Tailored Brands, Inc. : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

Company expects Q3 2019 adjusted diluted EPS (1) of $0.40 to $0.45

Company to redeploy capital to accelerated debt repayment and share repurchases; suspends quarterly cash dividend starting in Q4 2019 Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) today announced consolidated financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 3, 2019. For the second quarter ended August 3, 2019, the Company reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.68 and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.82, compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.97 and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $1.07 last year. Second quarter 2019 results exclude net charges of $10.4 million comprised of $11.3 million of charges related to our multi-year cost savings and operational excellence programs (consisting of $6.1 million in consulting costs, $2.9 million related to the closure of a distribution center in Canada, $2.2 million in severance costs and $0.1 million in lease termination costs), offset by a $0.9 million net favorable adjustment primarily related to a derivative instrument entered into for the corporate apparel business. “We were pleased to deliver second quarter comparable sales in line with our guidance and adjusted earnings per share above our guidance,” said Tailored Brands President and CEO Dinesh Lathi. “We are also seeing early customer response to our initiatives, which gives us confidence that unleashing the potential for this business to generate healthy positive comps lies in our transformational strategies of providing i) personalized products and services, ii) inspiring and seamless experiences in and across every channel, and iii) brands that stand for more than just price.” Lathi added, “On our year-end call, we indicated that we had work ahead of us to transform our customer-facing experience to one that can generate sustainable and profitable growth. We also said that, while we transform the experience, we would execute and invest in a focused manner with a clear goal of continuing to generate cash that we would deploy responsibly. Our sale of the corporate apparel business is consistent with our commitment to focused execution and investment. The Board of Directors’ unanimous decision to suspend the quarterly cash dividend for reallocation to debt repayment and share repurchases is consistent with our commitment to responsible allocation of capital. And while our Q2 results and Q3 guidance reflect what we’ve previously shared about the need to transform our customer experience and the fact that transformations take time, the early signs of customer response to our strategies indicate that we are making healthy progress on our journey.” __________________________ (1) In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, adjusted items consist of $11.3 million in costs related to our multi-year cost savings and operational excellence programs including consulting, the closure of a distribution center in Canada, severance and lease termination costs, offset by a $0.9 million net favorable adjustment primarily related to a derivative instrument entered into for the corporate apparel business. In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, adjusted items consist of a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the partial redemption of $175 million of the Company’s senior notes, costs related to the closure of a rental product distribution center and an unfavorable final working capital adjustment related to the divestiture of the MW Cleaners business. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information on items excluded from adjusted EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and with respect to the Company’s outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Net Sales Summary(1) Net Sales % Total Sales Comparable Sales (U.S. dollars in millions) Change Change(2) Retail $ 736.1 (4.1)% (3.6) % Men's Wearhouse $ 423.5 (4.9)% (4.3) % Jos. A. Bank $ 166.1 (3.7)% (3.3) % K&G $ 82.7 (1.1)% (1.3) % Moores(3) $ 63.9 (4.1)% (2.5) % Corporate Apparel $ 53.3 (3.9)% Total Company $ 789.5 (4.1)% __________________________ (1) Amounts may not sum due to rounded numbers. (2) Comparable sales is defined as net sales from stores open at least 12 months at period end and includes e-commerce sales. (3) The Moores comparable sales change is based on the Canadian dollar. Net Sales Total net sales decreased 4.1% to $789.5 million. Retail net sales decreased 4.1% primarily due to a decrease in retail segment comparable sales of 3.6%. Corporate apparel net sales decreased 3.9%, or $2.2 million, primarily due to the impact of a weaker British pound this year compared to last year. Comparable Sales Men’s Wearhouse comparable sales decreased 4.3%. Comparable sales for clothing decreased due to a decrease in transactions, average unit retail and units per transaction. Comparable rental services revenue decreased 3.1%, primarily reflecting the continuing trend to purchase suits for special occasions. Jos. A. Bank comparable sales decreased 3.3% primarily from a decrease in average unit retail partially offset by an increase in both transactions and units per transaction. K&G comparable sales decreased 1.3% primarily due to a decrease in both units per transaction and transactions partially offset by an increase in average unit retail. Moores comparable sales decreased 2.5% primarily due to a decrease in both transactions and average unit retail partially offset by an increase in units per transaction. Gross Margin On a GAAP basis, consolidated gross margin was $333.7 million, a decrease of $35.2 million, primarily due to the decrease in net sales. As a percent of sales, consolidated gross margin decreased 250 basis points to 42.3%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated gross margin decreased 260 basis points to 42.6% primarily due to a lower retail gross margin rate. On a GAAP basis, retail gross margin was $319.1 million, a decrease of $34.9 million. As a percent of sales, retail gross margin decreased 270 basis points to 43.4%. On an adjusted basis, retail gross margin decreased $35.9 million and the retail gross margin rate decreased 290 basis points to 43.7%, primarily due to increased promotional activities, as well as deleveraging of occupancy costs. Advertising Expense Advertising expense decreased $5.5 million to $33.2 million primarily driven by reductions in television advertising reflecting a shift to digital advertising as well as the timing of marketing spend. As a percent of sales, advertising expense decreased 50 basis points to 4.2%. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (“SG&A”) On a GAAP basis, SG&A decreased $2.3 million to $240.0 million and increased 100 basis points as a percent of sales. On an adjusted basis, SG&A decreased $9.3 million to $232.5 million primarily due to lower incentive and share-based compensation. As a percent of sales, adjusted SG&A was flat at 29.4% primarily due to deleveraging from lower sales. Operating Income On a GAAP basis, operating income was $60.6 million compared to $88.0 million last year and operating margin decreased 300 basis points. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $71.0 million compared to $92.5 million last year. As a percent of sales, adjusted operating margin decreased 220 basis points to 9.0%. Net Interest Expense and Net Loss on Extinguishment of Debt Net interest expense was $18.1 million compared to $20.7 million last year. The decrease in interest expense was due to the reduction of our outstanding debt. On a GAAP basis, there was no net loss on extinguishment of debt this year compared to an $8.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt last year. Last year’s net loss on extinguishment of debt consisted of the 3.5% premium on the $175 million partial redemption of the Company’s senior notes as well as the write-off of related deferred financing costs. On an adjusted basis, there was no net loss on extinguishment of debt this year or last year. Effective Tax Rate On a GAAP basis, the effective tax rate was 19.4% compared to 16.7% last year. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 21.2% compared to 23.9% last year. Net Earnings and EPS On a GAAP basis, net earnings were $34.3 million compared to net earnings of $49.2 million last year. Diluted EPS was $0.68 compared to diluted EPS of $0.97 last year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $41.7 million compared to net earnings of $54.6 million last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.82 compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.07 last year. Balance Sheet Highlights Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2019 were $19.5 million, a decrease of $48.7 million compared to the end of the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to the decrease in sales and the use of cash on hand for costs related to our multi-year cost savings and operational excellence programs and debt reduction. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, there were $45.0 million of borrowings outstanding on our revolving credit facility. Total liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $421.3 million, comprised of availability on our revolving credit facility and cash and cash equivalents. Inventories increased $60.4 million, or 7.7%, to $847.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 compared to the end of the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by higher levels of raw materials including fabric in support of basic, replenishment product. Total debt at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was approximately $1.2 billion, down $61.7 million compared to the end of the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company made its scheduled $2.3 million payment on its term loan and repaid $3.5 million on its revolving credit facility. Cash flow from operating activities for the six months ended August 3, 2019 was $33.3 million compared to $198.0 million last year. The decrease was driven by lower net earnings after adjusting for non-cash items, an increase in inventories, and fluctuations in accounts payable and accrued liabilities primarily due to timing. Capital expenditures for the six months ended August 3, 2019 were $39.1 million compared to $24.6 million last year. Sale of Corporate Apparel Business As previously announced, on August 16, 2019, the Company closed the sale of its corporate apparel business for total cash consideration of $62 million, subject to certain working capital adjustments. The Company will use cash proceeds from the transaction to reinvest in its business in accordance with the provisions of its term loan. This will free up funds previously slated for capital expenditures for debt reduction. The Company expects to present the sale as a discontinued operation beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Capital Allocation Policy Update After extensive review, the Board of Directors approved an update to the Company’s capital allocation policy. Effective in the fourth quarter, the Company’s quarterly cash dividend will be suspended and redeployed for accelerated debt repayment and share repurchases. This does not impact the previously approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on September 27, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2019. Suspending the quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share is expected to make available approximately $36.5 million on an annualized basis. The Company has $48.0 million available for share repurchases under its previously authorized 2013 share repurchase program. Q3 FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK The Company’s outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 is as follows: Earnings per Share: The Company expects to achieve adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.40 to $0.45, excluding the impact of any share repurchases.

The Company expects to achieve adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.40 to $0.45, excluding the impact of any share repurchases. Comparable Sales: The Company expects comparable sales for: Men’s Wearhouse to be down 3% to 5% Jos. A. Bank to be down 2% to 4% K&G to be down 2% to 4% Moores to be down 4% to 6%.

The Company expects comparable sales for: Effective Tax Rate: The Company expects an effective tax rate of 23% to 24%.

The Company expects an effective tax rate of 23% to 24%. Real Estate: The Company expects net closures of seven stores, across Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank.

The Company expects net closures of seven stores, across Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank. The Company’s outlook excludes expected costs for third party domain experts and other actions associated with its cost savings and operational excellence programs. STORE INFORMATION August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 February 2, 2019 Number Sq. Ft. Number Sq. Ft. Number Sq. Ft. of Stores (000's) of Stores (000's) of Stores (000's) Men's Wearhouse(a) 720 4,038.8 719 4,036.3 720 4,035.5 Men's Wearhouse and Tux 45 66.3 49 73.3 46 68.8 Jos. A. Bank(b) 476 2,244.4 487 2,293.7 484 2,280.2 K&G(c) 88 2,028.4 88 2,028.4 88 2,028.4 Moores 126 787.4 126 787.5 126 787.4 Total 1,455 9,165.3 1,469 9,219.2 1,464 9,200.3 __________________________ (a) Includes one Joseph Abboud store. (b) Excludes 14 franchise stores. (c) 84 stores offering women’s apparel at the end of each period, respectively. Conference Call and Webcast Information At 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fiscal 2019 second quarter results. To access the conference call, please dial 201-689-8029. To access the live webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.tailoredbrands.com. A webcast archive will be available free on the website for approximately 90 days. About Tailored Brands, Inc. As the leading specialty retailer of men’s tailored clothing and largest men’s formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G. For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company’s websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.josephabboud.com, www.mooresclothing.com, and www.kgstores.com. This press release contains forward-looking information, including the Company’s statements regarding its Q3 2019 outlook for adjusted earnings per share, comparable sales, effective tax rate and store closures. In addition, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “envisions,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “guidance,” “may,” “projections,” and “business outlook,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: actions or inactions by governmental entities; domestic and international macro-economic conditions; inflation or deflation; the loss of, or changes in, key personnel; success, or lack thereof, in formulating or executing our internal strategies and operating plans including new store and new market expansion plans; cost reduction initiatives and revenue enhancement strategies; changes to our capital allocation policy; changes in demand for clothing or rental product; market trends in the retail business; customer confidence and spending patterns; changes in traffic trends in our stores; customer acceptance of our merchandise strategies, including custom clothing; performance issues with key suppliers; disruptions in our supply chain; severe weather; foreign currency fluctuations; government export and import policies, including the enactment of duties or tariffs; advertising or marketing activities of competitors; the impact of cybersecurity threats or data breaches; legal proceedings and the impact of climate change. Forward-looking statements are intended to convey the Company’s expectations about the future, and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K should be consulted. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all written or oral forward-looking statements that are made by or attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section. (Tables Follow) TAILORED BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended % of % of 2019 Sales 2018 Sales Net sales: Retail clothing product $ 580,900 73.6 % $ 605,788 73.6 % Rental services 120,329 15.2 % 125,095 15.2 % Alteration and other services 34,916 4.4 % 37,031 4.5 % Total retail sales 736,145 93.2 % 767,914 93.3 % Corporate apparel clothing product 53,343 6.8 % 55,516 6.7 % Total net sales 789,488 100.0 % 823,430 100.0 % Total cost of sales 455,761 57.7 % 454,528 55.2 % Gross margin (a): Retail clothing product 321,853 55.4 % 346,763 57.2 % Rental services 100,556 83.6 % 105,729 84.5 % Alteration and other services 1,302 3.7 % 3,282 8.9 % Occupancy costs (104,585 ) (14.2 ) % (101,772 ) (13.3 ) % Total retail gross margin 319,126 43.4 % 354,002 46.1 % Corporate apparel clothing product 14,601 27.4 % 14,900 26.8 % Total gross margin 333,727 42.3 % 368,902 44.8 % Advertising expense 33,164 4.2 % 38,661 4.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 239,973 30.4 % 242,255 29.4 % Operating income 60,590 7.7 % 87,986 10.7 % Interest expense, net (18,101 ) (2.3 ) % (20,742 ) (2.5 ) % Loss on extinguishment of debt, net — — % (8,122 ) (1.0 ) % Earnings before income taxes 42,489 5.4 % 59,122 7.2 % Provision for income taxes 8,223 1.0 % 9,884 1.2 % Net earnings $ 34,266 4.3 % $ 49,238 6.0 % Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.68 $ 0.97 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 50,624 50,851 __________________________ (a) Gross margin percent of sales is calculated as a percentage of related sales. TAILORED BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended % of % of 2019 Sales 2018 Sales Net sales: Retail clothing product $ 1,175,679 74.8 % $ 1,219,432 74.3 % Rental services 214,069 13.6 % 225,322 13.7 % Alteration and other services 71,059 4.5 % 78,003 4.8 % Total retail sales 1,460,807 93.0 % 1,522,757 92.8 % Corporate apparel clothing product 110,068 7.0 % 118,637 7.2 % Total net sales 1,570,875 100.0 % 1,641,394 100.0 % Total cost of sales 916,592 58.3 % 927,268 56.5 % Gross margin (a): Retail clothing product 647,988 55.1 % 684,187 56.1 % Rental services 181,279 84.7 % 191,299 84.9 % Alteration and other services 3,598 5.1 % 10,076 12.9 % Occupancy costs (208,317 ) (14.3 ) % (202,791 ) (13.3 ) % Total retail gross margin 624,548 42.8 % 682,771 44.8 % Corporate apparel clothing product 29,735 27.0 % 31,355 26.4 % Total gross margin 654,283 41.7 % 714,126 43.5 % Advertising expense 78,207 5.0 % 79,894 4.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 485,184 30.9 % 493,349 30.1 % Operating income 90,892 5.8 % 140,883 8.6 % Interest expense, net (36,668 ) (2.3 ) % (42,638 ) (2.6 ) % Loss on extinguishment of debt, net — — % (20,833 ) (1.3 ) % Earnings before income taxes 54,224 3.5 % 77,412 4.7 % Provision for income taxes 12,816 0.8 % 14,265 0.9 % Net earnings $ 41,408 2.6 % $ 63,147 3.8 % Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.82 $ 1.24 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding: 50,606 50,785 __________________________ (a) Gross margin percent of sales is calculated as a percentage of related sales. TAILORED BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) August 3, August 4, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,476 $ 68,215 Accounts receivable, net 65,176 65,099 Inventories 846,952 786,510 Other current assets 63,882 87,491 Total current assets 995,486 1,007,315 Property and equipment, net 421,188 427,107 Operating lease right-of-use assets 918,541 - Rental product, net 99,085 111,345 Goodwill 79,283 103,686 Intangible assets, net 155,309 165,881 Other assets 5,806 13,497 Total assets $ 2,674,698 $ 1,828,831 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 187,946 $ 145,981 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 289,810 313,319 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 185,800 - Income taxes payable 10,102 6,659 Current portion of long-term debt 9,000 9,000 Total current liabilities 682,658 474,959 Long-term debt, net 1,145,651 1,207,377 Operating lease liabilities 763,865 - Deferred taxes and other liabilities 77,961 146,484 Total liabilities 2,670,135 1,828,820 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 506 498 Capital in excess of par 510,021 498,670 Accumulated deficit (445,392 ) (470,377 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,572 ) (28,780 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,563 11 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,674,698 $ 1,828,831 TAILORED BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018 (In thousands) Six Months Ended 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 41,408 $ 63,147 Adjustments to net earnings: Depreciation and amortization 53,810 52,719 Non-cash lease expense 98,683 - Rental product amortization 19,047 19,755 Asset impairment charges 184 269 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - 20,833 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount on long-term debt 972 2,228 Loss on disposition of assets 2,946 7,768 Other 8,004 7,423 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,952 10,461 Inventories (22,507 ) 42,186 Rental product (21,450 ) (12,102 ) Other assets (15,621 ) (9,372 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (30,928 ) (3,497 ) Income taxes payable (5,789 ) 697 Other liabilities (101,388 ) (4,524 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 33,323 197,991 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (39,092 ) (24,645 ) Proceeds from divestiture of business - 17,755 Net cash used in investing activities (39,092 ) (6,890 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on old term loan - (993,420 ) Proceeds from new term loan - 895,500 Payments on new term loan (7,120 ) (4,500 ) Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility 673,500 199,500 Payments on asset-based revolving credit facility (677,000 ) (95,000 ) Repurchase and retirement of senior notes - (199,365 ) Deferred financing costs - (5,644 ) Cash dividends paid (18,784 ) (18,744 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 879 4,113 Tax payments related to vested deferred stock units (1,052 ) (6,501 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,577 ) (224,061 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (609 ) (2,432 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (35,955 ) (35,392 ) Balance at beginning of period 55,431 103,607 Balance at end of period $ 19,476 $ 68,215 TAILORED BRANDS, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to providing financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided adjusted information for the fiscal second quarters and six months ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018. This non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance by removing the impacts of large, unusual or unique transactions that we believe are not indicative of our core business results. For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, these items consist of costs related to our multi-year cost savings and operational excellence programs, offset by a net favorable adjustment related to the corporate apparel business. For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, adjusted items consisted of a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the partial redemption of $175 million of the Company’s senior notes, costs related to the closure of a rental product distribution center and an unfavorable final working capital adjustment related to the divestiture of our MW Cleaners business. Management uses these adjusted results to assess the Company’s performance, to make decisions about how to allocate resources and to develop expectations for future performance. In addition, adjusted EPS is used as a performance measure in the Company’s executive compensation program to determine the number of performance units that are ultimately earned for certain equity awards. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review the Company’s financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of third quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS, which is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide this reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. These GAAP measures may include the impact of items such as costs related to our multi-year cost savings and operational excellence programs and the tax effect of such items. Historically, the Company has excluded these types of items from non-GAAP financial measures. The Company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise. The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. Reconciliations of non-GAAP information to our actual results follow and amounts may not sum due to rounded numbers. In addition, only the line items affected by adjustments are shown in the tables. GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Consolidated Statements of Earnings Information GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted - Three Months Ended August 3, 2019 Multi-Year Cost Divestiture of GAAP Savings and Operational Corporate Total Non-GAAP Consolidated Results Results Excellence Program(1) Apparel(2) Adjustments Adjusted Results Rental services gross margin $ 100,556 $ 2,938 $ - $ 2,938 $ 103,494 Total retail gross margin 319,126 2,938 - 2,938 322,064 Total gross margin 333,727 2,938 - 2,938 336,665 Selling, general and administrative expenses 239,973 (8,404) 915 (7,489) 232,484 Operating income(3) 60,590 11,342 (915) 10,427 71,017 Provision for income taxes(4) 8,223 3,001 11,224 Net earnings 34,266 7,426 41,692 Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.68 $ 0.14 $ 0.82 __________________________ (1) Consists of $6.1 million in consulting costs, $2.9 million of rental product write-offs related to the closure of a distribution center in Canada, $2.2 million in severance costs and $0.1 million in lease termination costs. (2) Consists of a $1.3 million favorable adjustment related to a derivative instrument entered into for the corporate apparel business offset by $0.4 million in transaction costs. (3) Of the $10.4 million in adjustments to operating income, $7.3 million relates to the retail segment and $3.1 million relates to shared services. (4) The tax effect of the excluded items is computed as the difference between tax expense on a GAAP basis and tax expense on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted - Six Months Ended August 3, 2019 Multi-Year Cost Divestiture of GAAP Savings and Operational Corporate Total Non-GAAP Consolidated Results Results Excellence Program(1) Apparel(2) Adjustments Adjusted Results Rental services gross margin $ 181,279 $ 2,938 $ - $ 2,938 $ 184,217 Alteration and other services gross margin 3,598 213 - 213 3,811 Total retail gross margin 624,548 3,151 - 3,151 627,699 Total gross margin 654,283 3,151 - 3,151 657,434 Selling, general and administrative expenses 485,184 (12,575) 915 (11,660) 473,524 Operating income(3) 90,892 15,726 (915) 14,811 105,703 Provision for income taxes(4) 12,816 3,842 16,658 Net earnings 41,408 10,969 52,377 Net earnings per diluted common shares $ 0.82 $ 0.22 $ 1.04 __________________________ (1) Consists of $9.1 million in consulting costs, $3.3 million in severance costs, $2.9 million of rental product write-offs related to the closure of a distribution center in Canada and $0.4 million in lease termination costs. (2) Consists of a $1.3 million favorable adjustment related to a derivative instrument entered into for the corporate apparel business offset by $0.4 million in transaction costs. (3) Of the $14.8 million in adjustments to operating income, $10.6 million relates to the retail segment and $4.2 million relates to shared services. (4) The tax effect of the excluded items is computed as the difference between tax expense on a GAAP basis and tax expense on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted - Three Months Ended August 4, 2018 Partial Closure of U.S. Rental GAAP Divestiture of Redemption of Product Distribution Total Non-GAAP Consolidated Results Results MW Cleaners(1) Senior Notes(2) Center(3) Adjustments Adjusted Results Rental services gross margin $ 105,729 $ - $ - $ 4,010 $ 4,010 $ 109,739 Total retail gross margin 354,002 - - 4,010 4,010 358,012 Total gross margin 368,902 - - 4,010 4,010 372,912 Selling, general and administrative expenses 242,255 (154) - (365) (519) 241,736 Operating income 87,986 154 - 4,375 4,529 92,515 Loss on extinguishment of debt (8,122) - 8,122 - 8,122 - Provision for income taxes(4) 9,884 7,263 17,147 Net earnings 49,238 5,388 54,626 Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.97 $ 0.10 $ 1.07 __________________________ (1) Consists of a $0.2 million true up loss for the MW Cleaners business related to the retail segment. (2) Consists of the $6.1 million premium and elimination of unamortized deferred financing costs totaling $2.0 million related to the partial redemption of senior notes. (3) Consists of $4.0 million of rental product write-offs, $0.2 million of accelerated depreciation and $0.2 million of severance costs, all related to the retail segment. (4) The tax effect of the excluded items is computed as the difference between tax expense on a GAAP basis and tax expense on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted - Six Months Ended August 4, 2018 Partial Closure of U.S. Rental GAAP Divestiture of Refinancing of Redemption of Product Distribution Total Non-GAAP Consolidated Results Results MW Cleaners(1) Term Loan(2) Senior Notes(3) Center(4) Adjustments Adjusted Results Rental services gross margin $ 191,299 $ - $ - $ - $ 4,010 $ 4,010 $ 195,309 Total retail gross margin 682,771 - - - 4,010 4,010 686,781 Total gross margin 714,126 - - - 4,010 4,010 718,136 Selling, general and administrative expenses 493,349 (3,766) - - (365) (4,131) 489,218 Operating income 140,883 3,766 - - 4,375 8,141 149,024 Loss on extinguishment of debt (20,833) - 11,858 8,122 - 19,980 (853) Provision for income taxes(5) 14,265 11,316 25,581 Net earnings 63,147 16,806 79,953 Net earnings per diluted common share $ 1.24 $ 0.33 $ 1.57 __________________________ (1) Consists of a $3.8 million loss upon divestiture of MW Cleaners business related to the retail segment. (2) Consists of the elimination of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the refinancing of the Term Loan totaling $11.9 million. (3) Consists of the $6.1 million premium and elimination of unamortized deferred financing costs totaling $2.0 million related to the partial redemption of senior notes. (4) Consists of $4.0 million of rental product write-offs, $0.2 million of accelerated depreciation and $0.2 million of severance costs, all related to the retail segment. (5) The tax effect of the excluded items is computed as the difference between tax expense on a GAAP basis and tax expense on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005737/en/

