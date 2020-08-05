Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
  Report
News 
News

REFILE-SMIC founder says 'optimistic' China can catch up with U.S. in semiconductors

08/05/2020 | 03:33am EDT

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The founder of China's largest chipmaker SMIC said on Tuesday he was "optimistic" China could catch up with the United States in the next generation of semiconductors but that U.S. efforts to contain its technology sector could not be taken "lightly".

Richard Chang, also the former CEO of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), told a livestream forum that persistent research and development as well as investment in new raw materials would enable China to compete, according to an official transcript on Wednesday.

The comments come as Washington and Beijing continue to spar over Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which has brought new urgency to China's calls to improve its domestic chip industry.

"I am optimistic and believe we can catch up," Chang said in a rare appearance at the forum, organized by China Securities.

He said that while China's talent base was a "weakness" in the short-term, the country had made "great progress" in manufacturing raw materials and remained a leader in next generation super-fast 5G technology.

"If China maintains its leadership in 5G technology, it can remain far ahead in wireless connectivity, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, because China already is strong in high-tech applications," Chang said.

The United States and China have been fighting over the alleged national risk posed by the products of Chinese tech giant Huawei for over a year, and relations between the world's two largest economies has deteriorated since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chang said that during his time at SMIC in the early 2000's, the U.S. Department of Commerce had been generally supportive of Chinese tech companies, but that now it sees them as its "biggest obstacle."

The U.S. government has cited "national security" as grounds for its restrictions on Huawei. The firm has denied holding any ties to the Chinese government.

Chang founded SMIC with funding from China's government in 2000 as a domestic Chinese rival to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. He resigned in 2009. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and the Shanghai newsroom; editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -2.56% 30.5 End-of-day quote.155.44%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -0.27% 36.5 End-of-day quote.-31.90%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.28% 425.5 End-of-day quote.28.55%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 294 B 44 093 M 44 093 M
Net income 2020 476 B 16 213 M 16 213 M
Net cash 2020 380 B 12 959 M 12 959 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 2,52%
Capitalization 11 033 B 375 B 376 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,23x
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 441,34 TWD
Last Close Price 425,50 TWD
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED28.55%375 310
NVIDIA CORPORATION90.87%261 180
INTEL CORPORATION-17.91%202 996
BROADCOM INC.3.91%127 392
QUALCOMM, INC.25.75%119 156
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.07%116 829
