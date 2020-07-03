Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : June exports seen down 3%, inflation -0.87%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 03:53am EDT
A person drives a motorcycle by shipping containers at a port in Keelung

Taiwan's exports in June are likely to have dropped 3%, compared with a year earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit global demand for the island's electronics exports, a median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters showed.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide. Its largest trading partner is China.

Forecasts ranged widely from a decline of 7.1% to a growth of 2.5% amidst uncertainties over the outbreak that has disrupted global supply chains and hit the growth outlook for the island's tech manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)

Exports in May dropped 2.0% from a year earlier to $27 billion, falling for a third straight month, but at a slower pace.

Its central bank last month further reduced the growth outlook for 2020 to 1.52% from a forecast of 1.92% in March, saying the pandemic could curb Taiwan's exports.

Meanwhile, the poll showed inflation rate in June was seen at -0.87% from a year earlier, compared with -1.19% recorded in May.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee, reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 7.10% 43 End-of-day quote.-19.78%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.42% 322 End-of-day quote.-2.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
03:53aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : June exports seen down 3%, inflation -0.87%
RE
06/30U.S. Allies Capture China Tech Business -- WSJ
DJ
06/29Kioxia to Name Former Applied Materials CEO as a Director, Nikkei Reports
DJ
06/24By Making Its Chips, Apple Gains Control -- WSJ
DJ
06/24EXCLUSIVE : New U.S. development agency could loan billions for reshoring, offic..
RE
06/23EXCLUSIVE : New U.S. development agency could loan billions for reshoring, offic..
RE
06/23Data center chip startup Ampere to release more powerful processor
RE
06/23Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town
DJ
06/22Taiwan minister says TSMC has offset lost Huawei orders
RE
06/18TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 222 B 41 492 M 41 492 M
Net income 2020 427 B 14 480 M 14 480 M
Net cash 2020 364 B 12 365 M 12 365 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 3,29%
Capitalization 8 544 B 290 B 290 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 333,40 TWD
Last Close Price 322,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.72%283 315
INTEL CORPORATION-1.74%249 002
NVIDIA CORPORATION63.40%234 490
BROADCOM INC.-0.17%125 775
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.93%114 538
QUALCOMM, INC.1.76%100 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group