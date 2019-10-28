Log in
TSMC, GlobalFoundries settle patent disputes

0
10/28/2019 | 06:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu

(Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and smaller contract chipmaking rival GlobalFoundries Inc on Monday agreed to dismiss all patent litigations between themselves and those that involve their customers.

TSMC and GlobalFoundries will cross-license each other's patents as well as those patents that will be filed during the next ten years, the companies said in a joint statement.

U.S.-based GlobalFoundries sued TSMC in August and had listed Apple, Qualcomm Inc, Alphabet Inc Google, Nvidia Corp, Lenovo Group and Taiwan's MediaTek Inc among TSMC customers affected by the complaints.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, counter-sued earlier this month saying the U.S. firm has infringed 25 of its patents.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
