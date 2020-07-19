Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : Japan plans to invite TSMC to build joint chip plant - Yomiuri

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan is aiming to invite Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd or other global
chipmakers to build an advanced chip manufacturing plant jointly
with domestic chip equipment suppliers, the Yomiuri daily
reported on Sunday.
The Japanese government hopes to tap the expertise of global
chipmakers to rejuvenate the lagging domestic chip industry as
advanced chip technologies have become a focal point in national
security issues, Yomiuri said.
The government is planning to offer a total of several
hundred billion yen, or equivalent to several billion dollars,
over multiple years to overseas chipmakers who join the project,
the daily said, without citing sources.
The report gave no timeline for the project.
A TSMC spokesperson denied there was any such plan at the
moment when contacted by Reuters but said the company would not
rule anything out in the future. The Japanese industry ministry
did not answer calls.
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, in May
unveiled plans for a $12 billion plant in the United State in an
apparent win for the Trump administration's efforts to wrestle
global technology supply chains back from China.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Elaine Hardcastle)