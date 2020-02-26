Tailored Brands : to Announce Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 18, 2020

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) today announced that it will release fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year end results on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The announcement will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by management at 5:00 p.m. ET.

To access the conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 18th, please dial 201-689-8029. To access the live webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.tailoredbrands.com. A webcast archive will be available free on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers look and feel their best by delivering personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G.

