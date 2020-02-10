Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.

(2330)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC January 2020 Revenue Report

02/10/2020

TSMC January 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Feb. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced

its net revenues for January 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for January 2020 were approximately NT$103.68 billion, an increase of 0.4 percent from December 2019 and an increase of 32.8 percent from January 2019.

TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit:NT$ million)

January

December

M-o-M Increase

January

Y-o-Y Increase

Period

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

2020

2019

2019

%

%

Net Revenues

103,683

103,313

0.4

78,094

32.8

TSMC Spokesperson:

Media Contacts:

Wendell Huang

Nina Kao

Hui-Chung Su

Michael Kramer

Vice President and CFO

Head of PR Department

PR Department

PR Department

Tel: 886-3-505-5901

Tel: 886-3-5636688 ext.7125036

Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125033 Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext. 7125031

Mobile: 886-988-239-163

Mobile: 886-988-930-039

Mobile: 886-988-931-352

E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com

E-Mail:hcsuq@tsmc.com

E-Mail: pdkramer@tsmc.com

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 05:37:00 UTC
