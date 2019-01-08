Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tailored Brands Inc    TLRD

TAILORED BRANDS INC (TLRD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 04:00:00 pm
14.77 USD   +1.03%
2018TAILORED BRANDS INC : quaterly earnings release
2018TAILORED BRANDS INC : half-yearly earnings release
2018TAILORED BRANDS INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tailored Brands : Announces Participation in 21st Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday January 15, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) today announced that Management will be presenting at the 21st Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, FL on January 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay for 90 days. To access the webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.tailoredbrands.com.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

As the leading specialty retailer of men’s suits and largest men’s formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 stores in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G. We also operate an international corporate apparel and workwear group consisting of Dimensions, Alexandra and Yaffy in the United Kingdom and Twin Hill in the United States.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company’s websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.josephabboud.com, www.mooresclothing.com, www.kgstores.com, www.dimensions.co.uk, www.alexandra.co.uk and www.twinhill.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAILORED BRANDS INC
04:16pTAILORED BRANDS : Announces Participation in 21st Annual ICR Conference on Tuesd..
BU
2018TAILORED BRANDS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TAILORED BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
2018TAILORED BRANDS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
2018TAILORED BRANDS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018TAILORED BRANDS, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
BU
2018TAILORED BRANDS INC : quaterly earnings release
2018TAILORED BRANDS : To Announce Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results And Ho..
PR
2018TAILORED BRANDS : Announces Repricing of Senior Secured Term Loan
BU
2018TAILORED BRANDS : Continues Commitment To Supporting Its Communities
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 252 M
EBIT 2019 235 M
Net income 2019 64,7 M
Debt 2019 1 087 M
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 11,51
P/E ratio 2020 5,56
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 732 M
Chart TAILORED BRANDS INC
Duration : Period :
Tailored Brands Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAILORED BRANDS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dinesh S. Lathi Executive Chairman
Jack Calandra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Boris Sherman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
David H. Edwab Executive Vice Chairman
Rinaldo S. Brutoco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAILORED BRANDS INC2.27%732
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL3.22%82 303
KERING-3.69%57 299
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-0.43%52 468
ROSS STORES2.57%32 956
TIFFANY & CO.2.32%10 471
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.