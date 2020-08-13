|
Taiwan Liposome : 2020 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
08/13/2020 | 04:13am EDT
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND
SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND
REVIEW REPORT OF INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
For the convenience of readers and for information purpose only, the review report of independent accountants and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. In the event of any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version or any differences in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language review report of independent accountants and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2020, DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND JUNE 30, 2019
(THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 ARE UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
Note
|
|
AMOUNT
|
%
|
AMOUNT
|
%
|
|
|
AMOUNT
|
%
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1100
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
6(1)
|
|
$ 1,234,795
|
71
|
$ 1,023,874
|
74
|
$
|
685,108
|
64
|
1140
|
Current contract assets
|
6(17)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,699
|
-
|
1170
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
6(2)
|
|
8,164
|
-
|
15,120
|
1
|
|
|
14,719
|
1
|
1200
|
Other receivables
|
6(19)
|
|
11,779
|
1
|
4,654
|
-
|
|
|
6,105
|
1
|
1220
|
Current income tax assets
|
|
|
|
565
|
-
|
982
|
-
|
|
|
558
|
-
|
1410
|
Prepayments
|
6(3)
|
|
|
150,641
|
|
9
|
50,984
|
4
|
|
|
56,944
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11XX
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,405,944
|
81
|
1,095,614
|
79
|
|
|
767,133
|
71
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1600
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
6(4) and 8
|
121,678
|
7
|
61,683
|
4
|
|
|
68,345
|
6
|
1755
|
Right-of-use assets
|
6(5)
|
|
79,600
|
5
|
107,611
|
8
|
|
|
130,865
|
12
|
1780
|
Intangible assets
|
6(6)
|
|
1,805
|
-
|
1,802
|
-
|
|
|
4,672
|
1
|
1840
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
76
|
-
|
|
|
80
|
-
|
1900
|
Other non-current assets
|
6(7)
|
|
|
118,832
|
7
|
119,192
|
9
|
|
|
107,963
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15XX
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
321,915
|
|
19
|
290,364
|
21
|
|
|
311,925
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1XXX
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,727,859
|
|
100
|
$ 1,385,978
|
100
|
$
|
1,079,058
|
100
(Continued)
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2020, DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND JUNE 30, 2019
(THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 ARE UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
Note
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
2100
|
Short-term borrowings
|
6(8)
|
2200
|
Other payables
|
6(9)
|
2280
|
Current lease liabilities
|
|
|
2300
|
Other current liabilities
|
6(10)
|
21XX
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
2527
|
Non-current contract
|
|
|
|
liabilities
|
6(17)
|
2540
|
Long-term borrowings
|
6(10)
|
2550
|
Provisions for liabilities-
|
|
|
|
non-current
|
6(13)
|
2580
|
Non-current lease liabilities
|
|
|
2600
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
6(11)
|
25XX
|
Total non-current
|
|
|
|
liabilities
|
|
|
2XXX
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
6(14)
|
3110
|
Common shares
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
6(15)
|
3200
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
3350
|
Accumulated deficit
|
6(16)
|
|
Other equity
|
|
|
3400
|
Other equity interest
|
|
|
31XX
|
Equity attributable to
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
3XXX
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
Significant contingent liabilities
|
9
|
|
and unrecognized contract
|
|
|
|
commitments
|
|
3X2X Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
AMOUNT
|
%
|
AMOUNT
|
%
|
|
AMOUNT
|
%
|
$
|
46,000
|
3
|
$ 46,000
|
3
|
$ 46,000
|
4
|
|
|
113,698
|
7
|
131,064
|
9
|
114,568
|
11
|
|
|
26,537
|
1
|
63,435
|
5
|
66,919
|
6
|
|
|
55,007
|
|
3
|
316,198
|
23
|
379,129
|
35
|
|
|
241,242
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
556,697
|
40
|
606,616
|
56
|
|
|
10,760
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,760
|
1
|
10,760
|
1
|
|
|
451,370
|
26
|
55,508
|
4
|
58,189
|
5
|
|
|
6,432
|
-
|
6,432
|
1
|
6,432
|
1
|
|
|
54,319
|
3
|
29,074
|
2
|
59,489
|
5
|
|
|
11,742
|
1
|
5,597
|
-
|
5,502
|
1
|
|
|
534,623
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107,371
|
8
|
140,372
|
13
|
|
|
775,865
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
664,068
|
48
|
746,988
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
841,889
|
|
49
|
|
741,939
|
|
54
|
|
640,275
|
59
|
|
|
2,292,098
|
|
133
|
|
1,705,324
|
|
122
|
|
962,808
|
89
|
(
|
2,174,797 )
|
(126)
|
(
|
1,717,775 )
|
(124)
|
(
|
1,263,203 )
|
(117)
|
(
|
7,196 )
|
( 1)
|
(
|
7,578 )
|
-
|
(
|
7,810 )
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
951,994
|
|
|
55
|
|
721,910
|
|
52
|
|
332,070
|
31
|
|
|
951,994
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
721,910
|
|
52
|
|
332,070
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,727,859
|
100
|
$ 1,385,978
|
100
|
$ 1,079,058
|
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
~3~
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT LOSS PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
(UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
|
|
|
Items
|
4000
|
Operating revenue
|
|
Operating expenses
|
6200
|
|
General and
|
|
|
administrative
|
|
|
expenses
|
6300
|
|
Research and
|
|
|
development expenses
|
6000
|
|
Total operating
|
|
|
expenses
|
6900
|
Operating loss
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
and expenses
|
7100
|
|
Interest income
|
7010
|
|
Other income
|
7020
|
|
Other gains and losses
|
7050
|
|
Finance costs
|
7000
|
|
Total non-operating
|
|
|
income and
|
|
|
expenses
|
7900
|
Loss before income tax
|
7950
|
|
Income tax expense
|
8200
|
Net loss
|
|
Other comprehensive
|
|
income (loss)
|
|
Items that may be
|
|
|
subsequently
|
|
|
reclassified to profit
|
|
|
or loss
|
8361
|
|
Financial statement
|
|
|
translation differences
|
|
|
of foreign operations
|
8300
|
|
Total other
|
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
income (loss)
|
8500
|
Total comprehensive
|
|
|
loss
|
|
Loss attributable to:
|
8610
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Note
|
|
|
|
AMOUNT
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
AMOUNT
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
AMOUNT
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
AMOUNT
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6(17)
|
$
|
11,776
|
|
|
100
|
|
$
|
20,592
|
|
|
100
|
$
|
23,750
|
|
|
100
|
$
|
178,357
|
|
|
100
|
6(11)(12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(22)(23)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
|
39,487
|
)
|
(
|
335 )
|
(
|
|
38,126
|
)
|
(
|
185 )
|
(
|
|
72,367
|
)
|
(
|
305 )
|
(
|
|
78,903
|
)
|
(
|
44 )
|
|
(
|
|
228,881
|
)
|
( 1944)
|
(
|
|
224,217
|
)
|
( 1089)
|
(
|
|
420,659
|
)
|
( 1771)
|
(
|
|
453,372
|
)
|
(
|
254)
|
|
(
|
|
268,368
|
)
|
( 2279)
|
(
|
|
262,343
|
)
|
( 1274)
|
(
|
|
493,026
|
)
|
( 2076)
|
(
|
|
532,275
|
)
|
(
|
298)
|
|
(
|
|
256,592
|
)
|
( 2179)
|
(
|
|
241,751
|
)
|
( 1174)
|
(
|
|
469,276
|
)
|
( 1976)
|
(
|
|
353,918
|
)
|
(
|
198)
|
6(18)
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
2,492
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
4,949
|
|
|
3
|
6(19)
|
|
|
|
13,887
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
2,821
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
14,091
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
7,875
|
|
|
4
|
6(20)
|
|
|
|
3,507
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
2,243
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
5,707
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
1,625
|
|
|
1
|
6(21)
|
(
|
|
3,129
|
)
|
(
|
27)
|
(
|
|
6,427
|
)
|
(
|
31)
|
(
|
|
7,530
|
)
|
(
|
32)
|
(
|
|
12,561
|
)
|
(
|
7 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,503
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
13,023
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
1,888
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
|
242,089
|
)
|
( 2056 )
|
(
|
|
240,622
|
)
|
( 1169 )
|
(
|
|
456,253
|
)
|
( 1921 )
|
(
|
|
352,030
|
)
|
(
|
197 )
|
6(24)
|
(
|
|
348
|
)
|
(
|
3)
|
(
|
|
854
|
)
|
(
|
4)
|
(
|
|
769
|
)
|
(
|
3)
|
(
|
|
1,131
|
)
|
(
|
1 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($
|
242,437
|
)
|
( 2059)
|
($
|
241,476
|
)
|
( 1173)
|
($
|
457,022
|
)
|
( 1924)
|
($
|
353,161
|
)
|
(
|
198)
|
|
$
|
1,698
|
|
|
15
|
$
|
374
|
|
2
|
|
($
|
1,808
|
)
|
(
|
8
|
)
|
$
|
916
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,698
|
|
|
15
|
$
|
374
|
|
2
|
|
($
|
1,808
|
)
|
(
|
8
|
)
|
$
|
916
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($
|
240,739
|
)
|
( 2044)
|
($
|
241,102
|
)
|
( 1171
|
)
|
($
|
458,830
|
)
|
( 1932
|
)
|
($
|
352,245
|
)
|
(
|
197)
|
($
|
242,437
|
)
|
( 2059)
|
($
|
241,476
|
)
|
( 1173
|
)
|
($
|
457,022
|
)
|
( 1924
|
)
|
($
|
353,161
|
)
|
(
|
198)
|
8710
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
|
Loss per share of
|
6(25)
|
|
common share
|
|
9750
|
Basic loss per share
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
|
9850
|
Diluted loss per share (in
|
|
|
dollars)
|
|
($ 240,739)
|
( 2044)
|
($ 241,102)
|
( 1171)
|
($ 458,830)
|
( 1932)
|
($ 352,245)
|
( 197)
|
(
|
$
|
3.28
|
)
|
(
|
$
|
3.79
|
)
|
(
|
$
|
6.18
|
)
|
(
|
$
|
5.55
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
$
|
3.28
|
)
|
(
|
$
|
3.79
|
)
|
(
|
$
|
6.18
|
)
|
(
|
$
|
5.55
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
~4~
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other equity interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
paid-in
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Restricted
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
foreign financial
|
|
|
|
|
Unearned
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
capital
|
|
stocks
|
|
|
|
|
options
|
|
|
|
stocks
|
|
|
deficit
|
|
|
|
|
statements
|
|
|
|
compensation
|
|
|
Total equity
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at January 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
$
|
640,451
|
|
|
$
|
732,816
|
|
$
|
7,009
|
$
|
186,849
|
|
$
|
25,690
|
( $
|
910,042
|
)
|
( $
|
2,439
|
)
|
( $
|
11,138 )
|
|
|
$
|
669,196
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
353,161
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
353,161 )
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
916
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
353,161
|
)
|
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
352,245 )
|
Share-based payments
|
6(12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
10,268
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
4,851
|
|
|
|
15,119
|
Share options forfeited
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9,668
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
9,668 )
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Cancellation of restricted stocks
|
6(12) (14)
|
|
(
|
|
176 )
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
--
|
176
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Balance at June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
640,275
|
|
|
$
|
742,484
|
|
$
|
7,009
|
$
|
187,449
|
$
|
25,866
|
( $
|
1,263,203
|
)
|
( $
|
1,523
|
)
|
( $
|
6,287 )
|
|
|
$
|
332,070
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at January 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
$
|
741,939
|
|
$
|
1,512,438
|
|
$
|
7,009
|
|
$
|
168,856
|
$
|
17,021
|
( $
|
1,717,775
|
)
|
( $
|
5,010
|
)
|
( $
|
2,568 )
|
|
|
$
|
721,910
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
457,022
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
457,022 )
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
1,808
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
1,808 )
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
457,022
|
)
|
(
|
|
1,808
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
458,830 )
|
Issuance of new share capital
|
6(14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
580,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
680,000
|
Share-based payments
|
6(12)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
6,894
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
2,190
|
|
|
|
|
9,084
|
Share options forfeited
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
43,588
|
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
43,588 )
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Cancellation of restricted stocks
|
6(12)(14)
|
|
(
|
|
50 )
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
120 )
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
170 )
|
Balance at June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
841,889
|
|
|
$
|
2,136,026
|
|
$
|
7,009
|
|
$
|
132,162
|
$
|
16,901
|
( $
|
2,174,797
|
)
|
($
|
6,818
|
)
|
($
|
378 )
|
|
|
$
|
951,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
|
( $
|
456,253 )
|
( $
|
352,030 )
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based payments
|
6(12)
|
|
|
|
9,084
|
|
|
|
15,119
|
Depreciation
|
6(4)(5)(22)
|
|
|
|
27,929
|
|
|
|
|
34,656
|
Amortization
|
6(6)(22)
|
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
|
|
|
3,579
|
Interest expense
|
6(21)
|
|
|
|
7,530
|
|
|
|
|
12,561
|
Interest income
|
6(18)
|
(
|
|
755 )
|
(
|
|
4,949 )
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
6(20)
|
(
|
|
344 )
|
(
|
|
349 )
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current contract assets
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
1,416 )
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
6,956
|
|
(
|
|
5,376 )
|
Other receivables
|
|
(
|
|
6,770 )
|
(
|
|
173 )
|
Prepayments
|
|
(
|
|
99,657 )
|
(
|
|
878 )
|
Changes in operating liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other payables
|
|
(
|
|
17,158 )
|
(
|
|
90,009 )
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
576
|
(
|
|
199 )
|
Non-current contract liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
10,760
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
6,145
|
|
(
|
|
492 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash outflow generated from operations
|
|
(
|
|
520,693 )
|
(
|
|
379,196 )
|
Interest received
|
|
|
|
|
817
|
|
|
|
4,828
|
Interest paid
|
|
(
|
|
8,623 )
|
(
|
|
12,033 )
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(
|
|
232 )
|
(
|
|
617 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows used in operating activities
|
|
(
|
|
528,731 )
|
(
|
|
387,018 )
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at amortized cost
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
308,505
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
6(26)
|
(
|
|
9,505 )
|
(
|
|
41,810 )
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
|
1,712
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
6(26)
|
(
|
|
1,496 )
|
(
|
|
4,132 )
|
Increase in refundable deposits
|
|
(
|
|
1,397 )
|
(
|
|
26 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows (used in)/ from investing activities
|
|
(
|
|
12,042 )
|
|
|
|
264,249
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
6(27)
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
Payments of short-term borrowings
|
6(27)
|
(
|
|
30,000 )
|
(
|
|
30,000 )
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
6(27)
|
|
|
|
479,880
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments of long-term borrowings
|
6(27)
|
(
|
|
348,671 )
|
(
|
|
2,654 )
|
Proceeds from finance lease arrangements
|
6(27)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
Payments of lease liabilities
|
6(27)
|
(
|
|
60,011 )
|
(
|
|
31,038 )
|
Proceeds from issuance of new share capital
|
6(14)
|
|
|
|
680,000
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cancellation of restricted stocks
|
|
(
|
|
170 )
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from/ (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
751,028
|
|
(
|
|
3,692 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect from foreign currency exchange
|
|
|
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
4,085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
210,921
|
|
(
|
|
122,376 )
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
1,023,874
|
|
|
|
|
807,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
1,234,795
|
|
|
$
|
685,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE INDICATED)
(UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
-
HISTORY AND ORGANIZATION
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated as a company limited by shares under the provisions of the Company Act of the Republic of China (R.O.C.) and was listed on the Taipei Exchange on December 21, 2012. In November 2018, the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") were listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred herein as the "Group") are mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform technologies.
The Company's financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and the settlement of liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. The Company has financed its operations to date primarily through the issuance of common shares. The Company has incurred net losses of $457,022 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $2,174,797. The Company has reported a net loss in all fiscal periods since inception and expects to incur substantial and increased expenses to expand its development activities and advance its clinical programs. The Company expects to continue to generate operating losses in the foreseeable future.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,234,795. As the Company is in the research and development phase, the Company may seek future funding based on the need of capital. The Company is able to exercise discretion and flexibility to deploy its capital resources in the progress of the research and development according to the schedule of fund raising. Based on the Company's business plans, management believes that its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and meet its obligations for at least the next twelve months from June 30, 2020. However, the future viability of the Company beyond that date is dependent on its ability to raise additional capital to finance its operations.
-
THE DATE OF AUTHORIZATION FOR ISSUANCE OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PROCEDURES FOR AUTHORIZATION
These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on August 5, 2020.
~7~
3. APPLICATION OF NEW STANDARDS, AMENDMENTS AND INTERPRETATIONS
-
Effect of the adoption of new issuances of or amendments to International Financial Reporting
Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission ("FSC")
New standards, interpretations and amendments endorsed by FSC effective from 2020 are as follows:
|
|
|
Effective date by
|
|
|
International Accounting
|
New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments
|
|
Standards Board ("IASB")
|
Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8, 'Disclosure initiative-definition of
|
January 1, 2020
|
material'
|
|
Amendments to IFRS 3, 'Definition of a business'
|
January 1, 2020
|
Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7, 'Interest rate benchmark
|
January 1, 2020
|
reform'
|
|
Amendment to IFRS 16, 'Covid-19-related rent concessions'
|
June 1, 2020
The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment.
-
Effect of new issuances of or amendments to IFRSs as endorsed by the FSC but not yet adopted by the Group
None.
-
IFRSs issued by IASB but not yet endorsed by the FSC
New standards, interpretations and amendments issued by IASB but not yet included in the IFRSs as endorsed by the FSC are as follows:
|
|
|
Effective date by
|
New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments
|
|
IASB
|
Amendments to IFRS 4, 'Extension of the temporary exemption from
|
|
January 1, 2021
|
applying IFRS 9'
|
|
|
Amendments to IFRS 3, 'Reference to the conceptual framework'
|
|
January 1, 2022
|
Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28, 'Sale or contribution of assets
|
|
To be determined by
|
between an investor and its associate or joint venture'
|
|
IASB
|
IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts'
|
|
January 1, 2023
|
Amendments to IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts'
|
|
January 1, 2023
|
Amendments to IAS 1, 'Classification of liabilities as current or non-
|
|
January 1, 2023
|
current'
|
|
|
Amendments to IAS 16, 'Property, plant and equipment: proceeds
|
|
January 1, 2022
|
before intended use'
|
|
|
Amendments to IAS 37, 'Onerous contracts - cost of fulfilling a
|
|
January 1, 2022
|
contract'
|
|
|
Annual improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020
|
|
January 1, 2022
The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment.
~8~
4. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The principal accounting policies adopted are consistent with Note 4 in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for the compliance statement, basis of preparation, basis of consolidation and additional policies as set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.
-
Compliance statement
The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with the "Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers" and the International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting' as endorsed by the FSC. These consolidated financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
-
Basis of preparation
-
-
Except for defined benefit liabilities recognized based on the net amount of pension fund assets less present value of defined benefit obligation, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.
-
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, IFRIC Interpretations, and SIC Interpretations as endorsed by the FSC (collectively referred herein as the "IFRSs") requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in Note 5.
-
Basis of consolidation
-
-
Basis for preparation of consolidated financial statements:
Basis for preparation of consolidated financial statements is the same as those disclosed to the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019.
~9~
-
Subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements:
Ownership (%)
|
Name of
|
|
Name of
|
Main Business
|
Investor
|
|
Subsidiary
|
|
Activities
|
Taiwan Liposome
|
|
TLC
|
Research on new anti-
|
Company, Ltd.
|
|
Biopharmaceuticals,
|
cancer drugs and
|
|
|
Inc.
|
biotechnology services
|
June
|
|
December
|
|
June
|
30, 2020
|
|
31, 2019
|
|
30, 2019
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
Taiwan Liposome
|
TLC
|
Technical authorization
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
Company, Ltd.
|
Biopharmaceuticals,
|
and product development
|
|
|
|
|
B.V.
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan Liposome
|
TLC
|
Biotechnology services
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
Company, Ltd.
|
Biopharmaceuticals,
|
and reinvestment
|
|
|
|
|
(H.K.) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan Liposome
|
TLC
|
Technical authorization
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
Company, Ltd.
|
Biopharmaceuticals
|
and product development
|
|
|
|
|
Pty Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan Liposome
|
TLC
|
Technical authorization
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
Company, Ltd.
|
Biopharmaceuticals,
|
and product development
|
|
|
|
|
Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
TLC
|
TLC
|
Consulting and technical
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
Biopharmaceuticals,
|
Biopharmaceuticals
|
service of medication
|
|
|
|
(H.K.) Limited
|
(Shanghai) Limited
|
|
|
|
-
-
Subsidiaries not included in the consolidated financial statements: None.
-
Adjustments for subsidiaries with different balance sheet dates: None.
-
Significant restrictions on the funds transfer from subsidiaries to parent company:
According to the Regulations on the Foreign Exchange System of the People's Republic of China ("P.R.C."), capital inward and outward remittance of TLC Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Limited have to be approved by the regulatory foreign exchange administrations and designated banks.
-
Subsidiaries that have non-controlling interests that are material to the Group: None.
-
Employee benefits
Pension cost for the interim period is calculated on a year-to-date basis by using the pension cost rate derived from the actuarial valuation at the end of the prior financial year, adjusted for significant market fluctuations since that time and for significant curtailments, settlements, or other significant one-off events. Also, the related information is disclosed accordingly.
-
Income tax
-
-
The interim period income tax expense is recognized based on the estimated average annual effective income tax rate expected for the full financial year applied to the pretax income of the interim period, and the related information is disclosed accordingly.
-
If a change in tax rate is enacted or substantively enacted in an interim period, the Group recognizes the effect of the change immediately in the interim period in which the change occurs. The effect of the change on items recognized outside profit or loss is recognized in other comprehensive income or equity while the effect of the change on items recognized in profit or
loss is recognized in profit or loss.
-
CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND KEY SOURCES OF ASSUMPTION UNCERTAINTY
Please refer to Note 5 in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
-
DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTS
(1) Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Cash on hand
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
50
|
Checking and demand deposits
|
|
1,234,745
|
|
|
978,854
|
|
405,518
|
Time deposits
|
|
-
|
|
|
44,970
|
|
279,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,234,795
|
|
$
|
1,023,874
|
$
|
685,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Group transacts with a variety of financial institutions with good credit quality to disperse credit risk, so it expects that the probability of counterparty default is remote.
(2) Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
$
|
26,296
|
|
$
|
33,252
|
|
$
|
32,851
|
|
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(
|
|
18,132 )
|
(
|
|
|
18,132 )
|
(
|
|
18,132 )
|
|
|
$
|
8,164
|
|
|
$
|
15,120
|
|
|
$
|
14,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Group does not hold any collateral as security.
-
The ageing analysis of accounts receivable is as follows:
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Not past due
|
$
|
8,164
|
$
|
15,120
|
$
|
14,719
|
Up to 30 days
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
31 to 90 days
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
91 to 180 days
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Over 181 days
|
|
|
18,132
|
|
|
18,132
|
|
|
18,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,296
|
|
$
|
33,252
|
$
|
32,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above ageing analysis was based on past due date.
-
Information relating to credit risk is provided in Note 12(2).
~11~
-
Prepayments
Prepaid research and development expenses
Net input VAT
Prepaid insurance expenses
Prepaid expense for medical research Prepaid handling charges
Prepaid repair expense Others
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
$
|
90,866
|
$
|
9,429
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
36,232
|
|
|
34,591
|
|
|
33,822
|
|
|
17,146
|
|
|
3,190
|
|
|
16,495
|
|
|
1,845
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1,297
|
|
|
1,209
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
743
|
|
|
975
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
2,512
|
|
|
1,590
|
|
|
3,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
150,641
|
|
$
|
50,984
|
$
|
56,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Property, plant and equipment
A. The details of property, plant and equipment are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Testing
|
|
|
Office
|
|
Transportation
|
|
|
Leasehold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
Buildings
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
improvements
|
|
|
Total
|
At January 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
$
|
14,962
|
$
|
29,532
|
$
|
40,307
|
|
$
|
18,675
|
|
$
|
120
|
|
$
|
63,767
|
|
$
|
167,363
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
6,672 )
|
(
|
|
24,461 )
|
(
|
|
15,404 )
|
(
|
|
23)
|
(
|
|
59,120 )
|
(
|
|
105,680 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,962
|
|
$
|
22,860
|
$
|
15,846
|
|
$
|
3,271
|
|
$
|
97
|
|
$
|
4,647
|
|
$
|
61,683
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening net book amount
|
$
|
14,962
|
$
|
22,860
|
$
|
15,846
|
|
$
|
3,271
|
|
$
|
97
|
|
$
|
4,647
|
|
$
|
61,683
|
Additions
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,523
|
Disposals
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
12)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
12)
|
Transfers (Note 1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
66,925
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
66,925
|
Depreciation charges
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
328)
|
(
|
|
4,300 )
|
(
|
|
1,520 )
|
(
|
|
20)
|
|
|
2,217
|
|
(
|
|
8,385 )
|
Net exchange differences
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
8 )
|
(
|
|
14)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
34)
|
(
|
|
56)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closing net book amount
|
$
|
14,962
|
|
$
|
22,532
|
$
|
79,802
|
|
$
|
1,909
|
|
$
|
77
|
|
$
|
2,396
|
|
$
|
121,678
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
$
|
14,962
|
$
|
29,532
|
$
|
118,880
|
|
$
|
13,716
|
|
$
|
120
|
|
$
|
10,728
|
|
$
|
187,938
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
7,000 )
|
(
|
|
39,078 )
|
(
|
|
11,807)
|
(
|
|
43)
|
(
|
|
8,332 )
|
(
|
|
66,260 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,962
|
|
$
|
22,532
|
$
|
79,802
|
|
$
|
1,909
|
|
$
|
77
|
|
$
|
2,396
|
|
$
|
121,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Testing
|
|
|
Office
|
Transportation
|
|
|
Leasehold
|
|
|
Leasehold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
Buildings
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
assets
|
|
improvements
|
|
|
Total
|
At January 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
$
|
14,962
|
$
|
29,532
|
$
|
82,584
|
|
$
|
19,878
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
50,013
|
|
|
$
|
77,208
|
|
$
|
274,177
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
6,016)
|
(
|
|
29,653)
|
(
|
|
13,822)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
3,043)
|
(
|
|
63,398)
|
(
|
|
115,932 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,962
|
|
$
|
23,516
|
$
|
52,931
|
|
$
|
6,056
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
46,970
|
|
|
$
|
13,810
|
|
$
|
158,245
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening net book amount
|
$
|
14,962
|
$
|
23,516
|
$
|
52,931
|
|
$
|
6,056
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
46,970
|
|
|
$
|
13,810
|
|
$
|
158,245
|
|
Additions
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,287
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
4,928
|
|
Disposals
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
863)
|
(
|
|
10)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
490)
|
(
|
|
1,363 )
|
Reclassifications (Note 2)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
36,315)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
46,970)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
83,285 )
|
Transfers (Note 1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Depreciation charges
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
328)
|
(
|
|
2,513)
|
(
|
|
1,596)
|
(
|
|
3 )
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
5,904)
|
(
|
|
10,344 )
|
Net exchange differences
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closing net book amount
|
$
|
14,962
|
|
$
|
23,188
|
$
|
17,622
|
|
$
|
4,506
|
$
|
117
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
7,950
|
|
$
|
68,345
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
$
|
14,962
|
$
|
29,532
|
$
|
44,370
|
|
$
|
19,257
|
$
|
120
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
66,485
|
|
$
|
174,726
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
6,344)
|
(
|
|
26,748)
|
(
|
|
14,751)
|
(
|
|
3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
58,535)
|
(
|
|
106,381 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,962
|
|
$
|
23,188
|
$
|
17,622
|
|
$
|
4,506
|
$
|
117
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
7,950
|
|
$
|
68,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1: Transferred from right-of-use assets and prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets").
Note 2: Information about the reclassification from leasehold assets to right-of-use assets for the initial application of IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019 is provided in Note 6(5).
-
Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(26).
-
Information about the property, plant and equipment that were pledged to others as collateral is provided in Note 8.
-
Leasing arrangements-lessee
-
-
The Group leases various assets including buildings, testing equipment and transportation equipment. Lease agreements are typically made for periods of 1 to 5 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
-
The carrying amount of right-of-use assets and the depreciation charges are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Carrying
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
depreciation
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
Buildings
|
$
|
106,793
|
( $
|
27,672 )
|
$
|
79,121
|
Transportation equipment
|
|
|
697
|
(
|
|
218 )
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
107,490
|
( $
|
27,890 )
|
$
|
79,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Carrying
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
depreciation
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
Buildings
|
$
|
71,477
|
( $
|
27,062 )
|
$
|
44,415
|
Testing equipment
|
|
|
86,328
|
(
|
|
23,698 )
|
|
|
62,630
|
Transportation equipment
|
|
|
697
|
(
|
|
131 )
|
|
|
566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
158,502
|
( $
|
50,891 )
|
$
|
107,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Carrying
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
depreciation
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
Buildings
|
$
|
71,177
|
( $
|
13,519 )
|
$
|
57,658
|
Testing equipment
|
|
|
90,003
|
(
|
|
17,449 )
|
|
|
72,554
|
Transportation equipment
|
|
|
697
|
(
|
|
44 )
|
|
|
653
|
|
$
|
161,877
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
130,865
|
|
( $
|
31,012 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation charges
|
|
|
|
Depreciation charges
|
|
Buildings
|
$
|
6,820
|
|
|
$
|
6,793
|
|
Testing equipment
|
|
|
|
1,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,477
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,294
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation charges
|
|
|
|
Depreciation charges
|
|
Buildings
|
$
|
13,658
|
|
|
$
|
13,539
|
|
Testing equipment
|
|
|
|
5,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,729
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
$
|
19,544
|
|
|
$
|
24,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the additions to right-of-use assets amounted to $48,525 and $679, respectively. In May 2020, the Company purchased from the lessor the leased testing equipment amounting to $56,832.
D. The information on income and expense accounts relating to lease agreements is as follows:
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Items affecting profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on lease liabilities
|
$
|
457
|
$
|
923
|
Expense on short-term lease contracts
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,582
|
Expense on leases of low-value assets
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Items affecting profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on lease liabilities
|
$
|
910
|
$
|
1,200
|
Expense on short-term lease contracts
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,024
|
Expense on leases of low-value assets
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
167
E. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Group's total cash outflow for leases amounted to $61,121 and $34,429, respectively.
-
Intangible assets
A. The details of intangible assets are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Professional
|
|
|
Computer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
technology
|
|
|
software
|
|
|
Total
|
At January 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
$
|
49,136
|
|
|
$
|
31,479
|
|
|
$
|
80,615
|
|
Accumulated amortization
|
(
|
|
49,136 )
|
(
|
|
29,677 )
|
(
|
|
78,813 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,802
|
|
|
$
|
1,802
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening net book amount
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,802
|
|
|
$
|
1,802
|
|
Additions
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,422
|
|
|
|
|
1,422
|
|
Transfers (Note)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
|
605
|
|
Amortization charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
2,024 )
|
(
|
|
2,024 )
|
Closing net book amount
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1,805
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,805
|
|
At June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
$
|
46,138
|
|
|
$
|
33,506
|
|
|
$
|
79,644
|
|
Accumulated amortization
|
(
|
|
46,138 )
|
(
|
|
31,701 )
|
(
|
|
77,839 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,805
|
|
|
$
|
1,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional
|
|
|
Computer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
technology
|
|
|
software
|
|
|
Total
|
At January 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
$
|
49,290
|
|
|
$
|
27,058
|
|
|
$
|
76,348
|
|
Accumulated amortization
|
(
|
|
49,290 )
|
(
|
|
23,028 )
|
(
|
|
72,318 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
4,030
|
|
|
$
|
4,030
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening net book amount
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
4,030
|
|
|
$
|
4,030
|
|
Additions
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,978
|
|
|
|
|
3,978
|
|
Transfers (Note)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
Amortization charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
3,579 )
|
(
|
|
3,579 )
|
Closing net book amount
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
4,672
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,672
|
|
At June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
$
|
49,244
|
|
|
$
|
31,279
|
|
|
$
|
80,523
|
|
Accumulated amortization
|
(
|
|
49,244 )
|
(
|
|
26,607 )
|
(
|
|
75,851 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
4,672
|
|
|
$
|
4,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Transferred from prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets").
-
Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(26).
-
The details of the amortization charges of intangible assets (shown as "Operating expenses") are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
917
|
$
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,054
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
1,543
|
$
|
|
|
|
1,533
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,024
|
$
|
|
|
|
3,579
|
|
|
|
(7) Other non-currentassets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
Refundable deposits
|
$
|
25,748
|
$
|
24,351
|
$
|
26,348
|
Prepaid expense for medical
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
research-non-current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepayments for equipment
|
|
73,084
|
|
|
|
74,841
|
|
|
|
61,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
118,832
|
|
$
|
119,192
|
$
|
107,963
|
(8) Short-termborrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of borrowing
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Bank unsecured borrowings
|
$
|
46,000
|
$
|
46,000
|
|
$
|
46,000
|
Interest rate
|
|
1.85%~1.95%
|
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
Credit line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
30,000
|
|
|
$
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense recognized in profit or loss amounted to $217, $234, $441 and $466 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(9) Other payables
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
Research expenses
|
$
|
45,233
|
$
|
72,576
|
$
|
55,483
|
Salaries and bonuses
|
|
16,897
|
|
|
|
25,405
|
|
|
|
|
21,614
|
Medical research expenses
|
|
11,361
|
|
|
|
4,526
|
|
|
|
|
4,684
|
Service expenses
|
|
9,236
|
|
|
|
14,236
|
|
|
|
|
15,768
|
Labor and health insurance
|
|
1,714
|
|
|
|
1,732
|
|
|
|
|
1,799
|
Payables on machinery, equipment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
intangible assets
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
Repair expenses
|
|
727
|
|
|
|
638
|
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
Other accrued expenses
|
|
27,381
|
|
|
|
11,687
|
|
|
|
|
14,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
113,698
|
|
$
|
131,064
|
$
|
114,568
|
(10) Long-termborrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period and
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of loans
|
|
repayment term
|
|
rate
|
Collateral
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
|
Note 1
|
1.80%
|
Note 5
|
$
|
34,387
|
|
|
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
|
Note 2
|
1.85%
|
Note 5
|
|
|
|
|
23,800
|
|
|
Cathay Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
|
Note 3
|
4.00%
|
Note 5
|
|
|
|
|
355,560
|
|
|
Non-financial institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91,000
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
|
Note 4
|
1.35%
|
Note 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
504,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Current portion (Shown as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Other current liabilities")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
|
|
|
53,377)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
451,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period and
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of loans
|
|
repayment term
|
|
rate
|
Collateral December 31, 2019
|
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
|
Note 1
|
1.85%
|
Note 5
|
$
|
35,360
|
|
|
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
|
Note 2
|
1.85%
|
Note 5
|
|
|
|
|
25,500
|
|
|
Cathay Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
|
Note 3
|
4.75%
|
Note 5
|
|
|
|
|
309,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
370,653
|
|
|
Less: Current portion (Shown as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Other current liabilities")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
|
|
|
315,145)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period and
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of loans
|
repayment term
|
rate
|
Collateral
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
Note 1
|
1.85%
|
Note 5
|
$
|
36,324
|
|
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
Note 2
|
1.85%
|
Note 5
|
|
|
|
27,200
|
|
Cathay Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-secured borrowings
|
Note 3
|
5.50%
|
Note 5
|
|
|
|
372,720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
436,244
|
|
Less: Current portion (Shown as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Other current liabilities")
|
|
|
|
(
|
|
|
378,055)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1: The Company entered into a long-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 1, 2015 in the amount of $37,750. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2035. The interest is payable monthly for the first 3 years and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from the fourth year.
Note 2: The Company entered into a mid-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 4, 2015 in the amount of $34,000. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2022. The interest is payable monthly for the first 2 years and payable semi- annually along with 5% of the principal starting from September 2017. The remaining 50% of principal is required to be repaid in September 2022.
Note 3: The Company and its subsidiary, TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("TLC US") entered into a mid-term loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank on December 27, 2018 in the amount of US$12 million. The contract period is from December 2018 to June 2020. The interest is payable monthly for the first six months and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from July 2019. On June 18, 2020, the Company and its subsidiary, TLC US made amendments to the aforementioned mid-term loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank. The main amendments are that the Company would settle all remaining amount of previous loan in June 2020, and raise a new loan of US$12 million with the maturity date in June 2023, and modification of certain covenants.
Note 4: The Company entered into a long-term loan and security agreement with a non-financial institution on May 27, 2020 in the amount of $95,000. The contract period is from May 2020 to May 2022. The principal and interest are amortized and repaid monthly.
Note 5: Information about the collateral provided for the loans is provided in Note 8.
-
According to the above two bank loan contracts with Taiwan Cooperative Bank, the Company is restricted from paying cash dividends or other distributions on the common shares and Taiwan Cooperative Bank retains the right in requesting the Company to raise paid-in capital or to improve financial structure if certain conditions are met.
-
According to the above bank loan contract with Cathay Bank, if the Company and its subsidiary violate any of the following covenants, Cathay Bank has the right to ask the Company and its subsidiary to repay early the outstanding loan:
-
-
The Group must maintain an adjusted quick ratio ("Adjusted Quick Ratio") of at least a minimum of 2.25 to 1.00 and (ii) the Group must maintain an adjusted tangible net worth ("Adjusted Tangible Net Worth") of no less than US$12 million as per its quarterly and yearly consolidated financial statements. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments of US$4 million owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities. "Adjusted Tangible Net Worth" means the differences between the value of the capital stock, partnership interests, or limited liability company interests of the Company and TLC US (and their respective subsidiaries), minus intangible assets, plus deferred revenue.
-
On January 9, 2020, Cathay Bank agreed to amend the agreement pursuant to which the Adjusted Quick Ratio covenant was amended so that the Adjusted Quick Ratio must be at least 1.75 to 1.00, which became effective beginning January 9, 2020.
"Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities, but excluding lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16.
-
On June 18, 2020, Cathay Bank agreed to further amend the agreement pursuant to which the Adjusted Quick Ratio covenant was amended so that the Adjusted Quick Ratio must be at least 1.50 to 1.00, which became effective beginning June 18, 2020.
"Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of 70% of principal payments (up to US$4 million) owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities, but excluding lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16.
-
The Company was in compliance with all of the loan covenants as of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.
-
The loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank also prohibits the Company from paying cash dividends or making distributions on account of the Company's capital stock without the consent of Cathay Bank, subject to certain exceptions.
-
-
As of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, the undrawn loan facilities amounted to $0, $11,940 and $9,277, respectively. The information about the Group's liquidity risk is provided in Note 12(2) C(c).
-
Pensions
-
-
Defined benefit plan
-
-
-
The Company has a defined benefit pension plan in accordance with the Labor Standards Act, covering all regular employees' service years prior to the enforcement of the Labor Pension Act on July 1, 2005 and service years thereafter of employees who chose to continue to be subject to the pension mechanism under the Labor Standards Act. Under the defined benefit pension plan, two units are accrued for each year of service for the first 15 years and one unit for each additional year thereafter, subject to a maximum of 45 units. Pension benefits are based on the number of units accrued and the average monthly salaries and wages of the last 6 months prior to retirement. The Company contributes monthly an amount equal to 2% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the retirement fund deposited with Bank of Taiwan, the trustee, under the name of the independent retirement fund committee. Also, the Company would assess the balance in the aforementioned labor pension reserve account by December 31, every year. If the account balance is insufficient to pay the pension calculated by the aforementioned methods to the employees expected to qualify for retirement in the following year, the Company will make contributions to cover for the deficit by next March.
-
For the aforementioned pension plan, the Group recognized pension costs of $513, $44, $1,022 and $89 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
-
Expected contributions to the defined benefit pension plans of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021 is $174.
-
Defined contribution plans
Effective July 1, 2005, the Company has established a defined contribution pension plan (the "New Plan") under the Labor Pension Act (the "Act"), covering all regular employees with R.O.C. nationality. Under the New Plan, the Company contributes monthly an amount based on 6% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the employees' individual pension accounts at the Bureau of Labor Insurance. The benefits accrued are paid monthly or in lump sum upon termination of employment. The pension costs under the defined contribution pension plan of the Company for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are $1,716, $1,795, $3,435 and $3,814, respectively.
-
The subsidiaries have defined contribution plans in accordance with the local regulations, and contributions are based on a certain percentage of employees' salaries and wages. Other than
the yearly contributions, the subsidiaries have no further obligations. The pension costs of the subsidiaries for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are $170, $320, $345 and $653, respectively.
-
Share-basedpayment
A. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company's equity-settled,share-based
payment arrangements are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Quantity
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
|
|
granted
|
Contract
|
|
|
arrangement
|
|
Grant date
|
(in thousands)
|
period
|
|
Vesting conditions
|
Employee stock
|
2014.03.20
|
153
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
options
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2014.08.15
|
82
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2015.02.26
|
1,102
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2015.04.30
|
16
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2015.05.04
|
35
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2015.07.30
|
50
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2015.10.29
|
180
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2016.02.25
|
1,391
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2016.08.11
|
140
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2016.11.03
|
73
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2018.06.29
|
1,320
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2018.07.02
|
65
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2019.03.07
|
115
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
"
|
2019.05.08
|
300
|
5 years
|
|
Gradually vested after 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service (Note 1)
|
Restricted stocks to
|
2017.11.16
|
500
|
3 years
|
|
(Note 3)
|
employees (Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"
|
2018.07.02
|
50
|
3 years
|
|
(Note 3)
(Note 1) Employees with 2 year service are entitled to 50%; after the 2 year service, the ratio will increase by 1/48 every month for the following 24 months; and employees with 4 year service are entitled to 100%.
(Note 2) The restricted stocks issued by the Company cannot be transferred within the vesting period, but voting rights and dividend rights are not restricted on these stocks. Employees are required to return the stocks but not required to return the dividends received if they resign during the vesting period.
(Note 3) For the employees who are currently working in the Company and whose services have reached 1 year, 2 years and 3 years without violating the terms of employment agreements entered between the Company and employees, they are entitled to 20%, 30% and 50%, respectively.
B. Details of the share-based payment arrangements are as follows:
|
(a) Employee stock options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
average
|
|
|
|
|
|
average
|
|
|
|
|
No. of units
|
exercise price
|
|
No. of units
|
exercise price
|
|
Stock options
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(in dollars)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
|
Options outstanding at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
beginning of the period
|
|
|
3,224
|
|
|
$
|
134
|
|
|
3,729
|
$
|
152
|
|
|
|
Options granted
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
Options expired
|
(
|
714 )
|
|
206
|
|
(
|
119 )
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
Options forfeited
|
(
|
116 )
|
|
102
|
|
(
|
273 )
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
Options outstanding at end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the period
|
|
|
2,394
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
3,752
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
Options exercisable at end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the period
|
|
|
1,556
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
1,832
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
Options permitted but not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
yet granted at end of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Restricted stocks to employees
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Shares (in thousands)
|
|
Shares (in thousands)
|
|
At January 1
|
|
227
|
|
422
|
Forfeited during the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
(
|
22 ) (
|
18 )
|
At June 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
404
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Please refer to Note 6(14) F.
C. No employee stock options were exercised for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
~24~
D. The expiry date and exercise price of stock options outstanding at the balance sheet dates are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options outstanding
|
|
|
Options exercisable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price
|
|
Quantity
|
|
contractual
|
Exercise price
|
|
|
Quantity
|
Exercise price
|
|
(in dollars)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
life (years)
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
(in dollars)
|
|
$
|
125.0
|
30
|
|
0.08
|
$
|
125.0
|
30
|
$
|
125.0
|
|
120.4
|
120
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
120.4
|
120
|
|
120.4
|
|
132.4
|
775
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
132.4
|
775
|
|
132.4
|
|
112.1
|
8
|
|
1.12
|
|
|
112.1
|
8
|
|
112.1
|
|
107.7
|
41
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
107.7
|
41
|
|
107.7
|
|
97.6
|
1,150
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
97.6
|
582
|
|
97.6
|
|
95.8
|
75
|
|
3.69
|
|
|
95.8
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
89.8
|
|
195
|
|
3.86
|
|
|
89.8
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options outstanding
|
|
Options exercisable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of year
|
|
at end of year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price
|
|
Quantity
|
|
contractual
|
Exercise price
|
|
Quantity
|
Exercise price
|
|
(in dollars)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
life (years)
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
(in dollars)
|
|
$
|
207.3
|
671
|
|
0.16
|
$
|
207.3
|
671
|
$
|
207.3
|
|
191.0
|
8
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
191.0
|
8
|
|
191.0
|
|
191.0
|
35
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
191.0
|
35
|
|
191.0
|
|
132.7
|
30
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
132.7
|
30
|
|
132.7
|
|
127.5
|
120
|
|
0.83
|
|
|
127.5
|
120
|
|
127.5
|
|
141.1
|
792
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
141.1
|
760
|
|
141.1
|
|
118.0
|
8
|
|
1.62
|
|
|
118.0
|
7
|
|
118.0
|
|
113.1
|
50
|
|
1.85
|
|
|
113.1
|
38
|
|
113.1
|
|
98.4
|
1,215
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
98.4
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
96.6
|
75
|
|
4.19
|
|
|
96.6
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
90.6
|
|
220
|
|
4.36
|
|
|
90.6
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
~25~
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options outstanding
|
|
Options exercisable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price
|
|
Quantity
|
|
contractual
|
Exercise price
|
|
Quantity
|
Exercise price
|
|
(in dollars)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
life (years)
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
(in dollars)
|
|
$
|
191.7
|
30
|
|
0.12
|
$
|
191.7
|
|
30
|
$
|
191.7
|
|
227.3
|
765
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
227.3
|
|
765
|
|
227.3
|
|
208.4
|
8
|
|
0.84
|
|
|
208.4
|
|
8
|
|
208.4
|
|
208.4
|
35
|
|
0.85
|
|
|
208.4
|
|
35
|
|
208.4
|
|
140.8
|
37
|
|
1.08
|
|
|
140.8
|
|
37
|
|
140.8
|
|
134.7
|
125
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
134.7
|
|
115
|
|
134.7
|
|
150.5
|
931
|
|
1.66
|
|
|
150.5
|
|
792
|
|
150.5
|
|
123.7
|
21
|
|
2.12
|
|
|
123.7
|
|
18
|
|
123.7
|
|
118.0
|
50
|
|
2.35
|
|
|
118.0
|
|
32
|
|
118.0
|
|
99.2
|
1,270
|
|
4.00
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
101.2
|
65
|
|
4.01
|
|
|
101.2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
97.4
|
115
|
|
4.69
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
91.3
|
|
300
|
|
4.86
|
|
|
91.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The fair value of stock options granted on grant date is measured using the Black-Scholes option- pricing model. Relevant information is as follows:
|
Employee stock options
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grant date
|
March 7, 2019
|
|
May 8, 2019
|
|
Dividend yield
|
-
|
-
|
|
Expected volatility
|
41.76%~42.66%
|
38.85%~41.63%
|
Risk-free interest rate
|
0.62%~0.65%
|
0.57%~0.60%
|
|
Expected life (years)
|
3.5~4.5
|
3.5~4.5
|
|
Per share exercise
|
|
|
|
|
price (in dollars)
|
$97.4
|
$91.3
|
|
Weighted average stock options fair value
|
|
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
$31~$35
|
$27~$32
|
~26~
-
Expenses incurred on share-based payment transactions are shown below:
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Equity-settled
|
$
|
4,542
|
|
$
|
7,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Equity-settled
|
$
|
9,084
|
$
|
15,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisions (decommissioning liabilities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
At January 1
|
|
|
$
|
6,432
|
|
$
|
6,922
|
|
Unused amounts reversed
|
|
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
490 )
|
At June 30
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,432
|
|
|
$
|
6,432
|
|
Analysis of total provisions is shown below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
Non-current
|
$
|
6,432
|
$
|
6,432
|
|
$
|
6,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In accordance with the requirements specified in the agreements, the Group bears the obligation for the costs of dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site of its rented office in the future. A provision is recognized for the present value of costs to be incurred for dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site. It is expected that the provision will be used in 2 to 4 years.
-
Common shares
-
-
As of June 30, 2020, the Company's authorized capital was $2,000,000 and the paid-in capital was $841,889 with a par value of $10 (in dollars) per share. All proceeds from shares issued have been collected.
Movements in the number of the Company's common shares outstanding are as follows (Unit: thousand shares):
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Issued common shares at January 1 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
74,189
|
|
64,045
|
|
Issuance of new share capital
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
-
|
Restricted stocks retrieved from employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and to be cancelled
|
(
|
|
22 ) (
|
18 )
|
Outstanding common shares at June 30
|
|
|
84,167
|
|
64,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
To increase the Company's working capital, the shareholders at their extraordinary stockholders' meeting on March 10, 2011 adopted a resolution to raise additional cash through private placement with the effective date set on March 25, 2011. The maximum number of shares to be issued through the private placement was 4,711 thousand shares at a subscription price of $42.45
~27~
(in dollars) per share. The amount of capital raised through the private placement was $200,000, which had been registered. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Act of the ROC, the common shares raised through the private placement are subject to certain transfer restrictions and cannot be listed on the stock exchange until three years after they have been issued and have applied for retroactive handling of public issuance procedures. Other than these restrictions, the rights and obligations of the common shares raised through the private placement are the same as other issued common shares.
C. In February 2018, the Company filed the registration statement on Form F-1, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the initial public offering in the United States of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing common shares. The registration statement for listing its ADSs in the Nasdaq Global Market was declared effective by the SEC on November 21, 2018, and the Company' s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the Ticker symbol "TLC".
The actual units of ADSs for this offering were 3,915,550, and each ADS represents two of the Company's common shares, which in the aggregate represents 7,831,100 common shares. The offering price per ADS was US$5.80 (in dollars), equivalent to a price per common share of $89.32 (in dollars). As of June 30, 2020, the outstanding ADRs were 3,346,585 units, or 6,693,170 common shares, representing 9.02% of the Company's issued common shares.
The terms of ADS are as follows:
-
-
Voting rights
ADSs holders may, pursuant to the Depositary Agreement and the relevant laws and regulations of the R.O.C., exercise the voting rights pertaining to the underlying common shares represented by the ADSs.
-
Dividends, stock warrants and other rights
ADSs holders and common shareholders are all entitled to receive dividends. The Depositary may issue new ADSs in proportion to ADSs holding ratios or raise the number of shares of common shares represented by each unit of ADSs or sell stock dividends on behalf of ADSs holders and distribute proceeds to them in proportion to their ADSs holding ratios.
-
In order to raise funds for drug development, the Board of Directors during the meeting on July 30, 2019 resolved to increase its capital for cash, and the registration has been approved by the FSC on September 17, 2019. For this capital increase for cash, the 10,200,000 common shares were issued with an offering price of $82 (in dollars) per share. The total paid-in capital is $836,400, which has been fully collected. The Company set the record date of the capital increase on October 24, 2019.
~28~
-
-
In order to raise funds for drug development, the Board of Directors during the meeting on March 17, 2020 resolved to increase its capital for cash, and the registration has been approved by the FSC on May 13, 2020. For this capital increase for cash, the 10,000,000 common shares were issued with an offering price of $68 (in dollars) per share. The total paid-in capital is $680,000, which has been fully collected. The Company set the record date of the capital increase on June 30, 2020. As of August 5, 2020, the registration of this capital increase has not been completed.
-
Employee restricted stocks
-
-
As 17,600 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February and April 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on May 8, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on June 25, 2019.
-
As 33,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in July 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on November 13, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on December 25, 2019.
-
As 5,000 shares of employees restricted stocks granted to certain employees in December 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the team of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on December 20, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on February 4, 2020.
-
As 12,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February 2020 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on May 12, 2020 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The record date of this capital reduction was tentatively set on July 1, 2020.
-
As 10,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in June 2020 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks. The cancellation has not been approved by the Board of Directors, and the capital reduction registration has not been completed.
-
Capital surplus
Pursuant to the R.O.C. Company Act, capital surplus arising from paid-in capital in excess of par value on issuance of common shares and donations can be used to cover accumulated deficit or to issue new stocks or cash to shareholders in proportion to their share ownership, provided that the Company has no accumulated deficit. Further, the R.O.C. Securities and Exchange Act requires that the amount of capital surplus to be capitalized mentioned above should not exceed 10% of the paid- in capital each year. Capital surplus should not be used to cover accumulated deficit unless the legal reserve is insufficient.
~29~
-
Accumulated deficit
-
-
Under the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the current earnings, if any, shall be distributed in the following order:
-
-
Payment of taxes and duties;
-
Cover prior years' accumulated deficit, if any;
-
After deducting items a and b, set aside 10% of the remaining amount as legal reserve;
-
Appropriate or reverse special reserve in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, if necessary; and
-
After deducting items (a) to (d), the remainder, if any, to be retained or to be appropriated shall be resolved by the shareholders at the shareholders' meeting.
-
The Company's dividend policy is summarized below:
As the Company operates in a volatile business environment and is in the growth stage, the residual dividend policy is adopted taking into consideration the Company's financial structure, operating results and future expansion plans. According to the dividend policy adopted by the Board of Directors, cash dividends shall account for at least 10% of the total dividends distributed.
-
-
Under the R.O.C. Company Act, when the accumulated deficit exceeds 50% of the capital, the directors should convene a meeting of the shareholders and report the situation.
-
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit. Therefore, the earnings distribution information disclosure is not applicable.
-
Operating revenue
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
$
|
11,776
|
|
$
|
20,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
$
|
23,750
|
|
$
|
178,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers
The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods and services over time and at a point in
time in the following types:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorization
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Royalty
|
|
collaboration and
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
revenue
|
|
development revenue
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
Timing of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recognition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At a point in time
|
$
|
7,776
|
|
$
|
- $
|
4,000
|
$
|
11,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
~30~
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Royalty
|
|
collaboration and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
revenue
|
|
development revenue
|
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
Timing of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recognition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At a point in time
|
$
|
13,292
|
|
$
|
6,216
|
$
|
- $
|
19,508
|
Over time
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,084
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,084
|
|
$
|
13,292
|
|
$
|
7,300
|
$
|
- $
|
20,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
Royalty
|
|
collaboration and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
revenue
|
|
development revenue
|
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
Timing of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recognition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At a point in time
|
$
|
18,135
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
5,615 $
|
23,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
Royalty
|
|
collaboration and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
revenue
|
|
development revenue
|
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
Timing of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recognition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At a point in time
|
$
|
27,885
|
|
$
|
149,056
|
$
|
- $
|
176,941
|
Over time
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
$
|
27,885
|
|
$
|
150,472
|
$
|
- $
|
178,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Contract assets and liabilities
The Group has recognized the following revenue-related contract assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Contract assets - authorization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
collaboration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and development revenue
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
3,699
|
Non-current contract liabilities -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
authorization collaboration
|
$
|
10,760
|
$
|
10,760
|
$
|
10,760
|
and development revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Revenue recognized that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the period:
For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: None.
-
Unfulfilled long-term authorization collaboration and development contracts
Aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to long-term authorization collaboration and development contracts that are partially unsatisfied as of June 30, 2020 and 2019 amounted to $10,760 and $46,960, respectively. The above transaction prices disclosed do not include any estimated amounts of variable consideration that are constrained. Considering the progress of research and development, management expects that the transaction price allocated to the unsatisfied contracts amounting to $10,760 and $46,960 as
~31~
of June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, will be recognized as revenue in the next three years, which is subject to the management's plan in terms of completion of clinical and bioequivalence study.
-
Authorization collaboration and development revenue is the revenue arising from authorization collaboration and development of generic drugs. The details are as follows:
-
-
-
In December 2013, the Company entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Sandoz AG. ("Sandoz") for the development and commercialization of products in Europe and in the USA. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront, non- refundable payment of US$100 thousand in January 2014, and aggregated milestone payments of US$2,275 thousand related to the Europe submission in March 2014, April 2014, and January 2015, respectively.
Once the new drug is launched in the market, a royalty fee will be received by the Company, which is equal to an agreed upon percentage of net sales. The Company is also eligible to receive performance-based milestone payment upon entering the local market in Europe and in the USA, and upon achieving a certain net sales volume and market position within five years.
The Company is in negotiation with Sandoz in relation to the termination of the above agreement.
-
In March 2019, the Company entered into a commercialization agreement with Hong Kong Sansheng Medical Limited ("3SBio") to commercialize two liposomal products utilizing the Company's NanoX technology platform in mainland China. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront, non-refundable payment in March 2019, and the Company may receive development and sales milestones for a total of up to US$25,000 thousand. In addition, the Company is also eligible to receive double-digit profit shares from the potential sales of products.
-
In June 2019, the Company entered into a development and license agreement with Birdie Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Birdie"). Under the terms of the development and license agreement, the Company granted Birdie the right to use its intellectual property of NanoX technology to develop and commercialize Birdie's liposomal formulated dual agonist product. Birdie will be responsible for the product's preclinical and clinical development, regulatory filing and commercialization. The Company will be assisting with Birdie in the formulation development and manufacturing process of Birdie's product. Birdie will fund all the development and manufacturing costs. The Company is eligible to receive upfront payment and future milestone payments up to US$49,000 thousand. Milestones include conduct of sequential clinical trials, achievement of regulatory approvals and certain commercial milestones in China, USA and Europe. Once the new drug is launched in the market, Birdie will pay the Company a royalty payment based on a certain percentage of the
~32~
net sales.
-
-
The details of royalty revenue are as follows:
-
-
The Company granted TTY Biopharm Company Limited ("TTY") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promote LIPO-DOX, a medicinal product developed by the Company. Under the contract, royalty payments are based on a certain percentage of the net product sales.
-
The Company authorizes Yung Shin Pharm. Ind. Co., Ltd. ("YSP") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promote generic drugs. Under the contract, the Company will receive a royalty payment based on a certain percentage of the net sales.
-
Interest income
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Interest income form bank deposits
|
$
|
224
|
$
|
2,479
|
Other interest income
|
|
14
|
|
|
13
|
|
$
|
238
|
|
$
|
2,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Interest income form bank deposits
|
$
|
727
|
$
|
4,923
|
Other interest income
|
|
28
|
|
|
26
|
|
$
|
755
|
$
|
4,949
|
(19) Other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Government subsidy income (Note)
|
$
|
13,747
|
$
|
695
|
Others
|
|
140
|
|
|
2,126
|
|
$
|
13,887
|
|
$
|
2,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Government subsidy income (Note)
|
$
|
13,838
|
$
|
790
|
Others
|
|
253
|
|
|
7,085
|
|
$
|
14,091
|
$
|
7,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The Company has entered into contracts of "TLC590 Phase II Clinical Study for Postsurgical Pain Following Bunionectomy: A Double-blind, Randomized Trial", "A phase IIa trial of lipid-based investigational drug TLC399 in the subjects with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion in the United States" and "A phase I/II trial of lipid-based, sustained release
~33~
investigational drug TLC399 (ProDex®) for treating macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion" with the Institute for Information Industry in 2020, 2017 and 2014, respectively. The Company has accrued government subsidy income in accordance with the progress of the plan. The aforesaid subsidy plan has recognized income of $5,932, $695, $6,023 and $790 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has not received the government subsidy of $10,207 (shown as "Other receivables").
|
(20) Other gains and losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Net currency exchange gain
|
$
|
3,344
|
|
$
|
1,894
|
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,507
|
|
|
$
|
2,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Net currency exchange gain
|
$
|
5,660
|
|
$
|
1,329
|
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
Other losses
|
(
|
|
297 )
|
(
|
|
53 )
|
|
|
$
|
5,707
|
|
|
$
|
1,625
|
|
(21) Finance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Bank borrowings
|
$
|
2,555
|
|
$
|
5,504
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
457
|
|
|
|
923
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
3,129
|
|
|
$
|
6,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Bank borrowings
|
$
|
6,466
|
|
$
|
11,361
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
7,530
|
|
|
$
|
12,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
~34~
-
Expenses by nature (Shown as "Operating expenses")
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Employee benefit expenses
|
$
|
55,386
|
|
$
|
65,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation charges
|
$
|
13,374
|
|
$
|
15,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization charges
|
$
|
1,054
|
|
$
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Employee benefit expenses
|
$
|
107,370
|
|
$
|
153,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation charges
|
$
|
27,929
|
|
$
|
34,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization charges
|
$
|
2,024
|
$
|
3,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(23) Employee benefit expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Wages and salaries
|
$
|
43,532
|
$
|
49,777
|
Share-based payment compensation costs
|
|
4,542
|
|
|
7,878
|
Labor and health insurance fees
|
|
3,613
|
|
|
4,148
|
Pension costs
|
|
2,399
|
|
|
2,159
|
Other personnel expenses
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
1,704
|
|
$
|
55,386
|
|
$
|
65,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Wages and salaries
|
$
|
83,835
|
$
|
121,278
|
Share-based payment compensation costs
|
|
9,084
|
|
|
15,119
|
Labor and health insurance fees
|
|
6,767
|
|
|
9,109
|
Pension costs
|
|
4,802
|
|
|
4,556
|
Other personnel expenses
|
|
2,882
|
|
|
3,859
|
|
$
|
107,370
|
$
|
153,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
According to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, a ratio of distributable profit of the current year, after covering accumulated deficit, shall be distributed as employees' compensation and directors' remuneration. The ratio shall be 2%~8% for employees' compensation and shall not be higher than 2% for directors' remuneration.
-
Through June 30, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit and did not accrue employees' compensation and directors' remuneration.
~35~
Information about the appropriation of employees' compensation and directors' remuneration by the Company as resolved by the Board of Directors will be posted in the "Market Observation Post System" at the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
|
(24) Income tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A. Components of income tax expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Current income tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current income tax on profits for the period
|
$
|
358
|
|
$
|
514
|
Prior year income tax (over) underestimation
|
(
|
|
10 )
|
|
340
|
Income tax expense
|
|
$
|
348
|
|
$
|
854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Current income tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current income tax on profits for the period
|
$
|
358
|
|
$
|
514
|
Prior year income tax underestimation
|
|
|
411
|
|
|
617
|
Income tax expense
|
$
|
769
|
|
$
|
1,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
The Company's income tax returns through 2018 have been assessed and approved by the Tax Authority.
-
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
shares outstanding
|
|
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
after tax
|
|
(in thousands of shares)
|
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
Basic loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
($
|
242,437 )
|
73,962
|
($
|
3.28)
|
Dilutive effect of common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees' stock options
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted stocks
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company plus assumed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conversion of all dilutive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
potential common shares
|
($
|
242,437 )
|
73.962
|
($
|
3.28)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
~36~
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
shares outstanding
|
|
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
after tax
|
|
(in thousands of shares)
|
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
Basic loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
($
|
241,476 )
|
63,623
|
($
|
3.79)
|
|
Dilutive effect of common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees' stock options
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted stocks
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company plus assumed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conversion of all dilutive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
potential common shares
|
($
|
241,476)
|
63,623
|
($
|
3.79)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
shares outstanding
|
|
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
after tax
|
|
(in thousands of shares)
|
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
Basic loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
($
|
457,022 )
|
73,962
|
($
|
6.18)
|
Dilutive effect of common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees' stock options
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted stocks
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company plus assumed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conversion of all dilutive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
potential common shares
|
($
|
457,022)
|
73,962
|
($
|
6.18)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
~37~
Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
shares outstanding
|
|
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
after tax
|
|
(in thousands of shares)
|
|
|
|
(in dollars)
|
Basic loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
($
|
353,161 )
|
63,623
|
($
|
5.55)
|
Dilutive effect of common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees' stock options
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted stocks
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company plus assumed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conversion of all dilutive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
potential common shares
|
($
|
353,161 )
|
63,623
|
($
|
5.55)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Employee stock options and employee restricted stocks have no dilutive effect due to the fact that the Company was in loss position for periods presented.
-
Supplemental cash flow information
Investing activities with partial cash payments:
Six months ended June 30,
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
Add: Opening balance of payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets
Ending balance of prepayments for equipment Opening balance of prepayments for
equipment being transferred to intangible assets
Less: Ending balance of payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets
Opening balance of prepayments for equipment
Cash paid
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
$
|
11,616
|
|
|
$
|
4,999
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
3,303
|
|
|
|
73,084
|
|
|
|
|
61,615
|
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
(
|
|
1,149 )
|
(
|
|
408 )
|
(
|
|
74,841 )
|
(
|
|
27,942 )
|
|
$
|
9,505
|
|
|
|
$
|
41,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
Add: Opening balance of payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets
Less: Ending balance of payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets
Opening balance of prepayments for equipment being transferred to intangible assets
Cash paid
-
Changes in liabilities from financing activities
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
$
|
2,027
|
|
$
|
4,221
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
-
|
(
|
|
220 )
|
(
|
|
605 )
|
(
|
|
243 )
|
|
$
|
1,496
|
|
|
$
|
4,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term
|
|
|
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities from
|
|
|
|
borrowings
|
|
|
|
current portion )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
financing activities
|
|
At January 1, 2020
|
$
|
46,000
|
|
$
|
370,653
|
|
|
$
|
92,509
|
$
|
509,162
|
|
|
Changes in cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from financing activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
131,209
|
|
|
(
|
60,921 )
|
(
|
70,288 )
|
Changes in other non-cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
items
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,435
|
|
|
Net exchange differences
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
2,885
|
|
|
|
(
|
167 )
|
|
|
|
2,718
|
|
|
At June 30, 2020
|
|
$
|
46,000
|
|
|
$
|
504,747
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,856
|
|
|
$
|
631,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities -2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
borrowings
|
|
|
Finance lease liabilities -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term
|
|
|
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 (including
|
|
|
|
Liabilities from
|
|
|
|
borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
current portion )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
current portion )
|
|
|
|
|
financing activities
|
|
At January 1, 2019
|
$
|
46,000
|
|
$
|
434,757
|
|
|
$
|
48,000
|
$
|
528,757
|
|
Effect on initial
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,021
|
|
|
|
|
73,021
|
|
|
application of IFRS 16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted balance at
|
$
|
46,000
|
|
$
|
434,757
|
|
|
$
|
121,021
|
|
$
|
601,778
|
|
January 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in cash flow
|
|
|
-
|
|
(
|
|
|
2,654
|
)
|
(
|
|
|
|
2,238 )
|
(
|
|
|
4,892 )
|
from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in other non-cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
items
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,388
|
|
|
|
7,388
|
|
|
Net exchange differences
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
4,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
4,378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At June 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
46,000
|
|
|
$
|
436,244
|
|
|
|
$
|
126,408
|
$
|
608,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
~39~
7. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
-
Names of related parties and relationship
|
Names of related parties
|
|
Relationship with the Group
|
Keelung Hong
|
|
The Group's Chairman
-
Significant transactions and balances with related parties
-
-
The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's long-term and short-term borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank.
-
The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's short-term borrowings with Taishin International Bank.
-
The Company's Chairman provided guarantees to Taiwan Cooperative Bank for the Company's government grant in relation to the research and development program from the Institute of Information Industry.
As of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019, details of loans are described in Notes 6(8) and 6(10).
|
(3) Key management personnel compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Salaries and other short-term employee benefits
|
$
|
8,583
|
$
|
7,965
|
Post-employment benefits
|
|
107
|
|
|
135
|
Share-based payment
|
|
1,103
|
|
|
2,817
|
|
$
|
9,793
|
|
$
|
10,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Salaries and other short-term employee benefits
|
$
|
19,016
|
$
|
17,387
|
Post-employment benefits
|
|
311
|
|
|
270
|
Share-based payment
|
|
2,201
|
|
|
4,461
|
|
$
|
21,528
|
$
|
22,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
~40~
8. PLEDGED ASSETS
-
The Group's assets pledged as collateral were as follows:
|
Assets pledged
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Pledge purpose
|
Shown as "Property, plant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and equipment"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
$
|
14,962
|
$
|
14,962
|
$
|
14,962
|
Note 1
|
Buildings
|
|
|
22,532
|
|
22,860
|
|
23,188
|
Note 1
|
Testing equipment
|
|
|
67,733
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Note 2
|
Shown as "Other non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
current assets"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepayment for
|
|
|
22,423
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Note 2
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
127,650
|
|
$
|
37,822
|
$
|
38,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1 : Provided as collateral for long-term borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank.
Note 2 : Provided as collateral for long-term borrowings with non-financial institution.
-
Pursuant to the loan and security agreement and second amendment to the loan and security agreement entered into between Cathay Bank and the Company and its subsidiary, TLC US, on December 27, 2018 and June 18, 2020, respectively, except for the Intellectual Property, including trademarks, patents, copyrights, service marks, technology, trade secrets, and etc., defined in the loan and security agreement, all other personal property, including tangible and intangible assets, of the Company and TLC US are pledged as collateral for borrowings. Cathay Bank constitutes a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company and TLC US located in the United States and does not constitute a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company located outside of the United States.
9. SIGNIFICANT CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND UNRECOGNIZED CONTRACT COMMITMENTS
-
Contingencies
Under certain special generic product agreements, the Company is required to have a certain market supply capacity before the launch of the products in the market. Otherwise, the Company is obligated to pay a certain amount as compensation..
-
Commitments
In addition to the commitments mentioned in Note 6(10) A and B, the Group's significant commitments are as follows:
-
-
Capital expenditures contracted for at the balance sheet date but not yet incurred and are cancelable without cause are as follows:
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Property, plant and equipment $
|
49,541
|
$
|
9,109
|
|
$
|
5,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
~41~
B. The Company has outstanding commitments on purchase agreements for the research and manufacturing of medicines which are cancelable without cause as follows:
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
252,856
|
$
|
130,089
|
$
|
151,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Company has outstanding commitments on research and development which are cancelable without cause as follows:
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
1,104,581
|
$
|
1,311,875
|
$
|
803,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D. The Company has signed a licensing agreement for technology transition with TWI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with maximum royalty charges of US$5,000 thousand according to the R&D achievement in October 2013. Once the new drug is launched in the market, the Company will pay a royalty fee based on a certain percentage of the net product sales.
-
-
The Company's subsidiary entered into a synthesis technology of novel camptothecin derivative transfer agreement with Sutter West Bay Hospitals (SWBH, formerly known as California Pacific Medical Center) in June 2005. Under the agreement, SWBH charges the Company's subsidiary a patent usage fee of US$10 thousand per annum, royalty fees up to US$300 thousand according to the R&D achievement and royalty fees to a certain percentage of relevant product sales volume. Through June 30, 2020, the Company's subsidiary had paid US$100 thousand.
-
SIGNIFICANT DISASTER LOSSNone.
-
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIODNone.
-
OTHERS
-
-
Capital risk management
The Group's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern in order to provide returns for shareholders and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. In order to improve the Group's capital structure, the Group may issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt ratio. The Group monitors capital on the basis of the debt ratio. This ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total capital.
~42~
As of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019, the Group's debt ratios are as follows:
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Total debt
|
|
$
|
775,865
|
|
$
|
664,068
|
|
$
|
746,988
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital
|
$
|
951,994
|
$
|
741,939
|
|
$
|
640,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt ratio
|
|
|
81.50%
|
|
|
89.50%
|
|
|
116.67%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Financial instruments
A. Financial instruments by category
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amortized cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,234,795
|
|
$
|
1,023,874
|
$
|
685,108
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
8,164
|
|
15,120
|
|
|
14,719
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
11,779
|
|
|
4,654
|
|
|
6,105
|
Refundable deposits
|
|
|
25,748
|
|
|
24,351
|
|
|
26,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,280,486
|
|
$
|
1,067,999
|
|
$
|
732,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amortized cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$
|
46,000
|
|
$
|
46,000
|
$
|
46,000
|
Other payables
|
|
|
113,698
|
|
|
131,064
|
|
|
114,568
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126,408
|
(including current portion)
|
|
|
80,856
|
|
|
92,509
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including current portion)
|
|
|
504,747
|
|
|
370,653
|
|
|
436,244
|
|
$
|
745,301
|
|
$
|
640,226
|
$
|
723,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Financial risk management policies
-
-
The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and cash flow interest rate risk. The Group adopts overall risk management program and control system to identify all financial risks and seeks to control and balance potential adverse effects from those aforesaid financial risks.
-
The goal of market risk management is to appropriately consider the impacts of economic environment, competition and market value risk in order to achieve the best risk position, to maintain appropriate liquidity position and to centrally manage all market risks.
-
To meet its risk management objectives, the Group's procedures of hedge focus on market risk and cash flow interest rate risk.
~43~
-
Significant financial risks and degree of financial risks
-
-
Market risk
-
-
Foreign exchange risk
-
-
The Group's businesses involve some non-functional currency operations (the Company's functional currency: NTD; the subsidiaries' functional currencies: USD, EUR, HKD, RMB, AUD and JPY). The information on assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies whose values would be materially affected by the exchange rate fluctuations is as follows:
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency
|
|
|
|
|
Book value
|
(Foreign currency:
|
|
amount
|
|
Exchange
|
|
(NTD)
|
functional currency)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
rate
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
$
|
6,849
|
29.630
|
|
$
|
202,936
|
|
Non-monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
|
1,728
|
29.630
|
|
|
51,201
|
|
AUD : NTD
|
|
1,513
|
20.335
|
|
|
30,767
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
|
13,480
|
29.630
|
|
|
399,412
|
|
AUD : NTD
|
|
1,796
|
20.335
|
|
|
36,522
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency
|
|
|
|
|
Book value
|
(Foreign currency:
|
|
amount
|
|
Exchange
|
|
(NTD)
|
functional currency)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
rate
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
$
|
3,126
|
29.980
|
|
$
|
93,717
|
|
Non-monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
|
1,671
|
29.980
|
|
|
50,097
|
|
AUD : NTD
|
|
1,650
|
21.005
|
|
|
34,658
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
|
13,493
|
29.980
|
|
|
404,520
|
|
AUD : NTD
|
|
1,687
|
21.005
|
|
|
35,435
|
~44~
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency
|
|
|
|
|
Book value
|
(Foreign currency:
|
|
amount
|
|
Exchange
|
|
(NTD)
|
functional currency)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
rate
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
$
|
12,419
|
31.060
|
|
$
|
385,734
|
|
Non-monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
|
1,611
|
31.060
|
|
|
50,038
|
|
AUD : NTD
|
|
1,771
|
21.795
|
|
|
38,599
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
|
14,376
|
31.060
|
|
|
446,519
|
|
AUD : NTD
|
|
1,823
|
21.795
|
|
|
39,732
|
-
Analysis of foreign currency market risk arising from significant foreign exchange
|
variation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sensitivity analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect on other
|
(Foreign currency:
|
|
|
Effect on profit
|
comprehensive
|
Extent of
|
|
or loss
|
income
|
|
|
functional currency)
|
|
|
|
variation
|
|
(in thousands)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
1%
|
$
|
2,029
|
|
$
|
-
|
Non-monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
1%
|
|
-
|
|
512
|
|
AUD : NTD
|
1%
|
|
-
|
|
308
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
1%
|
|
3,994
|
|
|
-
|
AUD : NTD
|
1%
|
|
365
|
|
|
-
~45~
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sensitivity analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect on other
|
(Foreign currency:
|
|
|
Effect on profit
|
comprehensive
|
Extent of
|
|
or loss
|
income
|
|
|
functional currency)
|
|
|
|
variation
|
|
(in thousands)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
1%
|
$
|
3,857
|
|
$
|
-
|
Non-monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
1%
|
|
-
|
|
500
|
|
AUD : NTD
|
1%
|
|
-
|
|
386
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD : NTD
|
1%
|
|
4,465
|
|
|
-
|
AUD : NTD
|
1%
|
|
397
|
|
|
-
-
-
-
The unrealized exchange gain (loss) arising from significant foreign exchange variation on the monetary items held by the Group for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were ($2,082), $1,740, $2,397 and $1,899, respectively.
-
Cash flow and fair value interest rate risk
The Group's interest rate risk arises from short-term and long-term borrowings. Borrowings issued at floating interest rates expose the Group to cash flow interest rate risk. During the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Group's borrowings at floating interest rate were denominated in the NT dollars and US dollars.
At June 30, 2020 and 2019, if interest rate had been 0.2% higher/lower with all other conditions held constant, net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, would have been by $551 and $482 higher/lower, respectively. The main factor is that the floating rate borrowings resulted in changes in interest expense.
-
Credit risk
-
-
Credit risk refers to the risk of financial loss to the Group arising from cash and deposits with banks and financial institutions, as well as default by the customers on the contract obligations. The main factor is that counterparties could not repay in full the accounts receivable based on the agreed terms.
-
The Group manages their credit risk taking into consideration the entire Group's concern. For banks and financial institutions, only financial institutions with a good credit rating are accepted. According to the Group's credit policy, each entity in the Group is responsible for managing and analyzing the credit risk for each of their new customers before entering into license contracts. Internal risk control assesses the credit quality of
~46~
the customers, taking into account their financial positions, past experience and other factors.
-
The default occurs when the contract payments are past due based on the agreed terms.
-
The following indicators are used to determine whether the credit impairment of debt instruments has occurred:
-
-
It becomes probable that the issuer will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganization due to their financial difficulties;
-
The disappearance of an active market for that financial asset because of financial difficulties;
-
Default or delinquency in interest or principal repayments.
-
-
The Group classifies customers' accounts receivable in accordance with credit rating of customers. The Group applies the simplified approach to estimate expected credit loss under the provision matrix basis.
-
The Group wrote off the financial assets, which cannot be reasonably expected to be recovered, after initiating recourse procedures. However, the Group will continue executing the recourse procedures to secure their rights.
-
The Group assesses the expected credit losses based on the payment terms stipulated in the contracts with the customers. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the days past due. The historical loss rates are adjusted to reflect current and forward-looking information on factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables. Except for loss allowance of $18,132 established based on the delay payment of the balances due from one customer, the Group has not identified impairments on the trade receivables. The Group has therefore concluded that the expected loss rates for the trade receivables and contract assets is very low, and the loss allowance for the trade receivables and contract assets recognized is immaterial as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of June 30, 2020 and 2019, the balance of allowance for doubtful accounts was both $18,132.
-
As of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, with no collateral held or other credit enhancements, maximum exposure to credit risk in respect of the Group's accounts receivable and contract assets were $8,164, $15,120 and $18,418, respectively.
-
Liquidity risk
-
-
Cash flow forecasting is performed in the operating entities of the Group and aggregated by Group treasury. Group treasury monitors rolling forecasts of the Group's liquidity requirements to ensure it has sufficient cash to meet operational needs. Additionally, the Group closely monitors the execution and covenants compliance of the loan and security agreement and intitiates discussing with the banks as needed.
~47~
-
The table below analyzes the Group's non-derivative financial liabilities based on the remaining period at the balance sheet date to the contractual maturity date. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows.
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within
|
Between 1
|
Between 2
|
Between 3
|
|
Over
|
|
|
1 year
|
and 2 years
|
and 3 years
|
and 5 years
|
|
5 years
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$
|
46,207
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Other payables
|
|
113,698
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including current portion)
|
|
28,050
|
|
22,599
|
|
14,577
|
|
18,984
|
|
-
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including current portion)
|
|
69,724
|
|
180,340
|
|
264,116
|
|
5,160
|
|
26,447
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within
|
Between 1
|
Between 2
|
Between 3
|
|
Over
|
|
|
1 year
|
and 2 years
|
and 3 years
|
and 5 years
|
|
5 years
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$
|
46,897
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Other payables
|
|
131,064
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including current portion)
|
|
64,827
|
|
20,352
|
|
7,523
|
|
2,055
|
|
-
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including current portion)
|
|
323,437
|
|
6,367
|
|
21,534
|
|
5,180
|
|
27,839
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within
|
Between 1
|
Between 2
|
Between 3
|
|
Over
|
|
|
1 year
|
and 2 years
|
and 3 years
|
and 5 years
|
|
5 years
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$
|
46,370
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Other payables
|
|
114,568
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including current portion)
|
|
68,906
|
|
43,457
|
|
12,750
|
|
4,709
|
|
-
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including current portion)
|
|
395,980
|
|
6,399
|
|
6,336
|
|
22,258
|
|
29,134
-
Fair value information
-
-
The Group had no financial instruments measured at fair value, using certain valuation methods, as of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019.
-
Management considers that the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value are approximate to their fair values, including cash and cash equivalents, receivables, refundable deposits, short-term borrowings, long-term borrowings (including current portion), payables and lease liabilities (including current and non-current).
~48~
13. SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES
-
Significant transactions information
-
-
Loans to others: None.
-
Provision of endorsements and guarantees to others: None.
-
Holding of marketable securities at the end of the period (not including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures): None.
-
Aggregate purchases or sales of the same securities reaching NT$300 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None.
-
Acquisition of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None.
-
Disposal of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None.
-
Purchases or sales of goods from or to related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% of paid- in capital or more: None.
-
Receivables from related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None.
-
Derivative financial instruments undertaken during the six months ended June 30, 2020: None.
-
Significant inter-company transactions during the six months ended June 30, 2020: Please refer to table 1.
-
Information on investees
Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investees in mainland China): Please refer to table 2.
-
Information on investments in mainland China
-
-
Basic information: Please refer to table 3.
-
Significant transactions conducted with investees in Mainland China directly or indirectly through other companies in the third areas: None.
-
Major shareholders information
Major shareholders information: Please refer to table 4.
14. SEGMENT INFORMATION
-
General information
The Group's major business is research and development for new medicine and operates only in one single industry. The Chief Operating Decision-Maker, who allocates resources and assesses performance of the Group as a whole, has identified that the Group has only one reportable operating segment.
-
Information about segment profit or loss, assets and liabilities
The Group has only one reportable operating segment, and therefore, the reportable segment information is the same as the financial statements.
-
Reconciliation for segment income (loss)
The segment income (loss) reported to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker is measured in a manner
~49~
consistent with that in the statement of comprehensive income. There is no reconciliation because the report provided to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker for business decisions has no difference to the segment income (loss) information.
~50~
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Significant inter-company transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expressed in thousands of NTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidated total
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship
|
General ledger
|
|
Amount
|
Transaction
|
|
operating revenues or
|
(Note 1)
|
|
Company name
|
|
Counterparty
|
|
( Note 2)
|
|
account
|
|
|
(Note 5)
|
|
terms
|
|
total assets (Note 3)
|
|
1
|
TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
|
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
|
2
|
|
Operating revenue
|
$
|
17,659
|
|
(Note 4)
|
74.35%
|
|
|
1
|
TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
|
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
|
2
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
44,628
|
|
(Note 4)
|
2.58%
|
|
|
3
|
TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (Shanghai) Limited
|
|
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
|
2
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
1,401
|
(Note 4)
|
0.08%
|
|
|
4
|
TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Pty Ltd.
|
|
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
|
2
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
32,577
|
|
(Note 4)
|
1.89%
|
|
Note 1: The numbers filled in for the transaction company in respect of inter-company transactions are as follows:
-
Parent company is '0'.
-
The subsidiaries are numbered in order starting from '1'.
Note 2: Relationship between transaction company and counterparty is classified into the following three categories:
-
Parent company to subsidiary.
-
Subsidiary to parent company.
-
Subsidiary to subsidiary.
Note 3: Regarding percentage of transaction amount to consolidated total operating revenues or total assets, it is computed based on period-end balance of transaction to consolidated total assets for balance sheet accounts and based on accumulated transaction amount for the period to consolidated total operating revenues for income statement accounts.
Note 4: Transaction items follow the agreement.
Note 5: Only related party transactions in excess of NT$1 million are disclosed.
Note 6: The above transactions between the parent company and its subsidiaries had been eliminated when preparing consolidated financial statements. The disclosure information is for reference only.
~51~
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investee in mainland China)
Six months ended June 30, 2020
|
Table 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expressed in thousands of NTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial investment amount
|
|
Shares held as of June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income of the
|
(loss) recognized by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investee for the six
|
the Company for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of
|
|
Balance as of
|
|
Number of
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
months ended
|
six months ended
|
|
|
|
Investor
|
|
Investee
|
|
Location
|
|
Main business activities
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
shares
|
(%)
|
|
Book value
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Footnote
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan
|
|
TLC
|
|
USA
|
|
Research on new anti-
|
|
$
|
|
55,433
|
$
|
55,433
|
3,100,000
|
100%
|
$
|
50,811
|
$
|
1,292
|
$
|
1,292
|
|
|
|
Liposome
|
|
Biopharmaceuticals,
|
|
|
|
cancer drugs and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company,
|
|
Inc.
|
|
|
|
biotechnology services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan
|
|
TLC
|
|
Netherlands
|
|
Technical authorization
|
|
4,410
|
|
4,410
|
1,000,000
|
100%
|
|
1,902
|
|
34
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
Liposome
|
|
Biopharmaceuticals
|
|
|
|
and product development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company,
|
|
B.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan
|
|
TLC
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
Biotechnology service and
|
|
3,023
|
|
3,023
|
780,000
|
100%
|
|
3,541
|
(
|
36)
|
(
|
36)
|
|
|
|
Liposome
|
|
Biopharmaceuticals,
|
|
|
|
reinvestment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company,
|
|
(H.K.) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan
|
|
TLC
|
|
Australia
|
|
Technical authorization
|
|
23,399
|
|
23,399
|
1,000,000
|
100%
|
|
33,573
|
|
15
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
Liposome
|
|
Biopharmaceuticals
|
|
|
|
and product development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company,
|
|
Pty Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan
|
|
TLC
|
|
Japan
|
|
Technical authorization
|
|
2,670
|
|
2,670
|
1,000
|
100%
|
|
3,528
|
|
28
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
Liposome
|
|
Biopharmaceuticals
|
|
|
|
and product development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company,
|
|
Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: All the transactions with subsidiaries had been eliminated when preparing consolidated financial statements.
~52~
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Information on investments in mainland China - Basic information
Six months ended June 30, 2020
Table 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expressed in thousands of NTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount remitted from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan to mainland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China/Amount remitted
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
amount of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
back to Taiwan for the
|
|
|
amount of
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount of
|
|
six months ended
|
|
remittance from
|
Income of
|
Ownership
|
recognized by the
|
Book value of
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
remittance from
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
Taiwan to
|
investee for the
|
held by the
|
Company for the
|
investments in
|
remitted back
|
|
|
Main
|
|
|
|
Taiwan to
|
Remitted
|
Remitted
|
mainland China
|
six months
|
Company
|
six months ended
|
mainland China
|
to Taiwan as
|
|
|
Investee in
|
business
|
Paid-in
|
Investment method
|
mainland China as
|
to Mainland
|
back to
|
|
|
as of June 30,
|
ended June 30,
|
(direct or
|
June 30, 2020
|
as of June 30,
|
of June 30,
|
|
|
Mainland China
|
activities
|
capital
|
(Note 1)
|
of January 1, 2020
|
|
China
|
Taiwan
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
indirect)
|
(Note 2(2)C)
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
Footnote
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TLC
|
Consulting
|
$ 2,096
|
Reinvestment in
|
$
|
2,102
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
2,102
|
($
|
41)
|
100
|
($
|
41)
|
$
|
2,888
|
$
|
-
|
|
Biopharmaceuticals,
|
and technical
|
|
mainland China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Shanghai) Limited
|
service of
|
|
through third region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
medication
|
|
company (TLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Biopharmaceuticals,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(H.K.) Limited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1: Investment methods are classified into the following three categories:
-
Directly invest in a company in mainland China.
-
Through investing in an existing company in the third area, which then invested in the investee in mainland China.
-
Others
Note 2: In the 'Investment income recognized by the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2020' column:
-
It should be indicated if the investee was still in the incorporation arrangements and has not yet generated any profit during this period.
-
Indicate the basis for investment income (loss) recognition in the number of one of the following three categories:
-
-
The financial statements were audited and attested by international accounting firm which has cooperative relationship with accounting firm in R.O.C.
-
The financial statements were audited and attested by R.O.C. parent company's CPA.
-
Others (The financial statements were reviewed by R.O.C. parent company's CPA.).
|
|
|
|
|
Investment amount approved by the
|
Ceiling on investments in mainland China
|
|
|
Accumulated amount of remittance from
|
Investment Commission of the Ministry of
|
imposed by the Investment Commission of
|
Company name
|
Taiwan to mainland China as of June 30, 2020
|
|
Economic Affairs (MOEA)(Note)
|
|
MOEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
|
$
|
2,102
|
$
|
2,102
|
$
|
571,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) The investment amount was approved by Jing-Shen-II-Zi No. 10300223010 of Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C.
|
|
|
|
|
~53~
|
|
|
|
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
Major shareholders information
June 30, 2020
|
Table 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Name of major shareholders
|
|
Number of shares held
|
|
|
Ownership (%)
|
JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acting in its capacity as depositary and representative of the
|
6,693,170
|
|
|
9.02%
|
holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRS) pursuant to a depositary agreement
|
|
|
|
|
amongst JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as depositary, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
and all holders of ADRS
|
|
|
|
|
Tsang-Hai Lin
|
4,507,223
|
|
|
6.07%
Note 1: The main shareholder information using total number of ordinary shares and preferred shares held by the shareholders who have completed the company's non-physical registration and delivery (including treasury shares) is more than 5% on the last business day at the end of each quarter. As for the share capital recorded in the company's financial report and the number of shares which the company actually have completed the non-physical registration and delivery, may be different from computational basis.
Note 2: Above information if belong to shareholders deliver the shares to the trust, will be disclosed by the principal individual account of trustee opened the trust account. As for shareholders who handle the declaration of insider equity holding more than 10% of their shares in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act, their shareholdings include their shareholdings plus their delivery of trust and shares with the right to make decisions on trust property, etc. Please refer to the information at the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange for insider equity declaration information.
Note 3: The compiling principle of this table is to calculate the distribution of the surplus of each credit transaction according to the register of securities owners whose stop to transfer at interim shareholders meeting.
Note 4: Ownership (%) = The total number of shares held by this shareholder / The total number of shares that have been delivered without physical registration.
Note 5: The total number of shares that have been delivered without physical registration (including treasury stocks) are 74,188,934 = 74,188,934 (common shares) + 0 (preferred shares). For the Company's issuance of new share capital, 10,000,000 common shares were issued with a par value of $10 (in dollars) and total amount of $100,000 thousands. The registration of this capital increase has been approved by the FSC on May 13, 2020 with the approval letter No.1090339701. Taipei Exchange also approved that the Company's capital increase shares can be traded in the over-the-counter market with share purchase certificate started from July 3, 2020.
~54~
