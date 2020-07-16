Log in
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
TSMC second-quarter profit jumps 81% to record on demand for faster chips

07/16/2020 | 01:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu

* Q2 profit T$120.8 bln vs T$111.83 bln analyst view

* Q2 revenue up 34.1% on year in U.S. dollar terms

TAIPEI, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday that quarterly net profit surged 81% to a record level on robust orders for advanced chips.

The world's largest contract chipmaker reported April-June net profit of T$120.8 billion ($4.1 billion), well ahead of the T$111.83 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 34.1% to $10.38 billion, within the company's earlier estimated range of $10.1 billion to $10.4 billion.

Although TSMC is losing Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as a customer after the U.S slapped the Chinese company with sales restrictions, it has managed to fill up its order book with requests from other companies, a government minister said last month.

TSMC shares have risen about 10% this year, giving it a market value of $320 billion, overtaking U.S. rival Intel Corp's $249 billion. TSMC's shares closed down 1.5% on Thursday, underperforming a 0.4% decline on the broader market . ($1 = 29.4490 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.08% 59.03 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.47% 40.3 End-of-day quote.-24.81%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.14% 363 End-of-day quote.9.67%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 247 B 42 339 M 42 339 M
Net income 2020 436 B 14 813 M 14 813 M
Net cash 2020 389 B 13 197 M 13 197 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 9 413 B 319 B 320 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 357,51 TWD
Last Close Price 363,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.67%318 859
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.86%255 330
INTEL CORPORATION-1.37%249 721
BROADCOM INC.-0.30%126 721
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.81%121 045
QUALCOMM, INC.4.90%103 921
