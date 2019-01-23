Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (2330)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chipmaker SK Hynix warns of tough first-half after profit miss on China slowdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: SK Hynix Inc's DRAM modules are seen in this picture illustration taken at the company's main office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, flagged a tough first half due to U.S.-China trade frictions and China's slowing economy, as its fourth-quarter profit missed market expectations on Thursday.

It was the Samsung Electronics rival and Apple Inc supplier's first profit decline in two years, but its shares rebounded from recent falls due to hopes the global chip market is nearing the bottom, analysts said.

"Demand slowdown across the IT market, which began in the fourth quarter last year, is continuing into 2019," Executive Vice President Jin-Seok Cha told analysts on the earnings call.

"As such, this year began with lower demand visibility and higher inventory level across the industry as the macroeconomic uncertainties persist."

SK Hynix said its October-December operating profit was 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion), below a 5.1 trillion won average forecast drawn from 26 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The company said it planned to cut investment in equipment purchases by 40 percent in 2019 compared with last year, and might consider further reductions in capital expenditure if market conditions worsened.

Company Vice President Sean Kim said the memory demand slowdown would be bigger than expected into the first half of 2019 due to China’s economic slowdown and the U.S.-China "trade situation".

However sales would pick up in the second half, boosted by the launch of cloud services and demand for chips with bigger memory capacity in mobile products, the company said.

Demand for server DRAM chips, which help devices perform multiple tasks, also would be buoyed in the second half as U.S. data centres reduced inventory from currently high levels.

SHARES RISE

Shares in SK Hynix rose 3.4 percent as of 0234 GMT, versus the wider market's <.KS11> 0.2 percent gain.

"It seems like investors are rather relieved that it has hit rock bottom," said Lee Kyoung-min, global market strategy team manager at Daishin Securities.

Market leader Samsung earlier this month estimated a 29 percent drop in quarterly profit, blaming weak chip demand. This followed Apple's cut to its quarterly sales forecast citing slowing iPhone sales in China.

Taiwan's Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) joined in last week, forecasting its sharpest quarterly revenue fall in a decade.

China's economy cooled in the fourth quarter under pressure from faltering domestic demand and U.S. tariffs, weighing on profits for firms ranging from tech giants to big carmakers.

SK Hynix said its DRAM chip shipments fell by 2 percent in the fourth quarter, while its selling prices slid 11 percent from a quarter ago.

For NAND flash chips, which provide long-term data storage, shipments rose by 10 percent but the average selling price fell by 21 percent, the company said.


Graphic: Memory prices on their way down - https://tmsnrt.rs/2GZzcil

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.40% 153.92 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG.
09:47pChipmaker SK Hynix warns of tough first-half after profit miss on China slowd..
RE
06:52pChip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
RE
01/21Taiwan's Dec export orders shrink the most since April 2016
RE
01/18Japan Inc profits under siege from China slowdown
RE
01/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Hopes Of Progress For U.S.-China Trade Ta..
DJ
01/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Drop Over Worries About U.S. Probe Into Huawei
DJ
01/17TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Reports 4Q Net-Income Rise of 0.7%
DJ
01/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As China Reports Slowdown In Exports
DJ
01/11AMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia
RE
01/11TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC December 2018 Revenue Report
AQ
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 1 052 B
EBIT 2019 383 B
Net income 2019 346 B
Finance 2019 583 B
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
P/E ratio 2020 14,04
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Capitalization 5 782 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 250  TWD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.187 225
INTEL CORPORATION4.82%220 304
BROADCOM INC1.58%105 194
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.24%92 808
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.44%90 750
SK HYNIX INC--.--%43 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.