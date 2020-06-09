Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC says still in talks about subsidies for new U.S. plant

06/09/2020 | 12:25am EDT
A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen on a wall of its headquarters in Hsinchu

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is still in talks with the U.S. government about subsidies for its new plant in Arizona, chairman Mark Liu said on Tuesday.

"We hope federal and state governments could make up TSMC's running costs difference between the United States and Taiwan," Liu told reporters.

The new plant won't have business dealings directly with the military, but some of their clients might be suppliers to the military, he added.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -2.76% 44 End-of-day quote.-17.91%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.09% 318 End-of-day quote.-3.93%
