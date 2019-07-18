Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.

(2330)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. 2Q Earnings Down 7.6%, Hurt by Higher Expenses

0
07/18/2019 | 03:01am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330.TW) said Thursday that net profit for the second quarter fell 7.6% from a year ago, hurt partly by higher expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 66.77 billion New Taiwan dollars (US$2.15 billion) from NT$72.29 billion, TSMC said on its website. The company supplies chips to technology companies including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

Revenue for the period was up 3.3% on year at NT$241 billion. In U.S. dollar terms, TSMC said revenue fell 1.4% from a year earlier to US$7.75 billion. In April, the company provided U.S. dollar revenue guidance of US$7.55 billion to US$7.65 billion for the second quarter, assuming a conversion rate of NT$30.85 per U.S. dollar.

The company said its total operating expenses in the quarter rose to NT$27.17 billion from NT$26.44 billion.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.56% 203.35 Delayed Quote.28.91%
QUALCOMM 0.12% 75.76 Delayed Quote.32.96%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 1 030 B
EBIT 2019 358 B
Net income 2019 326 B
Finance 2019 536 B
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,83x
EV / Sales2020 5,17x
Capitalization 6 534 B
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 267,65  TWD
Last Close Price 252,00  TWD
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.210 179
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES83.37%0
MICRON TECHNOLOGY35.71%0
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.12%0
INTEL CORPORATION4.77%0
QUALCOMM32.96%0
