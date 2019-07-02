Taiwan Business Bank : Clarification on 2019/07/02 media reports

Clarification on 2019/07/02 media reports

2020-08-04

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/08/03

2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd.

3.Relationship with the Company (please enter 'the company itself' or

'subsidiaries'):Head Office

4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A

5.Name of the reporting media:Various media

6.Content of the report: Media reports related to the investigation conducted

on 3 inside men of Taiwan Cooperative Bank and Taiwan Business Bank involved

in the fraudulent loan case of the New Site Industries (New Site).

7.Cause of occurrence:The investigation authority searched the residences and

offices of related parties for New Site's fraudulent loan case. The related

parties were requested to make an appearance as the defendants.

8.Countermeasures:The case is currently under investigation, and the Bank will

fully cooperate with the investigation.

9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The total loan amount originally

extended by the Bank to New Site was NTD 1.342 billion, and NTD 1.275 billion

has already been written off as bad debt. The remaining NTD 67 million will

be offset after the disposal of collateral.