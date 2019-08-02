Tailored Brands : to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on September 11, 2019

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) today announced that it will release fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The announcement will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by management at 5:00 p.m. ET.

To access the conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on September 11th, please dial 201-689-8029. To access the live webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.tailoredbrands.com. A webcast archive will be available free on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

As the leading specialty retailer of men’s suits and largest men’s formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 stores in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G. We also operate an international corporate apparel and workwear group consisting of Dimensions, Alexandra and Yaffy in the United Kingdom and Twin Hill in the United States.

