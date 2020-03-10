Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC February 2020 Revenue Report

TSMC February 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Mar. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced

its net revenues for February 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for February 2020 were approximately NT$93.39 billion, a decrease of 9.9 percent from January 2020 and an increase of

53.4 percent from February 2019. Revenues for January through February 2020 totaled NT$197.08 billion, an increase of 41.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit:NT$ million)