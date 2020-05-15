Taiwan Liposome : 2020 Q4 Consolidated Financial Statements

For the convenience of readers and for information purpose only, the review report of independent accountants and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. In the event of any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version or any differences in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language review report of independent accountants and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
MARCH 31, 2020, DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019
(THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 ARE UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Assets
Note
AMOUNT
%
AMOUNT
%
AMOUNT
%
Current assets
1100
Cash and cash equivalents
6(1)
$
680,643
61
$ 1,023,874
74
$
988,284
70
1140
Current contract assets
6(17)
-
-
-
-
2,615
-
1170
Accounts receivable, net
6(2)
7,384
1
15,120
1
8,939
1
1200
Other receivables
6(18)
1,282
-
4,654
-
6,749
1
1220
Current income tax assets
576
-
982
-
695
-
1410
Prepayments
6(3)
152,510
13
50,984
4
76,339
5
11XX
Total current assets
842,395
75
1,095,614
79
1,083,621
77
Non-current assets
1600
Property, plant and equipment
6(4) and 8
58,512
5
61,683
4
71,138
5
1755
Right-of-use assets
6(5)
96,683
9
107,611
8
142,302
10
1780
Intangible assets
6(6)
2,859
-
1,802
-
6,262
1
1840
Deferred income tax assets
-
-
76
-
81
-
1900
Other non-current assets
6(7)
122,140
11
119,192
9
99,123
7
15XX
Total non-current assets
280,194
25
290,364
21
318,906
23
1XXX
Total assets
$
1,122,589
100
$ 1,385,978
100
$
1,402,527
100
~2~
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
MARCH 31, 2020, DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019
(THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 ARE UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)
Liabilities and equity
Note
Current liabilities
2100
Short-term borrowings
6(8)
2200
Other payables
6(9)
2280
Current lease liabilities
2300
Other current liabilities
6(10)
21XX
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
2527
Non-current contract
liabilities
6(17)
2540
Long-term borrowings
6(10)
2550
Provisions for liabilities-
non-current
6(13)
2580
Non-current lease liabilities
2600
Other non-current liabilities
6(11)
25XX
Total non-current liabilities
2XXX
Total liabilities
Equity
Equity attributable to owners
of parent
Share capital
6(14)
3110
Common shares
Capital surplus
6(15)
3200
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
3350
Accumulated deficit
6(16)
Other equity
3400
Other equity interest
31XXEquity attributable to owners
of parent
3XXX
Total equity
Significant contingent
9
liabilities and unrecognized
contract commitments
Significant events after
11
reporting period
3X2XTotal liabilities and equity
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
AMOUNT
%
AMOUNT
%
AMOUNT
%
$
46,000
4
$ 46,000
3
$ 46,000
3
138,221
12
131,064
9
190,481
14
54,649
5
63,435
5
68,047
5
278,286
25
316,198
23
98,981
7
517,156
46
556,697
40
403,509
29
10,760
1
10,760
1
10,760
1
53,314
5
55,508
4
336,055
24
6,432
1
6,432
1
6,922
1
20,984
2
29,074
2
74,485
5
5,752
-
5,597
-
5,502
-
97,242
9
107,371
8
433,724
31
614,398
55
664,068
48
837,233
60
741,889
66
741,939
54
640,451
46
1,708,651
152
1,705,324
122
957,008
68
(
1,932,360 )
(172)
(
1,717,775 )
(124)
(
1,021,727 )
( 73)
(
9,989 )
( 1)
(
7,578 )
-
(
10,438 )
( 1)
508,191
45
721,910
52
565,294
40
508,191
45
721,910
52
565,294
40
$ 1,122,589
100
$ 1,385,978
100
$ 1,402,527
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019
(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT LOSS PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
(UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Items
Note
AMOUNT
%
AMOUNT
%
4000
Operating revenue
6(17)
$
11,974
100
$ 157,765
100
Operating expenses
6(11)(12)
(21)(22)
6200
General and administrative expenses
(
32,880 )
(
275)
(
40,777 )
(
26 )
6300
Research and development expenses
(
191,778 )
( 1601)
(
229,155 )
( 145)
6000
Total operating expenses
(
224,658 )
( 1876)
(
269,932 )
( 171)
6900
Operating loss
(
212,684 )
( 1776)
(
112,167 )
(
71)
Non-operating income and expenses
7010
Other income
6(18)
721
6
7,511
5
7020
Other gains and losses
6(19)
2,200
19
(
618 )
(
1 )
7050
Finance costs
6(20)
(
4,401 )
(
37)
(
6,134 )
(
4)
7000
Total non-operating income and
expenses
(
1,480 )
(
12)
759
-
7900
Loss before income tax
(
214,164 )
( 1788)
(
111,408 )
(
71 )
7950
Income tax expense
6(23)
(
421 )
(
4)
(
277 )
(
-)
8200
Net loss
($ 214,585)
( 1792)
($
111,685)
(
71)
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Items that may be subsequently
reclassified to profit or loss
8361
Financial statement translation
differences of foreign operations
($
3,506 )
(
29)
$
542
1
8300
Total other comprehensive (loss)
income
($
3,506 )
(
29)
$
542
1
8500
Total comprehensive loss
($ 218,091)
( 1821)
($
111,143)
(
70)
Loss attributable to:
8610
Owners of the parent
($ 214,585)
( 1792)
($
111,685)
(
71)
Total comprehensive loss
attributable to:
8710
Owners of the parent
($ 218,091)
( 1821)
($
111,143)
(
70)
Loss per share of common share
6(24)
9750
Basic loss per share (in dollars)
(
$
2.90 )
(
$
1.76 )
9850
Diluted loss per share (in dollars)
(
$
2.90 )
(
$
1.76 )
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Capital surplus
Other equity interest
Exchange difference
Additional
on translation of
Common
paid-in
Treasury
Share
Restricted
Accumulated
foreign financial
Unearned
Notes
shares
capital
stocks
options
stocks
deficit
statements
compensation
Total equity
2019
Balance at January 1, 2019
$
640,451
$
732,816
$
7,009
$
186,849
$
25,690
( $
910,042
)
( $
2,439
)
( $
11,138 )
$
669,196
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(
111,685
)
-
-
(
111,685 )
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
542
-
542
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(
111,685
)
542
-
(
111,143 )
Share-based payments
6(12)
-
-
-
4,644
-
-
-
2,597
7,241
Share options forfeited
-
471
-
(
471 )
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at March 31, 2019
$
640,451
$
733,287
$
7,009
$
191,022
$
25,690
( $
1,021,727
)
( $
1,897
)
( $
8,541 )
$
565,294
2020
Balance at January 1, 2020
$
741,939
$
1,512,438
$
7,009
$
168,856
$
17,021
( $
1,717,775
)
( $
5,010
)
( $
2,568
)
$
721,910
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(
214,585
)
-
-
(
214,585 )
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(
3,506
)
-
(
3,506 )
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(
214,585
)
(
3,506
)
-
(
218,091 )
Share-based payments
6(12)
-
-
-
3,447
-
-
-
1,095
4,542
Share options forfeited
-
39,954
-
(
39,954 )
-
-
-
-
-
Cancellation of restricted stocks
6(14)
(
50 )
-
-
-
(
120 )
-
-
-
(
170 )
Balance at March 31, 2020
$
741,889
$
1,552,392
$
7,009
$
132,349
$
16,901
( $
1,932,360
)
($
8,516
)
( $
1,473 )
$
508,191
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
Three months ended March 31,
Notes
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss before tax
( $
214,164 )
( $
111,408 )
Adjustments
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
Share-based payments
6(12)
4,542
7,241
Depreciation
6(4)(5)(21)
14,555
18,752
Amortization
6(6)(21)
970
1,779
Interest expense
6(20)
4,401
6,134
Interest income
6(18)
(
517 )
(
2,457 )
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
6(19)
(
181 )
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Changes in operating assets
Current contract assets
-
(
332 )
Accounts receivable, net
7,736
404
Other receivables
3,310
(
842 )
Prepayments
(
101,120 )
(
20,410 )
Changes in operating liabilities
Other payables
7,582
(
17,001 )
Other current liabilities
(
296 )
(
79 )
Non-current contract liabilities
-
10,760
Other non-current liabilities
250
(
2 )
Cash outflow generated from operations
(
272,932 )
(
107,461 )
Interest received
579
2,361
Interest paid
(
5,674 )
(
4,101 )
Income tax paid
(
421 )
(
277 )
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(
278,448 )
(
109,478 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at amortized cost
-
308,505
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
6(25)
(
3,972 )
(
31,074 )
Acquisition of intangible assets
6(25)
(
484 )
(
1,110 )
Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits
234
(
28 )
Net cash flows (used in)/ from investing activities
(
4,222 )
276,293
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
6(26)
30,000
-
Payments of long-term borrowings
6(26)
(
72,158 )
(
2,176 )
Proceeds from finance lease arrangements
6(26)
-
30,000
Repayments of principal portion of lease liabilities
6(26)
(
17,202 )
(
14,367 )
Cancellation of restricted stocks
(
170 )
-
Net cash flows (used in)/ from financing activities
(
59,530 )
13,457
Effect from foreign currency exchange
(
1,031 )
528
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents
(
343,231 )
180,800
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,023,874
807,484
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
680,643
$
988,284
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019
(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE INDICATED)
(UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)
HISTORY AND ORGANIZATION
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated as a company limited by shares under the provisions of the Company Act of the Republic of China (R.O.C.) and was listed on the Taipei Exchange on December 21, 2012. In November 2018, the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") was listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred herein as the "Group") are mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform technologies.
The Company's financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and the settlement of liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. The Company has financed its operations to date primarily through the issuance of common shares. The Company has incurred net losses of $214,585 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $1,932,360. The Company has reported a net loss in all fiscal periods since inception and expects to incur substantial and increased expenses to expand its development activities and advance its clinical programs. The Company expects to continue to generate operating losses in the foreseeable future.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $680,643. As the Company is in the research and development phase, the Company may seek future funding based on the need of capital. The Company is able to exercise discretion and flexibility to deploy its capital resources in the progress of the research and development according to the schedule of fund raising. Based on the Company's business plans, management believes that its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and meet its obligations for at least the next twelve months from March 31, 2020. However, the future viability of the Company beyond that date is dependent on its ability to raise additional capital to finance its operations. Please refer to Note 11 for details of the Company's current fund raising plan through issuance of common shares.
THE DATE OF AUTHORIZATION FOR ISSUANCE OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PROCEDURES FOR AUTHORIZATION
These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 12, 2020.
Effective date by
IASB
To be determined by
IASB
January 1, 2021
January 1, 2022
3. APPLICATION OF NEW STANDARDS, AMENDMENTS AND INTERPRETATIONS
Effect of the adoption of new issuances of or amendments to International Financial Reporting
Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission ("FSC")
New standards, interpretations and amendments endorsed by FSC effective from 2020 are as follows:
Effective date by
International Accounting
New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments
Standards Board ("IASB")
Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8, 'Disclosure initiative-definition of
January 1, 2020
material'
Amendments to IFRS 3, 'Definition of a business'
January 1, 2020
Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7, 'Interest rate benchmark
January 1, 2020
reform'
The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment.
Effect of new issuances of or amendments to IFRSs as endorsed by the FSC but not yet adopted by the Group
None.
IFRSs issued by IASB but not yet endorsed by the FSC
New standards, interpretations and amendments issued by IASB but not yet included in the IFRSs as endorsed by the FSC are as follows:
New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments
Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28, 'Sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture'
IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts'
Amendments to IAS 1, 'Classification of liabilities as current or non- current'
The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment.
4. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The principal accounting policies adopted are consistent with Note 4 in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for the compliance statement, basis of preparation, basis of consolidation and additional policies as set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.
Compliance statement
The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with the "Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers" and the International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting' as endorsed by the FSC. These
consolidated financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Basis of preparation
Except for defined benefit liabilities recognized based on the net amount of pension fund assets less present value of defined benefit obligation, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, IFRIC Interpretations, and SIC Interpretations as endorsed by the FSC (collectively referred herein as the "IFRSs") requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in Note 5.
Basis of consolidation
Basis for preparation of consolidated financial statements:
Basis for preparation of consolidated financial statements is the same as those disclosed to the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements:
Name of
Name of
Main Business
Investor
Subsidiary
Activities
Taiwan Liposome
TLC
Research on new anti-
Company, Ltd.
Biopharmaceuticals,
cancer drugs and
Inc.
biotechnology services
Ownership (%)
March
December
March
31, 2020
31, 2019
31, 2019
100
100
100
Taiwan Liposome
TLC
Technical authorization
100
100
100
Company, Ltd.
Biopharmaceuticals,
and product development
B.V.
Taiwan Liposome
TLC
Biotechnology services
100
100
100
Company, Ltd.
Biopharmaceuticals,
and reinvestment
(H.K.) Limited
Taiwan Liposome
TLC
Technical authorization
100
100
100
Company, Ltd.
Biopharmaceuticals
and product development
Pty Ltd.
Taiwan Liposome
TLC
Technical authorization
100
100
100
Company, Ltd.
Biopharmaceuticals,
and product development
Japan Co., Ltd.
TLC
TLC
Consulting and technical
100
100
100
Biopharmaceuticals,
Biopharmaceuticals
service of medication
(H.K.) Limited
(Shanghai) Limited
Subsidiaries not included in the consolidated financial statements: None.
Adjustments for subsidiaries with different balance sheet dates: None.
Significant restrictions on the funds transfer from subsidiaries to parent company:
According to the Regulations on the Foreign Exchange System of the People's Republic of China
("P.R.C."), capital inward and outward remittance of TLC Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Limited have to be approved by the regulatory foreign exchange administrations and designated banks.
Subsidiaries that havenon-controlling interests that are material to the Group: None.
Employee benefits
Pension cost for the interim period is calculated on a year-to-date basis by using the pension cost rate derived from the actuarial valuation at the end of the prior financial year, adjusted for significant market fluctuations since that time and for significant curtailments, settlements, or other significant one-off events. Also, the related information is disclosed accordingly.
Income tax
The interim period income tax expense is recognized based on the estimated average annual effective income tax rate expected for the full financial year applied to the pretax income of the interim period, and the related information is disclosed accordingly.
If a change in tax rate is enacted or substantively enacted in an interim period, the Group recognizes the effect of the change immediately in the interim period in which the change occurs. The effect of the change on items recognized outside profit or loss is recognized in other comprehensive income or equity while the effect of the change on items recognized in profit or loss is recognized in profit or loss.
CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND KEY SOURCES OF ASSUMPTIONUNCERTAINTY
Please refer to Note 5 in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTS
Cash and cash equivalents
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Cash on hand
$
50
$
50
$
56
Checking and demand deposits
680,593
978,854
803,308
Time deposits
-
44,970
184,920
$
680,643
$
1,023,874
$
988,284
The Group transacts with a variety of financial institutions with good credit quality to disperse credit risk, so it expects that the probability of counterparty default is remote.
(2) Accounts receivable
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Accounts receivable
$
25,516
$
33,252
$
27,071
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(
18,132 )
(
18,132 )
(
18,132 )
$
7,384
$
15,120
$
8,939
The Group does not hold any collateral as security.
The ageing analysis of accounts receivable is as follows:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Not past due
$
7,384
$
15,120
Up to 30 days
-
-
31 to 90 days
-
-
91 to 180 days
-
-
Over 181 days
18,132
18,132
$
25,516
$
33,252
The above ageing analysis was based on past due date.
C. Information relating to credit risk is provided in Note 12(2).
Property, plant and equipment
A. The details of property, plant and equipment are as follows:
Testing
Office
Transportation
Leasehold
Land
Buildings
equipment
equipment
equipment
improvements
Total
At January 1, 2020
Cost
$
14,962
$
29,532
$
40,307
$
18,675
$
120
$
63,767
$
167,363
Accumulated depreciation
-
(
6,672 )
(
24,461 )
(
15,404 )
(
23)
(
59,120 )
(
105,680 )
$
14,962
$
22,860
$
15,846
$
3,271
$
97
$
4,647
$
61,683
2020
Opening net book amount
$
14,962
$
22,860
$
15,846
$
3,271
$
97
$
4,647
$
61,683
Additions
-
-
95
-
-
-
95
Depreciation charges
-
(
164)
(
683 )
(
886)
(
10)
(
1,562 )
(
3,305)
Net exchange differences
-
-
6
10
-
23
39
Closing net book amount
$
14,962
$
22,696
$
15,264
$
2,395
$
87
$
3,108
$
58,512
1.1
At March 31, 2020
Cost
$
14,962
$
29,532
$
22,005
$
13,594
$
120
$
63,802
$
144,015
Accumulated depreciation
-
(
6,836 )
(
6,741 )
(
11,199 )
(
33)
(
60,694)
(
85,503)
$
14,962
$
22,696
$
15,264
$
2,395
$
87
$
3,108
$
58,512
Testing
Office
Leasehold
Leasehold
Land
Buildings
equipment
equipment
assets
improvements
Total
At January 1, 2019
Cost
$
14,962
$
29,532
$
82,584
$
19,878
$
50,013
$
77,208
$
274,177
Accumulated depreciation
-
(
6,016)
(
29,653)
(
13,822)
(
3,043)
(
63,398)
(
115,932)
$
14,962
$
23,516
$
52,931
$
6,056
$
46,970
$
13,810
$
158,245
2019
Opening net book amount
$
14,962
$
23,516
$
52,931
$
6,056
$
46,970
$
13,810
$
158,245
Additions
-
-
2,737
-
-
99
2,836
Reclassification (Note 1)
-
-
(
36,315)
-
(
46,970)
-
(
83,285)
Transfers (Note 2)
-
-
71
-
-
-
71
Depreciation charges
-
(
164)
(
1,430)
(
812)
-
(
4,349)
(
6,755)
Net exchange differences
-
-
7
6
-
13
26
Closing net book amount
$
14,962
$
23,352
$
18,001
$
5,250
$
-
$
9,573
$
71,138
At March 31, 2019
Cost
$
14,962
$
29,532
$
45,432
$
19,890
$
-
$
77,330
$
187,146
Accumulated depreciation
-
(
6,180)
(
27,431)
(
14,640)
-
(
67,757)
(
116,008)
$
14,962
$
23,352
$
18,001
$
5,250
$
-
$
9,573
$
71,138
Note 1: Information about the reclassification from leasehold assets to right-of-use assets for the initial application of IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019 is provided in Note 6(5).
Note 2: Transferred from prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets").
Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(25).
Information about the property, plant and equipment that were pledged to others as collateral is provided in Note 8.
Leasingarrangements-lessee
The Group leases various assets including buildings, testing equipment and transportation equipment. Lease agreements are typically made for periods of 1 to 6 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
The carrying amount ofright-of-use assets and the depreciation charges are as follows:
March 31, 2020
Accumulated
Carrying
Cost
depreciation
amount
Buildings
$
71,610
( $
33,712 )
$
37,898
Testing equipment
86,328
(
28,066 )
58,262
Transportation equipment
697
(
174 )
523
$
158,635
$
96,683
( $
61,952 )
December 31, 2019
Accumulated
Carrying
Cost
depreciation
amount
Buildings
$
71,477
( $
27,062 )
$
44,415
Testing equipment
86,328
(
23,698 )
62,630
Transportation equipment
697
(
131 )
566
$
158,502
$
107,611
( $
50,891 )
March 31, 2019
Accumulated
Carrying
Cost
depreciation
amount
Buildings
$
71,015
($
6,746 )
$
64,269
Testing equipment
83,285
(
5,252 )
78,033
$
154,300
$
142,302
($
11,998 )
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Depreciation charges
Depreciation charges
Buildings
$
6,838
$
6,746
Testing equipment
4,368
5,252
Transportation equipment
44
-
$
11,250
$
11,998
C. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the additions to right-of-use assets amounted to $210 and $0, respectively.
D. The information on income and expense accounts relating to lease agreements is as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Items affecting profit or loss
Interest expense on lease liabilities
$
453
$
277
Expense on short-term lease contracts
-
442
Expense on leases of low-value assets
133
67
E. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Group's total cash outflow for leases amounted to $17,788 and $14,367, respectively.
Intangible assets
A. The details of intangible assets are as follows:
Professional
Computer
technology
software
Total
At January 1, 2020
Cost
$
49,136
$
31,479
$
80,615
Accumulated amortization
(
49,136 )
(
29,677 )
(
78,813 )
$
-
$
1,802
$
1,802
2020
Opening net book amount
$
-
$
1,802
$
1,802
Additions
-
1,422
1,422
Transfers (Note)
-
605
605
Amortization charges
-
(
970 )
(
970 )
Closing net book amount
$
-
$
2,859
$
2,859
At March 31, 2020
Cost
$
46,138
$
33,506
$
79,644
Accumulated amortization
(
46,138 )
(
30,647 )
(
76,785 )
$
-
$
2,859
$
2,859
Professional
Computer
technology
software
Total
At January 1, 2019
Cost
$
49,290
$
27,058
$
76,348
Accumulated amortization
(
49,290 )
(
23,028 )
(
72,318 )
$
-
$
4,030
$
4,030
2019
Opening net book amount
$
-
$
4,030
$
4,030
Additions
-
3,768
3,768
Transfers (Note)
-
243
243
Amortization charges
-
(
1,779 )
(
1,779 )
Closing net book amount
$
-
$
6,262
$
6,262
At March 31, 2019
Cost
$
49,290
$
31,069
$
80,359
Accumulated amortization
(
49,290 )
(
24,807 )
(
74,097 )
$
-
$
6,262
$
6,262
Note: Transferred from prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets").
Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(25).
The details of the amortization charges of intangible assets (shown as "Operating expenses") are as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
General and administrative expenses
$
626
$
769
Research and development expenses
344
1,010
$
970
$
1,779
(7) Othernon-currentassets
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Refundable deposits
$
24,117
$
24,351
$
26,457
Prepaid expense for medical
20,000
20,000
20,000
research-non-current
Prepayments for equipment
78,023
74,841
52,666
$
122,140
$
119,192
$
99,123
(8) Short-termborrowings
Type of borrowing
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Bank unsecured borrowings
$
46,000
$
46,000
$
46,000
Interest rate
1.95%
1.95%
1.95%~2.10%
Credit line
$
-
$
30,000
$
-
Interest expense recognized in profit or loss amounted to $224 and $232 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(9) Other payables
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Research expenses
$
81,366
$
72,576
$
104,210
Salaries and bonuses
16,815
25,405
22,881
Service expenses
11,008
14,236
33,888
Medical research expenses
6,629
4,526
5,471
Payables on machinery, equipment and
intangible assets
1,112
264
3,135
Labor and health insurance
1,720
1,732
1,936
Repair expenses
477
638
508
Other accrued expenses
19,094
11,687
18,452
$
138,221
$
131,064
$
190,481
(10) Long-termborrowings
Borrowing
period and
Interest
Type of loans
repayment term
rate
Collateral
March 31, 2020
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
-secured borrowings
Note 1
1.85%
Note 4
$
34,875
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
-secured borrowings
Note 2
1.85%
Note 4
23,800
Cathay Bank
-secured borrowings
Note 3
4.25%
Note 4
272,025
330,700
Less: Current portion (Shown as
"Other current liabilities")
(
277,386)
$
53,314
Borrowing
period and
Interest
Type of loans
repayment term
rate
Collateral December 31, 2019
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
-secured borrowings
Note 1
1.85%
Note 4
$
35,360
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
-secured borrowings
Note 2
1.85%
Note 4
25,500
Cathay Bank
-secured borrowings
Note 3
4.75%
Note 4
309,793
370,653
Less: Current portion (Shown as
"Other current liabilities")
(
315,145)
$
55,508
Borrowing
period and
Interest
Type of loans
repayment term
rate
Collateral
March 31, 2019
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
-secured borrowings
Note 1
1.85%
Note 4
$
36,801
Taiwan Cooperative Bank
-secured borrowings
Note 2
1.85%
Note 4
27,200
Cathay Bank
-secured borrowings
Note 3
5.50%
Note 4
369,840
433,841
Less: Current portion (Shown as
"Other current liabilities")
(
97,786)
$
336,055
Note 1: The Company entered into a long-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 1, 2015 in the amount of $37,750. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2035. The interest is payable monthly for the first 3 years and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from the fourth year.
Note 2: The Company entered into a mid-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 4, 2015 in the amount of $34,000. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2022. The interest is payable monthly for the first 2 years and payable semi- annually along with 5% of the principal starting from September 2017. The remaining 50% of principal is required to be repaid in September 2022.
Note 3: The Company and its subsidiary, TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("TLC US") entered into a mid-term loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank on December 27, 2018 in the amount of US$12 million. The contract period is from December 2018 to June 2020. The interest is payable monthly for the first six months and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from July 2019.
Note 4: Information about the collateral provided for the loans is provided in Note 8.
~18~
According to the above two bank loan contracts with Taiwan Cooperative Bank, the Company is restricted from paying cash dividends or other distributions on the common shares and Taiwan Cooperative Bank retains the right in requesting the Company to raisepaid-in capital or to improve financial structure if certain conditions are met.
According to the above bank loan contract with Cathay Bank, if the Company and its subsidiary violate any of the following covenants, Cathay Bank has the right to ask the Company and its subsidiary to repay early the outstanding loan:
(i)The Group must maintain an adjusted quick ratio ("Adjusted Quick Ratio") of at least a minimum of 2.25 to 1.00 and (ii) the Group must maintain an adjusted tangible net worth ("Adjusted Tangible Net Worth") of no less than US$12 million as per its quarterly and yearly consolidated financial statements. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments of US$4 million owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities. "Adjusted Tangible Net Worth" means the differences between the value of the capital stock, partnership interests, or limited liability company interests of the Company and TLC US (and their respective subsidiaries), minus intangible assets, plus deferred revenue.
On January 9, 2020, Cathay Bank agreed to amend the agreement pursuant to which the Adjusted Quick Ratio covenant was amended so that the Adjusted Quick Ratio must be at least 1.75 to 1.00, which became effective beginning January 9, 2020.
The Group must maintain an adjusted quick ratio ("Adjusted Quick Ratio") of at least a minimum of 1.75 to 1.00. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities, but excluding lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16.
The Company was in compliance with all of the loan covenants as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
The loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank also prohibits the Company from paying cash dividends or making distributions on account of the Company's capital stock without the consent of Cathay Bank, subject to certain exceptions.
As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, the undrawn loan facilities amounted to $0, $11,940 and $8,799, respectively. The information about the Group's liquidity risk is provided in Note 12(2) C(c).
~19~
Pensions
Defined benefit plan
The Company has a defined benefit pension plan in accordance with the Labor Standards Act, covering all regular employees' service years prior to the enforcement of the Labor Pension Act on July 1, 2005 and service years thereafter of employees who chose to continue to be subject to the pension mechanism under the Labor Standards Act. Under the defined benefit pension plan, two units are accrued for each year of service for the first 15 years and one unit for each additional year thereafter, subject to a maximum of 45 units. Pension benefits are based on the number of units accrued and the average monthly salaries and wages of the last 6 months prior to retirement. The Company contributes monthly an amount equal to 2% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the retirement fund deposited with Bank of Taiwan, the trustee, under the name of the independent retirement fund committee. Also, the Company would assess the balance in the aforementioned labor pension reserve account by December 31, every year. If the account balance is insufficient to pay the pension calculated by the aforementioned methods to the employees expected to qualify for retirement in the following year, the Company will make contributions to cover for the deficit by next March.
For the aforementioned pension plan, the Group recognized pension costs of $509 and $45 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Expected contributions to the defined benefit pension plans of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021 is $174.
Defined contribution plans
Effective July 1, 2005, the Company has established a defined contribution pension plan (the "New Plan") under the Labor Pension Act (the "Act"), covering all regular employees with R.O.C. nationality. Under the New Plan, the Company contributes monthly an amount based on 6% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the employees' individual pension accounts at the Bureau of Labor Insurance. The benefits accrued are paid monthly or in lump sum upon termination of employment. The pension costs under the defined contribution pension plan of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are $1,719 and $2,019, respectively.
The subsidiaries have defined contribution plans in accordance with the local regulations, and contributions are based on a certain percentage of employees' salaries and wages. Other than the yearly contributions, the subsidiaries have no further obligations. The pension costs of the subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are $175 and $333, respectively.
~20~
Share-basedpayment
A. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company's equity-settledshare-based
payment arrangements are as follows:
Quantity
Type of
granted
Contract
arrangement
Grant date
(in thousands)
period
Vesting conditions
Employee stock
2014.03.20
153
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
options
service (Note 1)
"
2014.08.15
82
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2015.02.26
1,102
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2015.04.30
16
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2015.05.04
35
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2015.07.30
50
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2015.10.29
180
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2016.02.25
1,391
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2016.08.11
140
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2016.11.03
73
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2018.06.29
1,320
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2018.07.02
65
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2019.03.07
115
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
"
2019.05.08
300
5 years
Gradually vested after 2 years
service (Note 1)
Restricted stocks to
2017.11.16
500
3 years
(Note 3)
employees (Note 2)
"
2018.07.02
50
3 years
(Note 3)
(Note 1) Employees with 2 year service are entitled to 50%; after the 2 year service, the ratio will increase by 1/48 every month for the following 24 months; and employees with 4 year service are entitled to 100%.
~21~
(Note 2) The restricted stocks issued by the Company cannot be transferred within the vesting period, but voting rights and dividend rights are not restricted on these stocks. Employees are required to return the stocks but not required to return the dividends received if they resign during the vesting period.
(Note 3) For the employees who are currently working in the Company and whose services have reached 1 year, 2 years and 3 years without violating the terms of employment agreements entered between the Company and employees, they are entitled to 20%, 30% and 50%, respectively.
B. Details of the share-based payment arrangements are as follows:
(a) Employee stock options
2020
2019
Weighted-
Weighted-
average
average
No. of units
exercise price
No. of units
exercise price
Stock options
(in thousands)
(in dollars)
(in thousands)
(in dollars)
Options outstanding at
beginning of the period
3,224
$
134
3,729
$
152
Options granted
-
-
115
97
Options expired
(
671 )
207
(
119 )
272
Options forfeited
(
92 )
101
(
84 )
163
Options outstanding at end
of the period
2,461
115
3,641
147
Options exercisable at end
of the period
1,025
140
1,916
184
Options permitted but not
yet granted at end of the
period
-
300
Restricted stocks to employees
2020
2019
Shares (in thousands)
Shares (in thousands)
At January 1
227
422
Expired for the period (Note)
(
12 ) (
8 )
At March 31
215
414
Note: Please refer to Note 6(14)E.
C. No employee stock options were exercised for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
~22~
D. The expiry date and exercise price of stock options outstanding at the balance sheet dates are as follows:
March 31, 2020
Options outstanding
Options exercisable
at end of period
at end of period
Remaining
Exercise price
Quantity
contractual
Exercise price
Quantity
Exercise price
(in dollars)
(in thousands)
life (years)
(in dollars)
(in thousands)
(in dollars)
$
191.0
8
0.08
$
191.0
8
$
191.0
191.0
35
0.09
191.0
35
191.0
132.7
30
0.33
132.7
30
132.7
127.5
120
0.58
127.5
120
127.5
141.1
784
0.91
141.1
784
141.1
118.0
8
1.37
118.0
7
118.0
113.1
41
1.60
113.1
41
113.1
98.4
1,165
3.25
98.4
-
-
96.6
75
3.94
96.6
-
-
90.6
195
4.11
90.6
-
-
2,461
1,025
December 31, 2019
Options outstanding
Options exercisable
at end of year
at end of year
Remaining
Exercise price
Quantity
contractual
Exercise price
Quantity
Exercise price
(in dollars)
(in thousands)
life (years)
(in dollars)
(in thousands)
(in dollars)
$
207.3
671
0.16
$
207.3
671
$
207.3
191.0
8
0.33
191.0
8
191.0
191.0
35
0.34
191.0
35
191.0
132.7
30
0.58
132.7
30
132.7
127.5
120
0.83
127.5
120
127.5
141.1
792
1.16
141.1
760
141.1
118.0
8
1.62
118.0
7
118.0
113.1
50
1.85
113.1
38
113.1
98.4
1,215
3.50
98.4
-
-
96.6
75
4.19
96.6
-
-
90.6
220
4.36
90.6
-
-
3,224
1,669
~23~
March 31, 2019
Options outstanding
Options exercisable
at end of period
at end of period
Remaining
Exercise price
Quantity
contractual
Exercise price
Quantity
Exercise price
(in dollars)
(in thousands)
life (years)
(in dollars)
(in thousands)
(in dollars)
$
191.7
52
0.37
$
191.7
52
$
191.7
227.3
814
0.91
227.3
814
227.3
208.4
8
1.08
208.4
8
208.4
208.4
35
1.09
208.4
34
208.4
140.8
37
1.33
140.8
35
140.8
134.7
136
1.58
134.7
117
134.7
150.5
1,015
1.90
150.5
809
150.5
123.7
21
2.36
123.7
18
123.7
118.0
50
2.59
118.0
29
118.0
99.2
1,295
4.24
99.2
-
-
101.2
63
4.25
101.2
-
-
97.4
115
4.93
97.4
-
-
3,641
1,916
The fair value of stock options granted on grant date is measured using theBlack-Scholes option- pricing model. Relevant information is as follows:
Employee stock options
Grant date
March 7, 2019
Dividend yield
-
Expected volatility
41.76%~42.66%
Risk-free interest rate
0.62%~0.65%
Expected life (years)
3.5~4.5
Per share exercise
price (in dollars)
$97.4
Weighted average stock options fair value
(in dollars)
$31~$35
Expenses incurred onshare-based payment transactions are shown below:
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Equity-settled
$
4,542
$
7,241
~24~
Provisions (decommissioning liabilities)
2020
2019
At January 1
$
6,432
$
6,922
At March 31
$
6,432
$
6,922
Analysis of total provisions is shown below:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Non-current
$
6,432
$
6,432
$
6,922
In accordance with the requirements specified in the agreements, the Group bears the obligation for the costs of dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site of its rented office in the future. A provision is recognized for the present value of costs to be incurred for dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site. It is expected that the provision will be used in 2 to 4 years.
Common shares
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's authorized capital was $2,000,000, and thepaid-in capital was $741,889 with a par value of $10 (in dollars) per share. All proceeds from shares issued have been collected.
Movements in the number of the Company's common shares outstanding are as follows (Unit: thousand shares):
2020
2019
Issued common shares at January 1 and
March 31
74,189
64,045
Restricted stocks retrieved from employees
(
12) (
8)
and to be cancelled
Outstanding common shares at March 31
74,177
64,037
To increase the Company's working capital, the shareholders at their extraordinary stockholders' meeting on March 10, 2011 adopted a resolution to raise additional cash through private placement with the effective date set on March 25, 2011. The maximum number of shares to be issued through the private placement was 4,711 thousand shares at a subscription price of $42.45 (in dollars) per share. The amount of capital raised through the private placement was $200,000, which had been registered. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Act of the ROC, the common shares raised through the private placement are subject to certain transfer restrictions and cannot be listed on the stock exchange until three years after they have been issued and have applied for retroactive handling of public issuance procedures. Other than these restrictions, the rights and obligations of the common shares raised through the private placement are the same as other issued common shares.
~25~
C. In February 2018, the Company filed the registration statement on Form F-1, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the initial public offering in the United States of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing common shares. The registration statement for listing its ADSs in the Nasdaq Global Market was declared effective by the SEC on November 21, 2018, and the Company' s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the Ticker symbol "TLC".
The actual units of ADSs for this offering were 3,915,550, and each ADS represents two of the Company's common shares, which in the aggregate represents 7,831,100 common shares. The offering price per ADS was US$5.80 (in dollars), equivalent to a price per common share of $89.32 (in dollars). As of March 31, 2020, the outstanding ADRs were 3,915,550 units, or 7,831,100 common shares, representing 10.55% of the Company's issued common shares.
The terms of ADS are as follows:
Voting rights
ADSs holders may, pursuant to the Depositary Agreement and the relevant laws and regulations of the R.O.C., exercise the voting rights pertaining to the underlying common shares represented by the ADSs.
Dividends, stock warrants and other rights
ADSs holders and common shareholders are all entitled to receive dividends. The Depositary may issue new ADSs in proportion to ADSs holding ratios or raise the number of shares of common shares represented by each unit of ADSs or sell stock dividends on behalf of ADSs holders and distribute proceeds to them in proportion to their ADSs holding ratios.
In order to raise funds for drug development, the Board of Directors during the meeting on July 30, 2019 resolved to increase its capital for cash, and the registration has been approved by the FSC on September 17, 2019. For this capital increase for cash, the 10,200,000 common shares were issued with an offering price of $82 (in dollars) per share. The totalpaid-in capital is $836,400, which has been fully collected. The Company set the record date of the capital increase on October 24, 2019.
Employee restricted stocks
As 17,600 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February and April 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on May 8, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on June 25, 2019.
As 33,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in July 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on November 13, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on December 25, 2019.
~26~
As 5,000 shares of employees restricted stocks granted to certain employees in December 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the team of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on December 20, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on February 4, 2020.
As 12,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February 2020 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on May 12, 2020 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The record date of this capital reduction was tentatively set on June 30, 2020.
Capital surplus
Pursuant to the R.O.C. Company Act, capital surplus arising from paid-in capital in excess of par value on issuance of common shares and donations can be used to cover accumulated deficit or to issue new stocks or cash to shareholders in proportion to their share ownership, provided that the Company has no accumulated deficit. Further, the R.O.C. Securities and Exchange Act requires that the amount of capital surplus to be capitalized mentioned above should not exceed 10% of the paid- in capital each year. Capital surplus should not be used to cover accumulated deficit unless the legal reserve is insufficient.
Accumulated deficit
Under the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the current earnings, if any, shall be distributed in the following order:
Payment of taxes and duties;
Cover prior years' accumulated deficit, if any;
After deducting items a and b, set aside 10% of the remaining amount as legal reserve;
Appropriate or reverse special reserve in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, if necessary; and
After deducting items (a) to (d), the remainder, if any, to be retained or to be appropriated shall be resolved by the shareholders at the shareholders' meeting.
The Company's dividend policy is summarized below:
As the Company operates in a volatile business environment and is in the growth stage, the residual dividend policy is adopted taking into consideration the Company's financial structure, operating results and future expansion plans. According to the dividend policy adopted by the Board of Directors, cash dividends shall account for at least 10% of the total dividends distributed.
Under the R.O.C. Company Act, when the accumulated deficit exceeds 50% of the capital, the directors should convene a meeting of the shareholders and report the situation.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit. Therefore, the earnings distribution information disclosure is not applicable.
~27~
Operating revenue
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Revenue from contracts with customers
$
11,974
$
157,765
Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers
The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods and services over time and at a point in time in the following types:
Three months ended
Royalty
March 31, 2020
revenue
Other
Total
Timing of revenue
recognition
At a point in time
$
10,359
$
1,615
$
11,974
Authorization
Three months ended
Royalty
collaboration and
March 31, 2019
revenue
development revenue
Other
Total
Timing of revenue
recognition
At a point in time
$
14,593
$
142,840
$
-
$
157,433
Over time
-
332
-
332
$
14,593
$
143,172
$
-
$
157,765
Contract assets and liabilities
The Group has recognized the following revenue-related contract assets and liabilities:
March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Contract assets -
authorization collaboration
and development revenue
$
-
$
-
$
2,615
Non-current contract
liabilities - authorization
collaboration and
$
10,760
$
10,760
$
10,760
development revenue
Revenue recognized that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the period:
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Revenue recognized that was included in the
contract liability balance at the beginning
of the period
Authorization collaboration and
development revenue
$
-
$
-
~28~
Unfulfilledlong-term authorization collaboration and development contracts
Aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to long-term authorization collaboration and development contracts that are partially unsatisfied as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 amounted to $10,760 and $47,826, respectively. The above transaction prices disclosed do not include any estimated amounts of variable consideration that are constrained. Considering the progress of research and development, management expects that the transaction price allocated to the unsatisfied contracts amounting to $10,760 and $47,826 as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, will be recognized as revenue in the next three years, which is subject to the management's plan in terms of completion of clinical and bioequivalence study.
Authorization collaboration and development revenue is the revenue arising from authorization collaboration and development of generic drugs. The details are as follows:
In December 2013, the Company entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Sandoz AG. ("Sandoz") for the development and commercialization of products in Europe and in the USA. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront, non- refundable payment of US$100 thousand in January 2014, and aggregated milestone payments of US$2,275 thousand related to the Europe submission in March 2014, April 2014, and January 2015, respectively.
Once the new drug is launched in the market, a royalty fee will be received by the Company, which is equal to an agreed upon percentage of net sales. The Company is also eligible to receive performance-based milestone payment upon entering the local market in Europe and in the USA, and upon achieving a certain net sales volume and market position within five years.
The Company is in negotiation with Sandoz in relation to the termination of the above agreement.
In March 2019, the Company entered into a commercialization agreement with Hong Kong Sansheng Medical Limited ("3SBio") to commercialize two liposomal products utilizing the Company's NanoX technology platform in mainland China. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront,non-refundable payment in March 2019, and the Company may receive development and sales milestones for a total of up to US$25,000 thousand. In addition, the Company is also eligible to receive double-digit profit shares from the potential sales of products.
In June 2019, the Company entered into a development and license agreement with Birdie Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Birdie"). Under the terms of the development and license agreement, the Company granted Birdie the right to use its intellectual property of NanoX technology to develop and commercialize Birdie's liposomal formulated dual agonist product. Birdie will be responsible for the product's preclinical and clinical development,
~29~
regulatory filing and commercialization. The Company will be assisting with Birdie in the formulation development and manufacturing process of Birdie's product. Birdie will fund all the development and manufacturing costs. The Company is eligible to receive upfront payment and future milestone payments up to US$49,000 thousand. Milestones include conduct of sequential clinical trials, achievement of regulatory approvals and certain commercial milestones in China, USA and Europe. Once the new drug is launched in the market, Birdie will pay the Company a royalty payment based on a certain percentage of the net sales.
The details of royalty revenue are as follows:
The Company granted TTY Biopharm Company Limited ("TTY") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promoteLIPO-DOX, a medicinal product developed by the Company. Under the contract, royalty payments are based on a certain percentage of the net product sales.
The Company authorizes Yung Shin Pharm. Ind. Co., Ltd. ("YSP") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promote generic drugs. Under the contract, the Company will receive a royalty payment based on a certain percentage of the net sales.
Other income
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Interest income
$
517
$
2,457
Government subsidy income (Note)
91
95
Others
113
4,959
$
721
$
7,511
Note: The Company has entered into contracts of "A phase IIa trial of lipid-based investigational drug TLC399 in the subjects with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion in the United States" and "A phase I/II trial of lipid-based, sustained release investigational drug TLC399 (ProDex®) for treating macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion" with the Institute for Information Industry in 2017 and 2014, respectively. The Company has accrued government subsidy income in accordance with the progress of the plan. The aforesaid subsidy plan has recognized income of $91 and $95 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of March 31, 2020, the Company has not received the government subsidy of $1,214 (shown as "Other receivables").
~30~
(19) Other gains and losses
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Net currency exchange gain (loss)
$
2,316
( $
565 )
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
181
-
Other losses
(
297 )
(
53 )
$
2,200
( $
618 )
(20) Finance costs
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Bank borrowings
$
3,911
$
5,857
Lease liabilities
453
277
Other borrowings
37
-
$
4,401
$
6,134
Expenses by nature (Shown as "Operating expenses")
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Employee benefit expenses
$
51,984
$
88,255
Depreciation charges
$
14,555
$
18,752
Amortization charges
$
970
$
1,779
(22) Employee benefit expenses
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Wages and salaries
$
40,303
$
71,501
Share-based payment compensation costs
4,542
7,241
Labor and health insurance fees
3,154
4,961
Pension costs
2,403
2,397
Other personnel expenses
1,582
2,155
$
51,984
$
88,255
According to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, a ratio of distributable profit of the current year, after covering accumulated deficit, shall be distributed as employees' compensation and directors' remuneration. The ratio shall be 2%~8% for employees' compensation and shall not be higher than 2% for directors' remuneration.
Through March 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit and did not accrue employees' compensation and directors' remuneration.
~31~
Information about the appropriation of employees' compensation and directors' remuneration by the Company as resolved by the Board of Directors will be posted in the "Market Observation Post System" at the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
(23) Income tax
A. Components of income tax expense:
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Current income tax:
Current income tax on profits for the period
$
-
$
-
Prior year income tax underestimation
421
277
Income tax expense
$
421
$
277
The Company's income tax returns through 2018 have been assessed and approved by the Tax Authority.
Loss per share
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Weighted average
number of common
Amount
shares outstanding
Loss per share
after tax
(in thousands of shares)
(in dollars)
Basic loss per share
Loss attributable to common
shareholders of the
Company
($
214,585)
73,962
($
2.90)
Dilutive effect of common
shares equivalents:
Employees' stock options
-
(Note)
Restricted stocks
-
(Note)
Diluted loss per share
Loss attributable to common
shareholders of the
Company plus assumed
conversion of all dilutive
potential common shares
($
214,585)
73,962
($
2.90)
~32~
Three months ended March 31, 2019
Weighted average
number of common
Amount
shares outstanding
Loss per share
after tax
(in thousands of shares)
(in dollars)
Basic loss per share
Loss attributable to common
shareholders of the
Company
($
111,685)
63,623
($
1.76)
Dilutive effect of common
shares equivalents:
Employees' stock options
-
(Note)
Restricted stocks
-
(Note)
Diluted loss per share
Loss attributable to common
shareholders of the
Company plus assumed
conversion of all dilutive
potential common shares
($
111,685)
63,623
($
1.76)
Note: Employee stock options and employee restricted stocks have no dilutive effect due to the fact that the Company was in loss position for periods presented.
(25) Supplemental cash flow information
Investing activities with partial cash payments:
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(including transfers)
$
95
$
2,907
Add: Opening balance of payables on machinery,
equipment and intangible assets
190
3,303
Ending balance of prepayments for equipment
78,023
52,666
Opening balance of prepayments for
equipment being transferred to intangible
assets
605
243
Less: Ending balance of payables on machinery,
equipment and intangible assets
(
100 )
(
103 )
Opening balance of prepayments for
equipment
(
74,841 )
(
27,942 )
Cash paid
$
3,972
$
31,074
~33~
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Acquisition of intangible assets
(including transfers)
$
2,027
$
4,011
Add: Opening balance of payables on machinery,
equipment and intangible assets
74
374
Less: Ending balance of payables on machinery,
equipment and intangible assets
(
1,012 )
(
3,032 )
Opening balance of prepayments for
equipment being transferred to intangible
assets
(
605 )
(
243 )
Cash paid
$
484
$
1,110
Changes in liabilities from financing activities
Long-term
borrowings
Short-term
(including
Liabilities from
borrowings
current portion )
Lease liabilities
financing activities
At January 1, 2020
$
46,000
$
370,653
$
92,509
$
509,162
Changes in cash flow
from financing activities
-
(
42,158)
(
17,202 )
(
59,360 )
Additions
-
-
210
210
Net exchange differences
-
2,205
116
2,321
At March 31, 2020
$
46,000
$
330,700
$
75,633
$
452,333
Long-term
Lease liabilities -2019
borrowings
Finance lease liabilities -
Short-term
(including
2018 (including
Liabilities from
borrowings
current portion )
current portion )
financing activities
At January 1, 2019
$
46,000
$
434,757
$
48,000
$
528,757
Changes in cash flow
from financing activities
-
(
2,176)
15,633
13,457
Changes in other non-cash
items
-
-
78,899
78,899
Net exchange differences
-
1,260
-
1,260
At March 31, 2019
$
46,000
$
433,841
$
142,532
$
622,373
7. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Names of related parties and relationship
Names of related parties
Relationship with the Group
Keelung Hong
The Group's Chairman
George Yeh
The Group's General Manager
Significant transactions and balances with related parties
A. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's long-term and short-term
~34~
borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank.
B. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's short-term borrowings with Taishin International Bank.
The Company's Chairman provided guarantees to Taiwan Cooperative Bank for the Company's government grant in relation to the research and development program from the Institute of Information Industry.
As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, details of loans are described in Notes 6(8) and 6(10).
(3) Key management personnel compensation
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Salaries and other short-term employee benefits
$
10,433
$
9,422
Post-employment benefits
204
135
Share-based payment
1,098
1,644
$
11,735
$
11,201
8. PLEDGED ASSETS
The Group's assets pledged as collateral were as follows:
Assets pledged
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Pledge purpose
Shown as "Property, plant
and equipment"
Land
$
14,962
$
14,962
$
14,962
Note
Buildings
22,696
22,860
23,352
Note
$
37,658
$
37,822
$
38,314
Note: Provided as collateral for long-term borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank.
Pursuant to the loan and security agreement entered between Cathay Bank and the Company and its subsidiary, TLC US, on December 27, 2018, except for the Intellectual Property, including trademarks, patents, copyrights, service marks, technology, trade secrets, and etc., defined in the loan and security agreement, all other personal property, including tangible and intangible assets, of the Company and TLC US are pledged as collateral for borrowings. Cathay Bank constitutes a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company and TLC US located in the United States and does not constitute a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company located outside of the United States.
9. SIGNIFICANT CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND UNRECOGNIZED CONTRACT COMMITMENTS
Contingencies
Under certain special generic product agreements, the Company is required to have a certain market supply capacity before the launch of the products in the market. Otherwise, the Company is obligated to pay a certain amount as compensation.
~35~
Commitments
In addition to the commitments mentioned in Note 6(10)A and B, the Group's significant commitments are as follows:
Capital expenditures contracted for at the balance sheet date but not yet incurred and are cancelable without cause are as follows:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Property, plant and equipment $
19,945
$
9,109
$
11,109
B. The Company has outstanding commitments on purchase agreements for the research and manufacturing of medicines which are cancelable without cause as follows:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
$
193,192
$
130,089
$
154,868
The Company has outstanding commitments on research and development which are cancelable without cause as follows:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
$
1,196,682
$
1,311,875
$
808,963
D. The Company has signed a licensing agreement for technology transition with TWI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with maximum royalty charges of US$5,000 thousand according to the R&D achievement in October 2013. Once the new drug is launched in the market, the Company will pay a royalty fee based on a certain percentage of the net product sales.
The Company's subsidiary entered into a synthesis technology of novel camptothecin derivative transfer agreement with Sutter West Bay Hospitals (SWBH, formerly known as California Pacific Medical Center) in June 2005. Under the agreement, SWBH charges the Company's subsidiary a patent usage fee of US$10 thousand per annum, royalty fees up to US$300 thousand according to the R&D achievement and royalty fees to a certain percentage of relevant product sales volume. Through March 31, 2020, the Company's subsidiary had paid US$100 thousand.
SIGNIFICANT DISASTER LOSSNone.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
On December 20, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to increase the Company's capital by issuing within 30,000,000 common shares. The issuance of common shares has been resolved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting on February 11, 2020.
On April 16, 2020, Ministry of Economic Affairs approved the Company's submission of project reimbursement on "Phase II trial of BioSeizer® sustained release ropivacaine injection for post- operative pain management TLC 590 for patients following bunionectomy". On April 21, 2020, the
~36~
Company received the notification letter from the Institute of Information Industry that the aforementioned project was awarded a $19,757 thousand grant.
12. OTHERS
Capital risk management
The Group's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern in order to provide returns for shareholders and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. In order to improve the Group's capital structure, the Group may issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt ratio. The Group monitors capital on the basis of the debt ratio. This ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total capital.
As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, the Group's debt ratios are as follows:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Total debt
$
614,398
$
664,068
$
837,233
Total capital
$
741,889
$
741,939
$
640,451
Debt ratio
82.82%
89.50%
130.73%
Financial instruments
A. Financial instruments by category
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Financial assets
Financial assets at
amortized cost
Cash and cash equivalents
$
680,643
$
1,023,874
$
988,284
Accounts receivable, net
7,384
15,120
8,939
Other receivables
1,282
4,654
6,749
Refundable deposits
24,117
24,351
26,457
$
713,426
$
1,067,999
$
1,030,429
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Financial liabilities
Financial liabilities at
amortized cost
Short-term borrowings
$
46,000
$
46,000
$
46,000
Other payables
138,221
131,064
190,481
Lease liabilities
142,532
(including current portion)
75,633
92,509
Long-term borrowings
(including current portion)
330,700
370,653
433,841
$
590,554
$
640,226
$
812,854
~37~
Financial risk management policies
The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and cash flow interest rate risk. The Group adopts overall risk management program and control system to identify all financial risks and seeks to control and balance potential adverse effects from those aforesaid financial risks.
The goal of market risk management is to appropriately consider the impacts of economic environment, competition and market value risk in order to achieve the best risk position, to maintain appropriate liquidity position and to centrally manage all market risks.
To meet its risk management objectives, the Group's procedures of hedge focus on market risk and cash flow interest rate risk.
Significant financial risks and degree of financial risks
Market risk
Foreign exchange risk
The Group's businesses involve somenon-functional currency operations (the Company's functional currency: NTD; the subsidiaries' functional currencies: USD, EUR, HKD, RMB, AUD and JPY). The information on assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies whose values would be materially affected by the exchange rate fluctuations is as follows:
March 31, 2020
Foreign currency
Book value
(Foreign currency:
amount
Exchange
(NTD)
functional currency)
(in thousands)
rate
(in thousands)
Financial assets
Monetary items
USD : NTD
$
3,294
30.225
$
99,561
Non-monetary items
USD : NTD
1,694
30.225
51,201
AUD : NTD
1,651
18.635
30,766
Financial liabilities
Monetary items
USD : NTD
13,339
30.225
403,171
AUD : NTD
1,491
18.635
27,785
~38~
December 31, 2019
Foreign currency
Book value
(Foreign currency:
amount
Exchange
(NTD)
functional currency)
(in thousands)
rate
(in thousands)
Financial assets
Monetary items
USD : NTD
$
3,126
29.980
$
93,717
Non-monetary items
USD : NTD
1,671
29.980
50,097
AUD : NTD
1,650
21.005
34,658
Financial liabilities
Monetary items
USD : NTD
13,493
29.980
404,520
AUD : NTD
1,687
21.005
35,435
March 31, 2019
Foreign currency
Book value
(Foreign currency:
amount
Exchange
(NTD)
functional currency)
(in thousands)
rate
(in thousands)
Financial assets
Monetary items
USD : NTD
$
22,399
30.820
$
690,337
Non-monetary items
USD : NTD
1,569
30.820
48,357
Financial liabilities
Monetary items
USD : NTD
17,031
30.820
524,895
AUD : NTD
1,666
21.855
36,410
~39~
Analysis of foreign currency market risk arising from significant foreign exchange variation:
(Foreign currency: functional currency)
Financial assets Monetary items
USD : NTD Non-monetaryitems
USD : NTD
AUD : NTD Financial liabilities
Monetary items
USD : NTD
AUD : NTD
(Foreign currency: functional currency)
Financial assets Monetary items
USD : NTD Non-monetaryitems
USD : NTD Financial liabilities
Monetary items
USD : NTD
AUD : NTD
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Sensitivity analysis
Effect on other
Effect on profit
comprehensive
Extent of
or loss
income
variation
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
1%
$
996
$
-
1%
-
512
1%
-
308
1%
4,032
-
1%
278
-
Three months ended March 31, 2019
Sensitivity analysis
Effect on other
Effect on profit
comprehensive
Extent of
or loss
income
variation
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
1%
$
6,903
$
-
1%
-
484
1%
5,249
-
1%
364
-
The unrealized exchange gain (loss) arising from significant foreign exchange variation on the monetary items held by the Group for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are $4,479 and $159, respectively.
Cash flow and fair value interest rate risk
The Group's interest rate risk arises from short-term and long-term borrowings. Borrowings issued at floating interest rates expose the Group to cash flow interest rate risk. During the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Group's borrowings
~40~
at floating interest rate were denominated in the NT dollars and US dollars.
At March 31, 2020 and 2019, if interest rate had been 0.2% higher/lower with all other conditions held constant, net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, would have been by $188 and $240 higher/lower, respectively. The main factor is that the floating rate borrowings resulted in changes in interest expense.
Credit risk
Credit risk refers to the risk of financial loss to the Group arising from cash and deposits with banks and financial institutions, as well as default by the customers on the contract obligations. The main factor is that counterparties could not repay in full the accounts receivable based on the agreed terms.
The Group manages their credit risk taking into consideration the entire Group's concern. For banks and financial institutions, only financial institutions with a good credit rating are accepted. According to the Group's credit policy, each entity in the Group is responsible for managing and analyzing the credit risk for each of their new customers before entering into license contracts. Internal risk control assesses the credit quality of the customers, taking into account their financial positions, past experience and other factors.
The default occurs when the contract payments are past due based on the agreed terms.
The following indicators are used to determine whether the credit impairment of debt instruments has occurred:
It becomes probable that the issuer will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganization due to their financial difficulties;
The disappearance of an active market for that financial asset because of financial difficulties;
Default or delinquency in interest or principal repayments.
The Group classifies customers' accounts receivable in accordance with credit rating of customers. The Group applies the simplified approach to estimate expected credit loss under the provision matrix basis.
The Group wrote off the financial assets, which cannot be reasonably expected to be recovered, after initiating recourse procedures. However, the Group will continue executing the recourse procedures to secure their rights.
The Group assesses the expected credit losses based on the payment terms stipulated in the contracts with the customers. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the days past due. The historical loss rates are adjusted to reflect current andforward-looking information on factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables. Except for loss allowance of $18,132 established based on the delay payment of the balances due from
~41~
one customer, the Group has not identified impairments on the trade receivables. The Group has therefore concluded that the expected loss rates for the trade receivables and contract assets is very low, and the loss allowance for the trade receivables and contract assets recognized is immaterial as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of March 31, 2020 and 2019, the balance of allowance for doubtful accounts was both $18,132.
As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, with no collateral held or other credit enhancements, maximum exposure to credit risk in respect of the Group's accounts receivable and contract assets was $7,384, $15,120 and $11,554, respectively.
Liquidity risk
Cash flow forecasting is performed in the operating entities of the Group and aggregated by Group treasury. Group treasury monitors rolling forecasts of the Group's liquidity requirements to ensure it has sufficient cash to meet operational needs. Additionally, the Group closely monitors the execution and covenants compliance of the loan and security agreement and intitiates discussing with the banks as needed.
The table below analyzes the Group'snon-derivative financial liabilities based on the remaining period at the balance sheet date to the contractual maturity date. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows.
March 31, 2020
Within
Between 1
Between 2
Between 3
Over
1 year
and 2 years
and 3 years
and 5 years
5 years
Short-term borrowings
$
46,296
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Other payables
138,221
-
-
-
-
Lease liabilities
(including current portion)
60,411
20,414
10,622
1,601
-
Long-term borrowings
(including current portion)
281,878
6,352
19,747
5,180
27,192
December 31, 2019
Within
Between 1
Between 2
Between 3
Over
1 year
and 2 years
and 3 years
and 5 years
5 years
Short-term borrowings
$
46,897
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Other payables
131,064
-
-
-
-
Lease liabilities
(including current portion)
64,827
20,352
7,523
2,055
-
Long-term borrowings
(including current portion)
323,437
6,367
21,534
5,180
27,839
~42~
March 31, 2019
Within
Between 1
Between 2
Between 3
Over
1 year
and 2 years
and 3 years
and 5 years
5 years
Short-term borrowings
$ 46,526
$
-
$
-
$
- $
-
Other payables
190,481
-
-
-
-
Lease liabilities
(including current portion)
72,677
55,013
15,585
2,455
-
Long-term borrowings
(including current portion)
117,164
287,327
6,352
22,337
29,781
Fair value information
The Group had no financial instruments measured at fair value, using certain valuation methods, as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019.
Management considers that the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value are approximate to their fair values, including cash and cash equivalents, receivables, refundable deposits,short-term borrowings, long-term borrowings (including current portion), payables and lease liabilities (including current and non-current).
13. SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES
Significant transactions information
Loans to others: None.
Provision of endorsements and guarantees to others: None.
Holding of marketable securities at the end of the period (not including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures): None.
Aggregate purchases or sales of the same securities reaching NT$300 million or 20% ofpaid-in capital or more: None.
Acquisition of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% ofpaid-in capital or more: None.
Disposal of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% ofpaid-in capital or more: None.
Purchases or sales of goods from or to related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% of paid- in capital or more: None.
Receivables from related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% ofpaid-in capital or more: None.
Derivative financial instruments undertaken during the three months ended March 31, 2020: None.
Significantinter-company transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2020: Please refer to table 1.
Information on investees
Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investees in mainland China): Please refer to table 2.
~43~
Information on investments in mainland China
Basic information: Please refer to table 3.
Significant transactions conducted with investees in Mainland China directly or indirectly through other companies in the third areas: None.
Major shareholders information
Major shareholders information: Please refer to table 4.
14. SEGMENT INFORMATION
General information
The Group's major business is research and development for new medicine and operates only in one single industry. The Chief Operating Decision-Maker, who allocates resources and assesses performance of the Group as a whole, has identified that the Group has only one reportable operating segment.
Information about segment profit or loss, assets and liabilities
The Group has only one reportable operating segment, and therefore, the reportable segment information is the same as the financial statements.
Reconciliation for segment income (loss)
The segment income (loss) reported to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker is measured in a manner consistent with that in the statement of comprehensive income. There is no reconciliation because the report provided to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker for business decisions has no difference to the segment income (loss) information.
~44~
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Significant inter-company transactions
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Table 1
Expressed in thousands of NTD
Transaction
Percentage of
consolidated total
Number
Relationship
General ledger
Amount
Transaction
operating revenues or
(Note 1)
Company name
Counterparty
( Note 2)
account
(Note 5)
terms
total assets (Note 3)
1
TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
2
Operating revenue
$
9,431
(Note 4)
78.76%
1
TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
2
Accounts receivable
41,967
(Note 4)
3.74%
3
TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (Shanghai) Limited
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
2
Accounts receivable
1,281
(Note 4)
0.11%
4
TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Pty Ltd.
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
2
Accounts receivable
32,433
(Note 4)
2.89%
Note 1: The numbers filled in for the transaction company in respect of inter-company transactions are as follows:
Parent company is '0'.
The subsidiaries are numbered in order starting from '1'.
Note 2: Relationship between transaction company and counterparty is classified into the following three categories:
Parent company to subsidiary.
Subsidiary to parent company.
Subsidiary to subsidiary.
Note 3: Regarding percentage of transaction amount to consolidated total operating revenues or total assets, it is computed based on period-end balance of transaction to consolidated total assets for balance sheet accounts and based on accumulated transaction amount for the period to consolidated total operating revenues for income statement accounts.
Note 4: Transaction items follow the agreement.
Note 5: Only related party transactions in excess of NT$1 million are disclosed.
Note 6: The above transactions between the parent company and its subsidiaries had been eliminated when preparing consolidated financial statements. The disclosure information is for reference only.
~45~
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investee in mainland China)
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Table 2
Expressed in thousands of NTD
Initial investment amount
Shares held as of March 31, 2020
Investment income
Income of the
(loss) recognized by
investee for the three
the Company for the
Balance as of
Balance as of
Number of
Ownership
months ended
three months ended
Investor
Investee
Location
Main business activities
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
shares
(%)
Book value
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Footnote
Taiwan
TLC
USA
Research on new anti-
$
55,433
$
55,433
3,100,000
100%
$
51,214
$
696
$
696
Liposome
Biopharmaceuticals,
cancer drugs and
Company,
Inc.
biotechnology services
Ltd.
Taiwan
TLC
Netherlands
Technical authorization
4,410
4,410
1,000,000
100%
1,872
6
6
Liposome
Biopharmaceuticals
and product development
Company,
B.V.
Ltd.
Taiwan
TLC
Hong Kong
Biotechnology service and
3,023
3,023
780,000
100%
3,616
(
20)
(
20)
Liposome
Biopharmaceuticals,
reinvestment
Company,
(H.K.) Limited
Ltd.
Taiwan
TLC
Australia
Technical authorization
23,399
23,399
1,000,000
100%
30,760
7
7
Liposome
Biopharmaceuticals
and product development
Company,
Pty Ltd.
Ltd.
Taiwan
TLC
Japan
Technical authorization
2,670
2,670
1,000
100%
3,554
2
2
Liposome
Biopharmaceuticals
and product development
Company,
Japan Co., Ltd.
Ltd.
Note: All the transactions with subsidiaries had been eliminated when preparing consolidated financial statements.
~46~
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Information on investments in mainland China - Basic information
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Table 3
Expressed in thousands of NTD
Amount remitted from
Taiwan to mainland
Accumulated
China/Amount remitted
Accumulated
Investment
amount of
Accumulated
back to Taiwan for the
amount of
income
investment
amount of
three months ended
remittance from
Income of
Ownership
recognized by the
Book value of
income
remittance from
March 31, 2020
Taiwan to
investee for the
held by the
Company for the
investments in
remitted back
Main
Taiwan to
Remitted
Remitted
mainland China
three months
Company
three months
mainland China
to Taiwan as
Investee in
business
Paid-in
Investment method
mainland China as
to Mainland
back to
as of March 31,
ended March
(direct or
ended March 31,
as of March 31,
of March 31,
Mainland China
activities
capital
(Note 1)
of January 1, 2020
China
Taiwan
2020
31, 2020
indirect)
2020 (Note 2(2)B)
2020
2020
Footnote
TLC
Consulting
$ 2,128
Reinvestment in
$
2,134
$
-
$
-
$
2,134
($
24)
100
($
24)
$
2,950
$
-
Biopharmaceuticals,
and technical
mainland China
(Shanghai) Limited
service of
through third region
medication
company (TLC
Biopharmaceuticals,
(H.K.) Limited)
Note 1: Investment methods are classified into the following three categories:
Directly invest in a company in mainland China.
Through investing in an existing company in the third area, which then invested in the investee in mainland China.
Others
Note 2: In the 'Investment income recognized by the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020' column:
It should be indicated if the investee was still in the incorporation arrangements and has not yet generated any profit during this period.
Indicate the basis for investment income (loss) recognition in the number of one of the following three categories:
The financial statements were audited and attested by international accounting firm which has cooperative relationship with accounting firm in R.O.C.
The financial statements were audited and attested by R.O.C. parent company's CPA.
Others (The financial statements were reviewed by R.O.C. parent company's CPA.).
Accumulated amount of remittance from
Investment amount approved by the
Ceiling on investments in mainland China
Taiwan to mainland China as of March 31,
Investment Commission of the Ministry of
imposed by the Investment Commission of
Company name
2020
Economic Affairs (MOEA)(Note)
MOEA
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
$
2,134
$
2,134
$
304,915
(Note) The investment amount was approved by Jing-Shen-II-Zi No. 10300223010 of Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C.
~47~
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
Major shareholders information
March 31, 2020
Table 4
Shares
Name of major shareholders
Number of shares held
Ownership (%)
JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acting in its capacity as depositary and representative of the
7,831,100
11%
holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRS) pursuant to a depositary agreement
amongst JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as depositary, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
and all holders of ADRS
Burrill Life Sciences Capital Fund III, L. P. - trust account in CTBC Bank
5,187,921
7%
Tsang-Hai Lin
4,507,223
6%
Note 1: The main shareholder information in this table is calculated by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation, using total number of ordinary shares and preferred shares held by the shareholders who have completed the company's non-physical registration and delivery (including treasury shares) is more than 5% on the last business day at the end of each quarter. As for the share capital recorded in the company's financial report and the number of shares which the company actually have completed the non-physical registration and delivery, may be different from computational basis.
Note 2: Above information if belong to shareholders deliver the shares to the trust, will be disclosed by the principal individual account of trustee opened the trust account. As for shareholders who handle the declaration of insider equity holding more than 10% of their shares in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act, their shareholdings include their shareholdings plus their delivery of trust and shares with the right to make decisions on trust property, etc. Please refer to the information at the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange for insider equity declaration information.
