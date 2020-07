By Kosaku Narioka



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s revenue jumped 41% in June from a year earlier, it said Friday.

Revenue was 120.88 billion Taiwan dollars (US$4.11 billion).

Compared with the previous month, revenue rose 29% in June, the company said.

Revenue for the current year through June totaled NT$621.30 billion, a 35% increase from the same period a year earlier, it said.

