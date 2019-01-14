Log in
TAIWAN FUND INC. (THE)
01/14 04:58:17 pm
15.4600 USD   -0.90%
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

01/14/2019 | 11:07am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period December 7, 2018 through January 11, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 17,387 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date

Shares Repurchased

January 7, 2019

5,151

January 8, 2019

5,151

January 9, 2019

3,075

January 10, 2019

800

January 11, 2019

3,210

*****

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-fund-inc-announces-share-repurchases-under-its-discount-management-program-300777724.html

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
