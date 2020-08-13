Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of TBB 2020Q2 Investor Conference

Announcement of TBB 2020Q2 Investor Conference
2020-08-13
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2020/08/28
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Disclosure of Taiwan
Business Bank's performance in 2020Q2, the conference will be conducted in
Mandarin.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
