Taiwan Fund : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Policy from July 29, 2019 through August 2, 2019

New York, New York, August 5, 2019 - The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the 'Fund') announced today that for the period July 29, 2019 through August 2, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 1,704 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased July 29, 2019 80 July 30, 2019 713 August 1, 2019 911

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TWN.'

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.