SMIC shares surge in Shanghai debut after $6.6 bln offering

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Shares in semiconductor
Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's biggest
chipmaker, more than tripled on Thursday on their Shanghai
market debut in one of the most anticipated listings of the
year.
The listing on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market was
closely watched given its size and importance to the country's
ambitions to become more self-dependent in developing core
technology. It also came amid rising U.S. restrictions on
Chinese data firms.
SMIC opened at 95 yuan, 246% higher than its
offer price of 27.46 yuan. It has said it plans to use the $6.6
billion raised in its share sale ahead of Thursday's listing to
build plants and replenish operating capital.
Specifically, it intends to build out foundries for the
manufacture of computer chips that can compete with those
operated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TMSC)
, the industry's market leader.
Since 2019 a bevvy of Chinese semiconductor companies have
listed in Shanghai, all of whom have rode investor optimism
toward China's push toward greater technological independence.
However, the United States in May placed new restrictions on
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei that would prevent it from
receiving supplies or services from American companies.
The measures are expected to hamper TSMC's business with
Huawei. While SMIC will also face difficulties due to the
restrictions, analysts say that the company remains China's best
hope for developing a first-class chip fab, in spite of
significant business hurdles.
SMIC's Hong Kong-listed shares fell around 10% in
early morning in volatile trade.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Jane
Wardell)