The Taiwan Fund, Inc. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period January 14, 2019 through January 18, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 15,609 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased January 14, 2019 2,500 January 15, 2019 5,159 January 16, 2019 1,750 January 17, 2019 2,200 January 18, 2019 4,000

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

