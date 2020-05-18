TSMC Stops Taking New Huawei Orders After Tighter U.S. Restrictions, Nikkei Asian Review Reports

--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co. after the U.S. tightened export controls aimed at restricting the Chinese tech giant's access to American chip technologies, Nikkei Asian Review reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Existing orders aren't impacted so long as the chips can be shipped before mid-September, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

