Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pompeo says TSMC's $12 billion investment to increase U.S. economic independence from China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo speaks to reporters during briefing at State Department in Washington

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's $12 billion investment in the United States will increase U.S. economic independence from China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement early on Friday.

TSMC, a major supplier to Apple Inc , announced on Friday it will build a $12 billion chip factory in Arizona, in what the company called a "strong partnership" with the U.S. government. Pompeo said the investment will strengthen U.S.-Taiwan ties.

"TSMC's announcement comes at a critical juncture, when China is competing to dominate cutting-edge technology and control critical industries. The TSMC facility in Arizona will increase U.S. economic independence", Pompeo said on Friday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.61% 309.54 Delayed Quote.4.77%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -3.42% 38.15 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.35% 293 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09aPompeo says TSMC's $12 billion investment to increase U.S. economic independe..
RE
01:00aTaiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry escalate..
RE
12:56aTaiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry escalate..
RE
05/14Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S. -- 4th Update
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14Taiwan's TSMC announces plan to build $12 billion U.S. factory
RE
05/14Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S. -- 3rd Update
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14Tech Up On Growth Bets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 1 223 B
EBIT 2020 466 B
Net income 2020 426 B
Finance 2020 382 B
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,90x
EV / Sales2021 5,27x
Capitalization 7 598 B
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 323,77  TWD
Last Close Price 293,00  TWD
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%253 651
INTEL CORPORATION-1.29%244 471
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.52%191 430
BROADCOM INC.-15.64%105 205
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.98%100 101
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.48%87 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group