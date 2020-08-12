Two China Chip Businesses Hire More Than 100 TSMC Engineers, Nikkei Reports

--Two Chinese government-supported semiconductor businesses have hired more than 100 senior engineers and managers from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. since last year, Nikkei Asian Review reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The hirings by Quanxin Integrated Circuit Manufacturing (Jinan) and Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. are aimed at developing China's semiconductor industry to reduce the country's dependence on foreign parts suppliers, according to Nikkei.

