MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSMC Stops Taking New Huawei Orders After Tighter U.S. Restrictions, Nikkei Asian Review Reports

05/18/2020 | 01:06am EDT

--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co. after the U.S. tightened export controls aimed at restricting the Chinese tech giant's access to American chip technologies, Nikkei Asian Review reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Existing orders aren't impacted so long as the chips can be shipped before mid-September, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Full story: https://s.nikkei.com/3cT4LG5

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.62% 20037.47 Real-time Quote.-15.30%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.97% 37.4 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.71% 298 End-of-day quote.0.17%
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 1 221 B
EBIT 2020 465 B
Net income 2020 425 B
Finance 2020 372 B
Yield 2020 3,58%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 6,02x
EV / Sales2021 5,39x
Capitalization 7 727 B
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 323,00 TWD
Last Close Price 298,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.17%257 713
INTEL CORPORATION-2.62%246 758
NVIDIA CORPORATION44.34%208 918
BROADCOM INC.-17.60%104 110
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.63%99 340
QUALCOMM, INC.-14.12%85 236
