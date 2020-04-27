Encode Ideas, L.P. Announces the Initiation of Research Coverage on TLC

Log in
04/27/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on TLC (NASDAQ: TLC) (TWO: 4152). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com. A summary follows:

Encode Ideas, L.P., a healthcare focused research firm, announced today it is initiating coverage on TLC (NASDAQ: TLC) (TWO: 4152) as a high conviction idea. TLC is a leading drug delivery/reformulation company with two late-stage assets focused on pain, and earlier stage assets for oncology and ophthalmology. Their most advanced asset, TLC599, an injectable liposomal formulation of the FDA-approved corticosteroid dexamethasone, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Ph3 study for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. TLC's second pain asset, TLC590, a liposomal formulation of FDA-approved ropivacaine, is in development for postoperative pain. The company recently announced the completion of enrolment in a Ph2 bunionectomy study with TLC590, and expects data this quarter. 

About us

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and actionable investment and trade ideas. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist. Companies covered by Encode Ideas, L.P. will either fall under one or both of our Conviction Trade Ideas or Conviction Investment Idea series.

Disclosures

Full disclosures can be found at the end of the report, page 51, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer(s) discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Encode Ideas, LP has been retained by TLC to provide investor awareness and research coverage. This compensation may constitute a conflict of interest as to Encode Ideas LP's ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional.

Encode Ideas, L.P.
email: ideas@encodelp.com
twitter: @encodelp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54899


© Newsfilecorp 2020
