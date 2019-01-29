Log in
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. : Announces Net Asset Value Publication During Chinese New Year

01/29/2019 | 09:38am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund"), announced today that, due to the closing of the Taiwan market during the Chinese New Year, the Fund will calculate its net asset value during the period from January 31, 2019, through February 8, 2019 based on its portfolio holdings and the prices thereof as at the close of trading on January 30, 2019, being the last trading date for the Taiwan Stock Exchange ("TSE") prior to the Chinese New Year, as adjusted for changes in the currency exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Taiwan dollar.  The TSE will re-open on February 11, 2019.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-fund-inc-announces-net-asset-value-publication-during-chinese-new-year-300785939.html

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
