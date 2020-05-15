Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPA

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. cracks down on global chip exports to Huawei, China retaliation eyed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 12:07pm EDT
The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain

By David Shepardson, Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper

The Trump administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], spurring fears of Chinese retaliation and hammering shares of U.S. producers of chipmaking equipment.

A new rule, unveiled by the Commerce Department and first reported by Reuters, expands U.S. authority to require licenses for sales to Huawei of semiconductors made abroad with U.S. technology, vastly expanding its reach to halt exports to the world's No. 2 smartphone maker.

"This action puts America first, American companies first, and American national security first," a senior Commerce Department official told reporters in a telephone briefing on Friday.

Huawei, the world's top telecoms equipment maker, did not respond to a request for comment.

News of the move against the firm hit European stocks as traders sold into the day's gains, while shares of chip equipment makers like Lam Research and KLA Corp fell around 5 percent in U.S. trading.

The reaction from China was swift, with a report on Friday by China's Global Times saying Beijing was ready to put U.S. companies on an "unreliable entity list," as part of countermeasures in response to the new limits on Huawei.

The measures include launching investigations and imposing restrictions on U.S. companies such as Apple Inc , Cisco Systems Inc and Qualcomm Inc, as well as suspending purchase of Boeing Co airplanes, the report said https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1188491.shtml, citing a source.

The Commerce Department's rule, effective Friday but with a 120-day grace period, also hits Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the biggest contract chipmaker and key Huawei supplier, which announced plans to build a U.S.-based plant on Thursday.

TSMC said on Friday it is "following the U.S. export rule change closely" and working with outside counsel to "conduct legal analysis and ensure a comprehensive examination and interpretation of these rules."

The department said the rule is aimed at preventing Huawei from continuing to "undermine" its status as a blacklisted company, meaning suppliers of U.S.-made sophisticated technology must seek a U.S. government license before selling to it.

"There has been a very highly technical loophole through which Huawei has been in able, in effect, to use U.S. technology with foreign fab producers," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business News on Friday, calling the rule change a "highly tailored thing to try to correct that loophole."

The company was added to the so-called "entity list" last year due to national security concerns, amid accusations from Washington that it violated U.S. sanctions on Iran and can spy on customers. Huawei has denied the allegations.

Frustration among China hawks in the administration that Huawei's entity listing was not doing enough to curb its access to supplies prompted an effort, first reported by Reuters in November, to crack down on the company that culminated in Friday's rule.

Despite the crackdown, the Commerce Department separately extended a temporary license that was set to expire on Friday to allow U.S. companies, many of which operate wireless networks in rural America, to continue doing business with Huawei through Aug. 13. It warned it expected this would be the final extension.

Huawei, which needs semiconductors for its smartphones and telecoms equipment, has found itself at the heart of a battle for global technological dominance between the United States and China, whose relationship has soured in recent months over the origins of the deadly coronavirus.

While the rule change is aimed at squeezing Huawei and will hit the chip foundries it relies on, U.S. manufacturers of chipmaking equipment could face long-term pain, if chipmakers seek out new equipment sources beyond the reach of U.S. rules.

But for now, most chipmakers rely on equipment produced by U.S. companies like KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials, according to a report last year from China's Everbright Securities.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper; additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and David Kirton Editing by Lincoln Feast and Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.67% 304.32 Delayed Quote.4.77%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. -5.68% 51.32 Delayed Quote.-15.65%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.59% 119.1311 Delayed Quote.-62.39%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 0.32% 44 Delayed Quote.-12.53%
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 11.05 End-of-day quote.-0.45%
KLA CORPORATION -3.99% 168.855 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION -6.38% 251.82 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
LEGAL CORPORATION 1.00% 906 End-of-day quote.0.44%
LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. 7.08% 9.22 Delayed Quote.-13.03%
QUALCOMM, INC. -5.63% 75.32 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.97% 37.4 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.71% 298 End-of-day quote.0.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
12:22pU.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:07pU.S. cracks down on global chip exports to Huawei, China retaliation eyed
RE
11:07aTaiwan's TSMC keeps eye on China with $12 billion U.S. plant
RE
11:06aTaiwan's TSMC keeps eye on China with $12 billion U.S. plant
RE
10:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BT Group plans multi-billion pound deal
10:12aU.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:32aU.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei -- Update
DJ
08:38aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : U.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huaw..
DJ
07:21aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Announces Intention to Build and Opera..
AQ
07:18aTaiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry escalate..
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 1 222 B
EBIT 2020 466 B
Net income 2020 426 B
Finance 2020 382 B
Yield 2020 3,58%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,01x
EV / Sales2021 5,37x
Capitalization 7 727 B
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 323,77 TWD
Last Close Price 298,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.17%253 651
INTEL CORPORATION-1.29%250 145
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.52%197 594
BROADCOM INC.-15.64%106 584
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.98%101 276
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.48%89 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group