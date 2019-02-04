The Taiwan Fund, Inc. : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period January 28, 2019 through February 1, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 21,559 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased January 28, 2019 3,853 January 29, 2019 10,000 January 30, 2019 3,853 January 31, 2019 3,853

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.