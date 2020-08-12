Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two China Chip Businesses Hire More Than 100 TSMC Engineers, Nikkei Reports

08/12/2020 | 12:22am EDT

--Two Chinese government-supported semiconductor businesses have hired more than 100 senior engineers and managers from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. since last year, Nikkei Asian Review reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The hirings by Quanxin Integrated Circuit Manufacturing (Jinan) and Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. are aimed at developing China's semiconductor industry to reduce the country's dependence on foreign parts suppliers, according to Nikkei.

Full story: https://s.nikkei.com/3iy43Al

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 1 294 B 43 977 M 43 977 M
Net income 2020 476 B 16 171 M 16 171 M
Net cash 2020 380 B 12 925 M 12 925 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 11 124 B 378 B 378 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,30x
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 441,94 TWD
Last Close Price 429,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.61%384 131
NVIDIA CORPORATION84.45%274 719
INTEL CORPORATION-19.48%209 333
BROADCOM INC.2.53%131 659
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.04%124 028
QUALCOMM, INC.23.35%120 002
