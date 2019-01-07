Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Taiwan Fund Inc. (The)    TWN

TAIWAN FUND INC. (THE) (TWN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 04:04:53 pm
15.32 USD   +1.86%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. : Announces 1st Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 05:02pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: TWN) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended November 30, 2018.

The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $19.81 as of the close of business on November 30, 2018.  This represents a decrease of $3.24 per share from the net asset value per share of $23.05 reported on August 31, 2018.  The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on November 30, 2018, was $17.16, representing a discount to net asset value of 13.38%.  This represents a decrease of $2.69 per share from the share price of $19.85 on August 31, 2018, which represented a discount to net asset value of 13.88%.  The Fund had a total return of -14.06% for the three months ended November 30, 2018 based on the change in its net asset value.  For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned -10.80% (in US$ terms).

For the three month period ended November 30, 2018, the Fund had net realized loss of $9,366,961 on investments and foreign currency transactions and a decrease in net unrealized appreciation of $16,613,813 on investments and foreign currency transactions.  The Fund's net investment loss (consisting of dividend and interest income less operating expenses) for the same period was $ 451,019.


Quarter Ended

November 30,

2018

Year Ended

August 31,

2018

Quarter Ended

November 30,

2017





Total Net Assets

$ 159,281,341

$ 186,947,909

$ 194,554,399





Gross Investment Income

$227,614

$ 5,144,431

$159,933

Per Share

$0.03


$0.02





Net Investment Income (Loss)

$ (451,019)

$ 1,818,323

$ (628,375)

Per Share

$(0.06)


$(0.08)





Net Realized Gain (Loss) on
Investments and Foreign Currency
Transactions

$ (9,366,961)

$ 26,089,781

$ 4,999,833





Change in Net Unrealized
Appreciation (Depreciation) on
Investments and Foreign Currency
Translations

$  (16,613,813)

$ (31,367,309)

$  (7,147,693)





Total Realized and Unrealized Gain
(Loss) on Investments

 

$ (25,980,774)

 

$ (5,277,528)

 

$ (2,147,860)

Per Share

$(3.23)


$(0.26)





Net Increase (Decrease) in Net
Assets Resulting from Operations

 

$ (26,431,793)

 

$ (3,459,205)

 

$ (2,776,235)

Per Share

$(3.29)


$(0.34)

 

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.  Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-fund-inc-announces-1st-quarter-earnings-300774009.html

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN FUND INC. (THE)
05:02pTHE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Announces 1st Quarter Earnings
PR
09:54aTHE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Managemen..
PR
01/02TAIWAN FUND INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
2018THE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Managemen..
PR
2018THE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Indicates Distribution Amount
PR
2018THE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Declares Distributions
PR
2018THE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Managemen..
PR
2018THE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Announces Investment Manager Search and Further Adjustme..
PR
2018THE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Managemen..
PR
2018THE TAIWAN FUND, INC. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Managemen..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.