Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.

(2330)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei Ban Yanks Supply Chain -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Dan Strumpf in Hong Kong and Asa Fitch in San Francisco

The U.S. blacklisting of Huawei Technologies Co. is casting a net that extends far wider than its target: It is curbing the revenue of American and Japanese electronics companies, cutting into Taiwanese chip orders and giving Huawei's competitors a chance to take advantage.

The Trump administration's decision to restrict the sale of U.S. technology to the Chinese tech giant is hitting American suppliers, which took $11 billion in orders from Huawei last year. These include big companies like Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc. and smaller players such as Qorvo Inc., which makes radio-frequency filters and is more heavily reliant on Huawei.

The ripples have radiated through the global supply chain as the U.S. campaign wipes millions of units off the company's smartphone sales and threatens its plans to be the leading global producer of 5G telecommunications-networking equipment.

With a global procurement budget of $70 billion, Huawei is key to a network of interconnected suppliers across the world. Many non-U. S. suppliers have reduced exports to Huawei because of concerns of running afoul of Commerce Department restrictions, which curb the sale of U.S.-origin technology to the company.

The damage coursing through the supply chain has driven some suppliers to find ways to resume some shipments without falling foul of the ban, exporting components manufactured outside the U.S. with mostly foreign-made parts. Still, tech companies and analysts remain spooked by the continuing tech fight between the U.S. and China, and manufacturing may be shifted to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

Lost revenue for Huawei, the world's largest maker of networking equipment, could total $30 billion this year and next, Ren Zhengfei, the company's founder and most powerful executive said June 17. Smartphone sales fell 40% outside of China in the month following the U.S. blacklisting compared with the month before, Mr. Ren said. He later said the slowdown was easing. Huawei was the world's No. 2 seller of smartphones in the first quarter of this year.

Huawei's rivals are looking for an advantage. Xiaomi Corp., the world's fourth-largest maker of smartphones, is budgeting about $727 million over the next three years to boost smartphone sales in China and better compete with Huawei on its home turf, a company spokesman said.

A possible reprieve for Huawei could be on the horizon, as the Group of 20 summit is held in Japan this week: Beijing has set the removal of Huawei from the U.S. blacklist as a precondition for any trade deal with Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

It is unclear how far resumed shipments would go to ease the pain of Huawei's blacklisting. On June 21, Drew Nelson, the chief executive of the U.K. chip wafer maker IQE PLC said the listing "is having far-reaching and long-lasting impacts on global supply chains." IQE expects revenue for the year will be less than previously forecast.

U.K.-based chip-design firm ARM Holdings PLC suspended its business with Huawei and Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors NV also halted some business with the Chinese company following the ban. An ARM spokesman said the company remains compliant with U.S. rules. An NXP spokeswoman didn't respond to a request for comment.

Orders are falling at Taiwan's chip-making giants, which count sales to Huawei by the billions of dollars. Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chip manufacturer, said after the company's annual meeting June 5 that it is seeing lower demand from Huawei, likely due to slowing smartphone demand and higher inventories. A TSMC spokeswoman later told The Journal the company regrets the remarks and doesn't comment on individual customers.

The prospect of Huawei cutting orders of display panels to Japan Display Inc. led Taiwanese touch-panel maker TPK Holding Co. to drop out of an investor group planning to bail out the struggling Japanese company, according to people involved in the bailout discussions.

For South Korean suppliers, which sell parts to Huawei and its competitors, the blacklisting presents both pain and opportunity. They include Samsung Electronics Co., SK Hynix Inc. and LG Display Co., some of which have production facilities inside China that aren't likely exposed to U.S. restrictions on selling to Huawei. While a fall in Huawei smartphone sales could blunt some of those companies' business, sales of rivals' devices -- which also use South Korean parts -- could see an uplift.

In the U.S., Qorvo, which makes radio-frequency chips used in Huawei smartphones, said last month it expected a $50 million reduction in quarterly revenue due to the Huawei supplier ban. And Broadcom Inc. cut its revenue estimate for the year by $2 billion following the Huawei blacklisting, saying it now expects full-year revenue of $22.5 billion. The company also missed analysts' revenue targets by $160 million for its fiscal second quarter that ended in May.

Analog Devices Inc. in May said it expected to generate about $1.45 billion in revenue during its current quarter, around $100 million less than Wall Street had expected.

Others are experiencing a short-term rise in demand as other Chinese companies stock up on components in case curbs on U.S. technology exports are expanded. Ambarella Inc., a U.S. maker of chips that go into security cameras for several Huawei rivals, is being asked to ship orders sooner, according to Louis Gerhardy, an executive at the company. Ambarella is accelerating production, but demand could shift or drop off if more of its customers get blocked.

"It makes it more difficult to manage the business," said Mr. Gerhardy.

In many ways, business is continuing as usual at Huawei. The company hasn't slowed down production at its smartphone production plants, partly in anticipation of a pickup in sales in China, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Huawei's core business serving telecom carriers continues to sign new contracts for 5G network rollouts, including a 5G deal earlier this month signed with Russian carrier MTS. The company has signed 50 such 5G contracts to date.

--Takashi Mochizuki in Tokyo and Timothy W. Martin in Seoul contributed to this article.

Write to Dan Strumpf at daniel.strumpf@wsj.com and Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.86% 47.87 Delayed Quote.1.13%
QORVO -0.67% 66.61 Delayed Quote.10.42%
QUALCOMM 0.85% 76.07 Delayed Quote.32.54%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TPK HOLDING CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG.
02:48aHuawei Ban Yanks Supply Chain -- WSJ
DJ
06/28CHUNGHWA TELECOM : Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to forge 500-strong AI workforce
AQ
06/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Renewed Hopes Of Trade Truce Emerging Fro..
DJ
06/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On Lowered Expectations For Fed Rate Cut, U..
DJ
06/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting At G-20
DJ
06/24GUO WENGUI : US willing to sink campaigns of Terry Gou, Han Kuo-yu in Taiwan ele..
AQ
06/24TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Suge On Renewed Hopes Of Trade Deal
DJ
06/18TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Manufacturing. Up Over 4%, on Pace for Largest Percen..
DJ
06/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher As Investors Await Fed Meeting
DJ
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 1 030 B
EBIT 2019 362 B
Net income 2019 331 B
Finance 2019 554 B
Yield 2019 4,08%
P/E ratio 2019 18,75
P/E ratio 2020 16,11
EV / Sales 2019 5,48x
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
Capitalization 6 197 B
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 267  TWD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.200 175
INTEL CORPORATION1.13%212 478
BROADCOM INC13.16%113 734
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.24%108 701
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.02%99 407
QUALCOMM33.67%91 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About