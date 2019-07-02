Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd.    2834   TW0002834009

TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.

(2834)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Business Bank : Clarification on 2019/07/02 media reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 06:32am EDT
Clarification on 2019/07/02 media reports
2020-08-04

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/08/03
2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter 'the company itself' or
'subsidiaries'):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Various media
6.Content of the report: Media reports related to the investigation conducted
on 3 inside men of Taiwan Cooperative Bank and Taiwan Business Bank involved
in the fraudulent loan case of the New Site Industries (New Site).
7.Cause of occurrence:The investigation authority searched the residences and
offices of related parties for New Site's fraudulent loan case. The related
parties were requested to make an appearance as the defendants.
8.Countermeasures:The case is currently under investigation, and the Bank will
fully cooperate with the investigation.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The total loan amount originally
extended by the Bank to New Site was NTD 1.342 billion, and NTD 1.275 billion
has already been written off as bad debt. The remaining NTD 67 million will
be offset after the disposal of collateral.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Back >

Disclaimer

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 10:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
06:32aTAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Clarification on 2019/07/02 media reports
PU
08/03TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement by TBB of the change of director
PU
07/23TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Supplement the announcement on Mar.11, 2020 and Announce ..
PU
07/23TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Supplement the announcement on Mar.11, 2020 and Announce ..
PU
01/08TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : banks to offer fresh cash for Lunar New Year on Jan. 16
AQ
2017TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement of TBB 2016Q4 Investor Conference
PU
2016TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2016 sha..
PU
2016TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolid..
PU
2016Myanmar's second round of bank licences attracts 13 foreign lenders - central..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 20 794 M 709 M 709 M
Net income 2019 6 734 M 230 M 230 M
Net cash 2019 65 787 M 2 242 M 2 242 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
Yield 2019 1,59%
Capitalization 75 260 M 2 560 M 2 565 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 342
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,05 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Chien An Shih President, General Manager & Director
Bor-Yi Huang Chairman
Ching-Yun Kuo Senior VP-Information Technology Department
Li Ling Lin Director
Wen Chieh Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.-16.25%2 560
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.53%160 657
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-17.74%56 894
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.11%52 202
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.58%45 668
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-13.82%44 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group