Taiwan Liposome : 2020 Q4 Consolidated Financial Statements

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REVIEW REPORT OF INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 For the convenience of readers and for information purpose only, the review report of independent accountants and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. In the event of any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version or any differences in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language review report of independent accountants and consolidated financial statements shall prevail. TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2020, DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019 (THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 ARE UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED) (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Assets Note AMOUNT % AMOUNT % AMOUNT % Current assets 1100 Cash and cash equivalents 6(1) $ 680,643 61 $ 1,023,874 74 $ 988,284 70 1140 Current contract assets 6(17) - - - - 2,615 - 1170 Accounts receivable, net 6(2) 7,384 1 15,120 1 8,939 1 1200 Other receivables 6(18) 1,282 - 4,654 - 6,749 1 1220 Current income tax assets 576 - 982 - 695 - 1410 Prepayments 6(3) 152,510 13 50,984 4 76,339 5 11XX Total current assets 842,395 75 1,095,614 79 1,083,621 77 Non-current assets 1600 Property, plant and equipment 6(4) and 8 58,512 5 61,683 4 71,138 5 1755 Right-of-use assets 6(5) 96,683 9 107,611 8 142,302 10 1780 Intangible assets 6(6) 2,859 - 1,802 - 6,262 1 1840 Deferred income tax assets - - 76 - 81 - 1900 Other non-current assets 6(7) 122,140 11 119,192 9 99,123 7 15XX Total non-current assets 280,194 25 290,364 21 318,906 23 1XXX Total assets $ 1,122,589 100 $ 1,385,978 100 $ 1,402,527 100 (Continued) ~2~ TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2020, DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019 (THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 ARE UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED) (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) Liabilities and equity Note Current liabilities 2100 Short-term borrowings 6(8) 2200 Other payables 6(9) 2280 Current lease liabilities 2300 Other current liabilities 6(10) 21XX Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities 2527 Non-current contract liabilities 6(17) 2540 Long-term borrowings 6(10) 2550 Provisions for liabilities- non-current 6(13) 2580 Non-current lease liabilities 2600 Other non-current liabilities 6(11) 25XX Total non-current liabilities 2XXX Total liabilities Equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Share capital 6(14) 3110 Common shares Capital surplus 6(15) 3200 Capital surplus Retained earnings 3350 Accumulated deficit 6(16) Other equity 3400 Other equity interest 31XXEquity attributable to owners of parent 3XXX Total equity Significant contingent 9 liabilities and unrecognized contract commitments Significant events after 11 reporting period 3X2XTotal liabilities and equity March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 AMOUNT % AMOUNT % AMOUNT % $ 46,000 4 $ 46,000 3 $ 46,000 3 138,221 12 131,064 9 190,481 14 54,649 5 63,435 5 68,047 5 278,286 25 316,198 23 98,981 7 517,156 46 556,697 40 403,509 29 10,760 1 10,760 1 10,760 1 53,314 5 55,508 4 336,055 24 6,432 1 6,432 1 6,922 1 20,984 2 29,074 2 74,485 5 5,752 - 5,597 - 5,502 - 97,242 9 107,371 8 433,724 31 614,398 55 664,068 48 837,233 60 741,889 66 741,939 54 640,451 46 1,708,651 152 1,705,324 122 957,008 68 ( 1,932,360 ) (172) ( 1,717,775 ) (124) ( 1,021,727 ) ( 73) ( 9,989 ) ( 1) ( 7,578 ) - ( 10,438 ) ( 1) 508,191 45 721,910 52 565,294 40 508,191 45 721,910 52 565,294 40 $ 1,122,589 100 $ 1,385,978 100 $ 1,402,527 100 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. ~3~ TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT LOSS PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Items Note AMOUNT % AMOUNT % 4000 Operating revenue 6(17) $ 11,974 100 $ 157,765 100 Operating expenses 6(11)(12) (21)(22) 6200 General and administrative expenses ( 32,880 ) ( 275) ( 40,777 ) ( 26 ) 6300 Research and development expenses ( 191,778 ) ( 1601) ( 229,155 ) ( 145) 6000 Total operating expenses ( 224,658 ) ( 1876) ( 269,932 ) ( 171) 6900 Operating loss ( 212,684 ) ( 1776) ( 112,167 ) ( 71) Non-operating income and expenses 7010 Other income 6(18) 721 6 7,511 5 7020 Other gains and losses 6(19) 2,200 19 ( 618 ) ( 1 ) 7050 Finance costs 6(20) ( 4,401 ) ( 37) ( 6,134 ) ( 4) 7000 Total non-operating income and expenses ( 1,480 ) ( 12) 759 - 7900 Loss before income tax ( 214,164 ) ( 1788) ( 111,408 ) ( 71 ) 7950 Income tax expense 6(23) ( 421 ) ( 4) ( 277 ) ( -) 8200 Net loss ($ 214,585) ( 1792) ($ 111,685) ( 71) Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 8361 Financial statement translation differences of foreign operations ($ 3,506 ) ( 29) $ 542 1 8300 Total other comprehensive (loss) income ($ 3,506 ) ( 29) $ 542 1 8500 Total comprehensive loss ($ 218,091) ( 1821) ($ 111,143) ( 70) Loss attributable to: 8610 Owners of the parent ($ 214,585) ( 1792) ($ 111,685) ( 71) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: 8710 Owners of the parent ($ 218,091) ( 1821) ($ 111,143) ( 70) Loss per share of common share 6(24) 9750 Basic loss per share (in dollars) ( $ 2.90 ) ( $ 1.76 ) 9850 Diluted loss per share (in dollars) ( $ 2.90 ) ( $ 1.76 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. ~4~ TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Capital surplus Other equity interest Exchange difference Additional on translation of Common paid-in Treasury Share Restricted Accumulated foreign financial Unearned Notes shares capital stocks options stocks deficit statements compensation Total equity 2019 Balance at January 1, 2019 $ 640,451 $ 732,816 $ 7,009 $ 186,849 $ 25,690 ( $ 910,042 ) ( $ 2,439 ) ( $ 11,138 ) $ 669,196 Net loss - - - - - ( 111,685 ) - - ( 111,685 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - 542 - 542 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - ( 111,685 ) 542 - ( 111,143 ) Share-based payments 6(12) - - - 4,644 - - - 2,597 7,241 Share options forfeited - 471 - ( 471 ) - - - - - Balance at March 31, 2019 $ 640,451 $ 733,287 $ 7,009 $ 191,022 $ 25,690 ( $ 1,021,727 ) ( $ 1,897 ) ( $ 8,541 ) $ 565,294 2020 Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 741,939 $ 1,512,438 $ 7,009 $ 168,856 $ 17,021 ( $ 1,717,775 ) ( $ 5,010 ) ( $ 2,568 ) $ 721,910 Net loss - - - - - ( 214,585 ) - - ( 214,585 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - - ( 3,506 ) - ( 3,506 ) Total comprehensive loss - - - - - ( 214,585 ) ( 3,506 ) - ( 218,091 ) Share-based payments 6(12) - - - 3,447 - - - 1,095 4,542 Share options forfeited - 39,954 - ( 39,954 ) - - - - - Cancellation of restricted stocks 6(14) ( 50 ) - - - ( 120 ) - - - ( 170 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 741,889 $ 1,552,392 $ 7,009 $ 132,349 $ 16,901 ( $ 1,932,360 ) ($ 8,516 ) ( $ 1,473 ) $ 508,191 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. ~5~ TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED) Three months ended March 31, Notes 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before tax ( $ 214,164 ) ( $ 111,408 ) Adjustments Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) Share-based payments 6(12) 4,542 7,241 Depreciation 6(4)(5)(21) 14,555 18,752 Amortization 6(6)(21) 970 1,779 Interest expense 6(20) 4,401 6,134 Interest income 6(18) ( 517 ) ( 2,457 ) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6(19) ( 181 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Changes in operating assets Current contract assets - ( 332 ) Accounts receivable, net 7,736 404 Other receivables 3,310 ( 842 ) Prepayments ( 101,120 ) ( 20,410 ) Changes in operating liabilities Other payables 7,582 ( 17,001 ) Other current liabilities ( 296 ) ( 79 ) Non-current contract liabilities - 10,760 Other non-current liabilities 250 ( 2 ) Cash outflow generated from operations ( 272,932 ) ( 107,461 ) Interest received 579 2,361 Interest paid ( 5,674 ) ( 4,101 ) Income tax paid ( 421 ) ( 277 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities ( 278,448 ) ( 109,478 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at amortized cost - 308,505 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 6(25) ( 3,972 ) ( 31,074 ) Acquisition of intangible assets 6(25) ( 484 ) ( 1,110 ) Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits 234 ( 28 ) Net cash flows (used in)/ from investing activities ( 4,222 ) 276,293 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term borrowings 6(26) 30,000 - Payments of long-term borrowings 6(26) ( 72,158 ) ( 2,176 ) Proceeds from finance lease arrangements 6(26) - 30,000 Repayments of principal portion of lease liabilities 6(26) ( 17,202 ) ( 14,367 ) Cancellation of restricted stocks ( 170 ) - Net cash flows (used in)/ from financing activities ( 59,530 ) 13,457 Effect from foreign currency exchange ( 1,031 ) 528 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents ( 343,231 ) 180,800 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,023,874 807,484 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 680,643 $ 988,284 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. ~6~ TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE INDICATED) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED) HISTORY AND ORGANIZATION

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated as a company limited by shares under the provisions of the Company Act of the Republic of China (R.O.C.) and was listed on the Taipei Exchange on December 21, 2012. In November 2018, the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") was listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred herein as the "Group") are mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform technologies.

The Company's financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and the settlement of liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. The Company has financed its operations to date primarily through the issuance of common shares. The Company has incurred net losses of $214,585 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $1,932,360. The Company has reported a net loss in all fiscal periods since inception and expects to incur substantial and increased expenses to expand its development activities and advance its clinical programs. The Company expects to continue to generate operating losses in the foreseeable future.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $680,643. As the Company is in the research and development phase, the Company may seek future funding based on the need of capital. The Company is able to exercise discretion and flexibility to deploy its capital resources in the progress of the research and development according to the schedule of fund raising. Based on the Company's business plans, management believes that its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and meet its obligations for at least the next twelve months from March 31, 2020. However, the future viability of the Company beyond that date is dependent on its ability to raise additional capital to finance its operations. Please refer to Note 11 for details of the Company's current fund raising plan through issuance of common shares. THE DATE OF AUTHORIZATION FOR ISSUANCE OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PROCEDURES FOR AUTHORIZATION

These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 12, 2020. ~7~ Effective date by IASB To be determined by IASB January 1, 2021 January 1, 2022 3. APPLICATION OF NEW STANDARDS, AMENDMENTS AND INTERPRETATIONS Effect of the adoption of new issuances of or amendments to International Financial Reporting

Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission ("FSC")

New standards, interpretations and amendments endorsed by FSC effective from 2020 are as follows: Effective date by International Accounting New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments Standards Board ("IASB") Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8, 'Disclosure initiative-definition of January 1, 2020 material' Amendments to IFRS 3, 'Definition of a business' January 1, 2020 Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7, 'Interest rate benchmark January 1, 2020 reform' The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment. Effect of new issuances of or amendments to IFRSs as endorsed by the FSC but not yet adopted by the Group

None. IFRSs issued by IASB but not yet endorsed by the FSC

New standards, interpretations and amendments issued by IASB but not yet included in the IFRSs as endorsed by the FSC are as follows: New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28, 'Sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture' IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts' Amendments to IAS 1, 'Classification of liabilities as current or non- current' The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment. 4. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The principal accounting policies adopted are consistent with Note 4 in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for the compliance statement, basis of preparation, basis of consolidation and additional policies as set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated. Compliance statement

The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with the "Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers" and the International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting' as endorsed by the FSC. These ~8~ consolidated financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basis of preparation Except for defined benefit liabilities recognized based on the net amount of pension fund assets less present value of defined benefit obligation, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, IFRIC Interpretations, and SIC Interpretations as endorsed by the FSC (collectively referred herein as the "IFRSs") requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in Note 5. Basis of consolidation Basis for preparation of consolidated financial statements: Basis for preparation of consolidated financial statements is the same as those disclosed to the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019. Subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements: Name of Name of Main Business Investor Subsidiary Activities Taiwan Liposome TLC Research on new anti- Company, Ltd. Biopharmaceuticals, cancer drugs and Inc. biotechnology services Ownership (%) March December March 31, 2020 31, 2019 31, 2019 100 100 100 Taiwan Liposome TLC Technical authorization 100 100 100 Company, Ltd. Biopharmaceuticals, and product development B.V. Taiwan Liposome TLC Biotechnology services 100 100 100 Company, Ltd. Biopharmaceuticals, and reinvestment (H.K.) Limited Taiwan Liposome TLC Technical authorization 100 100 100 Company, Ltd. Biopharmaceuticals and product development Pty Ltd. Taiwan Liposome TLC Technical authorization 100 100 100 Company, Ltd. Biopharmaceuticals, and product development Japan Co., Ltd. TLC TLC Consulting and technical 100 100 100 Biopharmaceuticals, Biopharmaceuticals service of medication (H.K.) Limited (Shanghai) Limited Subsidiaries not included in the consolidated financial statements: None. Adjustments for subsidiaries with different balance sheet dates: None. Significant restrictions on the funds transfer from subsidiaries to parent company:

According to the Regulations on the Foreign Exchange System of the People's Republic of China ~9~ ("P.R.C."), capital inward and outward remittance of TLC Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Limited have to be approved by the regulatory foreign exchange administrations and designated banks. Subsidiaries that have non-controlling interests that are material to the Group: None. Employee benefits

Pension cost for the interim period is calculated on a year-to-date basis by using the pension cost rate derived from the actuarial valuation at the end of the prior financial year, adjusted for significant market fluctuations since that time and for significant curtailments, settlements, or other significant one-off events. Also, the related information is disclosed accordingly. Income tax The interim period income tax expense is recognized based on the estimated average annual effective income tax rate expected for the full financial year applied to the pretax income of the interim period, and the related information is disclosed accordingly. If a change in tax rate is enacted or substantively enacted in an interim period, the Group recognizes the effect of the change immediately in the interim period in which the change occurs. The effect of the change on items recognized outside profit or loss is recognized in other comprehensive income or equity while the effect of the change on items recognized in profit or loss is recognized in profit or loss. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND KEY SOURCES OF ASSUMPTION UNCERTAINTY

Please refer to Note 5 in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTS Cash and cash equivalents March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Cash on hand $ 50 $ 50 $ 56 Checking and demand deposits 680,593 978,854 803,308 Time deposits - 44,970 184,920 $ 680,643 $ 1,023,874 $ 988,284 The Group transacts with a variety of financial institutions with good credit quality to disperse credit risk, so it expects that the probability of counterparty default is remote. (2) Accounts receivable March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Accounts receivable $ 25,516 $ 33,252 $ 27,071 Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts ( 18,132 ) ( 18,132 ) ( 18,132 ) $ 7,384 $ 15,120 $ 8,939 ~10~ The Group does not hold any collateral as security. The ageing analysis of accounts receivable is as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Not past due $ 7,384 $ 15,120 Up to 30 days - - 31 to 90 days - - 91 to 180 days - - Over 181 days 18,132 18,132 $ 25,516 $ 33,252 The above ageing analysis was based on past due date. C. Information relating to credit risk is provided in Note 12(2). Prepayments March 31, 2019 $8,939 - - - 18,132 $27,071 Prepaid research and development expenses Net input VAT Prepaid insurance expenses Prepaid handling charges Prepaid repair expense Prepaid expense for medical research Others March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 111,084 $ 9,429 34,909 34,591 2,327 3,190 914 1,209 832 975 171 - 2,273 1,590 $ 152,510 $ 50,984 March 31, 2019 $- 40,864 28,133 2,095 1,441 2,135 1,671 $76,339 ~11~ Property, plant and equipment

A. The details of property, plant and equipment are as follows: Testing Office Transportation Leasehold Land Buildings equipment equipment equipment improvements Total At January 1, 2020 Cost $ 14,962 $ 29,532 $ 40,307 $ 18,675 $ 120 $ 63,767 $ 167,363 Accumulated depreciation - ( 6,672 ) ( 24,461 ) ( 15,404 ) ( 23) ( 59,120 ) ( 105,680 ) $ 14,962 $ 22,860 $ 15,846 $ 3,271 $ 97 $ 4,647 $ 61,683 2020 Opening net book amount $ 14,962 $ 22,860 $ 15,846 $ 3,271 $ 97 $ 4,647 $ 61,683 Additions - - 95 - - - 95 Depreciation charges - ( 164) ( 683 ) ( 886) ( 10) ( 1,562 ) ( 3,305) Net exchange differences - - 6 10 - 23 39 Closing net book amount $ 14,962 $ 22,696 $ 15,264 $ 2,395 $ 87 $ 3,108 $ 58,512 1.1 At March 31, 2020 Cost $ 14,962 $ 29,532 $ 22,005 $ 13,594 $ 120 $ 63,802 $ 144,015 Accumulated depreciation - ( 6,836 ) ( 6,741 ) ( 11,199 ) ( 33) ( 60,694) ( 85,503) $ 14,962 $ 22,696 $ 15,264 $ 2,395 $ 87 $ 3,108 $ 58,512 ~12~ Testing Office Leasehold Leasehold Land Buildings equipment equipment assets improvements Total At January 1, 2019 Cost $ 14,962 $ 29,532 $ 82,584 $ 19,878 $ 50,013 $ 77,208 $ 274,177 Accumulated depreciation - ( 6,016) ( 29,653) ( 13,822) ( 3,043) ( 63,398) ( 115,932) $ 14,962 $ 23,516 $ 52,931 $ 6,056 $ 46,970 $ 13,810 $ 158,245 2019 Opening net book amount $ 14,962 $ 23,516 $ 52,931 $ 6,056 $ 46,970 $ 13,810 $ 158,245 Additions - - 2,737 - - 99 2,836 Reclassification (Note 1) - - ( 36,315) - ( 46,970) - ( 83,285) Transfers (Note 2) - - 71 - - - 71 Depreciation charges - ( 164) ( 1,430) ( 812) - ( 4,349) ( 6,755) Net exchange differences - - 7 6 - 13 26 Closing net book amount $ 14,962 $ 23,352 $ 18,001 $ 5,250 $ - $ 9,573 $ 71,138 At March 31, 2019 Cost $ 14,962 $ 29,532 $ 45,432 $ 19,890 $ - $ 77,330 $ 187,146 Accumulated depreciation - ( 6,180) ( 27,431) ( 14,640) - ( 67,757) ( 116,008) $ 14,962 $ 23,352 $ 18,001 $ 5,250 $ - $ 9,573 $ 71,138 Note 1: Information about the reclassification from leasehold assets to right-of-use assets for the initial application of IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019 is provided in Note 6(5). Note 2: Transferred from prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets"). Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(25). Information about the property, plant and equipment that were pledged to others as collateral is provided in Note 8 . ~13~ Leasing arrangements-lessee The Group leases various assets including buildings, testing equipment and transportation equipment. Lease agreements are typically made for periods of 1 to 6 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes. The carrying amount of right-of-use assets and the depreciation charges are as follows: March 31, 2020 Accumulated Carrying Cost depreciation amount Buildings $ 71,610 ( $ 33,712 ) $ 37,898 Testing equipment 86,328 ( 28,066 ) 58,262 Transportation equipment 697 ( 174 ) 523 $ 158,635 $ 96,683 ( $ 61,952 ) December 31, 2019 Accumulated Carrying Cost depreciation amount Buildings $ 71,477 ( $ 27,062 ) $ 44,415 Testing equipment 86,328 ( 23,698 ) 62,630 Transportation equipment 697 ( 131 ) 566 $ 158,502 $ 107,611 ( $ 50,891 ) March 31, 2019 Accumulated Carrying Cost depreciation amount Buildings $ 71,015 ($ 6,746 ) $ 64,269 Testing equipment 83,285 ( 5,252 ) 78,033 $ 154,300 $ 142,302 ($ 11,998 ) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Depreciation charges Depreciation charges Buildings $ 6,838 $ 6,746 Testing equipment 4,368 5,252 Transportation equipment 44 - $ 11,250 $ 11,998 ~14~ C. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the additions to right-of-use assets amounted to $210 and $0, respectively. D. The information on income and expense accounts relating to lease agreements is as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Items affecting profit or loss Interest expense on lease liabilities $ 453 $ 277 Expense on short-term lease contracts - 442 Expense on leases of low-value assets 133 67 E. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Group's total cash outflow for leases amounted to $17,788 and $14,367, respectively. Intangible assets

A. The details of intangible assets are as follows: Professional Computer technology software Total At January 1, 2020 Cost $ 49,136 $ 31,479 $ 80,615 Accumulated amortization ( 49,136 ) ( 29,677 ) ( 78,813 ) $ - $ 1,802 $ 1,802 2020 Opening net book amount $ - $ 1,802 $ 1,802 Additions - 1,422 1,422 Transfers (Note) - 605 605 Amortization charges - ( 970 ) ( 970 ) Closing net book amount $ - $ 2,859 $ 2,859 At March 31, 2020 Cost $ 46,138 $ 33,506 $ 79,644 Accumulated amortization ( 46,138 ) ( 30,647 ) ( 76,785 ) $ - $ 2,859 $ 2,859 ~15~ Professional Computer technology software Total At January 1, 2019 Cost $ 49,290 $ 27,058 $ 76,348 Accumulated amortization ( 49,290 ) ( 23,028 ) ( 72,318 ) $ - $ 4,030 $ 4,030 2019 Opening net book amount $ - $ 4,030 $ 4,030 Additions - 3,768 3,768 Transfers (Note) - 243 243 Amortization charges - ( 1,779 ) ( 1,779 ) Closing net book amount $ - $ 6,262 $ 6,262 At March 31, 2019 Cost $ 49,290 $ 31,069 $ 80,359 Accumulated amortization ( 49,290 ) ( 24,807 ) ( 74,097 ) $ - $ 6,262 $ 6,262 Note: Transferred from prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets"). Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(25). The details of the amortization charges of intangible assets (shown as "Operating expenses") are as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 General and administrative expenses $ 626 $ 769 Research and development expenses 344 1,010 $ 970 $ 1,779 (7) Othernon-currentassets March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Refundable deposits $ 24,117 $ 24,351 $ 26,457 Prepaid expense for medical 20,000 20,000 20,000 research-non-current Prepayments for equipment 78,023 74,841 52,666 $ 122,140 $ 119,192 $ 99,123 ~16~ (8) Short-termborrowings Type of borrowing March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Bank unsecured borrowings $ 46,000 $ 46,000 $ 46,000 Interest rate 1.95% 1.95% 1.95%~2.10% Credit line $ - $ 30,000 $ - Interest expense recognized in profit or loss amounted to $224 and $232 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (9) Other payables March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Research expenses $ 81,366 $ 72,576 $ 104,210 Salaries and bonuses 16,815 25,405 22,881 Service expenses 11,008 14,236 33,888 Medical research expenses 6,629 4,526 5,471 Payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets 1,112 264 3,135 Labor and health insurance 1,720 1,732 1,936 Repair expenses 477 638 508 Other accrued expenses 19,094 11,687 18,452 $ 138,221 $ 131,064 $ 190,481 (10) Long-termborrowings Borrowing period and Interest Type of loans repayment term rate Collateral March 31, 2020 Taiwan Cooperative Bank -secured borrowings Note 1 1.85% Note 4 $ 34,875 Taiwan Cooperative Bank -secured borrowings Note 2 1.85% Note 4 23,800 Cathay Bank -secured borrowings Note 3 4.25% Note 4 272,025 330,700 Less: Current portion (Shown as "Other current liabilities") ( 277,386) $ 53,314 ~17~ Borrowing period and Interest Type of loans repayment term rate Collateral December 31, 2019 Taiwan Cooperative Bank -secured borrowings Note 1 1.85% Note 4 $ 35,360 Taiwan Cooperative Bank -secured borrowings Note 2 1.85% Note 4 25,500 Cathay Bank -secured borrowings Note 3 4.75% Note 4 309,793 370,653 Less: Current portion (Shown as "Other current liabilities") ( 315,145) $ 55,508 Borrowing period and Interest Type of loans repayment term rate Collateral March 31, 2019 Taiwan Cooperative Bank -secured borrowings Note 1 1.85% Note 4 $ 36,801 Taiwan Cooperative Bank -secured borrowings Note 2 1.85% Note 4 27,200 Cathay Bank -secured borrowings Note 3 5.50% Note 4 369,840 433,841 Less: Current portion (Shown as "Other current liabilities") ( 97,786) $ 336,055 Note 1: The Company entered into a long-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 1, 2015 in the amount of $37,750. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2035. The interest is payable monthly for the first 3 years and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from the fourth year. Note 2: The Company entered into a mid-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 4, 2015 in the amount of $34,000. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2022. The interest is payable monthly for the first 2 years and payable semi- annually along with 5% of the principal starting from September 2017. The remaining 50% of principal is required to be repaid in September 2022. Note 3: The Company and its subsidiary, TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("TLC US") entered into a mid-term loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank on December 27, 2018 in the amount of US$12 million. The contract period is from December 2018 to June 2020. The interest is payable monthly for the first six months and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from July 2019. Note 4: Information about the collateral provided for the loans is provided in Note 8. ~18~ According to the above two bank loan contracts with Taiwan Cooperative Bank, the Company is restricted from paying cash dividends or other distributions on the common shares and Taiwan Cooperative Bank retains the right in requesting the Company to raise paid-in capital or to improve financial structure if certain conditions are met. According to the above bank loan contract with Cathay Bank, if the Company and its subsidiary violate any of the following covenants, Cathay Bank has the right to ask the Company and its subsidiary to repay early the outstanding loan: (i)The Group must maintain an adjusted quick ratio ("Adjusted Quick Ratio") of at least a minimum of 2.25 to 1.00 and (ii) the Group must maintain an adjusted tangible net worth ("Adjusted Tangible Net Worth") of no less than US$12 million as per its quarterly and yearly consolidated financial statements. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments of US$4 million owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities. "Adjusted Tangible Net Worth" means the differences between the value of the capital stock, partnership interests, or limited liability company interests of the Company and TLC US (and their respective subsidiaries), minus intangible assets, plus deferred revenue. On January 9, 2020, Cathay Bank agreed to amend the agreement pursuant to which the Adjusted Quick Ratio covenant was amended so that the Adjusted Quick Ratio must be at least 1.75 to 1.00, which became effective beginning January 9, 2020.

The Group must maintain an adjusted quick ratio ("Adjusted Quick Ratio") of at least a minimum of 1.75 to 1.00. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities, but excluding lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16. The Company was in compliance with all of the loan covenants as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank also prohibits the Company from paying cash dividends or making distributions on account of the Company's capital stock without the consent of Cathay Bank, subject to certain exceptions. As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, the undrawn loan facilities amounted to $0, $11,940 and $8,799, respectively. The information about the Group's liquidity risk is provided in Note 12(2) C(c). ~19~ Pensions Defined benefit plan The Company has a defined benefit pension plan in accordance with the Labor Standards Act, covering all regular employees' service years prior to the enforcement of the Labor Pension Act on July 1, 2005 and service years thereafter of employees who chose to continue to be subject to the pension mechanism under the Labor Standards Act. Under the defined benefit pension plan, two units are accrued for each year of service for the first 15 years and one unit for each additional year thereafter, subject to a maximum of 45 units. Pension benefits are based on the number of units accrued and the average monthly salaries and wages of the last 6 months prior to retirement. The Company contributes monthly an amount equal to 2% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the retirement fund deposited with Bank of Taiwan, the trustee, under the name of the independent retirement fund committee. Also, the Company would assess the balance in the aforementioned labor pension reserve account by December 31, every year. If the account balance is insufficient to pay the pension calculated by the aforementioned methods to the employees expected to qualify for retirement in the following year, the Company will make contributions to cover for the deficit by next March. For the aforementioned pension plan, the Group recognized pension costs of $509 and $45 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Expected contributions to the defined benefit pension plans of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021 is $174. Defined contribution plans

Effective July 1, 2005, the Company has established a defined contribution pension plan (the "New Plan") under the Labor Pension Act (the "Act"), covering all regular employees with R.O.C. nationality. Under the New Plan, the Company contributes monthly an amount based on 6% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the employees' individual pension accounts at the Bureau of Labor Insurance. The benefits accrued are paid monthly or in lump sum upon termination of employment. The pension costs under the defined contribution pension plan of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are $1,719 and $2,019, respectively. The subsidiaries have defined contribution plans in accordance with the local regulations, and contributions are based on a certain percentage of employees' salaries and wages. Other than the yearly contributions, the subsidiaries have no further obligations. The pension costs of the subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are $175 and $333, respectively. ~20~ Share-based payment

A. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company's equity-settledshare-based payment arrangements are as follows: Quantity Type of granted Contract arrangement Grant date (in thousands) period Vesting conditions Employee stock 2014.03.20 153 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years options service (Note 1) " 2014.08.15 82 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2015.02.26 1,102 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2015.04.30 16 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2015.05.04 35 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2015.07.30 50 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2015.10.29 180 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2016.02.25 1,391 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2016.08.11 140 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2016.11.03 73 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2018.06.29 1,320 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2018.07.02 65 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2019.03.07 115 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) " 2019.05.08 300 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) Restricted stocks to 2017.11.16 500 3 years (Note 3) employees (Note 2) " 2018.07.02 50 3 years (Note 3) (Note 1) Employees with 2 year service are entitled to 50%; after the 2 year service, the ratio will increase by 1/48 every month for the following 24 months; and employees with 4 year service are entitled to 100%. ~21~ (Note 2) The restricted stocks issued by the Company cannot be transferred within the vesting period, but voting rights and dividend rights are not restricted on these stocks. Employees are required to return the stocks but not required to return the dividends received if they resign during the vesting period. (Note 3) For the employees who are currently working in the Company and whose services have reached 1 year, 2 years and 3 years without violating the terms of employment agreements entered between the Company and employees, they are entitled to 20%, 30% and 50%, respectively. B. Details of the share-based payment arrangements are as follows: (a) Employee stock options 2020 2019 Weighted- Weighted- average average No. of units exercise price No. of units exercise price Stock options (in thousands) (in dollars) (in thousands) (in dollars) Options outstanding at beginning of the period 3,224 $ 134 3,729 $ 152 Options granted - - 115 97 Options expired ( 671 ) 207 ( 119 ) 272 Options forfeited ( 92 ) 101 ( 84 ) 163 Options outstanding at end of the period 2,461 115 3,641 147 Options exercisable at end of the period 1,025 140 1,916 184 Options permitted but not yet granted at end of the period - 300 Restricted stocks to employees 2020 2019 Shares (in thousands) Shares (in thousands) At January 1 227 422 Expired for the period (Note) ( 12 ) ( 8 ) At March 31 215 414 Note: Please refer to Note 6(14)E. C. No employee stock options were exercised for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. ~22~ D. The expiry date and exercise price of stock options outstanding at the balance sheet dates are as follows: March 31, 2020 Options outstanding Options exercisable at end of period at end of period Remaining Exercise price Quantity contractual Exercise price Quantity Exercise price (in dollars) (in thousands) life (years) (in dollars) (in thousands) (in dollars) $ 191.0 8 0.08 $ 191.0 8 $ 191.0 191.0 35 0.09 191.0 35 191.0 132.7 30 0.33 132.7 30 132.7 127.5 120 0.58 127.5 120 127.5 141.1 784 0.91 141.1 784 141.1 118.0 8 1.37 118.0 7 118.0 113.1 41 1.60 113.1 41 113.1 98.4 1,165 3.25 98.4 - - 96.6 75 3.94 96.6 - - 90.6 195 4.11 90.6 - - 2,461 1,025 December 31, 2019 Options outstanding Options exercisable at end of year at end of year Remaining Exercise price Quantity contractual Exercise price Quantity Exercise price (in dollars) (in thousands) life (years) (in dollars) (in thousands) (in dollars) $ 207.3 671 0.16 $ 207.3 671 $ 207.3 191.0 8 0.33 191.0 8 191.0 191.0 35 0.34 191.0 35 191.0 132.7 30 0.58 132.7 30 132.7 127.5 120 0.83 127.5 120 127.5 141.1 792 1.16 141.1 760 141.1 118.0 8 1.62 118.0 7 118.0 113.1 50 1.85 113.1 38 113.1 98.4 1,215 3.50 98.4 - - 96.6 75 4.19 96.6 - - 90.6 220 4.36 90.6 - - 3,224 1,669 ~23~ March 31, 2019 Options outstanding Options exercisable at end of period at end of period Remaining Exercise price Quantity contractual Exercise price Quantity Exercise price (in dollars) (in thousands) life (years) (in dollars) (in thousands) (in dollars) $ 191.7 52 0.37 $ 191.7 52 $ 191.7 227.3 814 0.91 227.3 814 227.3 208.4 8 1.08 208.4 8 208.4 208.4 35 1.09 208.4 34 208.4 140.8 37 1.33 140.8 35 140.8 134.7 136 1.58 134.7 117 134.7 150.5 1,015 1.90 150.5 809 150.5 123.7 21 2.36 123.7 18 123.7 118.0 50 2.59 118.0 29 118.0 99.2 1,295 4.24 99.2 - - 101.2 63 4.25 101.2 - - 97.4 115 4.93 97.4 - - 3,641 1,916 The fair value of stock options granted on grant date is measured using the Black-Scholes option- pricing model. Relevant information is as follows: Employee stock options Grant date March 7, 2019 Dividend yield - Expected volatility 41.76%~42.66% Risk-free interest rate 0.62%~0.65% Expected life (years) 3.5~4.5 Per share exercise price (in dollars) $97.4 Weighted average stock options fair value (in dollars) $31~$35 Expenses incurred on share-based payment transactions are shown below: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Equity-settled $ 4,542 $ 7,241 ~24~ Provisions (decommissioning liabilities) 2020 2019 At January 1 $ 6,432 $ 6,922 At March 31 $ 6,432 $ 6,922 Analysis of total provisions is shown below: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Non-current $ 6,432 $ 6,432 $ 6,922 In accordance with the requirements specified in the agreements, the Group bears the obligation for the costs of dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site of its rented office in the future. A provision is recognized for the present value of costs to be incurred for dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site. It is expected that the provision will be used in 2 to 4 years. Common shares As of March 31, 2020, the Company's authorized capital was $2,000,000, and the paid-in capital was $741,889 with a par value of $10 (in dollars) per share. All proceeds from shares issued have been collected.

Movements in the number of the Company's common shares outstanding are as follows (Unit: thousand shares): 2020 2019 Issued common shares at January 1 and March 31 74,189 64,045 Restricted stocks retrieved from employees ( 12) ( 8) and to be cancelled Outstanding common shares at March 31 74,177 64,037 To increase the Company's working capital, the shareholders at their extraordinary stockholders' meeting on March 10, 2011 adopted a resolution to raise additional cash through private placement with the effective date set on March 25, 2011. The maximum number of shares to be issued through the private placement was 4,711 thousand shares at a subscription price of $42.45 (in dollars) per share. The amount of capital raised through the private placement was $200,000, which had been registered. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Act of the ROC, the common shares raised through the private placement are subject to certain transfer restrictions and cannot be listed on the stock exchange until three years after they have been issued and have applied for retroactive handling of public issuance procedures. Other than these restrictions, the rights and obligations of the common shares raised through the private placement are the same as other issued common shares. ~25~ C. In February 2018, the Company filed the registration statement on Form F-1, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the initial public offering in the United States of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing common shares. The registration statement for listing its ADSs in the Nasdaq Global Market was declared effective by the SEC on November 21, 2018, and the Company' s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the Ticker symbol "TLC". The actual units of ADSs for this offering were 3,915,550, and each ADS represents two of the Company's common shares, which in the aggregate represents 7,831,100 common shares. The offering price per ADS was US$5.80 (in dollars), equivalent to a price per common share of $89.32 (in dollars). As of March 31, 2020, the outstanding ADRs were 3,915,550 units, or 7,831,100 common shares, representing 10.55% of the Company's issued common shares. The terms of ADS are as follows: Voting rights

ADSs holders may, pursuant to the Depositary Agreement and the relevant laws and regulations of the R.O.C., exercise the voting rights pertaining to the underlying common shares represented by the ADSs. Dividends, stock warrants and other rights

ADSs holders and common shareholders are all entitled to receive dividends. The Depositary may issue new ADSs in proportion to ADSs holding ratios or raise the number of shares of common shares represented by each unit of ADSs or sell stock dividends on behalf of ADSs holders and distribute proceeds to them in proportion to their ADSs holding ratios. In order to raise funds for drug development, the Board of Directors during the meeting on July 30, 2019 resolved to increase its capital for cash, and the registration has been approved by the FSC on September 17, 2019. For this capital increase for cash, the 10,200,000 common shares were issued with an offering price of $82 (in dollars) per share. The total paid-in capital is $836,400, which has been fully collected. The Company set the record date of the capital increase on October 24, 2019. Employee restricted stocks As 17,600 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February and April 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on May 8, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on June 25, 2019. As 33,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in July 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on November 13, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on December 25, 2019. ~26~ As 5,000 shares of employees restricted stocks granted to certain employees in December 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the team of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on December 20, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on February 4, 2020. As 12,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February 2020 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on May 12, 2020 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The record date of this capital reduction was tentatively set on June 30, 2020. Capital surplus

Pursuant to the R.O.C. Company Act, capital surplus arising from paid-in capital in excess of par value on issuance of common shares and donations can be used to cover accumulated deficit or to issue new stocks or cash to shareholders in proportion to their share ownership, provided that the Company has no accumulated deficit. Further, the R.O.C. Securities and Exchange Act requires that the amount of capital surplus to be capitalized mentioned above should not exceed 10% of the paid- in capital each year. Capital surplus should not be used to cover accumulated deficit unless the legal reserve is insufficient. Accumulated deficit Under the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the current earnings, if any, shall be distributed in the following order: Payment of taxes and duties; Cover prior years' accumulated deficit, if any; After deducting items a and b, set aside 10% of the remaining amount as legal reserve; Appropriate or reverse special reserve in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, if necessary; and After deducting items (a) to (d), the remainder, if any, to be retained or to be appropriated shall be resolved by the shareholders at the shareholders' meeting. The Company's dividend policy is summarized below: As the Company operates in a volatile business environment and is in the growth stage, the residual dividend policy is adopted taking into consideration the Company's financial structure, operating results and future expansion plans. According to the dividend policy adopted by the Board of Directors, cash dividends shall account for at least 10% of the total dividends distributed. Under the R.O.C. Company Act, when the accumulated deficit exceeds 50% of the capital, the directors should convene a meeting of the shareholders and report the situation. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit. Therefore, the earnings distribution information disclosure is not applicable. ~27~ Operating revenue Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 11,974 $ 157,765 Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers

The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods and services over time and at a point in time in the following types: Three months ended Royalty March 31, 2020 revenue Other Total Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time $ 10,359 $ 1,615 $ 11,974 Authorization Three months ended Royalty collaboration and March 31, 2019 revenue development revenue Other Total Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time $ 14,593 $ 142,840 $ - $ 157,433 Over time - 332 - 332 $ 14,593 $ 143,172 $ - $ 157,765 Contract assets and liabilities

The Group has recognized the following revenue-related contract assets and liabilities: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Contract assets - authorization collaboration and development revenue $ - $ - $ 2,615 Non-current contract liabilities - authorization collaboration and $ 10,760 $ 10,760 $ 10,760 development revenue Revenue recognized that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the period: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue recognized that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the period Authorization collaboration and development revenue $ - $ - ~28~ Unfulfilled long-term authorization collaboration and development contracts Aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to long-term authorization collaboration and development contracts that are partially unsatisfied as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 amounted to $10,760 and $47,826, respectively. The above transaction prices disclosed do not include any estimated amounts of variable consideration that are constrained. Considering the progress of research and development, management expects that the transaction price allocated to the unsatisfied contracts amounting to $10,760 and $47,826 as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, will be recognized as revenue in the next three years, which is subject to the management's plan in terms of completion of clinical and bioequivalence study. Authorization collaboration and development revenue is the revenue arising from authorization collaboration and development of generic drugs. The details are as follows: In December 2013, the Company entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Sandoz AG. ("Sandoz") for the development and commercialization of products in Europe and in the USA. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront, non- refundable payment of US$100 thousand in January 2014, and aggregated milestone payments of US$2,275 thousand related to the Europe submission in March 2014, April 2014, and January 2015, respectively.

Once the new drug is launched in the market, a royalty fee will be received by the Company, which is equal to an agreed upon percentage of net sales. The Company is also eligible to receive performance-based milestone payment upon entering the local market in Europe and in the USA, and upon achieving a certain net sales volume and market position within five years.

The Company is in negotiation with Sandoz in relation to the termination of the above agreement. In March 2019, the Company entered into a commercialization agreement with Hong Kong Sansheng Medical Limited ("3SBio") to commercialize two liposomal products utilizing the Company's NanoX technology platform in mainland China. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront, non-refundable payment in March 2019, and the Company may receive development and sales milestones for a total of up to US$25,000 thousand. In addition, the Company is also eligible to receive double-digit profit shares from the potential sales of products. In June 2019, the Company entered into a development and license agreement with Birdie Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Birdie"). Under the terms of the development and license agreement, the Company granted Birdie the right to use its intellectual property of NanoX technology to develop and commercialize Birdie's liposomal formulated dual agonist product. Birdie will be responsible for the product's preclinical and clinical development, ~29~ regulatory filing and commercialization. The Company will be assisting with Birdie in the formulation development and manufacturing process of Birdie's product. Birdie will fund all the development and manufacturing costs. The Company is eligible to receive upfront payment and future milestone payments up to US$49,000 thousand. Milestones include conduct of sequential clinical trials, achievement of regulatory approvals and certain commercial milestones in China, USA and Europe. Once the new drug is launched in the market, Birdie will pay the Company a royalty payment based on a certain percentage of the net sales. The details of royalty revenue are as follows: The Company granted TTY Biopharm Company Limited ("TTY") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promote LIPO-DOX, a medicinal product developed by the Company. Under the contract, royalty payments are based on a certain percentage of the net product sales. The Company authorizes Yung Shin Pharm. Ind. Co., Ltd. ("YSP") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promote generic drugs. Under the contract, the Company will receive a royalty payment based on a certain percentage of the net sales. Other income Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest income $ 517 $ 2,457 Government subsidy income (Note) 91 95 Others 113 4,959 $ 721 $ 7,511 Note: The Company has entered into contracts of "A phase IIa trial of lipid-based investigational drug TLC399 in the subjects with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion in the United States" and "A phase I/II trial of lipid-based, sustained release investigational drug TLC399 (ProDex®) for treating macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion" with the Institute for Information Industry in 2017 and 2014, respectively. The Company has accrued government subsidy income in accordance with the progress of the plan. The aforesaid subsidy plan has recognized income of $91 and $95 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of March 31, 2020, the Company has not received the government subsidy of $1,214 (shown as "Other receivables"). ~30~ (19) Other gains and losses Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net currency exchange gain (loss) $ 2,316 ( $ 565 ) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 181 - Other losses ( 297 ) ( 53 ) $ 2,200 ( $ 618 ) (20) Finance costs Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Bank borrowings $ 3,911 $ 5,857 Lease liabilities 453 277 Other borrowings 37 - $ 4,401 $ 6,134 Expenses by nature (Shown as "Operating expenses") Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Employee benefit expenses $ 51,984 $ 88,255 Depreciation charges $ 14,555 $ 18,752 Amortization charges $ 970 $ 1,779 (22) Employee benefit expenses Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Wages and salaries $ 40,303 $ 71,501 Share-based payment compensation costs 4,542 7,241 Labor and health insurance fees 3,154 4,961 Pension costs 2,403 2,397 Other personnel expenses 1,582 2,155 $ 51,984 $ 88,255 According to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, a ratio of distributable profit of the current year, after covering accumulated deficit, shall be distributed as employees' compensation and directors' remuneration. The ratio shall be 2%~8% for employees' compensation and shall not be higher than 2% for directors' remuneration. Through March 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit and did not accrue employees' compensation and directors' remuneration. ~31~ Information about the appropriation of employees' compensation and directors' remuneration by the Company as resolved by the Board of Directors will be posted in the "Market Observation Post System" at the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange. (23) Income tax A. Components of income tax expense: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Current income tax: Current income tax on profits for the period $ - $ - Prior year income tax underestimation 421 277 Income tax expense $ 421 $ 277 The Company's income tax returns through 2018 have been assessed and approved by the Tax Authority. Loss per share Three months ended March 31, 2020 Weighted average number of common Amount shares outstanding Loss per share after tax (in thousands of shares) (in dollars) Basic loss per share Loss attributable to common shareholders of the Company ($ 214,585) 73,962 ($ 2.90) Dilutive effect of common shares equivalents: Employees' stock options - (Note) Restricted stocks - (Note) Diluted loss per share Loss attributable to common shareholders of the Company plus assumed conversion of all dilutive potential common shares ($ 214,585) 73,962 ($ 2.90) ~32~ Three months ended March 31, 2019 Weighted average number of common Amount shares outstanding Loss per share after tax (in thousands of shares) (in dollars) Basic loss per share Loss attributable to common shareholders of the Company ($ 111,685) 63,623 ($ 1.76) Dilutive effect of common shares equivalents: Employees' stock options - (Note) Restricted stocks - (Note) Diluted loss per share Loss attributable to common shareholders of the Company plus assumed conversion of all dilutive potential common shares ($ 111,685) 63,623 ($ 1.76) Note: Employee stock options and employee restricted stocks have no dilutive effect due to the fact that the Company was in loss position for periods presented. (25) Supplemental cash flow information Investing activities with partial cash payments: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (including transfers) $ 95 $ 2,907 Add: Opening balance of payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets 190 3,303 Ending balance of prepayments for equipment 78,023 52,666 Opening balance of prepayments for equipment being transferred to intangible assets 605 243 Less: Ending balance of payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets ( 100 ) ( 103 ) Opening balance of prepayments for equipment ( 74,841 ) ( 27,942 ) Cash paid $ 3,972 $ 31,074 ~33~ Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Acquisition of intangible assets (including transfers) $ 2,027 $ 4,011 Add: Opening balance of payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets 74 374 Less: Ending balance of payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets ( 1,012 ) ( 3,032 ) Opening balance of prepayments for equipment being transferred to intangible assets ( 605 ) ( 243 ) Cash paid $ 484 $ 1,110 Changes in liabilities from financing activities Long-term borrowings Short-term (including Liabilities from borrowings current portion ) Lease liabilities financing activities At January 1, 2020 $ 46,000 $ 370,653 $ 92,509 $ 509,162 Changes in cash flow from financing activities - ( 42,158) ( 17,202 ) ( 59,360 ) Additions - - 210 210 Net exchange differences - 2,205 116 2,321 At March 31, 2020 $ 46,000 $ 330,700 $ 75,633 $ 452,333 Long-term Lease liabilities -2019 borrowings Finance lease liabilities - Short-term (including 2018 (including Liabilities from borrowings current portion ) current portion ) financing activities At January 1, 2019 $ 46,000 $ 434,757 $ 48,000 $ 528,757 Changes in cash flow from financing activities - ( 2,176) 15,633 13,457 Changes in other non-cash items - - 78,899 78,899 Net exchange differences - 1,260 - 1,260 At March 31, 2019 $ 46,000 $ 433,841 $ 142,532 $ 622,373 7. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Names of related parties and relationship Names of related parties Relationship with the Group Keelung Hong The Group's Chairman George Yeh The Group's General Manager Significant transactions and balances with related parties

A. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's long-term and short-term ~34~ borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank. B. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's short-term borrowings with Taishin International Bank. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees to Taiwan Cooperative Bank for the Company's government grant in relation to the research and development program from the Institute of Information Industry. As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, details of loans are described in Notes 6(8) and 6(10). (3) Key management personnel compensation Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Salaries and other short-term employee benefits $ 10,433 $ 9,422 Post-employment benefits 204 135 Share-based payment 1,098 1,644 $ 11,735 $ 11,201 8. PLEDGED ASSETS The Group's assets pledged as collateral were as follows: Assets pledged March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Pledge purpose Shown as "Property, plant and equipment" Land $ 14,962 $ 14,962 $ 14,962 Note Buildings 22,696 22,860 23,352 Note $ 37,658 $ 37,822 $ 38,314 Note: Provided as collateral for long-term borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank. Pursuant to the loan and security agreement entered between Cathay Bank and the Company and its subsidiary, TLC US, on December 27, 2018, except for the Intellectual Property, including trademarks, patents, copyrights, service marks, technology, trade secrets, and etc., defined in the loan and security agreement, all other personal property, including tangible and intangible assets, of the Company and TLC US are pledged as collateral for borrowings. Cathay Bank constitutes a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company and TLC US located in the United States and does not constitute a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company located outside of the United States. 9. SIGNIFICANT CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND UNRECOGNIZED CONTRACT COMMITMENTS Contingencies

Under certain special generic product agreements, the Company is required to have a certain market supply capacity before the launch of the products in the market. Otherwise, the Company is obligated to pay a certain amount as compensation. ~35~ Commitments

In addition to the commitments mentioned in Note 6(10)A and B, the Group's significant commitments are as follows: Capital expenditures contracted for at the balance sheet date but not yet incurred and are cancelable without cause are as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Property, plant and equipment $ 19,945 $ 9,109 $ 11,109 B. The Company has outstanding commitments on purchase agreements for the research and manufacturing of medicines which are cancelable without cause as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 $ 193,192 $ 130,089 $ 154,868 The Company has outstanding commitments on research and development which are cancelable without cause as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 $ 1,196,682 $ 1,311,875 $ 808,963 D. The Company has signed a licensing agreement for technology transition with TWI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with maximum royalty charges of US$5,000 thousand according to the R&D achievement in October 2013. Once the new drug is launched in the market, the Company will pay a royalty fee based on a certain percentage of the net product sales. The Company's subsidiary entered into a synthesis technology of novel camptothecin derivative transfer agreement with Sutter West Bay Hospitals (SWBH, formerly known as California Pacific Medical Center) in June 2005. Under the agreement, SWBH charges the Company's subsidiary a patent usage fee of US$10 thousand per annum, royalty fees up to US$300 thousand according to the R&D achievement and royalty fees to a certain percentage of relevant product sales volume. Through March 31, 2020, the Company's subsidiary had paid US$100 thousand. SIGNIFICANT DISASTER LOSS None. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On December 20, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to increase the Company's capital by issuing within 30,000,000 common shares. The issuance of common shares has been resolved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting on February 11, 2020. On April 16, 2020, Ministry of Economic Affairs approved the Company's submission of project reimbursement on "Phase II trial of BioSeizer® sustained release ropivacaine injection for post- operative pain management TLC 590 for patients following bunionectomy". On April 21, 2020, the ~36~ Company received the notification letter from the Institute of Information Industry that the aforementioned project was awarded a $19,757 thousand grant. 12. OTHERS Capital risk management

The Group's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern in order to provide returns for shareholders and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. In order to improve the Group's capital structure, the Group may issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt ratio. The Group monitors capital on the basis of the debt ratio. This ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total capital.

As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, the Group's debt ratios are as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Total debt $ 614,398 $ 664,068 $ 837,233 Total capital $ 741,889 $ 741,939 $ 640,451 Debt ratio 82.82% 89.50% 130.73% Financial instruments

A. Financial instruments by category March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Financial assets Financial assets at amortized cost Cash and cash equivalents $ 680,643 $ 1,023,874 $ 988,284 Accounts receivable, net 7,384 15,120 8,939 Other receivables 1,282 4,654 6,749 Refundable deposits 24,117 24,351 26,457 $ 713,426 $ 1,067,999 $ 1,030,429 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities at amortized cost Short-term borrowings $ 46,000 $ 46,000 $ 46,000 Other payables 138,221 131,064 190,481 Lease liabilities 142,532 (including current portion) 75,633 92,509 Long-term borrowings (including current portion) 330,700 370,653 433,841 $ 590,554 $ 640,226 $ 812,854 ~37~ Financial risk management policies The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and cash flow interest rate risk. The Group adopts overall risk management program and control system to identify all financial risks and seeks to control and balance potential adverse effects from those aforesaid financial risks. The goal of market risk management is to appropriately consider the impacts of economic environment, competition and market value risk in order to achieve the best risk position, to maintain appropriate liquidity position and to centrally manage all market risks. To meet its risk management objectives, the Group's procedures of hedge focus on market risk and cash flow interest rate risk. Significant financial risks and degree of financial risks Market risk Foreign exchange risk The Group's businesses involve some non-functional currency operations (the Company's functional currency: NTD; the subsidiaries' functional currencies: USD, EUR, HKD, RMB, AUD and JPY). The information on assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies whose values would be materially affected by the exchange rate fluctuations is as follows: March 31, 2020 Foreign currency Book value (Foreign currency: amount Exchange (NTD) functional currency) (in thousands) rate (in thousands) Financial assets Monetary items USD : NTD $ 3,294 30.225 $ 99,561 Non-monetary items USD : NTD 1,694 30.225 51,201 AUD : NTD 1,651 18.635 30,766 Financial liabilities Monetary items USD : NTD 13,339 30.225 403,171 AUD : NTD 1,491 18.635 27,785 ~38~ December 31, 2019 Foreign currency Book value (Foreign currency: amount Exchange (NTD) functional currency) (in thousands) rate (in thousands) Financial assets Monetary items USD : NTD $ 3,126 29.980 $ 93,717 Non-monetary items USD : NTD 1,671 29.980 50,097 AUD : NTD 1,650 21.005 34,658 Financial liabilities Monetary items USD : NTD 13,493 29.980 404,520 AUD : NTD 1,687 21.005 35,435 March 31, 2019 Foreign currency Book value (Foreign currency: amount Exchange (NTD) functional currency) (in thousands) rate (in thousands) Financial assets Monetary items USD : NTD $ 22,399 30.820 $ 690,337 Non-monetary items USD : NTD 1,569 30.820 48,357 Financial liabilities Monetary items USD : NTD 17,031 30.820 524,895 AUD : NTD 1,666 21.855 36,410 ~39~ Analysis of foreign currency market risk arising from significant foreign exchange variation: (Foreign currency: functional currency) Financial assets Monetary items USD : NTD Non-monetaryitems USD : NTD AUD : NTD Financial liabilities Monetary items USD : NTD AUD : NTD (Foreign currency: functional currency) Financial assets Monetary items USD : NTD Non-monetaryitems USD : NTD Financial liabilities Monetary items USD : NTD AUD : NTD Three months ended March 31, 2020 Sensitivity analysis Effect on other Effect on profit comprehensive Extent of or loss income variation (in thousands) (in thousands) 1% $ 996 $ - 1% - 512 1% - 308 1% 4,032 - 1% 278 - Three months ended March 31, 2019 Sensitivity analysis Effect on other Effect on profit comprehensive Extent of or loss income variation (in thousands) (in thousands) 1% $ 6,903 $ - 1% - 484 1% 5,249 - 1% 364 - The unrealized exchange gain (loss) arising from significant foreign exchange variation on the monetary items held by the Group for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are $4,479 and $159, respectively. Cash flow and fair value interest rate risk

The Group's interest rate risk arises from short-term and long-term borrowings. Borrowings issued at floating interest rates expose the Group to cash flow interest rate risk. During the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Group's borrowings ~40~ at floating interest rate were denominated in the NT dollars and US dollars. At March 31, 2020 and 2019, if interest rate had been 0.2% higher/lower with all other conditions held constant, net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, would have been by $188 and $240 higher/lower, respectively. The main factor is that the floating rate borrowings resulted in changes in interest expense. Credit risk Credit risk refers to the risk of financial loss to the Group arising from cash and deposits with banks and financial institutions, as well as default by the customers on the contract obligations. The main factor is that counterparties could not repay in full the accounts receivable based on the agreed terms. The Group manages their credit risk taking into consideration the entire Group's concern. For banks and financial institutions, only financial institutions with a good credit rating are accepted. According to the Group's credit policy, each entity in the Group is responsible for managing and analyzing the credit risk for each of their new customers before entering into license contracts. Internal risk control assesses the credit quality of the customers, taking into account their financial positions, past experience and other factors. The default occurs when the contract payments are past due based on the agreed terms. The following indicators are used to determine whether the credit impairment of debt instruments has occurred: It becomes probable that the issuer will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganization due to their financial difficulties; The disappearance of an active market for that financial asset because of financial difficulties; Default or delinquency in interest or principal repayments. The Group classifies customers' accounts receivable in accordance with credit rating of customers. The Group applies the simplified approach to estimate expected credit loss under the provision matrix basis. The Group wrote off the financial assets, which cannot be reasonably expected to be recovered, after initiating recourse procedures. However, the Group will continue executing the recourse procedures to secure their rights. The Group assesses the expected credit losses based on the payment terms stipulated in the contracts with the customers. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the days past due. The historical loss rates are adjusted to reflect current and forward-looking information on factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables. Except for loss allowance of $18,132 established based on the delay payment of the balances due from ~41~ one customer, the Group has not identified impairments on the trade receivables. The Group has therefore concluded that the expected loss rates for the trade receivables and contract assets is very low, and the loss allowance for the trade receivables and contract assets recognized is immaterial as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of March 31, 2020 and 2019, the balance of allowance for doubtful accounts was both $18,132. As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, with no collateral held or other credit enhancements, maximum exposure to credit risk in respect of the Group's accounts receivable and contract assets was $7,384, $15,120 and $11,554, respectively. Liquidity risk Cash flow forecasting is performed in the operating entities of the Group and aggregated by Group treasury. Group treasury monitors rolling forecasts of the Group's liquidity requirements to ensure it has sufficient cash to meet operational needs. Additionally, the Group closely monitors the execution and covenants compliance of the loan and security agreement and intitiates discussing with the banks as needed. The table below analyzes the Group's non-derivative financial liabilities based on the remaining period at the balance sheet date to the contractual maturity date. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows. March 31, 2020 Within Between 1 Between 2 Between 3 Over 1 year and 2 years and 3 years and 5 years 5 years Short-term borrowings $ 46,296 $ - $ - $ - $ - Other payables 138,221 - - - - Lease liabilities (including current portion) 60,411 20,414 10,622 1,601 - Long-term borrowings (including current portion) 281,878 6,352 19,747 5,180 27,192 December 31, 2019 Within Between 1 Between 2 Between 3 Over 1 year and 2 years and 3 years and 5 years 5 years Short-term borrowings $ 46,897 $ - $ - $ - $ - Other payables 131,064 - - - - Lease liabilities (including current portion) 64,827 20,352 7,523 2,055 - Long-term borrowings (including current portion) 323,437 6,367 21,534 5,180 27,839 ~42~ March 31, 2019 Within Between 1 Between 2 Between 3 Over 1 year and 2 years and 3 years and 5 years 5 years Short-term borrowings $ 46,526 $ - $ - $ - $ - Other payables 190,481 - - - - Lease liabilities (including current portion) 72,677 55,013 15,585 2,455 - Long-term borrowings (including current portion) 117,164 287,327 6,352 22,337 29,781 Fair value information The Group had no financial instruments measured at fair value, using certain valuation methods, as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019. Management considers that the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value are approximate to their fair values, including cash and cash equivalents, receivables, refundable deposits, short-term borrowings, long-term borrowings (including current portion), payables and lease liabilities (including current and non-current). 13. SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES Significant transactions information Loans to others: None. Provision of endorsements and guarantees to others: None. Holding of marketable securities at the end of the period (not including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures): None. Aggregate purchases or sales of the same securities reaching NT$300 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None. Acquisition of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None. Disposal of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None. Purchases or sales of goods from or to related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% of paid- in capital or more: None. Receivables from related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None. Derivative financial instruments undertaken during the three months ended March 31, 2020: None. Significant inter-company transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2020: Please refer to table 1. Information on investees Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investees in mainland China): Please refer to table 2. ~43~ Information on investments in mainland China Basic information: Please refer to table 3. Significant transactions conducted with investees in Mainland China directly or indirectly through other companies in the third areas: None. Major shareholders information

Major shareholders information: Please refer to table 4. 14. SEGMENT INFORMATION General information

The Group's major business is research and development for new medicine and operates only in one single industry. The Chief Operating Decision-Maker, who allocates resources and assesses performance of the Group as a whole, has identified that the Group has only one reportable operating segment. Information about segment profit or loss, assets and liabilities

The Group has only one reportable operating segment, and therefore, the reportable segment information is the same as the financial statements. Reconciliation for segment income (loss)

The segment income (loss) reported to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker is measured in a manner consistent with that in the statement of comprehensive income. There is no reconciliation because the report provided to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker for business decisions has no difference to the segment income (loss) information. ~44~ Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Significant inter-company transactions Three months ended March 31, 2020 Table 1 Expressed in thousands of NTD Transaction Percentage of consolidated total Number Relationship General ledger Amount Transaction operating revenues or (Note 1) Company name Counterparty ( Note 2) account (Note 5) terms total assets (Note 3) 1 TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. 2 Operating revenue $ 9,431 (Note 4) 78.76% 1 TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. 2 Accounts receivable 41,967 (Note 4) 3.74% 3 TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (Shanghai) Limited Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. 2 Accounts receivable 1,281 (Note 4) 0.11% 4 TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Pty Ltd. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. 2 Accounts receivable 32,433 (Note 4) 2.89% Note 1: The numbers filled in for the transaction company in respect of inter-company transactions are as follows: Parent company is '0'. The subsidiaries are numbered in order starting from '1'. Note 2: Relationship between transaction company and counterparty is classified into the following three categories: Parent company to subsidiary. Subsidiary to parent company. Subsidiary to subsidiary. Note 3: Regarding percentage of transaction amount to consolidated total operating revenues or total assets, it is computed based on period-end balance of transaction to consolidated total assets for balance sheet accounts and based on accumulated transaction amount for the period to consolidated total operating revenues for income statement accounts. Note 4: Transaction items follow the agreement. Note 5: Only related party transactions in excess of NT$1 million are disclosed. Note 6: The above transactions between the parent company and its subsidiaries had been eliminated when preparing consolidated financial statements. The disclosure information is for reference only. ~45~ Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investee in mainland China) Three months ended March 31, 2020 Table 2 Expressed in thousands of NTD Initial investment amount Shares held as of March 31, 2020 Investment income Income of the (loss) recognized by investee for the three the Company for the Balance as of Balance as of Number of Ownership months ended three months ended Investor Investee Location Main business activities March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 shares (%) Book value March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Footnote Taiwan TLC USA Research on new anti- $ 55,433 $ 55,433 3,100,000 100% $ 51,214 $ 696 $ 696 Liposome Biopharmaceuticals, cancer drugs and Company, Inc. biotechnology services Ltd. Taiwan TLC Netherlands Technical authorization 4,410 4,410 1,000,000 100% 1,872 6 6 Liposome Biopharmaceuticals and product development Company, B.V. Ltd. Taiwan TLC Hong Kong Biotechnology service and 3,023 3,023 780,000 100% 3,616 ( 20) ( 20) Liposome Biopharmaceuticals, reinvestment Company, (H.K.) Limited Ltd. Taiwan TLC Australia Technical authorization 23,399 23,399 1,000,000 100% 30,760 7 7 Liposome Biopharmaceuticals and product development Company, Pty Ltd. Ltd. Taiwan TLC Japan Technical authorization 2,670 2,670 1,000 100% 3,554 2 2 Liposome Biopharmaceuticals and product development Company, Japan Co., Ltd. Ltd. Note: All the transactions with subsidiaries had been eliminated when preparing consolidated financial statements. ~46~ Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Information on investments in mainland China - Basic information Three months ended March 31, 2020 Table 3 Expressed in thousands of NTD Amount remitted from Taiwan to mainland Accumulated China/Amount remitted Accumulated Investment amount of Accumulated back to Taiwan for the amount of income investment amount of three months ended remittance from Income of Ownership recognized by the Book value of income remittance from March 31, 2020 Taiwan to investee for the held by the Company for the investments in remitted back Main Taiwan to Remitted Remitted mainland China three months Company three months mainland China to Taiwan as Investee in business Paid-in Investment method mainland China as to Mainland back to as of March 31, ended March (direct or ended March 31, as of March 31, of March 31, Mainland China activities capital (Note 1) of January 1, 2020 China Taiwan 2020 31, 2020 indirect) 2020 (Note 2(2)B) 2020 2020 Footnote TLC Consulting $ 2,128 Reinvestment in $ 2,134 $ - $ - $ 2,134 ($ 24) 100 ($ 24) $ 2,950 $ - Biopharmaceuticals, and technical mainland China (Shanghai) Limited service of through third region medication company (TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (H.K.) Limited) Note 1: Investment methods are classified into the following three categories: Directly invest in a company in mainland China. Through investing in an existing company in the third area, which then invested in the investee in mainland China. Others Note 2: In the 'Investment income recognized by the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020' column: It should be indicated if the investee was still in the incorporation arrangements and has not yet generated any profit during this period. Indicate the basis for investment income (loss) recognition in the number of one of the following three categories: The financial statements were audited and attested by international accounting firm which has cooperative relationship with accounting firm in R.O.C. The financial statements were audited and attested by R.O.C. parent company's CPA. Others (The financial statements were reviewed by R.O.C. parent company's CPA.). Accumulated amount of remittance from Investment amount approved by the Ceiling on investments in mainland China Taiwan to mainland China as of March 31, Investment Commission of the Ministry of imposed by the Investment Commission of Company name 2020 Economic Affairs (MOEA)(Note) MOEA Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. $ 2,134 $ 2,134 $ 304,915 (Note) The investment amount was approved by Jing-Shen-II-Zi No. 10300223010 of Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C. ~47~ Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Major shareholders information March 31, 2020 Table 4 Shares Name of major shareholders Number of shares held Ownership (%) JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acting in its capacity as depositary and representative of the 7,831,100 11% holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRS) pursuant to a depositary agreement amongst JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as depositary, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and all holders of ADRS Burrill Life Sciences Capital Fund III, L. P. - trust account in CTBC Bank 5,187,921 7% Tsang-Hai Lin 4,507,223 6% Note 1: The main shareholder information in this table is calculated by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation, using total number of ordinary shares and preferred shares held by the shareholders who have completed the company's non-physical registration and delivery (including treasury shares) is more than 5% on the last business day at the end of each quarter. As for the share capital recorded in the company's financial report and the number of shares which the company actually have completed the non-physical registration and delivery, may be different from computational basis. Note 2: Above information if belong to shareholders deliver the shares to the trust, will be disclosed by the principal individual account of trustee opened the trust account. As for shareholders who handle the declaration of insider equity holding more than 10% of their shares in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act, their shareholdings include their shareholdings plus their delivery of trust and shares with the right to make decisions on trust property, etc. Please refer to the information at the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange for insider equity declaration information. ~48~ Attachments Original document

