Tailored Brands : Partners With the National Hockey League

Custom Jacket Linings Available to Hockey Fans Coinciding with Start of 2019-20 NHL Season

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) and its subsidiaries, Men’s Wearhouse, Moores Clothing for Men, and Jos. A. Bank today announced a multiyear partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®), marking its first partnership with the professional sports league. To coincide with the start of the 2019-20 NHL season on October 2, hockey fans will be able to customize their suits, sport coats, formal jackets and vests with linings from their favorite NHL teams by visiting any Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores throughout the U.S. and Moores stores across Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005141/en/

NHL fans can now customize their suits and sport coats with linings from their favorite NHL team. Visit any Men's Wearhouse or Jos. A. Bank store location. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The NHL is the premier hockey league in the world and it is an honor to partner with them to give fans another outlet to express their support for their favorite team, now through tailored clothing,” said Dinesh Lathi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tailored Brands. “This is the beginning of a long-term relationship between Tailored Brands and the NHL, and reflects our continued investment in creating personalized products and services for millions of our customers across the U.S. and Canada.”

NHL Group Vice President of Consumer Products Licensing James Haskins added, “Men’s Wearhouse, Moores and Jos. A. Bank are widely regarded for delivering innovation in custom clothing. We are thrilled to partner with Tailored Brands to offer a wide variety of high-quality products that will enable our most passionate fans to celebrate their favorite teams with NHL custom suits.”

The digitally printed linings for suits and sport coats will include styles featuring NHL team logos through the Joseph Abboud, JOE Joseph Abboud and Awearness Kenneth Cole custom clothing programs at Men’s Wearhouse and Moores and Reserve, 1905 and Traveler Collections at Jos. A. Bank. Men’s Wearhouse, Moores and Jos. A. Bank customers can order custom clothing in-store and select their fabric, fit, and unique details, including the new NHL-themed linings.

This November, in support of Hockey Fights Cancer™ - the joint initiative between the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) - Tailored Brands, Inc. will offer Hockey Fights Cancer™-themed linings to coincide with the 21st edition of the annual month-long campaign.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit www.tailoredbrands.com.

About Tailored Brands

As the leading specialty retailer of men's suits and largest men's formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company’s websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.josephabboud.com, www.mooresclothing.com, and www.kgstores.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, based in Seattle, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Gary Bettman has served the NHL as Commissioner since February 1, 1993 and has guided the world’s top professional hockey league to more than $5 billion in annual revenues and partnerships with more than 40 blue chip corporate sponsors. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region, Yandex in Russia and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Having entered the esports world in 2018, the League hosts the NHL Gaming World Championship annually, drawing record digital streaming audiences during the 2019 campaign. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and Hockey Fights Cancer is a trademark of the National Hockey League. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005141/en/