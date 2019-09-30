Log in
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.

(2330)
TSMC counter-sues U.S. chip rival GlobalFoundries for patent infringement

09/30/2019 | 09:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seen during an investors' conference in Taipei

(Reuters) - Apple supplier TSMC has counter-sued smaller contract chipmaking rival GlobalFoundries Inc in the United States, Germany and Singapore, alleging the U.S. firm has infringed 25 of its patents.

In the lawsuits filed on Monday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) asked for injunctions to stop GlobalFoundries' manufacture and sale of chips that allegedly infringe on the patents, the Taiwanese company said in a statement on Tuesday.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said it was seeking "substantial monetary damages from GlobalFoundries" but did not specify an amount.

The lawsuits come just over a month after GlobalFoundries sued TSMC for allegedly infringing 16 patents, seeking to stop imports into the United States and Germany of products made with technologies using those patents.

Santa Clara, California-based GlobalFoundries at the time said the lawsuits were aimed at protecting its investments in the United States. The company sought unspecified "significant" damages based on what it said was TSMC's unlawful use of its technology in its "tens of billions of dollars of sales".

GlobalFoundries alleged that Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Alphabet Inc Google, Nvidia Corp, Lenovo Group and Taiwan' MediaTek Inc were among TSMC customers affected by the complaints.

TSMC at the time called GlobalFoundries' allegations "baseless".

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.39% 1221.14 Delayed Quote.16.86%
ANXIAN YUAN CHINA HOLDINGS LTD -8.70% 0.21 End-of-day quote.-34.38%
APPLE 2.35% 223.97 Delayed Quote.38.72%
MEDIATEK INC. End-of-day quote.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.34% 174.07 Delayed Quote.30.39%
QUALCOMM -0.46% 76.28 Delayed Quote.34.04%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 1 047 B
EBIT 2019 361 B
Net income 2019 330 B
Finance 2019 564 B
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,20x
EV / Sales2020 5,49x
Capitalization 7 053 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 289,36  TWD
Last Close Price 272,00  TWD
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.227 313
INTEL CORPORATION8.20%224 955
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.54%118 700
BROADCOM INC7.81%108 743
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.66%104 602
QUALCOMM34.65%93 156
