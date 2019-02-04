Joseph Abboud : Fall Winter 19 Runway Show

Joseph Abboud:
FRONT
RUNWAY
What: Joseph Abboud NYFW Fall Winter 2019 Runway Show
When/Where:
Monday, February 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM/ South Street Seaport Pier 16
Who:
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Billy Porter, Nolan Carroll II, Eric
Rutherford, Johannes Huebl, Chazz Palminteri, Davis Webb.
About: Menswear Fashion Designer, Joseph Abboud debuted his Fall
2019 collection in a runway show on Monday February 4th at 6PM during
New York Fashion Week. The collection celebrates themes of inclusivity,
discovery, and Americana.
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to
breathe free.”
During the peak of immigration through Ellis Island at the turn of the
20th century, this phrase, etched onto the Statue of Liberty, welcomed
weary travelers after their difficult journeys toward a better life.
Written by Emma Lazarus, these words represent the very soul of our
country—the American Dream—and they serve as the foundation for the
Joseph Abboud Fall 2019 collection.
For over 30 years, the Joseph Abboud brand has stood for inclusionary
masculinity, producing American-made clothing for all men. As such, this
season, we aim to celebrate the melting pot that is America and those
courageous enough to search out a new beginning.
An homage to those early immigrants, the Fall 2019 collection recalls
the clothes they wore as they pursued their destiny. Each garment has a
story to tell, with washed fabrics, raw edges, and surprising
combinations of texture and pattern reflecting homespun wares from
around the world. The men who travelled here to forge a new nation were
at once modest, proud, and filled with character. So too were their
clothes, perhaps handed down from a father or grandfather. Mismatched
buttons, sheared shoulders, and patches crafted from remnants of antique
Kilim rugs nod to the care with which one might mend his treasured
wardrobe, carried from one life to the next.
With a vintage palette and lived-in essence, the Fall collection
features noble fabrics like washed tweeds, vintage velvets, and time
worn flannels that inspire a workman-like tone. Trousers are full to
allow for movement; capes wrap around the body like blankets; purposeful
bellows pockets run throughout; and layering, a brand signature, is
unstudied and eclectic. Each piece is as individual as the person who
wears it. The utilitarian theme carries over to the accessories. Leather
bags and duffels are made with functionality in mind; distressed fedoras
and caps, designed in collaboration with Albertus Swaenpoel, have a
time-worn quality. Eveningwear, too, remains humble, imbued with an
heirloom feel and hard-earned confidence.
Leather footwear, the product of our ongoing collaboration with American
heritage shoemaker Allen Edmonds, is inspired by sturdy work boots.
Allen Edmonds, like Joseph Abboud, encapsulates the American spirit with
their time tested lasts and designs. Goodyear welted and handcrafted in
Port Washington, Wisconsin, their footwear combines a reliability and
quality that men recognize and trust.
Set in the spirit of Ellis Island at Pier 16—part of the South Street
Seaport Museum—this show honors who we were and who we are. As the
grandson of Lebanese immigrants, it gives me great pride to celebrate
America’s rich tapestry and diverse heritage the best way I know how: By
making timeless, authentic, and quality clothes for all Americans.
CREDITS:
Styling – Bill Mullen
Hair – Thom Priano for
R+CO
Makeup – Manana Saralidze for MENAJI
Music – Javier Peral
Music
Production – Moda Tech
About Joseph Abboud
Since the age of sixteen, Joseph Abboud has been passionate about
fashion. He started his career in menswear at Louis of Boston and later
Polo Ralph Lauren. In 1987, Joseph Abboud launched his own eponymous
label. Shortly after its debut, Abboud was accorded numerous honors
including the distinction of being the only designer to have received
the coveted Menswear Designer of the Year twice in a row (1989 & 1990)
from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Other awards and
honors include The Cutty Sark Award for Most Promising Menswear Designer
in 1988, the first Woolmark Award for Distinguished Fashion in 1989 and
again in March of 1993. Numerous other prestigious awards have followed
including Person of the Year from the American Apparel & Footwear
Association and the Lifetime Achievement Award from MR magazine in 2016.
Abboud began working with Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) as Chief
Creative Director in December 2012. Abboud was reunited with his
namesake brand in August 2013 when Tailored Brands Inc. acquired JA
Holding Inc., the parent company of the celebrated American clothing
brand, Joseph Abboud. The Abboud label was re-launched, reestablishing
the brand as a sophisticated modern-American lifestyle collection. The
Joseph Abboud designer collection launched in October 2014 on
JosephAbboud.com and is now available at the Joseph Abboud Flagship
Store in New York City.
For more information on Joseph Abboud, please visit www.josephabboud.com.
