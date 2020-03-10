Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC February 2020 Revenue Report

03/10/2020 | 01:39am EDT

TSMC February 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Mar. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced

its net revenues for February 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for February 2020 were approximately NT$93.39 billion, a decrease of 9.9 percent from January 2020 and an increase of

53.4 percent from February 2019. Revenues for January through February 2020 totaled NT$197.08 billion, an increase of 41.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit:NT$ million)

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

January to

January to

Y-o-Y

February

January

Increase

February

Increase

Increase

Period

February

February

2020

2020

(Decrease)

2019

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

%

%

2020

2019

%

Net

93,394

103,683

(9.9)

60,889

53.4

197,078

138,983

41.8

Revenues

TSMC Spokesperson:

Media Contacts:

Wendell Huang

Nina Kao

Hui-Chung Su

Michael Kramer

Vice President and CFO

Head of PR Department

PR Department

PR Department

Tel: 886-3-505-5901

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036 Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125033

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125031

Mobile: 886-988-239-163

Mobile: 886-988-930-039

Mobile: 886-988-931-352

E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com

E-Mail:hcsuq@tsmc.com

E-Mail: pdkramer@tsmc.com

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 05:38:06 UTC
