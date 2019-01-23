Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (2330)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix misses fourth quarter expectations as China slowdown drags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 08:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: SK Hynix Inc's DRAM modules are seen in this picture illustration taken at the company's main office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, posted fourth-quarter profit well below market expectations on Thursday as U.S.-China trade frictions and China's slowing economy dragged on semiconductor prices.

It was the Samsung Electronics rival and Apple Inc supplier's first profit decline in two years, but its shares rebounded from recent falls due to hopes the global chip market is nearing the bottom, analysts said.

"Sharp declines in Chinese demand for electronic products are materialising and Hynix's results are showing that," said Song Myung-sup, a senior analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

SK Hynix said its October-December profit was 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion), below a 5.1 trillion won average forecast drawn from 26 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

"Growing macroeconomic uncertainties led to conservative purchasing behaviour by server customers and a slowdown in smartphone sales," the company said in its presentation slides for the results.

SK Hynix plans to cut its investment in equipment purchases by 40 percent this year versus a year earlier, due to China's economic slowdown and the U.S.-China trade "situation", a company executive told the earnings call.

Market leader Samsung earlier this month estimated a 29 percent drop in quarterly profit, blaming weak chip demand. This followed Apple's cut to its quarterly sales forecast citing slowing iPhone sales in China.

Taiwan's Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) joined in last week, forecasting its sharpest quarterly revenue fall in a decade.

China's economy cooled in the fourth quarter under pressure from faltering domestic demand and U.S. tariffs, weighing on profits for firms ranging from tech giants to big carmakers.

On the upside, SK Hynix said demand for server DRAM chips, which help devices perform multiple tasks, should recover in the second half as data centres reduced inventory from currently high levels.

SK Hynix said its DRAM chip shipments fell by 2 percent in the fourth quarter, while its selling prices slid 11 percent from a quarter ago.

For NAND flash chips, which provide long-term data storage, shipments rose by 10 percent but the average selling price fell by 21 percent, the company said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; additional reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)

By Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.40% 153.92 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG.
08:10pSouth Korean chipmaker SK Hynix misses fourth quarter expectations as China s..
RE
06:52pChip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
RE
01/21Taiwan's Dec export orders shrink the most since April 2016
RE
01/18Japan Inc profits under siege from China slowdown
RE
01/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Hopes Of Progress For U.S.-China Trade Ta..
DJ
01/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Drop Over Worries About U.S. Probe Into Huawei
DJ
01/17TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Reports 4Q Net-Income Rise of 0.7%
DJ
01/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As China Reports Slowdown In Exports
DJ
01/11AMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia
RE
01/11TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC December 2018 Revenue Report
AQ
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 1 052 B
EBIT 2019 383 B
Net income 2019 346 B
Finance 2019 583 B
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
P/E ratio 2020 14,04
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Capitalization 5 782 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 250  TWD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.187 225
INTEL CORPORATION4.82%220 304
BROADCOM INC1.58%105 194
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.24%92 808
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.44%90 750
SK HYNIX INC--.--%43 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.