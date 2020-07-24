Tailored Brands : Addresses NYSE Listing Standards

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) today announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on July 22, 2020 that the Company is no longer in compliance with the NYSE continued listing criteria that requires listed companies to maintain a 30-trading day average market capitalization of $50 million coupled with stockholders’ equity of at least $50 million and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

The NYSE notification does not affect the Company’s business operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, nor does it trigger a breach under the Company’s material debt obligations.

In accordance with the NYSE rules, within ten business days from receipt of the notice the Company intends to confirm to the NYSE receipt of the notice and the Company’s intent to cure the deficiencies and return to compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements. Under NYSE rules, the Company may cure the deficiencies and regain compliance during the 18-month period following receipt of the notice. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing requirements. If the Company fails to regain compliance during the cure period, its common stock will be subject to the NYSE’s suspension and delisting procedures.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers look and feel their best by delivering personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company’s websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.com, and www.kgstores.com.

This press release contains forward-looking information, including the Company’s statements regarding the potential to regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements or potential extensions to cure. In addition, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “envisions,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “guidance,” “may,” “projections,” and “business outlook,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about its depth and duration, including the health and well-being of our employees and customers, temporary store closures, increases in the unemployment rate, furlough or temporary layoffs of our employees, our ability to increase our liquidity and preserve financial flexibility, and social distancing measures or changes in consumer spending behaviors; actions or inactions by governmental entities; domestic and international macro-economic conditions; inflation or deflation; the loss of, or changes in, key employees; success, or lack thereof, in formulating or executing our internal strategies and operating plans including new store and new market expansion plans; cost reduction initiatives and revenue enhancement strategies; changes to our capital allocation policy; changes in demand for our retail clothing or rental products, including changes in apparel trends and changing consumer preferences; market trends in the retail or rental business; customer confidence and spending patterns; changes in traffic trends in our stores; customer acceptance of our merchandise strategies, including custom clothing; performance issues with key suppliers; disruptions in our supply chain; severe weather; regional or national civil unrest or acts of civil disobedience; public health crises, including the recent coronavirus outbreak; foreign currency fluctuations; government export and import policies, including the enactment of duties or tariffs; advertising or marketing activities of competitors; the impact of cybersecurity threats or data breaches; legal proceedings and the impact of climate change.

Forward-looking statements are intended to convey the Company’s expectations about the future and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K should be consulted. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all written or oral forward-looking statements that are made by or attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.

