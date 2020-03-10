Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC February 2020 Revenue Report

TSMC February 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Mar. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced
its net revenues for February 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for February 2020 were approximately NT$93.39 billion, a decrease of 9.9 percent from January 2020 and an increase of
53.4 percent from February 2019. Revenues for January through February 2020 totaled NT$197.08 billion, an increase of 41.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit:NT$ million)
|
|
|
|
|
M-o-M
|
|
Y-o-Y
|
January to
|
January to
|
Y-o-Y
|
|
|
February
|
January
|
Increase
|
February
|
Increase
|
Increase
|
Period
|
|
February
|
February
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
2019
|
(Decrease)
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
93,394
|
103,683
|
(9.9)
|
60,889
|
53.4
|
197,078
|
138,983
|
41.8
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TSMC Spokesperson:
|
Media Contacts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wendell Huang
|
|
Nina Kao
|
|
Hui-Chung Su
|
|
Michael Kramer
|
|
Vice President and CFO
|
Head of PR Department
|
PR Department
|
|
PR Department
|
|
Tel: 886-3-505-5901
|
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036 Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125033
|
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125031
|
|
|
|
Mobile: 886-988-239-163
|
Mobile: 886-988-930-039
|
Mobile: 886-988-931-352
|
|
|
|
E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com
|
E-Mail:hcsuq@tsmc.com
|
E-Mail: pdkramer@tsmc.com
Disclaimer
