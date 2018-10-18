Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (2330)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TSMC sees modest fourth-quarter revenue growth, shrugs off trade war impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) offered a modest fourth-quarter revenue growth outlook, predicting weaker sales of high-performance computers for cryptocurrency mining will partially offset solid demand for chips from smartphones.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker whose clients include iPhone maker Apple, also shrugged off concerns over Sino-U.S. trade tensions hurting its sales, betting investment in advanced chipmaking technology will help cushion the impact.

In a move likely to further consolidate TSMC's technological leadership, key rival GlobalFoundries said recently that it would not compete in the latest generation of chipmaking technology that is hotly sought after by high-end device makers.

"Despite the current market uncertainties, our business will benefit from a continued steep ramp (up) of 7 nanometre for several high-end smartphones," Chief Financial Officer Lora Ho told the company's earnings conference.

"However this will be partially offset by continued weakness in cryptocurrency mining demand and inventory management by customers," she said.

TSMC forecast its fourth-quarter revenue at $9.35 billion-$9.45 billion, marginally higher from $9.21 billion a year ago.

It warned the mid-tier smartphone market will shrink this year, but predicted premium phones will continue to show a positive growth, helping it ride out the slowdown, as TSMC mainly serves the high-end segment.

Analysts said solid demand for Apple's new iPhone models, estimated from contract electronics maker Foxconn's revenues for September, will also support TSMC's growth in the fourth quarter, a crucial year-end holiday season for smartphone makers.

TSMC reported July-September profit of T$89.07 billion ($2.9 billion), in line with the T$89.0 billion average forecast drawn from 23 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 1.9 percent to $8.49 billion, higher than the company's own estimate of $8.28 billion-$8.38 billion, as well as the average $8.4 billion estimate of 25 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The results came after semiconductor industry bellwether ASML Holding, a supplier to TSMC, posted better-than-expected third quarter results and gave a bullish outlook on Wednesday, helping assuage fears of slackening demand.

Shares of TSMC, which rivals Intel Corp as the world's biggest semiconductor firm by market value, closed down 0.8 percent at T$236.50 on Thursday ahead of the financial results, compared with a 0.3 percent fall for the benchmark index <.TWII>.

($1 = 30.9330 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Jess Macy Yu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Jess Macy Yu and Yimou Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.43% 221.19 Delayed Quote.31.25%
ASML HOLDING -0.89% 158.88 Delayed Quote.3.47%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.11% 45.89 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG.
12:44pTSMC sees modest fourth-quarter revenue growth, shrugs off trade war impact
RE
09:04aTSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
RE
07:38aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Financial Statement
PU
07:38aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : PDF Presentation Material
PU
10/15TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : shares tumble below 10,000 points
AQ
10/15FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : Taiwan IT sales grow again, but clouds hang over bellwether
AQ
10/15TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : shares down over 100 points in morning session
AQ
10/14TAIWAN'S TSMC TO CONTINUE AS APPLE'S : reports
AQ
10/13TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : stock market suffers biggest one-day drop in history
AQ
10/11TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC September 2018 Revenue Report
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:14aTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings .. 
06:05aTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats by NT$0.02, beats on revenue 
04:22aOvernight earnings roundup 
10/1773 Technology 'Safer' Dividend WallStars For October 
10/17Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 1 032 B
EBIT 2018 392 B
Net income 2018 354 B
Finance 2018 496 B
Yield 2018 3,53%
P/E ratio 2018 17,47
P/E ratio 2019 15,81
EV / Sales 2018 5,51x
EV / Sales 2019 4,83x
Capitalization 6 184 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 276  TWD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Te Yin Liu Chairman
T. S. Chang Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
Michael Wu Vice President-Research & Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.199 880
INTEL CORPORATION-2.77%211 599
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.64%147 780
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.80%98 717
BROADCOM INC-9.51%96 312
MICRON TECHNOLOGY2.97%49 118
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.