MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 07/24
386 TWD   +1.18%
03:29aTSMC's Rally Pushes Taiex to Record Close
DJ
02:34aGold hits record high, stocks mixed as U.S.-China ties worsen
RE
07/24Taiwan Semiconductor Up Over 9%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSMC's Rally Pushes Taiex to Record Close

07/27/2020 | 03:29am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. soared to a new record Monday, pushing the island's benchmark Taiex above its 1990 closing high.

TSMC shares ended 10% higher at 424.50 New Taiwan dollars, as the chip maker extended its rally since late June.

The share-price jump came after U.S. tech giant Intel Corp. said last week that it is delaying the launch of its next generation of 7-nanometer chips. Intel also signaled it might consider outsourcing the manufacturing of its chips.

TSMC is viewed as the most likely candidate for such a business from Intel, given its significant technological advantage over rivals.

The widening gap between TSMC's technological leadership in the chip-making industry and other competitors could eventually drive most, if not all, CPU manufacturing--a market expected to be worth more than US$20 billion in 2025--to the Taiwanese company, Citibank said in a research note.

The Taiex ended 2.3% higher at 12588.30, surpassing its previous closing record of 12495.30 in February 1990.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -16.24% 50.59 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -2.31% 38.1 End-of-day quote.-28.92%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.18% 386 End-of-day quote.16.62%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 293 B 44 027 M 44 027 M
Net income 2020 475 B 16 173 M 16 173 M
Net cash 2020 383 B 13 045 M 13 045 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 2,78%
Capitalization 10 009 B 340 B 341 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,44x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 412,48 TWD
Last Close Price 386,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.62%339 649
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.30%250 840
INTEL CORPORATION-15.47%215 159
BROADCOM INC.-3.24%122 984
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.04%118 734
QUALCOMM, INC.0.75%99 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
