried forward by division (Non-consolidated)
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Increase (decrease)
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Apr. 1, 2019 -Sep. 30, 2019)
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Orders-received
Green Technology System Division
Building HVAC
23,374
29.0
21,900
33.5
(1,474)
(6.3)
Industrial HVAC
44,398
55.2
36,382
55.7
(8,016)
(18.1)
Total
67,773
84.2
58,282
89.2
(9,491)
(14.0)
[Overseas]
[
58
]
[
0.1
]
[
367
]
[
0.6
]
[
309
]
[
532.8
]
Paint Finishing System Division
12,750
15.8
7,082
10.8
(5,668)
(44.5)
[Overseas]
[
7,657
]
[
9.5
]
[
2,329
]
[
3.6
]
[
(5,328)
]
[
(69.6)
]
Total
80,523
100.0
65,365
100.0
(15,158)
(18.8)
[Overseas]
[
7,716
]
[
9.6
]
[
2,696
]
[
4.2
]
[
(5,020)
]
[
(65.1)
]
Net sales of completed construction
contracts
Green Technology System Division
Building HVAC
17,883
31.2
23,828
36.7
5,945
33.2
Industrial HVAC
31,336
54.6
33,426
51.5
2,090
6.7
Total
49,219
85.8
57,255
88.2
8,036
16.3
[Overseas]
[
45
]
[
0.1
]
[
64
]
[
0.1
]
[
19
]
[
42.2
]
Paint Finishing System Division
8,126
14.2
7,609
11.8
(517)
(6.4)
[Overseas]
[
4,536
]
[
7.9
]
[
3,234
]
[
5.0
]
[
(1,302)
]
[
(28.7)
]
Total
57,346
100.0
64,864
100.0
7,518
13.1
[Overseas]
[
4,581
]
[
8.0
]
[
3,299
]
[
5.1
]
[
(1,282)
]
[
(28.0)
]
Construction carried forward
Green Technology System Division
Building HVAC
57,229
51.2
50,210
50.9
(7,019)
(12.3)
Industrial HVAC
40,716
36.5
38,700
39.3
(2,016)
(5.0)
Total
97,945
87.7
88,911
90.2
(9,034)
(9.2)
[Overseas]
[
34
]
[
0.0
]
[
309
]
[
0.3
]
[
275
]
[
808.8
]
Paint Finishing System Division
13,696
12.3
9,672
9.8
(4,024)
(29.4)
[Overseas]
[
7,906
]
[
7.1
]
[
3,592
]
[
3.6
]
[
(4,314)
]
[
(54.6)
]
Total
111,642
100.0
98,583
100.0
(13,059)
(11.7)
[Overseas]
[
7,940
]
[
7.1
]
[
3,901
]
[
3.9
]
[
(4,039)
]
[
(50.9)
]
3. Sales by regions
Six months ended September 30, 2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)
Millions of yen
North
Southeast Asia
East Asia
Japan
India
Other
Total
America
Thailand
Other Southeast
China
Other East
Asia
Asia
55,095
8,068
12,477
8,156
4,884
713
3,873
5,609
98,879
Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
