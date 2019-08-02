Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tailored Brands Inc    TLRD

TAILORED BRANDS INC

(TLRD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tailored Brands : to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on September 11, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 06:46am EDT

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) today announced that it will release fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The announcement will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by management at 5:00 p.m. ET.

To access the conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on September 11th, please dial 201-689-8029. To access the live webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.tailoredbrands.com. A webcast archive will be available free on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

As the leading specialty retailer of men’s suits and largest men’s formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 stores in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G. We also operate an international corporate apparel and workwear group consisting of Dimensions, Alexandra and Yaffy in the United Kingdom and Twin Hill in the United States.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company’s websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.josephabboud.com, www.mooresclothing.com, www.kgstores.com, www.dimensions.co.uk, www.alexandra.co.uk and www.twinhill.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAILORED BRANDS INC
06:46aTAILORED BRANDS : to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and H..
BU
07/23MEN'S WEARHOUSE : Teams Up With Jimmy Garoppolo And National Sports Coaches For ..
PR
06/28Tariffs Prompt Some Consumer-Goods Makers to Accelerate Shift Away From China
DJ
06/27MEN'S WEARHOUSE : Suits Up With Style Guru Tan France To Launch 12th Annual Suit..
PR
06/24TAILORED BRANDS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other..
AQ
06/24TAILORED BRANDS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06/17TAILORED BRANDS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/17TAILORED BRANDS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13TAILORED BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06/12TAILORED BRANDS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 145 M
EBIT 2020 180 M
Net income 2020 85,6 M
Debt 2020 995 M
Yield 2020 16,0%
P/E ratio 2020 2,68x
P/E ratio 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 229 M
Chart TAILORED BRANDS INC
Duration : Period :
Tailored Brands Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAILORED BRANDS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00  $
Last Close Price 4,53  $
Spread / Highest target 98,7%
Spread / Average Target 76,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dinesh S. Lathi Executive Chairman
Jack Calandra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Boris Sherman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
David H. Edwab Executive Vice Chairman
Rinaldo S. Brutoco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAILORED BRANDS INC-64.30%229
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL23.31%94 948
KERING14.05%65 136
FAST RETAILING CO LTD21.55%62 005
ROSS STORES27.44%37 772
HENNES & MAURITZ37.14%29 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group