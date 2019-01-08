Tailored Brands : Announces Participation in 21st Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday January 15, 2019

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) today announced that Management will be presenting at the 21st Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, FL on January 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay for 90 days. To access the webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.tailoredbrands.com.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

As the leading specialty retailer of men’s suits and largest men’s formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 stores in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G. We also operate an international corporate apparel and workwear group consisting of Dimensions, Alexandra and Yaffy in the United Kingdom and Twin Hill in the United States.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com

