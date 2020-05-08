Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC April 2020 Revenue Report

TSMC April 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - May 8, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced
its net revenues for April 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for April 2020 were approximately NT$96.00 billion, a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2020 and an increase of
28.5 percent from April 2019. Revenues for January through April 2020 totaled NT$406.60 billion, an increase of 38.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit:NT$ million)
|
|
|
|
|
M-o-M
|
|
Y-o-Y
|
January to
|
January to
|
Y-o-Y
|
|
|
April
|
March
|
Increase
|
April
|
Increase
|
Increase
|
Period
|
|
|
April
|
|
April
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
2019
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
96,002
|
113,520
|
(15.4)
|
74,694
|
28.5
|
|
406,599
|
293,398
|
38.6
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
