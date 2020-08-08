Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
  Report
News 
News

Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media say

08/08/2020 | 04:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI/SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co will stop making its flagship Kirin chipsets next month, financial magazine Caixin said on Saturday, as the impact of U.S. pressure on the Chinese tech giant grows.

U.S. pressure on Huawei's suppliers has made it impossible for the company's HiSilicon chip division to keep making the chipsets, key components for mobile phone, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Unit was quoted as saying at the launch of the company's new Mate 40 handset.

With U.S.-China relations at their worst in decades, Washington is pressing governments around to world to squeeze Huawei out, arguing it would hand over data to the Chinese government for spying. Huawei denies it spies for China.

The United States is also seeking the extradition from Canada of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on charges of bank fraud.

In May the U.S. Commerce Department issued orders that required suppliers of software and manufacturing equipment to refrain from doing business with Huawei without first obtaining a license.

"From Sept. 15 onward, our flagship Kirin processors cannot be produced," Yu said, according to Caixin. "Our AI-powered chips also cannot be processed. This is a huge loss for us."

Huawei's HiSilicon division relies on software from U.S. companies such as Cadence Design Systems Inc or Synopsys Inc to design its chips and it outsources the production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which uses equipment from U.S. companies.

Huawei declined comment on the Caixin report. TSMC, Cadence and Synopsys did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.

HiSilicon produces a wide range of chips including its line of Kirin processors, which power only Huawei smartphones and are the only Chinese processors that can rival those from Qualcomm in quality.

"Huawei began exploring the chip sector over 10 years ago, starting from hugely lagging behind, to slightly lagging behind, to catching up, and then to a leader," Yu was quoted as saying. "We invested massive resources for R&D, and went through a difficult process."

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and David Kirton in Shenzhen; Editing by William Mallard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. -1.80% 108.53 Delayed Quote.59.34%
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED -1.52% 2002 End-of-day quote.-16.23%
QUALCOMM, INC. -2.53% 108.25 Delayed Quote.22.69%
SYNOPSYS INC. -1.72% 198.79 Delayed Quote.42.81%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.64% 39.35 End-of-day quote.-26.59%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.46% 433 End-of-day quote.30.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 294 B 43 961 M 43 961 M
Net income 2020 476 B 16 165 M 16 165 M
Net cash 2020 380 B 12 920 M 12 920 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 11 228 B 382 B 382 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,38x
EV / Sales 2021 7,67x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 441,94 TWD
Last Close Price 433,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED30.82%381 588
NVIDIA CORPORATION90.39%275 568
INTEL CORPORATION-19.75%204 272
BROADCOM INC.3.14%131 084
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.11%122 333
QUALCOMM, INC.22.69%122 135
