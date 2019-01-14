The Taiwan Fund, Inc. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period December 7, 2018 through January 11, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 17,387 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased January 7, 2019 5,151 January 8, 2019 5,151 January 9, 2019 3,075 January 10, 2019 800 January 11, 2019 3,210

*****

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

