Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC 1Q Net Profit Jumps 91% on Higher Sales

04/16/2020

By Ben Otto

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first-quarter net profit rose 91% compared with a year earlier on a steep jump in sales.

Net profit was 116.99 billion New Taiwan dollars (US$3.89 billion), the company said Thursday. TSMC supplies chips to technology companies including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

Revenue rose 42% to NT$310.60 billion, it said. In U.S. dollar terms, TSMC said revenue rose 45% to US$10.31 billion.

The company had previously provided U.S. dollar revenue guidance of US$10.2 billion to US$10.3 billion for the first quarter.

The company said its operating margin for the quarter was 41.4%, up from 39.2% in the final quarter of 2019.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 1 237 B
EBIT 2020 461 B
Net income 2020 423 B
Finance 2020 387 B
Yield 2020 3,74%
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,72x
EV / Sales2021 5,02x
Capitalization 7 455 B
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 338,32  TWD
Last Close Price 287,50  TWD
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED1.42%247 575
INTEL CORPORATION-1.64%259 657
NVIDIA CORPORATION19.35%173 915
BROADCOM INC.-18.54%106 996
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.83%103 592
QUALCOMM, INC.-13.87%88 643
