TSMC second-quarter profit jumps 81% to record on demand for faster chips

* Q2 profit T$120.8 bln vs T$111.83 bln analyst view
* Q2 revenue up 34.1% on year in U.S. dollar terms
TAIPEI, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday
that quarterly net profit surged 81% to a record level on robust
orders for advanced chips.
The world's largest contract chipmaker reported April-June
net profit of T$120.8 billion ($4.1 billion), well ahead of the
T$111.83 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by
Refinitiv.
Revenue for the quarter climbed 34.1% to $10.38 billion,
within the company's earlier estimated range of $10.1 billion to
$10.4 billion.
Although TSMC is losing Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
as a customer after the U.S slapped the Chinese company with
sales restrictions, it has managed to fill up its order book
with requests from other companies, a government minister said
last month.
TSMC shares have risen about 10% this year, giving it a
market value of $320 billion, overtaking U.S. rival Intel Corp's
$249 billion. TSMC's shares closed down 1.5% on
Thursday, underperforming a 0.4% decline on the broader market
.
($1 = 29.4490 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)