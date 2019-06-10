Log in
Taiwan Fund : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Policy from June 3, 2019 through June 7, 2019

0
06/10/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
877-217-9502
www.thetaiwanfund.com

New York, New York, June 10, 2019 - The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the 'Fund') announced today that for the period June 3, 2019 through June 7, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 7,437 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased
June 3, 2019 100
June 4, 2019 1,282
June 5, 2019 1,619
June 6, 2019 2,218
June 7, 2019 2,218

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TWN.'

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

Disclaimer

The Taiwan Fund Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:47:06 UTC
