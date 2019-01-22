The Taiwan Fund, Inc. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period January 14, 2019 through January 18, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 15,609 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:
Purchase Date
Shares Repurchased
January 14, 2019
2,500
January 15, 2019
5,159
January 16, 2019
1,750
January 17, 2019
2,200
January 18, 2019
4,000
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.
