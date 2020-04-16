Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC 1Q Net Profit Jumps 91% on Higher Sales

By Ben Otto



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first-quarter net profit rose 91% compared with a year earlier on a steep jump in sales.

Net profit was 116.99 billion New Taiwan dollars (US$3.89 billion), the company said Thursday. TSMC supplies chips to technology companies including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

Revenue rose 42% to NT$310.60 billion, it said. In U.S. dollar terms, TSMC said revenue rose 45% to US$10.31 billion.

The company had previously provided U.S. dollar revenue guidance of US$10.2 billion to US$10.3 billion for the first quarter.

The company said its operating margin for the quarter was 41.4%, up from 39.2% in the final quarter of 2019.

