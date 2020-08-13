Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of TBB 2020Q2 Investor Conference

Announcement of TBB 2020Q2 Investor Conference

2020-08-13

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2020/08/28

2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00

3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast

4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Disclosure of Taiwan

Business Bank's performance in 2020Q2, the conference will be conducted in

Mandarin.

5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.