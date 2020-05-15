Log in
Taiwan Liposome : 2020 Q4 Consolidated Financial Statements

05/15/2020 | 04:40am EDT

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND

SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

REVIEW REPORT OF INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

For the convenience of readers and for information purpose only, the review report of independent accountants and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. In the event of any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version or any differences in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language review report of independent accountants and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, 2020, DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019

(THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 ARE UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)

(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Assets

Note

AMOUNT

%

AMOUNT

%

AMOUNT

%

Current assets

1100

Cash and cash equivalents

6(1)

$

680,643

61

$ 1,023,874

74

$

988,284

70

1140

Current contract assets

6(17)

-

-

-

-

2,615

-

1170

Accounts receivable, net

6(2)

7,384

1

15,120

1

8,939

1

1200

Other receivables

6(18)

1,282

-

4,654

-

6,749

1

1220

Current income tax assets

576

-

982

-

695

-

1410

Prepayments

6(3)

152,510

13

50,984

4

76,339

5

11XX

Total current assets

842,395

75

1,095,614

79

1,083,621

77

Non-current assets

1600

Property, plant and equipment

6(4) and 8

58,512

5

61,683

4

71,138

5

1755

Right-of-use assets

6(5)

96,683

9

107,611

8

142,302

10

1780

Intangible assets

6(6)

2,859

-

1,802

-

6,262

1

1840

Deferred income tax assets

-

-

76

-

81

-

1900

Other non-current assets

6(7)

122,140

11

119,192

9

99,123

7

15XX

Total non-current assets

280,194

25

290,364

21

318,906

23

1XXX

Total assets

$

1,122,589

100

$ 1,385,978

100

$

1,402,527

100

(Continued)

~2~

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, 2020, DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019

(THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 ARE UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)

(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)

Liabilities and equity

Note

Current liabilities

2100

Short-term borrowings

6(8)

2200

Other payables

6(9)

2280

Current lease liabilities

2300

Other current liabilities

6(10)

21XX

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

2527

Non-current contract

liabilities

6(17)

2540

Long-term borrowings

6(10)

2550

Provisions for liabilities-

non-current

6(13)

2580

Non-current lease liabilities

2600

Other non-current liabilities

6(11)

25XX

Total non-current liabilities

2XXX

Total liabilities

Equity

Equity attributable to owners

of parent

Share capital

6(14)

3110

Common shares

Capital surplus

6(15)

3200

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

3350

Accumulated deficit

6(16)

Other equity

3400

Other equity interest

31XXEquity attributable to owners

of parent

3XXX

Total equity

Significant contingent

9

liabilities and unrecognized

contract commitments

Significant events after

11

reporting period

3X2XTotal liabilities and equity

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

AMOUNT

%

AMOUNT

%

AMOUNT

%

$

46,000

4

$ 46,000

3

$ 46,000

3

138,221

12

131,064

9

190,481

14

54,649

5

63,435

5

68,047

5

278,286

25

316,198

23

98,981

7

517,156

46

556,697

40

403,509

29

10,760

1

10,760

1

10,760

1

53,314

5

55,508

4

336,055

24

6,432

1

6,432

1

6,922

1

20,984

2

29,074

2

74,485

5

5,752

-

5,597

-

5,502

-

97,242

9

107,371

8

433,724

31

614,398

55

664,068

48

837,233

60

741,889

66

741,939

54

640,451

46

1,708,651

152

1,705,324

122

957,008

68

(

1,932,360 )

(172)

(

1,717,775 )

(124)

(

1,021,727 )

( 73)

(

9,989 )

( 1)

(

7,578 )

-

(

10,438 )

( 1)

508,191

45

721,910

52

565,294

40

508,191

45

721,910

52

565,294

40

$ 1,122,589

100

$ 1,385,978

100

$ 1,402,527

100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

~3~

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT LOSS PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

(UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Items

Note

AMOUNT

%

AMOUNT

%

4000

Operating revenue

6(17)

$

11,974

100

$ 157,765

100

Operating expenses

6(11)(12)

(21)(22)

6200

General and administrative expenses

(

32,880 )

(

275)

(

40,777 )

(

26 )

6300

Research and development expenses

(

191,778 )

( 1601)

(

229,155 )

( 145)

6000

Total operating expenses

(

224,658 )

( 1876)

(

269,932 )

( 171)

6900

Operating loss

(

212,684 )

( 1776)

(

112,167 )

(

71)

Non-operating income and expenses

7010

Other income

6(18)

721

6

7,511

5

7020

Other gains and losses

6(19)

2,200

19

(

618 )

(

1 )

7050

Finance costs

6(20)

(

4,401 )

(

37)

(

6,134 )

(

4)

7000

Total non-operating income and

expenses

(

1,480 )

(

12)

759

-

7900

Loss before income tax

(

214,164 )

( 1788)

(

111,408 )

(

71 )

7950

Income tax expense

6(23)

(

421 )

(

4)

(

277 )

(

-)

8200

Net loss

($ 214,585)

( 1792)

($

111,685)

(

71)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Items that may be subsequently

reclassified to profit or loss

8361

Financial statement translation

differences of foreign operations

($

3,506 )

(

29)

$

542

1

8300

Total other comprehensive (loss)

income

($

3,506 )

(

29)

$

542

1

8500

Total comprehensive loss

($ 218,091)

( 1821)

($

111,143)

(

70)

Loss attributable to:

8610

Owners of the parent

($ 214,585)

( 1792)

($

111,685)

(

71)

Total comprehensive loss

attributable to:

8710

Owners of the parent

($ 218,091)

( 1821)

($

111,143)

(

70)

Loss per share of common share

6(24)

9750

Basic loss per share (in dollars)

(

$

2.90 )

(

$

1.76 )

9850

Diluted loss per share (in dollars)

(

$

2.90 )

(

$

1.76 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

~4~

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Capital surplus

Other equity interest

Exchange difference

Additional

on translation of

Common

paid-in

Treasury

Share

Restricted

Accumulated

foreign financial

Unearned

Notes

shares

capital

stocks

options

stocks

deficit

statements

compensation

Total equity

2019

Balance at January 1, 2019

$

640,451

$

732,816

$

7,009

$

186,849

$

25,690

( $

910,042

)

( $

2,439

)

( $

11,138 )

$

669,196

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(

111,685

)

-

-

(

111,685 )

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

542

-

542

Total comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

(

111,685

)

542

-

(

111,143 )

Share-based payments

6(12)

-

-

-

4,644

-

-

-

2,597

7,241

Share options forfeited

-

471

-

(

471 )

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at March 31, 2019

$

640,451

$

733,287

$

7,009

$

191,022

$

25,690

( $

1,021,727

)

( $

1,897

)

( $

8,541 )

$

565,294

2020

Balance at January 1, 2020

$

741,939

$

1,512,438

$

7,009

$

168,856

$

17,021

( $

1,717,775

)

( $

5,010

)

( $

2,568

)

$

721,910

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(

214,585

)

-

-

(

214,585 )

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(

3,506

)

-

(

3,506 )

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(

214,585

)

(

3,506

)

-

(

218,091 )

Share-based payments

6(12)

-

-

-

3,447

-

-

-

1,095

4,542

Share options forfeited

-

39,954

-

(

39,954 )

-

-

-

-

-

Cancellation of restricted stocks

6(14)

(

50 )

-

-

-

(

120 )

-

-

-

(

170 )

Balance at March 31, 2020

$

741,889

$

1,552,392

$

7,009

$

132,349

$

16,901

( $

1,932,360

)

($

8,516

)

( $

1,473 )

$

508,191

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

~5~

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)

Three months ended March 31,

Notes

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss before tax

( $

214,164 )

( $

111,408 )

Adjustments

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)

Share-based payments

6(12)

4,542

7,241

Depreciation

6(4)(5)(21)

14,555

18,752

Amortization

6(6)(21)

970

1,779

Interest expense

6(20)

4,401

6,134

Interest income

6(18)

(

517 )

(

2,457 )

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

6(19)

(

181 )

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Changes in operating assets

Current contract assets

-

(

332 )

Accounts receivable, net

7,736

404

Other receivables

3,310

(

842 )

Prepayments

(

101,120 )

(

20,410 )

Changes in operating liabilities

Other payables

7,582

(

17,001 )

Other current liabilities

(

296 )

(

79 )

Non-current contract liabilities

-

10,760

Other non-current liabilities

250

(

2 )

Cash outflow generated from operations

(

272,932 )

(

107,461 )

Interest received

579

2,361

Interest paid

(

5,674 )

(

4,101 )

Income tax paid

(

421 )

(

277 )

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(

278,448 )

(

109,478 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at amortized cost

-

308,505

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

6(25)

(

3,972 )

(

31,074 )

Acquisition of intangible assets

6(25)

(

484 )

(

1,110 )

Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits

234

(

28 )

Net cash flows (used in)/ from investing activities

(

4,222 )

276,293

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

6(26)

30,000

-

Payments of long-term borrowings

6(26)

(

72,158 )

(

2,176 )

Proceeds from finance lease arrangements

6(26)

-

30,000

Repayments of principal portion of lease liabilities

6(26)

(

17,202 )

(

14,367 )

Cancellation of restricted stocks

(

170 )

-

Net cash flows (used in)/ from financing activities

(

59,530 )

13,457

Effect from foreign currency exchange

(

1,031 )

528

Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents

(

343,231 )

180,800

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,023,874

807,484

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

680,643

$

988,284

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

~6~

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

(EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE INDICATED)

(UNAUDITED BUT REVIEWED)

  1. HISTORY AND ORGANIZATION
    Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated as a company limited by shares under the provisions of the Company Act of the Republic of China (R.O.C.) and was listed on the Taipei Exchange on December 21, 2012. In November 2018, the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") was listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred herein as the "Group") are mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform technologies.
    The Company's financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and the settlement of liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. The Company has financed its operations to date primarily through the issuance of common shares. The Company has incurred net losses of $214,585 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $1,932,360. The Company has reported a net loss in all fiscal periods since inception and expects to incur substantial and increased expenses to expand its development activities and advance its clinical programs. The Company expects to continue to generate operating losses in the foreseeable future.
    As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $680,643. As the Company is in the research and development phase, the Company may seek future funding based on the need of capital. The Company is able to exercise discretion and flexibility to deploy its capital resources in the progress of the research and development according to the schedule of fund raising. Based on the Company's business plans, management believes that its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and meet its obligations for at least the next twelve months from March 31, 2020. However, the future viability of the Company beyond that date is dependent on its ability to raise additional capital to finance its operations. Please refer to Note 11 for details of the Company's current fund raising plan through issuance of common shares.
  2. THE DATE OF AUTHORIZATION FOR ISSUANCE OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PROCEDURES FOR AUTHORIZATION
    These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 12, 2020.

~7~

Effective date by
IASB
To be determined by
IASB
January 1, 2021
January 1, 2022

3. APPLICATION OF NEW STANDARDS, AMENDMENTS AND INTERPRETATIONS

  1. Effect of the adoption of new issuances of or amendments to International Financial Reporting
    Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission ("FSC")
    New standards, interpretations and amendments endorsed by FSC effective from 2020 are as follows:

Effective date by

International Accounting

New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments

Standards Board ("IASB")

Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8, 'Disclosure initiative-definition of

January 1, 2020

material'

Amendments to IFRS 3, 'Definition of a business'

January 1, 2020

Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7, 'Interest rate benchmark

January 1, 2020

reform'

The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment.

  1. Effect of new issuances of or amendments to IFRSs as endorsed by the FSC but not yet adopted by the Group
    None.
  2. IFRSs issued by IASB but not yet endorsed by the FSC
    New standards, interpretations and amendments issued by IASB but not yet included in the IFRSs as endorsed by the FSC are as follows:

New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments

Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28, 'Sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture'

IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts'

Amendments to IAS 1, 'Classification of liabilities as current or non- current'

The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment.

4. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal accounting policies adopted are consistent with Note 4 in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for the compliance statement, basis of preparation, basis of consolidation and additional policies as set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

  1. Compliance statement
    The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with the "Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers" and the International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting' as endorsed by the FSC. These

~8~

consolidated financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  1. Basis of preparation
    1. Except for defined benefit liabilities recognized based on the net amount of pension fund assets less present value of defined benefit obligation, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.
    2. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, IFRIC Interpretations, and SIC Interpretations as endorsed by the FSC (collectively referred herein as the "IFRSs") requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in Note 5.
  3. Basis of consolidation
    1. Basis for preparation of consolidated financial statements:

Basis for preparation of consolidated financial statements is the same as those disclosed to the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  1. Subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements:

Name of

Name of

Main Business

Investor

Subsidiary

Activities

Taiwan Liposome

TLC

Research on new anti-

Company, Ltd.

Biopharmaceuticals,

cancer drugs and

Inc.

biotechnology services

Ownership (%)

March

December

March

31, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2019

100

100

100

Taiwan Liposome

TLC

Technical authorization

100

100

100

Company, Ltd.

Biopharmaceuticals,

and product development

B.V.

Taiwan Liposome

TLC

Biotechnology services

100

100

100

Company, Ltd.

Biopharmaceuticals,

and reinvestment

(H.K.) Limited

Taiwan Liposome

TLC

Technical authorization

100

100

100

Company, Ltd.

Biopharmaceuticals

and product development

Pty Ltd.

Taiwan Liposome

TLC

Technical authorization

100

100

100

Company, Ltd.

Biopharmaceuticals,

and product development

Japan Co., Ltd.

TLC

TLC

Consulting and technical

100

100

100

Biopharmaceuticals,

Biopharmaceuticals

service of medication

(H.K.) Limited

(Shanghai) Limited

  1. Subsidiaries not included in the consolidated financial statements: None.
  2. Adjustments for subsidiaries with different balance sheet dates: None.
  3. Significant restrictions on the funds transfer from subsidiaries to parent company:
    According to the Regulations on the Foreign Exchange System of the People's Republic of China

~9~

("P.R.C."), capital inward and outward remittance of TLC Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Limited have to be approved by the regulatory foreign exchange administrations and designated banks.

      1. Subsidiaries that havenon-controlling interests that are material to the Group: None.
    2. Employee benefits
      Pension cost for the interim period is calculated on a year-to-date basis by using the pension cost rate derived from the actuarial valuation at the end of the prior financial year, adjusted for significant market fluctuations since that time and for significant curtailments, settlements, or other significant one-off events. Also, the related information is disclosed accordingly.
    3. Income tax
      1. The interim period income tax expense is recognized based on the estimated average annual effective income tax rate expected for the full financial year applied to the pretax income of the interim period, and the related information is disclosed accordingly.
      2. If a change in tax rate is enacted or substantively enacted in an interim period, the Group recognizes the effect of the change immediately in the interim period in which the change occurs. The effect of the change on items recognized outside profit or loss is recognized in other comprehensive income or equity while the effect of the change on items recognized in profit or loss is recognized in profit or loss.
  2. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND KEY SOURCES OF ASSUMPTIONUNCERTAINTY
    Please refer to Note 5 in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  3. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTS
    1. Cash and cash equivalents

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Cash on hand

$

50

$

50

$

56

Checking and demand deposits

680,593

978,854

803,308

Time deposits

-

44,970

184,920

$

680,643

$

1,023,874

$

988,284

The Group transacts with a variety of financial institutions with good credit quality to disperse credit risk, so it expects that the probability of counterparty default is remote.

(2) Accounts receivable

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Accounts receivable

$

25,516

$

33,252

$

27,071

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

(

18,132 )

(

18,132 )

(

18,132 )

$

7,384

$

15,120

$

8,939

~10~

  1. The Group does not hold any collateral as security.
  2. The ageing analysis of accounts receivable is as follows:

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Not past due

$

7,384

$

15,120

Up to 30 days

-

-

31 to 90 days

-

-

91 to 180 days

-

-

Over 181 days

18,132

18,132

$

25,516

$

33,252

The above ageing analysis was based on past due date.

  1. C. Information relating to credit risk is provided in Note 12(2).

  2. Prepayments

March 31, 2019

$8,939

-

-

-

18,132

$27,071

Prepaid research and development expenses

Net input VAT

Prepaid insurance expenses Prepaid handling charges Prepaid repair expense

Prepaid expense for medical research Others

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

111,084

$

9,429

34,909

34,591

2,327

3,190

914

1,209

832

975

171

-

2,273

1,590

$

152,510

$

50,984

March 31, 2019

$-

40,864

28,133

2,095

1,441

2,135

1,671

$76,339

~11~

  1. Property, plant and equipment
    A. The details of property, plant and equipment are as follows:

Testing

Office

Transportation

Leasehold

Land

Buildings

equipment

equipment

equipment

improvements

Total

At January 1, 2020

Cost

$

14,962

$

29,532

$

40,307

$

18,675

$

120

$

63,767

$

167,363

Accumulated depreciation

-

(

6,672 )

(

24,461 )

(

15,404 )

(

23)

(

59,120 )

(

105,680 )

$

14,962

$

22,860

$

15,846

$

3,271

$

97

$

4,647

$

61,683

2020

Opening net book amount

$

14,962

$

22,860

$

15,846

$

3,271

$

97

$

4,647

$

61,683

Additions

-

-

95

-

-

-

95

Depreciation charges

-

(

164)

(

683 )

(

886)

(

10)

(

1,562 )

(

3,305)

Net exchange differences

-

-

6

10

-

23

39

Closing net book amount

$

14,962

$

22,696

$

15,264

$

2,395

$

87

$

3,108

$

58,512

1.1

At March 31, 2020

Cost

$

14,962

$

29,532

$

22,005

$

13,594

$

120

$

63,802

$

144,015

Accumulated depreciation

-

(

6,836 )

(

6,741 )

(

11,199 )

(

33)

(

60,694)

(

85,503)

$

14,962

$

22,696

$

15,264

$

2,395

$

87

$

3,108

$

58,512

~12~

Testing

Office

Leasehold

Leasehold

Land

Buildings

equipment

equipment

assets

improvements

Total

At January 1, 2019

Cost

$

14,962

$

29,532

$

82,584

$

19,878

$

50,013

$

77,208

$

274,177

Accumulated depreciation

-

(

6,016)

(

29,653)

(

13,822)

(

3,043)

(

63,398)

(

115,932)

$

14,962

$

23,516

$

52,931

$

6,056

$

46,970

$

13,810

$

158,245

2019

Opening net book amount

$

14,962

$

23,516

$

52,931

$

6,056

$

46,970

$

13,810

$

158,245

Additions

-

-

2,737

-

-

99

2,836

Reclassification (Note 1)

-

-

(

36,315)

-

(

46,970)

-

(

83,285)

Transfers (Note 2)

-

-

71

-

-

-

71

Depreciation charges

-

(

164)

(

1,430)

(

812)

-

(

4,349)

(

6,755)

Net exchange differences

-

-

7

6

-

13

26

Closing net book amount

$

14,962

$

23,352

$

18,001

$

5,250

$

-

$

9,573

$

71,138

At March 31, 2019

Cost

$

14,962

$

29,532

$

45,432

$

19,890

$

-

$

77,330

$

187,146

Accumulated depreciation

-

(

6,180)

(

27,431)

(

14,640)

-

(

67,757)

(

116,008)

$

14,962

$

23,352

$

18,001

$

5,250

$

-

$

9,573

$

71,138

Note 1: Information about the reclassification from leasehold assets to right-of-use assets for the initial application of IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019 is provided in Note 6(5).

Note 2: Transferred from prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets").

  1. Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(25).
  2. Information about the property, plant and equipment that were pledged to others as collateral is provided in Note 8.

~13~

  1. Leasingarrangements-lessee
    1. The Group leases various assets including buildings, testing equipment and transportation equipment. Lease agreements are typically made for periods of 1 to 6 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
    2. The carrying amount ofright-of-use assets and the depreciation charges are as follows:

March 31, 2020

Accumulated

Carrying

Cost

depreciation

amount

Buildings

$

71,610

( $

33,712 )

$

37,898

Testing equipment

86,328

(

28,066 )

58,262

Transportation equipment

697

(

174 )

523

$

158,635

$

96,683

( $

61,952 )

December 31, 2019

Accumulated

Carrying

Cost

depreciation

amount

Buildings

$

71,477

( $

27,062 )

$

44,415

Testing equipment

86,328

(

23,698 )

62,630

Transportation equipment

697

(

131 )

566

$

158,502

$

107,611

( $

50,891 )

March 31, 2019

Accumulated

Carrying

Cost

depreciation

amount

Buildings

$

71,015

($

6,746 )

$

64,269

Testing equipment

83,285

(

5,252 )

78,033

$

154,300

$

142,302

($

11,998 )

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Depreciation charges

Depreciation charges

Buildings

$

6,838

$

6,746

Testing equipment

4,368

5,252

Transportation equipment

44

-

$

11,250

$

11,998

~14~

C. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the additions to right-of-use assets amounted to $210 and $0, respectively.

D. The information on income and expense accounts relating to lease agreements is as follows:

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Items affecting profit or loss

Interest expense on lease liabilities

$

453

$

277

Expense on short-term lease contracts

-

442

Expense on leases of low-value assets

133

67

E. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Group's total cash outflow for leases amounted to $17,788 and $14,367, respectively.

  1. Intangible assets
    A. The details of intangible assets are as follows:

Professional

Computer

technology

software

Total

At January 1, 2020

Cost

$

49,136

$

31,479

$

80,615

Accumulated amortization

(

49,136 )

(

29,677 )

(

78,813 )

$

-

$

1,802

$

1,802

2020

Opening net book amount

$

-

$

1,802

$

1,802

Additions

-

1,422

1,422

Transfers (Note)

-

605

605

Amortization charges

-

(

970 )

(

970 )

Closing net book amount

$

-

$

2,859

$

2,859

At March 31, 2020

Cost

$

46,138

$

33,506

$

79,644

Accumulated amortization

(

46,138 )

(

30,647 )

(

76,785 )

$

-

$

2,859

$

2,859

~15~

Professional

Computer

technology

software

Total

At January 1, 2019

Cost

$

49,290

$

27,058

$

76,348

Accumulated amortization

(

49,290 )

(

23,028 )

(

72,318 )

$

-

$

4,030

$

4,030

2019

Opening net book amount

$

-

$

4,030

$

4,030

Additions

-

3,768

3,768

Transfers (Note)

-

243

243

Amortization charges

-

(

1,779 )

(

1,779 )

Closing net book amount

$

-

$

6,262

$

6,262

At March 31, 2019

Cost

$

49,290

$

31,069

$

80,359

Accumulated amortization

(

49,290 )

(

24,807 )

(

74,097 )

$

-

$

6,262

$

6,262

Note: Transferred from prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets").

  1. Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(25).
  2. The details of the amortization charges of intangible assets (shown as "Operating expenses") are as follows:

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

General and administrative expenses

$

626

$

769

Research and development expenses

344

1,010

$

970

$

1,779

(7) Othernon-currentassets

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Refundable deposits

$

24,117

$

24,351

$

26,457

Prepaid expense for medical

20,000

20,000

20,000

research-non-current

Prepayments for equipment

78,023

74,841

52,666

$

122,140

$

119,192

$

99,123

~16~

(8) Short-termborrowings

Type of borrowing

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Bank unsecured borrowings

$

46,000

$

46,000

$

46,000

Interest rate

1.95%

1.95%

1.95%~2.10%

Credit line

$

-

$

30,000

$

-

Interest expense recognized in profit or loss amounted to $224 and $232 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(9) Other payables

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Research expenses

$

81,366

$

72,576

$

104,210

Salaries and bonuses

16,815

25,405

22,881

Service expenses

11,008

14,236

33,888

Medical research expenses

6,629

4,526

5,471

Payables on machinery, equipment and

intangible assets

1,112

264

3,135

Labor and health insurance

1,720

1,732

1,936

Repair expenses

477

638

508

Other accrued expenses

19,094

11,687

18,452

$

138,221

$

131,064

$

190,481

(10) Long-termborrowings

Borrowing

period and

Interest

Type of loans

repayment term

rate

Collateral

March 31, 2020

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

-secured borrowings

Note 1

1.85%

Note 4

$

34,875

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

-secured borrowings

Note 2

1.85%

Note 4

23,800

Cathay Bank

-secured borrowings

Note 3

4.25%

Note 4

272,025

330,700

Less: Current portion (Shown as

"Other current liabilities")

(

277,386)

$

53,314

~17~

Borrowing

period and

Interest

Type of loans

repayment term

rate

Collateral December 31, 2019

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

-secured borrowings

Note 1

1.85%

Note 4

$

35,360

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

-secured borrowings

Note 2

1.85%

Note 4

25,500

Cathay Bank

-secured borrowings

Note 3

4.75%

Note 4

309,793

370,653

Less: Current portion (Shown as

"Other current liabilities")

(

315,145)

$

55,508

Borrowing

period and

Interest

Type of loans

repayment term

rate

Collateral

March 31, 2019

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

-secured borrowings

Note 1

1.85%

Note 4

$

36,801

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

-secured borrowings

Note 2

1.85%

Note 4

27,200

Cathay Bank

-secured borrowings

Note 3

5.50%

Note 4

369,840

433,841

Less: Current portion (Shown as

"Other current liabilities")

(

97,786)

$

336,055

Note 1: The Company entered into a long-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 1, 2015 in the amount of $37,750. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2035. The interest is payable monthly for the first 3 years and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from the fourth year.

Note 2: The Company entered into a mid-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 4, 2015 in the amount of $34,000. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2022. The interest is payable monthly for the first 2 years and payable semi- annually along with 5% of the principal starting from September 2017. The remaining 50% of principal is required to be repaid in September 2022.

Note 3: The Company and its subsidiary, TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("TLC US") entered into a mid-term loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank on December 27, 2018 in the amount of US$12 million. The contract period is from December 2018 to June 2020. The interest is payable monthly for the first six months and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from July 2019.

Note 4: Information about the collateral provided for the loans is provided in Note 8.

~18~

  1. According to the above two bank loan contracts with Taiwan Cooperative Bank, the Company is restricted from paying cash dividends or other distributions on the common shares and Taiwan Cooperative Bank retains the right in requesting the Company to raisepaid-in capital or to improve financial structure if certain conditions are met.
  2. According to the above bank loan contract with Cathay Bank, if the Company and its subsidiary violate any of the following covenants, Cathay Bank has the right to ask the Company and its subsidiary to repay early the outstanding loan:
    1. (i)The Group must maintain an adjusted quick ratio ("Adjusted Quick Ratio") of at least a minimum of 2.25 to 1.00 and (ii) the Group must maintain an adjusted tangible net worth ("Adjusted Tangible Net Worth") of no less than US$12 million as per its quarterly and yearly consolidated financial statements. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments of US$4 million owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities. "Adjusted Tangible Net Worth" means the differences between the value of the capital stock, partnership interests, or limited liability company interests of the Company and TLC US (and their respective subsidiaries), minus intangible assets, plus deferred revenue.
    2. On January 9, 2020, Cathay Bank agreed to amend the agreement pursuant to which the Adjusted Quick Ratio covenant was amended so that the Adjusted Quick Ratio must be at least 1.75 to 1.00, which became effective beginning January 9, 2020.
      The Group must maintain an adjusted quick ratio ("Adjusted Quick Ratio") of at least a minimum of 1.75 to 1.00. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities, but excluding lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16.
    3. The Company was in compliance with all of the loan covenants as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
    4. The loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank also prohibits the Company from paying cash dividends or making distributions on account of the Company's capital stock without the consent of Cathay Bank, subject to certain exceptions.
  4. As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, the undrawn loan facilities amounted to $0, $11,940 and $8,799, respectively. The information about the Group's liquidity risk is provided in Note 12(2) C(c).

~19~

  1. Pensions
    1. Defined benefit plan
        1. The Company has a defined benefit pension plan in accordance with the Labor Standards Act, covering all regular employees' service years prior to the enforcement of the Labor Pension Act on July 1, 2005 and service years thereafter of employees who chose to continue to be subject to the pension mechanism under the Labor Standards Act. Under the defined benefit pension plan, two units are accrued for each year of service for the first 15 years and one unit for each additional year thereafter, subject to a maximum of 45 units. Pension benefits are based on the number of units accrued and the average monthly salaries and wages of the last 6 months prior to retirement. The Company contributes monthly an amount equal to 2% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the retirement fund deposited with Bank of Taiwan, the trustee, under the name of the independent retirement fund committee. Also, the Company would assess the balance in the aforementioned labor pension reserve account by December 31, every year. If the account balance is insufficient to pay the pension calculated by the aforementioned methods to the employees expected to qualify for retirement in the following year, the Company will make contributions to cover for the deficit by next March.
      2. For the aforementioned pension plan, the Group recognized pension costs of $509 and $45 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
      3. Expected contributions to the defined benefit pension plans of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021 is $174.
    3. Defined contribution plans
      Effective July 1, 2005, the Company has established a defined contribution pension plan (the "New Plan") under the Labor Pension Act (the "Act"), covering all regular employees with R.O.C. nationality. Under the New Plan, the Company contributes monthly an amount based on 6% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the employees' individual pension accounts at the Bureau of Labor Insurance. The benefits accrued are paid monthly or in lump sum upon termination of employment. The pension costs under the defined contribution pension plan of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are $1,719 and $2,019, respectively.
    4. The subsidiaries have defined contribution plans in accordance with the local regulations, and contributions are based on a certain percentage of employees' salaries and wages. Other than the yearly contributions, the subsidiaries have no further obligations. The pension costs of the subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are $175 and $333, respectively.

~20~

  1. Share-basedpayment
    A. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company's equity-settledshare-based

payment arrangements are as follows:

Quantity

Type of

granted

Contract

arrangement

Grant date

(in thousands)

period

Vesting conditions

Employee stock

2014.03.20

153

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

options

service (Note 1)

"

2014.08.15

82

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2015.02.26

1,102

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2015.04.30

16

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2015.05.04

35

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2015.07.30

50

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2015.10.29

180

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2016.02.25

1,391

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2016.08.11

140

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2016.11.03

73

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2018.06.29

1,320

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2018.07.02

65

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2019.03.07

115

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

"

2019.05.08

300

5 years

Gradually vested after 2 years

service (Note 1)

Restricted stocks to

2017.11.16

500

3 years

(Note 3)

employees (Note 2)

"

2018.07.02

50

3 years

(Note 3)

(Note 1) Employees with 2 year service are entitled to 50%; after the 2 year service, the ratio will increase by 1/48 every month for the following 24 months; and employees with 4 year service are entitled to 100%.

~21~

(Note 2) The restricted stocks issued by the Company cannot be transferred within the vesting period, but voting rights and dividend rights are not restricted on these stocks. Employees are required to return the stocks but not required to return the dividends received if they resign during the vesting period.

(Note 3) For the employees who are currently working in the Company and whose services have reached 1 year, 2 years and 3 years without violating the terms of employment agreements entered between the Company and employees, they are entitled to 20%, 30% and 50%, respectively.

B. Details of the share-based payment arrangements are as follows:

(a) Employee stock options

2020

2019

Weighted-

Weighted-

average

average

No. of units

exercise price

No. of units

exercise price

Stock options

(in thousands)

(in dollars)

(in thousands)

(in dollars)

Options outstanding at

beginning of the period

3,224

$

134

3,729

$

152

Options granted

-

-

115

97

Options expired

(

671 )

207

(

119 )

272

Options forfeited

(

92 )

101

(

84 )

163

Options outstanding at end

of the period

2,461

115

3,641

147

Options exercisable at end

of the period

1,025

140

1,916

184

Options permitted but not

yet granted at end of the

period

-

300

  1. Restricted stocks to employees

2020

2019

Shares (in thousands)

Shares (in thousands)

At January 1

227

422

Expired for the period (Note)

(

12 ) (

8 )

At March 31

215

414

Note: Please refer to Note 6(14)E.

C. No employee stock options were exercised for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.

~22~

D. The expiry date and exercise price of stock options outstanding at the balance sheet dates are as follows:

March 31, 2020

Options outstanding

Options exercisable

at end of period

at end of period

Remaining

Exercise price

Quantity

contractual

Exercise price

Quantity

Exercise price

(in dollars)

(in thousands)

life (years)

(in dollars)

(in thousands)

(in dollars)

$

191.0

8

0.08

$

191.0

8

$

191.0

191.0

35

0.09

191.0

35

191.0

132.7

30

0.33

132.7

30

132.7

127.5

120

0.58

127.5

120

127.5

141.1

784

0.91

141.1

784

141.1

118.0

8

1.37

118.0

7

118.0

113.1

41

1.60

113.1

41

113.1

98.4

1,165

3.25

98.4

-

-

96.6

75

3.94

96.6

-

-

90.6

195

4.11

90.6

-

-

2,461

1,025

December 31, 2019

Options outstanding

Options exercisable

at end of year

at end of year

Remaining

Exercise price

Quantity

contractual

Exercise price

Quantity

Exercise price

(in dollars)

(in thousands)

life (years)

(in dollars)

(in thousands)

(in dollars)

$

207.3

671

0.16

$

207.3

671

$

207.3

191.0

8

0.33

191.0

8

191.0

191.0

35

0.34

191.0

35

191.0

132.7

30

0.58

132.7

30

132.7

127.5

120

0.83

127.5

120

127.5

141.1

792

1.16

141.1

760

141.1

118.0

8

1.62

118.0

7

118.0

113.1

50

1.85

113.1

38

113.1

98.4

1,215

3.50

98.4

-

-

96.6

75

4.19

96.6

-

-

90.6

220

4.36

90.6

-

-

3,224

1,669

~23~

March 31, 2019

Options outstanding

Options exercisable

at end of period

at end of period

Remaining

Exercise price

Quantity

contractual

Exercise price

Quantity

Exercise price

(in dollars)

(in thousands)

life (years)

(in dollars)

(in thousands)

(in dollars)

$

191.7

52

0.37

$

191.7

52

$

191.7

227.3

814

0.91

227.3

814

227.3

208.4

8

1.08

208.4

8

208.4

208.4

35

1.09

208.4

34

208.4

140.8

37

1.33

140.8

35

140.8

134.7

136

1.58

134.7

117

134.7

150.5

1,015

1.90

150.5

809

150.5

123.7

21

2.36

123.7

18

123.7

118.0

50

2.59

118.0

29

118.0

99.2

1,295

4.24

99.2

-

-

101.2

63

4.25

101.2

-

-

97.4

115

4.93

97.4

-

-

3,641

1,916

  1. The fair value of stock options granted on grant date is measured using theBlack-Scholes option- pricing model. Relevant information is as follows:

Employee stock options

Grant date

March 7, 2019

Dividend yield

-

Expected volatility

41.76%~42.66%

Risk-free interest rate

0.62%~0.65%

Expected life (years)

3.5~4.5

Per share exercise

price (in dollars)

$97.4

Weighted average stock options fair value

(in dollars)

$31~$35

  1. Expenses incurred onshare-based payment transactions are shown below:

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Equity-settled

$

4,542

$

7,241

~24~

  1. Provisions (decommissioning liabilities)

2020

2019

At January 1

$

6,432

$

6,922

At March 31

$

6,432

$

6,922

Analysis of total provisions is shown below:

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Non-current

$

6,432

$

6,432

$

6,922

In accordance with the requirements specified in the agreements, the Group bears the obligation for the costs of dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site of its rented office in the future. A provision is recognized for the present value of costs to be incurred for dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site. It is expected that the provision will be used in 2 to 4 years.

  1. Common shares
    1. As of March 31, 2020, the Company's authorized capital was $2,000,000, and thepaid-in capital was $741,889 with a par value of $10 (in dollars) per share. All proceeds from shares issued have been collected.
      Movements in the number of the Company's common shares outstanding are as follows (Unit: thousand shares):

2020

2019

Issued common shares at January 1 and

March 31

74,189

64,045

Restricted stocks retrieved from employees

(

12) (

8)

and to be cancelled

Outstanding common shares at March 31

74,177

64,037

  1. To increase the Company's working capital, the shareholders at their extraordinary stockholders' meeting on March 10, 2011 adopted a resolution to raise additional cash through private placement with the effective date set on March 25, 2011. The maximum number of shares to be issued through the private placement was 4,711 thousand shares at a subscription price of $42.45 (in dollars) per share. The amount of capital raised through the private placement was $200,000, which had been registered. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Act of the ROC, the common shares raised through the private placement are subject to certain transfer restrictions and cannot be listed on the stock exchange until three years after they have been issued and have applied for retroactive handling of public issuance procedures. Other than these restrictions, the rights and obligations of the common shares raised through the private placement are the same as other issued common shares.

~25~

C. In February 2018, the Company filed the registration statement on Form F-1, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the initial public offering in the United States of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing common shares. The registration statement for listing its ADSs in the Nasdaq Global Market was declared effective by the SEC on November 21, 2018, and the Company' s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the Ticker symbol "TLC".

The actual units of ADSs for this offering were 3,915,550, and each ADS represents two of the Company's common shares, which in the aggregate represents 7,831,100 common shares. The offering price per ADS was US$5.80 (in dollars), equivalent to a price per common share of $89.32 (in dollars). As of March 31, 2020, the outstanding ADRs were 3,915,550 units, or 7,831,100 common shares, representing 10.55% of the Company's issued common shares.

The terms of ADS are as follows:

    1. Voting rights

    2. ADSs holders may, pursuant to the Depositary Agreement and the relevant laws and regulations of the R.O.C., exercise the voting rights pertaining to the underlying common shares represented by the ADSs.
    3. Dividends, stock warrants and other rights

    4. ADSs holders and common shareholders are all entitled to receive dividends. The Depositary may issue new ADSs in proportion to ADSs holding ratios or raise the number of shares of common shares represented by each unit of ADSs or sell stock dividends on behalf of ADSs holders and distribute proceeds to them in proportion to their ADSs holding ratios.
  2. In order to raise funds for drug development, the Board of Directors during the meeting on July 30, 2019 resolved to increase its capital for cash, and the registration has been approved by the FSC on September 17, 2019. For this capital increase for cash, the 10,200,000 common shares were issued with an offering price of $82 (in dollars) per share. The totalpaid-in capital is $836,400, which has been fully collected. The Company set the record date of the capital increase on October 24, 2019.
  3. Employee restricted stocks
    1. As 17,600 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February and April 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on May 8, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on June 25, 2019.
    2. As 33,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in July 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on November 13, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on December 25, 2019.

~26~

    1. As 5,000 shares of employees restricted stocks granted to certain employees in December 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the team of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on December 20, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on February 4, 2020.
    2. As 12,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February 2020 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on May 12, 2020 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The record date of this capital reduction was tentatively set on June 30, 2020.
  2. Capital surplus
    Pursuant to the R.O.C. Company Act, capital surplus arising from paid-in capital in excess of par value on issuance of common shares and donations can be used to cover accumulated deficit or to issue new stocks or cash to shareholders in proportion to their share ownership, provided that the Company has no accumulated deficit. Further, the R.O.C. Securities and Exchange Act requires that the amount of capital surplus to be capitalized mentioned above should not exceed 10% of the paid- in capital each year. Capital surplus should not be used to cover accumulated deficit unless the legal reserve is insufficient.
  3. Accumulated deficit
    1. Under the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the current earnings, if any, shall be distributed in the following order:
      1. Payment of taxes and duties;
      2. Cover prior years' accumulated deficit, if any;
      3. After deducting items a and b, set aside 10% of the remaining amount as legal reserve;
      4. Appropriate or reverse special reserve in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, if necessary; and
      5. After deducting items (a) to (d), the remainder, if any, to be retained or to be appropriated shall be resolved by the shareholders at the shareholders' meeting.
    3. The Company's dividend policy is summarized below:

As the Company operates in a volatile business environment and is in the growth stage, the residual dividend policy is adopted taking into consideration the Company's financial structure, operating results and future expansion plans. According to the dividend policy adopted by the Board of Directors, cash dividends shall account for at least 10% of the total dividends distributed.

  1. Under the R.O.C. Company Act, when the accumulated deficit exceeds 50% of the capital, the directors should convene a meeting of the shareholders and report the situation.
  2. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit. Therefore, the earnings distribution information disclosure is not applicable.

~27~

  1. Operating revenue

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Revenue from contracts with customers

$

11,974

$

157,765

  1. Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers
    The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods and services over time and at a point in time in the following types:

Three months ended

Royalty

March 31, 2020

revenue

Other

Total

Timing of revenue

recognition

At a point in time

$

10,359

$

1,615

$

11,974

Authorization

Three months ended

Royalty

collaboration and

March 31, 2019

revenue

development revenue

Other

Total

Timing of revenue

recognition

At a point in time

$

14,593

$

142,840

$

-

$

157,433

Over time

-

332

-

332

$

14,593

$

143,172

$

-

$

157,765

  1. Contract assets and liabilities
    The Group has recognized the following revenue-related contract assets and liabilities:

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Contract assets -

authorization collaboration

and development revenue

$

-

$

-

$

2,615

Non-current contract

liabilities - authorization

collaboration and

$

10,760

$

10,760

$

10,760

development revenue

  1. Revenue recognized that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the period:

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Revenue recognized that was included in the

contract liability balance at the beginning

of the period

Authorization collaboration and

development revenue

$

-

$

-

~28~

    1. Unfulfilledlong-term authorization collaboration and development contracts

    Aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to long-term authorization collaboration and development contracts that are partially unsatisfied as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 amounted to $10,760 and $47,826, respectively. The above transaction prices disclosed do not include any estimated amounts of variable consideration that are constrained. Considering the progress of research and development, management expects that the transaction price allocated to the unsatisfied contracts amounting to $10,760 and $47,826 as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, will be recognized as revenue in the next three years, which is subject to the management's plan in terms of completion of clinical and bioequivalence study.

  2. Authorization collaboration and development revenue is the revenue arising from authorization collaboration and development of generic drugs. The details are as follows:
    1. In December 2013, the Company entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Sandoz AG. ("Sandoz") for the development and commercialization of products in Europe and in the USA. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront, non- refundable payment of US$100 thousand in January 2014, and aggregated milestone payments of US$2,275 thousand related to the Europe submission in March 2014, April 2014, and January 2015, respectively.
      Once the new drug is launched in the market, a royalty fee will be received by the Company, which is equal to an agreed upon percentage of net sales. The Company is also eligible to receive performance-based milestone payment upon entering the local market in Europe and in the USA, and upon achieving a certain net sales volume and market position within five years.
      The Company is in negotiation with Sandoz in relation to the termination of the above agreement.
    2. In March 2019, the Company entered into a commercialization agreement with Hong Kong Sansheng Medical Limited ("3SBio") to commercialize two liposomal products utilizing the Company's NanoX technology platform in mainland China. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront,non-refundable payment in March 2019, and the Company may receive development and sales milestones for a total of up to US$25,000 thousand. In addition, the Company is also eligible to receive double-digit profit shares from the potential sales of products.
    3. In June 2019, the Company entered into a development and license agreement with Birdie Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Birdie"). Under the terms of the development and license agreement, the Company granted Birdie the right to use its intellectual property of NanoX technology to develop and commercialize Birdie's liposomal formulated dual agonist product. Birdie will be responsible for the product's preclinical and clinical development,

~29~

regulatory filing and commercialization. The Company will be assisting with Birdie in the formulation development and manufacturing process of Birdie's product. Birdie will fund all the development and manufacturing costs. The Company is eligible to receive upfront payment and future milestone payments up to US$49,000 thousand. Milestones include conduct of sequential clinical trials, achievement of regulatory approvals and certain commercial milestones in China, USA and Europe. Once the new drug is launched in the market, Birdie will pay the Company a royalty payment based on a certain percentage of the net sales.

    1. The details of royalty revenue are as follows:
      1. The Company granted TTY Biopharm Company Limited ("TTY") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promoteLIPO-DOX, a medicinal product developed by the Company. Under the contract, royalty payments are based on a certain percentage of the net product sales.
      2. The Company authorizes Yung Shin Pharm. Ind. Co., Ltd. ("YSP") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promote generic drugs. Under the contract, the Company will receive a royalty payment based on a certain percentage of the net sales.
  2. Other income

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Interest income

$

517

$

2,457

Government subsidy income (Note)

91

95

Others

113

4,959

$

721

$

7,511

Note: The Company has entered into contracts of "A phase IIa trial of lipid-based investigational drug TLC399 in the subjects with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion in the United States" and "A phase I/II trial of lipid-based, sustained release investigational drug TLC399 (ProDex®) for treating macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion" with the Institute for Information Industry in 2017 and 2014, respectively. The Company has accrued government subsidy income in accordance with the progress of the plan. The aforesaid subsidy plan has recognized income of $91 and $95 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of March 31, 2020, the Company has not received the government subsidy of $1,214 (shown as "Other receivables").

~30~

(19) Other gains and losses

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Net currency exchange gain (loss)

$

2,316

( $

565 )

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

181

-

Other losses

(

297 )

(

53 )

$

2,200

( $

618 )

(20) Finance costs

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Bank borrowings

$

3,911

$

5,857

Lease liabilities

453

277

Other borrowings

37

-

$

4,401

$

6,134

  1. Expenses by nature (Shown as "Operating expenses")

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Employee benefit expenses

$

51,984

$

88,255

Depreciation charges

$

14,555

$

18,752

Amortization charges

$

970

$

1,779

(22) Employee benefit expenses

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Wages and salaries

$

40,303

$

71,501

Share-based payment compensation costs

4,542

7,241

Labor and health insurance fees

3,154

4,961

Pension costs

2,403

2,397

Other personnel expenses

1,582

2,155

$

51,984

$

88,255

  1. According to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, a ratio of distributable profit of the current year, after covering accumulated deficit, shall be distributed as employees' compensation and directors' remuneration. The ratio shall be 2%~8% for employees' compensation and shall not be higher than 2% for directors' remuneration.
  2. Through March 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit and did not accrue employees' compensation and directors' remuneration.

~31~

Information about the appropriation of employees' compensation and directors' remuneration by the Company as resolved by the Board of Directors will be posted in the "Market Observation Post System" at the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

(23) Income tax

A. Components of income tax expense:

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Current income tax:

Current income tax on profits for the period

$

-

$

-

Prior year income tax underestimation

421

277

Income tax expense

$

421

$

277

    1. The Company's income tax returns through 2018 have been assessed and approved by the Tax Authority.
  2. Loss per share

Three months ended March 31, 2020

Weighted average

number of common

Amount

shares outstanding

Loss per share

after tax

(in thousands of shares)

(in dollars)

Basic loss per share

Loss attributable to common

shareholders of the

Company

($

214,585)

73,962

($

2.90)

Dilutive effect of common

shares equivalents:

Employees' stock options

-

(Note)

Restricted stocks

-

(Note)

Diluted loss per share

Loss attributable to common

shareholders of the

Company plus assumed

conversion of all dilutive

potential common shares

($

214,585)

73,962

($

2.90)

~32~

Three months ended March 31, 2019

Weighted average

number of common

Amount

shares outstanding

Loss per share

after tax

(in thousands of shares)

(in dollars)

Basic loss per share

Loss attributable to common

shareholders of the

Company

($

111,685)

63,623

($

1.76)

Dilutive effect of common

shares equivalents:

Employees' stock options

-

(Note)

Restricted stocks

-

(Note)

Diluted loss per share

Loss attributable to common

shareholders of the

Company plus assumed

conversion of all dilutive

potential common shares

($

111,685)

63,623

($

1.76)

Note: Employee stock options and employee restricted stocks have no dilutive effect due to the fact that the Company was in loss position for periods presented.

(25) Supplemental cash flow information

Investing activities with partial cash payments:

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(including transfers)

$

95

$

2,907

Add: Opening balance of payables on machinery,

equipment and intangible assets

190

3,303

Ending balance of prepayments for equipment

78,023

52,666

Opening balance of prepayments for

equipment being transferred to intangible

assets

605

243

Less: Ending balance of payables on machinery,

equipment and intangible assets

(

100 )

(

103 )

Opening balance of prepayments for

equipment

(

74,841 )

(

27,942 )

Cash paid

$

3,972

$

31,074

~33~

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Acquisition of intangible assets

(including transfers)

$

2,027

$

4,011

Add: Opening balance of payables on machinery,

equipment and intangible assets

74

374

Less: Ending balance of payables on machinery,

equipment and intangible assets

(

1,012 )

(

3,032 )

Opening balance of prepayments for

equipment being transferred to intangible

assets

(

605 )

(

243 )

Cash paid

$

484

$

1,110

  1. Changes in liabilities from financing activities

Long-term

borrowings

Short-term

(including

Liabilities from

borrowings

current portion )

Lease liabilities

financing activities

At January 1, 2020

$

46,000

$

370,653

$

92,509

$

509,162

Changes in cash flow

from financing activities

-

(

42,158)

(

17,202 )

(

59,360 )

Additions

-

-

210

210

Net exchange differences

-

2,205

116

2,321

At March 31, 2020

$

46,000

$

330,700

$

75,633

$

452,333

Long-term

Lease liabilities -2019

borrowings

Finance lease liabilities -

Short-term

(including

2018 (including

Liabilities from

borrowings

current portion )

current portion )

financing activities

At January 1, 2019

$

46,000

$

434,757

$

48,000

$

528,757

Changes in cash flow

from financing activities

-

(

2,176)

15,633

13,457

Changes in other non-cash

items

-

-

78,899

78,899

Net exchange differences

-

1,260

-

1,260

At March 31, 2019

$

46,000

$

433,841

$

142,532

$

622,373

7. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

  1. Names of related parties and relationship

Names of related parties

Relationship with the Group

Keelung Hong

The Group's Chairman

George Yeh

The Group's General Manager

  1. Significant transactions and balances with related parties
    A. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's long-term and short-term

~34~

borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank.

B. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's short-term borrowings with Taishin International Bank.

  1. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees to Taiwan Cooperative Bank for the Company's government grant in relation to the research and development program from the Institute of Information Industry.

As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, details of loans are described in Notes 6(8) and 6(10).

(3) Key management personnel compensation

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Salaries and other short-term employee benefits

$

10,433

$

9,422

Post-employment benefits

204

135

Share-based payment

1,098

1,644

$

11,735

$

11,201

8. PLEDGED ASSETS

  1. The Group's assets pledged as collateral were as follows:

Assets pledged

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Pledge purpose

Shown as "Property, plant

and equipment"

Land

$

14,962

$

14,962

$

14,962

Note

Buildings

22,696

22,860

23,352

Note

$

37,658

$

37,822

$

38,314

Note: Provided as collateral for long-term borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank.

  1. Pursuant to the loan and security agreement entered between Cathay Bank and the Company and its subsidiary, TLC US, on December 27, 2018, except for the Intellectual Property, including trademarks, patents, copyrights, service marks, technology, trade secrets, and etc., defined in the loan and security agreement, all other personal property, including tangible and intangible assets, of the Company and TLC US are pledged as collateral for borrowings. Cathay Bank constitutes a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company and TLC US located in the United States and does not constitute a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company located outside of the United States.

9. SIGNIFICANT CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND UNRECOGNIZED CONTRACT COMMITMENTS

  1. Contingencies
    Under certain special generic product agreements, the Company is required to have a certain market supply capacity before the launch of the products in the market. Otherwise, the Company is obligated to pay a certain amount as compensation.

~35~

  1. Commitments
    In addition to the commitments mentioned in Note 6(10)A and B, the Group's significant commitments are as follows:
    1. Capital expenditures contracted for at the balance sheet date but not yet incurred and are cancelable without cause are as follows:

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Property, plant and equipment $

19,945

$

9,109

$

11,109

B. The Company has outstanding commitments on purchase agreements for the research and manufacturing of medicines which are cancelable without cause as follows:

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

$

193,192

$

130,089

$

154,868

  1. The Company has outstanding commitments on research and development which are cancelable without cause as follows:

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

$

1,196,682

$

1,311,875

$

808,963

D. The Company has signed a licensing agreement for technology transition with TWI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with maximum royalty charges of US$5,000 thousand according to the R&D achievement in October 2013. Once the new drug is launched in the market, the Company will pay a royalty fee based on a certain percentage of the net product sales.

    1. The Company's subsidiary entered into a synthesis technology of novel camptothecin derivative transfer agreement with Sutter West Bay Hospitals (SWBH, formerly known as California Pacific Medical Center) in June 2005. Under the agreement, SWBH charges the Company's subsidiary a patent usage fee of US$10 thousand per annum, royalty fees up to US$300 thousand according to the R&D achievement and royalty fees to a certain percentage of relevant product sales volume. Through March 31, 2020, the Company's subsidiary had paid US$100 thousand.
  2. SIGNIFICANT DISASTER LOSSNone.
  3. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
    1. On December 20, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to increase the Company's capital by issuing within 30,000,000 common shares. The issuance of common shares has been resolved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting on February 11, 2020.
    2. On April 16, 2020, Ministry of Economic Affairs approved the Company's submission of project reimbursement on "Phase II trial of BioSeizer® sustained release ropivacaine injection for post- operative pain management TLC 590 for patients following bunionectomy". On April 21, 2020, the

~36~

Company received the notification letter from the Institute of Information Industry that the aforementioned project was awarded a $19,757 thousand grant.

12. OTHERS

  1. Capital risk management
    The Group's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern in order to provide returns for shareholders and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. In order to improve the Group's capital structure, the Group may issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt ratio. The Group monitors capital on the basis of the debt ratio. This ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total capital.
    As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, the Group's debt ratios are as follows:

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Total debt

$

614,398

$

664,068

$

837,233

Total capital

$

741,889

$

741,939

$

640,451

Debt ratio

82.82%

89.50%

130.73%

  1. Financial instruments
    A. Financial instruments by category

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Financial assets

Financial assets at

amortized cost

Cash and cash equivalents

$

680,643

$

1,023,874

$

988,284

Accounts receivable, net

7,384

15,120

8,939

Other receivables

1,282

4,654

6,749

Refundable deposits

24,117

24,351

26,457

$

713,426

$

1,067,999

$

1,030,429

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities at

amortized cost

Short-term borrowings

$

46,000

$

46,000

$

46,000

Other payables

138,221

131,064

190,481

Lease liabilities

142,532

(including current portion)

75,633

92,509

Long-term borrowings

(including current portion)

330,700

370,653

433,841

$

590,554

$

640,226

$

812,854

~37~

  1. Financial risk management policies
    1. The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and cash flow interest rate risk. The Group adopts overall risk management program and control system to identify all financial risks and seeks to control and balance potential adverse effects from those aforesaid financial risks.
    2. The goal of market risk management is to appropriately consider the impacts of economic environment, competition and market value risk in order to achieve the best risk position, to maintain appropriate liquidity position and to centrally manage all market risks.
    3. To meet its risk management objectives, the Group's procedures of hedge focus on market risk and cash flow interest rate risk.
  3. Significant financial risks and degree of financial risks
    1. Market risk
      1. Foreign exchange risk
        1. The Group's businesses involve somenon-functional currency operations (the Company's functional currency: NTD; the subsidiaries' functional currencies: USD, EUR, HKD, RMB, AUD and JPY). The information on assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies whose values would be materially affected by the exchange rate fluctuations is as follows:

March 31, 2020

Foreign currency

Book value

(Foreign currency:

amount

Exchange

(NTD)

functional currency)

(in thousands)

rate

(in thousands)

Financial assets

Monetary items

USD : NTD

$

3,294

30.225

$

99,561

Non-monetary items

USD : NTD

1,694

30.225

51,201

AUD : NTD

1,651

18.635

30,766

Financial liabilities

Monetary items

USD : NTD

13,339

30.225

403,171

AUD : NTD

1,491

18.635

27,785

~38~

December 31, 2019

Foreign currency

Book value

(Foreign currency:

amount

Exchange

(NTD)

functional currency)

(in thousands)

rate

(in thousands)

Financial assets

Monetary items

USD : NTD

$

3,126

29.980

$

93,717

Non-monetary items

USD : NTD

1,671

29.980

50,097

AUD : NTD

1,650

21.005

34,658

Financial liabilities

Monetary items

USD : NTD

13,493

29.980

404,520

AUD : NTD

1,687

21.005

35,435

March 31, 2019

Foreign currency

Book value

(Foreign currency:

amount

Exchange

(NTD)

functional currency)

(in thousands)

rate

(in thousands)

Financial assets

Monetary items

USD : NTD

$

22,399

30.820

$

690,337

Non-monetary items

USD : NTD

1,569

30.820

48,357

Financial liabilities

Monetary items

USD : NTD

17,031

30.820

524,895

AUD : NTD

1,666

21.855

36,410

~39~

  1. Analysis of foreign currency market risk arising from significant foreign exchange variation:

(Foreign currency: functional currency)

Financial assets Monetary items

USD : NTD Non-monetaryitems

USD : NTD

AUD : NTD Financial liabilities

Monetary items

USD : NTD

AUD : NTD

(Foreign currency: functional currency)

Financial assets Monetary items

USD : NTD Non-monetaryitems

USD : NTD Financial liabilities

Monetary items

USD : NTD

AUD : NTD

Three months ended March 31, 2020

Sensitivity analysis

Effect on other

Effect on profit

comprehensive

Extent of

or loss

income

variation

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

1%

$

996

$

-

1%

-

512

1%

-

308

1%

4,032

-

1%

278

-

Three months ended March 31, 2019

Sensitivity analysis

Effect on other

Effect on profit

comprehensive

Extent of

or loss

income

variation

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

1%

$

6,903

$

-

1%

-

484

1%

5,249

-

1%

364

-

    1. The unrealized exchange gain (loss) arising from significant foreign exchange variation on the monetary items held by the Group for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are $4,479 and $159, respectively.
  2. Cash flow and fair value interest rate risk
    The Group's interest rate risk arises from short-term and long-term borrowings. Borrowings issued at floating interest rates expose the Group to cash flow interest rate risk. During the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Group's borrowings

~40~

at floating interest rate were denominated in the NT dollars and US dollars.

At March 31, 2020 and 2019, if interest rate had been 0.2% higher/lower with all other conditions held constant, net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, would have been by $188 and $240 higher/lower, respectively. The main factor is that the floating rate borrowings resulted in changes in interest expense.

  1. Credit risk
  1. Credit risk refers to the risk of financial loss to the Group arising from cash and deposits with banks and financial institutions, as well as default by the customers on the contract obligations. The main factor is that counterparties could not repay in full the accounts receivable based on the agreed terms.
  2. The Group manages their credit risk taking into consideration the entire Group's concern. For banks and financial institutions, only financial institutions with a good credit rating are accepted. According to the Group's credit policy, each entity in the Group is responsible for managing and analyzing the credit risk for each of their new customers before entering into license contracts. Internal risk control assesses the credit quality of the customers, taking into account their financial positions, past experience and other factors.
  3. The default occurs when the contract payments are past due based on the agreed terms.
  4. The following indicators are used to determine whether the credit impairment of debt instruments has occurred:
    1. It becomes probable that the issuer will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganization due to their financial difficulties;
    2. The disappearance of an active market for that financial asset because of financial difficulties;
    3. Default or delinquency in interest or principal repayments.
  1. The Group classifies customers' accounts receivable in accordance with credit rating of customers. The Group applies the simplified approach to estimate expected credit loss under the provision matrix basis.
  2. The Group wrote off the financial assets, which cannot be reasonably expected to be recovered, after initiating recourse procedures. However, the Group will continue executing the recourse procedures to secure their rights.
  3. The Group assesses the expected credit losses based on the payment terms stipulated in the contracts with the customers. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the days past due. The historical loss rates are adjusted to reflect current andforward-looking information on factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables. Except for loss allowance of $18,132 established based on the delay payment of the balances due from

~41~

one customer, the Group has not identified impairments on the trade receivables. The Group has therefore concluded that the expected loss rates for the trade receivables and contract assets is very low, and the loss allowance for the trade receivables and contract assets recognized is immaterial as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of March 31, 2020 and 2019, the balance of allowance for doubtful accounts was both $18,132.

    1. As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, with no collateral held or other credit enhancements, maximum exposure to credit risk in respect of the Group's accounts receivable and contract assets was $7,384, $15,120 and $11,554, respectively.
  2. Liquidity risk
    1. Cash flow forecasting is performed in the operating entities of the Group and aggregated by Group treasury. Group treasury monitors rolling forecasts of the Group's liquidity requirements to ensure it has sufficient cash to meet operational needs. Additionally, the Group closely monitors the execution and covenants compliance of the loan and security agreement and intitiates discussing with the banks as needed.
    2. The table below analyzes the Group'snon-derivative financial liabilities based on the remaining period at the balance sheet date to the contractual maturity date. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows.

March 31, 2020

Within

Between 1

Between 2

Between 3

Over

1 year

and 2 years

and 3 years

and 5 years

5 years

Short-term borrowings

$

46,296

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Other payables

138,221

-

-

-

-

Lease liabilities

(including current portion)

60,411

20,414

10,622

1,601

-

Long-term borrowings

(including current portion)

281,878

6,352

19,747

5,180

27,192

December 31, 2019

Within

Between 1

Between 2

Between 3

Over

1 year

and 2 years

and 3 years

and 5 years

5 years

Short-term borrowings

$

46,897

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Other payables

131,064

-

-

-

-

Lease liabilities

(including current portion)

64,827

20,352

7,523

2,055

-

Long-term borrowings

(including current portion)

323,437

6,367

21,534

5,180

27,839

~42~

March 31, 2019

Within

Between 1

Between 2

Between 3

Over

1 year

and 2 years

and 3 years

and 5 years

5 years

Short-term borrowings

$ 46,526

$

-

$

-

$

- $

-

Other payables

190,481

-

-

-

-

Lease liabilities

(including current portion)

72,677

55,013

15,585

2,455

-

Long-term borrowings

(including current portion)

117,164

287,327

6,352

22,337

29,781

  1. Fair value information
    1. The Group had no financial instruments measured at fair value, using certain valuation methods, as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019.
    2. Management considers that the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value are approximate to their fair values, including cash and cash equivalents, receivables, refundable deposits,short-term borrowings, long-term borrowings (including current portion), payables and lease liabilities (including current and non-current).

13. SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES

  1. Significant transactions information
    1. Loans to others: None.
    2. Provision of endorsements and guarantees to others: None.
    3. Holding of marketable securities at the end of the period (not including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures): None.
    4. Aggregate purchases or sales of the same securities reaching NT$300 million or 20% ofpaid-in capital or more: None.
    5. Acquisition of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% ofpaid-in capital or more: None.
    6. Disposal of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% ofpaid-in capital or more: None.
    7. Purchases or sales of goods from or to related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% of paid- in capital or more: None.
    8. Receivables from related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% ofpaid-in capital or more: None.
    9. Derivative financial instruments undertaken during the three months ended March 31, 2020: None.
    10. Significantinter-company transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2020: Please refer to table 1.
  3. Information on investees

Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investees in mainland China): Please refer to table 2.

~43~

  1. Information on investments in mainland China
    1. Basic information: Please refer to table 3.
    2. Significant transactions conducted with investees in Mainland China directly or indirectly through other companies in the third areas: None.
  3. Major shareholders information
    Major shareholders information: Please refer to table 4.

14. SEGMENT INFORMATION

  1. General information
    The Group's major business is research and development for new medicine and operates only in one single industry. The Chief Operating Decision-Maker, who allocates resources and assesses performance of the Group as a whole, has identified that the Group has only one reportable operating segment.
  2. Information about segment profit or loss, assets and liabilities
    The Group has only one reportable operating segment, and therefore, the reportable segment information is the same as the financial statements.
  3. Reconciliation for segment income (loss)
    The segment income (loss) reported to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker is measured in a manner consistent with that in the statement of comprehensive income. There is no reconciliation because the report provided to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker for business decisions has no difference to the segment income (loss) information.

~44~

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Significant inter-company transactions

Three months ended March 31, 2020

Table 1

Expressed in thousands of NTD

Transaction

Percentage of

consolidated total

Number

Relationship

General ledger

Amount

Transaction

operating revenues or

(Note 1)

Company name

Counterparty

( Note 2)

account

(Note 5)

terms

total assets (Note 3)

1

TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

2

Operating revenue

$

9,431

(Note 4)

78.76%

1

TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

2

Accounts receivable

41,967

(Note 4)

3.74%

3

TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (Shanghai) Limited

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

2

Accounts receivable

1,281

(Note 4)

0.11%

4

TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Pty Ltd.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

2

Accounts receivable

32,433

(Note 4)

2.89%

Note 1: The numbers filled in for the transaction company in respect of inter-company transactions are as follows:

  1. Parent company is '0'.
  2. The subsidiaries are numbered in order starting from '1'.

Note 2: Relationship between transaction company and counterparty is classified into the following three categories:

  1. Parent company to subsidiary.
  2. Subsidiary to parent company.
  3. Subsidiary to subsidiary.

Note 3: Regarding percentage of transaction amount to consolidated total operating revenues or total assets, it is computed based on period-end balance of transaction to consolidated total assets for balance sheet accounts and based on accumulated transaction amount for the period to consolidated total operating revenues for income statement accounts.

Note 4: Transaction items follow the agreement.

Note 5: Only related party transactions in excess of NT$1 million are disclosed.

Note 6: The above transactions between the parent company and its subsidiaries had been eliminated when preparing consolidated financial statements. The disclosure information is for reference only.

~45~

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investee in mainland China)

Three months ended March 31, 2020

Table 2

Expressed in thousands of NTD

Initial investment amount

Shares held as of March 31, 2020

Investment income

Income of the

(loss) recognized by

investee for the three

the Company for the

Balance as of

Balance as of

Number of

Ownership

months ended

three months ended

Investor

Investee

Location

Main business activities

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

shares

(%)

Book value

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Footnote

Taiwan

TLC

USA

Research on new anti-

$

55,433

$

55,433

3,100,000

100%

$

51,214

$

696

$

696

Liposome

Biopharmaceuticals,

cancer drugs and

Company,

Inc.

biotechnology services

Ltd.

Taiwan

TLC

Netherlands

Technical authorization

4,410

4,410

1,000,000

100%

1,872

6

6

Liposome

Biopharmaceuticals

and product development

Company,

B.V.

Ltd.

Taiwan

TLC

Hong Kong

Biotechnology service and

3,023

3,023

780,000

100%

3,616

(

20)

(

20)

Liposome

Biopharmaceuticals,

reinvestment

Company,

(H.K.) Limited

Ltd.

Taiwan

TLC

Australia

Technical authorization

23,399

23,399

1,000,000

100%

30,760

7

7

Liposome

Biopharmaceuticals

and product development

Company,

Pty Ltd.

Ltd.

Taiwan

TLC

Japan

Technical authorization

2,670

2,670

1,000

100%

3,554

2

2

Liposome

Biopharmaceuticals

and product development

Company,

Japan Co., Ltd.

Ltd.

Note: All the transactions with subsidiaries had been eliminated when preparing consolidated financial statements.

~46~

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Information on investments in mainland China - Basic information

Three months ended March 31, 2020

Table 3

Expressed in thousands of NTD

Amount remitted from

Taiwan to mainland

Accumulated

China/Amount remitted

Accumulated

Investment

amount of

Accumulated

back to Taiwan for the

amount of

income

investment

amount of

three months ended

remittance from

Income of

Ownership

recognized by the

Book value of

income

remittance from

March 31, 2020

Taiwan to

investee for the

held by the

Company for the

investments in

remitted back

Main

Taiwan to

Remitted

Remitted

mainland China

three months

Company

three months

mainland China

to Taiwan as

Investee in

business

Paid-in

Investment method

mainland China as

to Mainland

back to

as of March 31,

ended March

(direct or

ended March 31,

as of March 31,

of March 31,

Mainland China

activities

capital

(Note 1)

of January 1, 2020

China

Taiwan

2020

31, 2020

indirect)

2020 (Note 2(2)B)

2020

2020

Footnote

TLC

Consulting

$ 2,128

Reinvestment in

$

2,134

$

-

$

-

$

2,134

($

24)

100

($

24)

$

2,950

$

-

Biopharmaceuticals,

and technical

mainland China

(Shanghai) Limited

service of

through third region

medication

company (TLC

Biopharmaceuticals,

(H.K.) Limited)

Note 1: Investment methods are classified into the following three categories:

  1. Directly invest in a company in mainland China.
  2. Through investing in an existing company in the third area, which then invested in the investee in mainland China.
  3. Others

Note 2: In the 'Investment income recognized by the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020' column:

  1. It should be indicated if the investee was still in the incorporation arrangements and has not yet generated any profit during this period.
  2. Indicate the basis for investment income (loss) recognition in the number of one of the following three categories:
    1. The financial statements were audited and attested by international accounting firm which has cooperative relationship with accounting firm in R.O.C.
    2. The financial statements were audited and attested by R.O.C. parent company's CPA.
    3. Others (The financial statements were reviewed by R.O.C. parent company's CPA.).

Accumulated amount of remittance from

Investment amount approved by the

Ceiling on investments in mainland China

Taiwan to mainland China as of March 31,

Investment Commission of the Ministry of

imposed by the Investment Commission of

Company name

2020

Economic Affairs (MOEA)(Note)

MOEA

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

$

2,134

$

2,134

$

304,915

(Note) The investment amount was approved by Jing-Shen-II-Zi No. 10300223010 of Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C.

~47~

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

Major shareholders information

March 31, 2020

Table 4

Shares

Name of major shareholders

Number of shares held

Ownership (%)

JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acting in its capacity as depositary and representative of the

7,831,100

11%

holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRS) pursuant to a depositary agreement

amongst JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as depositary, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

and all holders of ADRS

Burrill Life Sciences Capital Fund III, L. P. - trust account in CTBC Bank

5,187,921

7%

Tsang-Hai Lin

4,507,223

6%

Note 1: The main shareholder information in this table is calculated by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation, using total number of ordinary shares and preferred shares held by the shareholders who have completed the company's non-physical registration and delivery (including treasury shares) is more than 5% on the last business day at the end of each quarter. As for the share capital recorded in the company's financial report and the number of shares which the company actually have completed the non-physical registration and delivery, may be different from computational basis.

Note 2: Above information if belong to shareholders deliver the shares to the trust, will be disclosed by the principal individual account of trustee opened the trust account. As for shareholders who handle the declaration of insider equity holding more than 10% of their shares in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act, their shareholdings include their shareholdings plus their delivery of trust and shares with the right to make decisions on trust property, etc. Please refer to the information at the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange for insider equity declaration information.

~48~

