Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC April 2020 Revenue Report

TSMC April 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - May 8, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced

its net revenues for April 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for April 2020 were approximately NT$96.00 billion, a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2020 and an increase of

28.5 percent from April 2019. Revenues for January through April 2020 totaled NT$406.60 billion, an increase of 38.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):