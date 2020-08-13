Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd.    2834   TW0002834009

TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.

(2834)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of TBB 2020Q2 Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 06:18am EDT
Announcement of TBB 2020Q2 Investor Conference
2020-08-13

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2020/08/28
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Disclosure of Taiwan
Business Bank's performance in 2020Q2, the conference will be conducted in
Mandarin.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Back >

Disclaimer

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 10:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
06:18aTAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement of TBB 2020Q2 Investor Conference
PU
08/11TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolid..
PU
08/05TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Clarification on 2019/07/02 media reports
PU
08/03TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement by TBB of the change of director
PU
07/23TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Supplement the announcement on Mar.11, 2020 and Announce ..
PU
07/23TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Supplement the announcement on Mar.11, 2020 and Announce ..
PU
01/08TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : banks to offer fresh cash for Lunar New Year on Jan. 16
AQ
2017TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement of TBB 2016Q4 Investor Conference
PU
2016TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2016 sha..
PU
2016TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolid..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 20 794 M 707 M 707 M
Net income 2019 6 734 M 229 M 229 M
Net cash 2019 65 787 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
Yield 2019 1,59%
Capitalization 75 635 M 2 573 M 2 571 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 342
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Chien An Shih President, General Manager & Director
Bor-Yi Huang Chairman
Ching-Yun Kuo Senior VP-Information Technology Department
Li Ling Lin Director
Wen Chieh Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.-15.83%2 573
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.53%160 048
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.43%55 738
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.36%52 138
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.85%46 049
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-14.63%44 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group