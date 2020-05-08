Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC April 2020 Revenue Report

05/08/2020

TSMC April 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - May 8, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced

its net revenues for April 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for April 2020 were approximately NT$96.00 billion, a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2020 and an increase of

28.5 percent from April 2019. Revenues for January through April 2020 totaled NT$406.60 billion, an increase of 38.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit:NT$ million)

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

January to

January to

Y-o-Y

April

March

Increase

April

Increase

Increase

Period

April

April

2020

2020

(Decrease)

2019

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

2020

2019

%

%

%

Net

96,002

113,520

(15.4)

74,694

28.5

406,599

293,398

38.6

Revenues

TSMC Spokesperson:

Media Contacts:

Wendell Huang

Nina Kao

Hui-Chung Su

Michael Kramer

Vice President and CFO

Head of PR Department

PR Department

PR Department

Tel: 886-3-505-5901

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036 Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125033

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125031

Mobile: 886-988-239-163

Mobile: 886-988-930-039

Mobile: 886-988-931-352

E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com

E-Mail:hcsuq@tsmc.com

E-Mail: pdkramer@tsmc.com

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 05:38:08 UTC
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
01:39aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC April 2020 Revenue Report
PU
05/04Taiwan April exports seen down 1% year-on-year as virus hits demand - Reuters..
RE
04/30Taiwan first-quarter GDP slows to four-year low as pandemic hurts exports
RE
04/22STMicro expects higher sales in second half, lifting shares
RE
04/21TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Huawei first-quarter revenue growth slows s..
RE
04/20Taiwan March export order growth rises unexpectedly on telecommuting demand
RE
04/17TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Shares Rise 7.7% on Upbeat 1Q Earnings..
DJ
04/16TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Shares of Taiwan's TSMC jump more than 6% a..
RE
04/16Costco, Bank of NY rise; United Airlines, Rite Aid fall
AQ
04/16TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC 1Q Net Profit Jumps 91% on Higher Sale..
DJ
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 1 223 B
EBIT 2020 466 B
Net income 2020 426 B
Finance 2020 382 B
Yield 2020 3,58%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,00x
EV / Sales2021 5,36x
Capitalization 7 714 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 323,77  TWD
Last Close Price 297,50  TWD
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED1.02%257 418
INTEL CORPORATION-1.14%250 568
NVIDIA CORPORATION29.57%183 181
BROADCOM INC.-15.27%105 617
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.41%103 176
QUALCOMM, INC.-10.65%88 723
