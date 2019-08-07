Tailored Brands : Bolsters Men's Wearhouse Executive Team to Advance Marketing, Merchandising and Digital Strategies

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) today announced the appointment of three executives reporting to Carrie Ask, brand president, Men’s Wearhouse and Moores, to drive and advance execution of the brands’ growth strategies. Joining the team are Mary Ann McGrath as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Jerry Brandehoff as senior vice president and general merchandise manager, and Sharmila Sudhakar as vice president, e-commerce. Each executive holds extensive experience in their respective roles, having served at leading retailers, brands and e-commerce companies such as eBay Inc., Gap Inc., PVH, Walmart and Williams Sonoma, Inc.

Ms. Ask said, “I am thrilled to assemble such a proven and talented team of professionals who have successfully transformed each of their respective business domains to drive significant profitable growth for leading companies. We look forward to benefiting from their experience and leadership as we transform our business to deliver an unparalleled customer experience through personalized products and services, inspiring and seamless experiences in and across every channel and brands that stand for something more than just price.”

Ms. McGrath brings to Men’s Wearhouse more than 25 years of retail experience. Most recently, she served as senior vice president, customer relationship marketing, for Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home and West Elm, where she led the transformation of multiple brands to a digitally-focused, data-driven marketing approach and drove significant sales and customer growth. “Men’s Wearhouse and Moores have helped so many people look and feel their best for the moments that matter, such as prom, graduation, their first job interview and their wedding,” said Ms. McGrath. “Today’s customers are more digitally connected than ever and expect more from a brand. I see a big opportunity to accelerate our ability to tell the stories of our brands in a more personal and relevant way and to reach our customers through the most appropriate channels. This modernized customer-centric approach will help us expand our brand reach and deepen customer loyalty.” Previously, Ms. McGrath held senior marketing leadership roles at major retailers such as Gymboree and Escada, and began her marketing career at Saks Fifth Avenue. Ms. McGrath earned an MBA, with a concentration in Marketing and International Business, from New York University and holds an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Arizona State University.

Mr. Brandehoff is an accomplished merchant leader with experience spanning best-in-class vertical specialty stores, designer brands, product sourcing/development and global merchandising. “I am excited to join the Men’s Wearhouse and Moores team because men count on us when it matters most,” said Mr. Brandehoff. “We will increasingly deliver on our customers’ demand for personalization through offerings such as custom clothing, and we will evolve our assortment to better reflect the way men are dressing today to ensure our brands express modern menswear style and leadership.” Before joining Tailored Brands, Jerry was executive vice president, general merchandising manager, adult & kids apparel, North America retail – Calvin Klein, at PVH Corporation where he led the North American Calvin Klein jeans and sportswear business. Prior to PVH, Mr. Brandehoff held merchandising leadership positions at Gap, Inc., Williams Sonoma, Inc. and Gymboree Corporation. Throughout his career, Jerry successfully launched several key product categories both in North America and globally, and delivered strong growth in the product categories he managed. He holds a BA in History from The Ohio State University.

Ms. Sudhakar joins Tailored Brands with extensive e-commerce and digital marketing leadership experience for major brands, with a proven ability to drive high growth and create compelling customer journeys. She most recently served as vice president and general manager for Walmart.com’s home décor business, where she delivered meaningful top-line growth and profitability for the home division. Prior to Walmart.com, Sharmila was vice president and general manager of growth marketing & e-commerce for Tile, a series C venture backed smart-location company, where she led Tile’s direct-to-consumer business. "Menswear retail is changing rapidly, driven by customers who are digitally connected and who value inspiration, personalization and convenience,” said Ms. Sudhakar. “I am looking forward to leading the transformation of our digital capabilities to create an omni-channel journey that delivers inspiration through a breadth of on-trend assortment and engaging content, and creates a seamless shopping experience for our customers.” In addition, Ms. Sudhakar ran Gap’s Factory Online business after leading the shoes and accessories categories for eBay Fashion. She holds an MBA from Harvard University and a BA/MS in Economics and Industrial Engineering from Stanford University.

About Men’s Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of men's apparel and rental product in the U.S. with over 700 stores, including Men’s Wearhouse and Tux, nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of suits, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, footwear and accessories in non-exclusive and exclusive merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, among others. Tuxedo and suit rentals are available at both Men’s Wearhouse and Tux stores, which also offer a limited selection of retail merchandise, and Men’s Wearhouse stores nationwide.

For additional information on Men's Wearhouse, please visit menswearhouse.com or on social media @menswearhouse.

About Moores Clothing for Men:

Launched in 1980 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), Moores Clothing for Men is a leading national retailer of men's business attire in Canada with 126 stores. Moores' stores carry a full selection of suits, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, footwear, and accessories in non-exclusive and exclusive merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, Black by Vera Wang, among others. Moores is also the largest provider of tuxedo and suit rentals in Canada.

For additional information on Moores Clothing for Men, please visit mooresclothing.com or on social media @mooresclothing.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

As the leading specialty retailer of men’s tailored clothing and largest men’s formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G. We also operate an international corporate apparel and workwear group consisting of Dimensions, Alexandra and Yaffy in the United Kingdom and Twin Hill in the United States.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company’s websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.josephabboud.com, www.mooresclothing.com, www.kgstores.com, www.dimensions.co.uk, www.alexandra.co.uk. and www.twinhill.com.

This press release contains forward-looking information, including the Company’s statements regarding successfully transforming our business to deliver unparalleled customer experience through personalized products and services, inspiring and seamless experiences in and across every channel and brands that stand for something more than just price. In addition, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “envisions,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “guidance,” “may,” “projections,” and “business outlook,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: actions or inactions by governmental entities; domestic and international macro-economic conditions; inflation or deflation; the loss of, or changes in, key personnel; success, or lack thereof, in formulating or executing our internal strategies and operating plans including new store and new market expansion plans; cost reduction initiatives and revenue enhancement strategies; changes in demand for clothing or rental product; market trends in the retail business; customer confidence and spending patterns; changes in traffic trends in our stores; customer acceptance of our merchandise strategies, including custom clothing; performance issues with key suppliers; disruptions in our supply chain; severe weather; foreign currency fluctuations; government export and import policies, including the enactment of duties or tariffs; advertising or marketing activities of competitors; the impact of cybersecurity threats or data breaches; legal proceedings and the impact of climate change.

Forward-looking statements are intended to convey the Company’s expectations about the future, and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K should be consulted. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all written or oral forward-looking statements that are made by or attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005043/en/